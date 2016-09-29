Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (DMGOa.L)

Name Description

Viscount Rothermere Lord Viscount Rothermere is Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Lord Rothermere brings significant experience of media and newspapers. He worked at the International Herald Tribune in Paris and the Mirror Group before moving to Northcliffe Newspapers in 1995. In 1997 he became Managing Director of the Evening Standard.

Paul Zwillenberg Mr. Paul A. Zwillenberg is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company, since 1 June 2016. Paul Zwillenberg has over 25 years’ experience across the media industry. He has a breadth of experience across DMGT’s portfolio and a broad knowledge of the Group, having set up the digital division of dmg media (formerly Associated Newspapers digital) in 1996. Prior to joining DMGT, Paul was the Global Leader Media Sector and Senior Partner and Managing Director at The Boston Consulting Group and before that founded an early interactive media company and launched a European technology services firm.

Claire Chapman Ms. Claire Chapman is General Counsel, Company Secretary of the Company. Claire Chapman acts as Secretary to the Board, Audit & Risk Committee, and Investment & Finance Committee. She is also a member of the Executive Committee. Claire is a qualified solicitor, England and Wales and Attorney, New York.

Kevin Beatty Mr. Kevin J. Beatty is Executive Director of the Company. Kevin Beatty brings a number of years’ media industry experience. He is CEO of dmg media. He was Managing Director of the Scottish Daily Record and Sunday Mail. Kevin has been Managing Director of The Mail on Sunday, the Evening Standard and London Metro, COO of both Associated New Media and Northcliffe Newspapers.

Paul Dacre Mr. Paul M. Dacre is Executive Director of the Company. Paul Dacre brings unparalleled experience of the UK newspaper industry. He joined the Group as US Bureau Chief in 1979. Appointed Editor of the Evening Standard in 1990, he has been Editor of the Daily Mail since 1992 and Editor-in-Chief of Associated Newspapers since 1998, years which saw the launches of Metro and MailOnline, respectively.

Andrew Lane Mr. Andrew H. Lane is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Andrew Lane brings a range of experience of dealing in complex legal and regulatory matters. He is a partner at Forsters LLP and specialises in private client law

Francois Morin Mr. Francois Morin is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. Francois Morin brings a broad range of experience and skills to the Board arising from his role as Partner at the Canadian law firm Borden Ladner Gervais. He is a qualified lawyer admitted to the Québec Bar. In particular, he brings an international perspective relevant to the Group’s global operations and experience of regulatory matters across a range of areas. Mr Morin has a strong record of community involvement including as director on a number of charitable boards. Mr Morin is a Director of, and acts as an advisor to, Rothermere Continuation Limited.

David Nelson Mr. David H. Nelson is Non-Executive Director of the Company. David Nelson provides the Board and Audit & Risk Committee with relevant financial expertise, gained through a career in accounting. He is Senior Partner at Dixon Wilson, Chartered Accountants, and a Non Executive Director of a number of family companies. He is an adviser to UK-based families and their businesses, advising on financial and tax matters in the UK and overseas. He is a trustee of a number of substantial UK trusts.

Tessa Keswick The Hon. Lady Tessa Keswick is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Lady Keswick’s extensive career is based in public policy and international affairs, particularly in Asia. She is Deputy Chairman of the Centre of Policy Studies and was a Special Policy Adviser to the Rt. Hon. Kenneth Clarke QC MP, working at the Departments for Health, Education and Science, the Home Office and HM Treasury. She previously worked in advertising and journalism. In September 2013, Lady Keswick was elected as Chancellor of the University of Buckingham.

Kevin Parry Mr. Kevin A. H. Parry is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Kevin Parry is a chartered accountant who brings a broad range of experience and skills to the Board. He serves on a number of listed company boards and has previously been a Non-Executive Director of Schroders plc and Knight Frank LLP. He has extensive experience chairing audit and risk committees and being a member of remuneration and nominations committees. He was Group CEO of Management Consulting Group PLC and the managing partner of KPMG’s information, communications and entertainment practice in London.

Heidi Roizen Ms. Heidi J. Roizen is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Heidi Roizen provides the Board with experience in digital media, entrepreneurial growth and business development in both public and private companies in the US. She teaches entrepreneurship at Stanford University. Heidi was Vice President of Worldwide Developer Relations for Apple Computers, as well as being CEO and co-founder of pioneering consumer software company T Maker