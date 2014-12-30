Dalradian Resources Inc (DNA.TO)

Name Description

Jim Rutherford Mr. Jim Rutherford is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Dalradian Resources Inc. Mr. Rutherford joined Dalradian's board of directors in June of 2015 and has served on the Audit Committee of the Board for the past year. He has more than 25 years of experience in investment banking and investment management, both as an institutional investor and analyst and, since November 2013, has served as a non- executive director of Anglo American plc, one of the largest UK-listed diversified mining companies. Between 1997 and 2013, he was a senior vice president of Capital International Investors (a division of Capital Group, one of the world's largest and longest established investment management companies), with responsibility for investments in the mining and metals industry. Prior to joining Capital Group, Mr. Rutherford was an investment analyst with HSBC James Capel's global mining team, based in New York. He also held analyst roles with Credit Lyonnais and CRU International. He received his Bachelor of Science in Economics and Computer Science from Queen's University, Belfast (UK) and gained his Master of Arts in Development Economics from the University of Sussex (UK).

Patrick Anderson Mr. Patrick F. Neill Anderson is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the company. He is an exploration geologist, entrepreneur and business executive with 20 years of experience working in the resource sector. After graduating with a geology degree from the University of Toronto, he moved to Venezuela to work as the resident project geologist on a successful kimberlite exploration program. Since then, he has been a consulting geologist on gold, base metals and diamond projects for junior explorers, major producers and mineral industry consulting firms in South America, North America and Europe. Mr. Anderson was a director, President, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Aurelian Resources Inc., which discovered a 13.7 million ounce gold deposit in 2006 and was acquired by Kinross Gold in 2008. Mr. Anderson sits on the board of Oban Mining Corporation. He was named Mining Man of the Year by The Northern Miner in 2009 and received the PDAC’s Thayer Lindsley award for an international mineral discovery in 2008.

Timothy Warman Mr. Timothy Warman is President of the company since September 6, 2012. Mr. Warman is a professional geologist with over 20 years of experience in all phases of the mining industry, from grassroots exploration through feasibility and development. He was most recently President and CEO of Malbex Resources, which discovered the Del Carmen oxide gold deposit in Argentina. Previously, Mr. Warman was Vice President, Corporate Development of Aurelian Resources Inc., where he supported the exploration team in Ecuador, initiated and managed early-stage development studies, marketed Aurelian to international investors and played a significant role in successfully negotiating the $1.2 billion acquisition of Aurelian by Kinross Gold Corporation. Prior to Aurelian, Mr. Warman held senior positions in a number of mining and exploration companies in North America, Africa and Europe, and has worked extensively in Scandinavia, including projects in Norway and Finland. Mr. Warman is a graduate of the University of Manitoba (MSc) and McMaster University (BSc) and a member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario.

Keith McKay Mr. Keith D. McKay is a Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the company since Jul 12, 2010. Prior to that he was Chief Financial Officer of Continental Gold Limited from 2010 to 2011 and he was Chief Financial Officer of Andina Minerals Inc. form 2009 to 2010. Mr. McKay is a Chartered Professional Accountant with extensive experience in the mining industry, including public company reporting requirements, financing, and merger and acquisition transactions. Mr. McKay sits on the board of Oban Mining Corporation. Mr. McKay was Senior Vice President of Financial Operations with an international engineering and project management services firm and Controller at Rio Algom Ltd.

Marla Gale Ms. Marla Gale is Vice President - Communications of Dalradian Resources Inc. She has more than 18 years of corporate communications experience, including extensive mining industry experience. Most recently VP Investor Relations at Endeavour Mining, a West African gold producer, she also held senior communications roles at Aurelian Resources, Malbex Resources and Andina Minerals. Ms. Gale began her career at Hume, Kieran, a small cap investor relations consultancy where she served a range of clients, including junior mining companies. While at Fleishman-Hillard, a global PR agency, and The Works Design Communications, she consulted for a range of companies including Agnico-Eagle, Falconbridge and Harry Winston.

Ruth Ives Ms. Ruth Ives is Vice President - Project Development of the company. She brings more than 18 years of hands-on mining experience, most recently as Operations Manager of Minera Frisco’s Ocampo underground narrow vein gold mine in Mexico. Ruth previously held senior engineering and mine planning roles in over seven underground gold operations including: Kinross’ QR Mine, Harmony Gold’s San Antonio Mine, Placer Dome’s Campbell Mine and St. Andrews Goldfields’ Clavos, Taylor and Holloway Mines.

Patrick Downey Mr. Patrick G. Downey is Director of Dalradian Resources Inc. Mr. Downey has over 30 years of international experience in the resource industry. Most recently, he was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Elgin Mining Inc., which was acquired by Mandalay Resources Inc. in June of 2014. Prior to that, Mr. Downey held the position of President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Aura Minerals Inc. He was also President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Viceroy Exploration Ltd. before its acquisition by Yamana Gold Inc. in 2006. Mr. Downey also served as President of Oliver Gold Corporation and completed the merger of that company to form Canico Resource Corp., which was subsequently purchased by Vale Corporation for over $800 million. He has held numerous senior engineering positions at several large scale gold mining operations and has also held operating positions at several mining projects for Anglo American Corporation in South Africa. He is currently a Director of Claude Resources Inc., Orezone Gold Corporation, Argentex Mining Corporation and Pan Global Resources Inc. Mr. Downey holds a Bachelor of Science (Hon.) degree in Engineering from Queen's University in Belfast, Ireland.

