Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM.L)

Andy Harrison Mr. Andy Harrison serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Dunelm Group PLC., effective July 08, 2015. He is a former CEO with considerable experience of leading large consumer facing organisations with a strong service offer. Longstanding plc experience and shareholder understanding. He is responsible for Group strategy, performance, risk oversight and good governance. Chairs the Nominations Committee. Regularly visits stores to meet colleagues and members of the senior management team. Participates in investor presentations and some shareholder meetings. He has been Chief Executive of Whitbread plc from 2010 to 2016. Chief Executive of easyJet plc from 2005 to 2010. Chief Executive of RAC plc between 1996 and 2005. Non-Executive Director and Chair of Audit Committee at EMAP plc from 2000 to 2008.

William Adderley Mr. William Adderley serves as Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Company, effective 1st January 2016. He has worked in, and is familiar with, all parts of the Group. Specific strengths in buying and trading with strong and longstanding supplier relationships. Has been instrumental in growing the Group to its current size having developed the out-of-town format in the late 1990s. He is Executive Director and major shareholder, who spends his time on strategic activities which protect and enhance shareholder value and preserve the Group’s culture and values. Member of the Nominations Committee. He joined the board 1992, and has worked for Dunelm for his whole career. He took over the day-to-day running of the Group from his father in 1996. Remained as Chief Executive through the Group’s IPO in 2006. Became Deputy Chairman in February 2011 and was reappointed Chief Executive in September 2014. Resumed his role of Deputy Chairman when John Browett became Chief Executive on 1 January 2016.

Keith Down Mr. Keith Down serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He has Finance background and extensive plc experience in retail and consumer businesses. Understanding of investor community. Strategic and financial perspective across a number of Group functions. He leads the finance department, as well as taking responsibility for a number of strategic and cross-functional initiatives. Participates in Audit and Risk Committee meetings by invitation and sits on the Executive Board. Chartered Accountant who, after qualifying at KPMG, held a number of senior finance roles in convenience retailing and at Tesco PLC. Finance Director of JD Wetherspoon Plc between 2008 and 2011 and Chief Financial Officer at The Go-Ahead Group Plc between 2011 and 2015. He is Non-Executive Director of Topps Tiles plc.

Dawn Durrant Ms. Dawn Durrant serves as Company Secretary of Dunelm Group PLC. She is extensive plc company secretarial and legal experience including corporate governance, legal and regulatory compliance, mergers and acquisitions, company and commercial, retail and consumer law. She is responsible for governance, legal and regulatory matters. Member of the Executive Board. Qualified as a solicitor at Allen & Overy (1988 to 1994). Company Secretary of Geest plc between 1994 and 2005.

Marion Sears Ms. Marion J. Sears serves as Non-Executive Director of Dunelm Group plc. She has Extensive City, investor and banking experience including mergers and acquisitions. Customer focused and strategic. Long-standing plc experience and shareholder understanding. As a Non-Executive Director, provides strategic advice, monitors management performance and oversees risk management. Regularly visits stores to meet store colleagues and members of the senior management team. Now non-independent, as defined by tenure, but asked to remain on the Board by the Board members and Adderley family. Attends investor presentations and shareholder meetings. In July 2004. Marion was Senior Independent Director and Chair of Remuneration Committee 2006-2015 and Chair of Nominations Committee until 2016.

Liz Doherty Ms. Liz Doherty serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Dunelm Group PLC. She is a former Finance Director with extensive operational experience in international consumer and retail businesses, specifically with brands, marketing and online. Long-standing plc experience and shareholder understanding. As a Non-Executive Director, provides strategic advice, monitors management performance and oversees risk management. Regularly visits stores to meet store colleagues and members of the senior management team. Attends investor presentations and shareholder meetings. Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee. She is Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (FCMA). Finance Director of Reckitt Benckiser plc (2011 to 2