Ronald Gagel Mr. Ronald P. Gagel is a Director of the company since June 9, 2010. Mr. Gagel is a chartered professional accountant with more than 30 years of professional experience, predominantly in the mining sector. In January 2013, Mr. Gagel became the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of TMAC Resources Inc., a privately held Canadian mineral exploration company. Mr. Gagel is currently a director of Adriana Resources Inc. and Stonegate Agricom Ltd., and has also been a director of other public companies including HudBay Minerals Inc., Central Sun Mining Inc. (now part of B2Gold Corp.) and FNX. Mr. Gagel had joined FNX in 2005 as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and became Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in 2006, a position he held until May 2010 upon the acquisition of FNX by Quadra Mining Ltd. (subsequently acquired by KGHM International Inc.). From 1988 to 2004, Mr. Gagel was at Aur Resources Inc. holding roles of increasing responsibility including Vice President and Chief Financial Officer from 1999 to 2004. Mr. Gagel was a director of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (“PDAC”) from 1997 to 2015 and was the 2013 recipient of the PDAC Distinguished Service Award. He has been the Chairman of a CPA Canada PDAC IFRS committee that produces Viewpoints on IFRS accounting issues for the mining industry since its inception in 2011. Mr. Gagel received his C.A. designation in 1981 with Coopers & Lybrand LLP (now PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP) and holds a Bachelor of Commerce, Honours Business Administration from the University of Windsor and a Bachelor of Science, Honours Zoology from the University of Western Ontario.

Sean Roosen Mr. Sean E.O. Roosen is a Director of the company since October 30, 2009. Mr. Roosen is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Osisko Gold Royalties since June 2014. Prior to this, Mr. Roosen was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Osisko Mining Corporation (“Osisko”), which he co-founded. He has led the transition of Osisko from a junior exploration company to a leading intermediate gold producer. He is responsible for leading the strategic development of the corporation and was instrumental in securing the necessary financing to fund the development of the $1 billion Canadian Malartic Mine, the corporation’s flagship asset. Mr. Roosen is a founding member of Eurasia Holdings A.G., a European based venture capital fund which is a shareholder of Osisko. He is a supervisory board member of Eurasia Holdings A. G. and Eurasia Resource Holdings A.G. Mr. Roosen also sits on the board of directors of the following publicly listed companies: Astur Gold Corporation, Bowmore Exploration Ltd. and Condor Petroleum Inc. Mr. Roosen is a graduate of the Haileybury School of Mines and has had various progressive positions in the mining industry both domestically and internationally.

Jonathan Rubenstein Mr. Jonathan Rubenstein. is a Director of the company since June 27, 2013 . Mr. Rubenstein practiced law from 1976 until 1994 and has been a mining executive and corporate director since that time. In 2001, Mr. Rubenstein was one of the founders of Canico Resources Corp., where he served as a director and as Vice President & Corporate Secretary. Mr. Rubenstein was instrumental in the negotiations for the 2005 acquisition of Canico Resources Corp. by Companhia Vale do Rio Doce. Mr. Rubenstein was also a director of Cumberland Resources Ltd. from 1983 to 2007 and was on the Special Committee for the Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd. takeover in 2007. From 2006 to 2008, Mr. Rubenstein was a director for Aurelian Resources Inc. and on the Special Committee for the takeover bid by Kinross Gold Corp. In 2008, as the Vice President, Corporate Affairs for Sutton Resources Ltd., he also played a key role in the takeover of that company by Barrick Gold Corporation in 1999. He is currently the Chairman and a director of MAG Silver Corp., and a director of Detour Gold Corporation, Eldorado Gold Corporation, and Roxgold Inc. Mr. Rubenstein obtained his Bachelor of Arts from Oakland University and an LL.B from the University of British Columbia.

D. Grenville Thomas Mr. D. Grenville Thomas is a Director of the company since June 27, 2013. He is a Director and Chairman of Strongbow Exploration Inc. since 2004 and Director and Chairman of North Arrow Minerals Inc. since 2006. He is the Director, Chairman and President of Westhaven Ventures Inc. since 2010. He is the Director of Helio Resources Corp. since 2004.

Nicole Adshead-Bell Dr. Nicole S. Adshead-Bell, Ph.D. serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Dr. Adshead-Bell has over 20 years of experience in the mining sector and capital markets most recently as Director of Mining Research at Sun Valley Gold; a US based, SEC registered investment advisor focussed on the precious metals sector. Previously, she was a Managing Director at Haywood Securities Inc., where she focussed on building the company's M&A and financing business in the mining sector. Earlier in Dr. Adshead-Bell's career, she was a sell-side analyst at Dundee Securities Corp. and acted as a geological consultant for a range of mining companies. Her education includes a Bachelor of Science Degree, a First Class Honours Degree in Geology, and a Ph.D. in Geology from James Cook University in North Queensland, Australia.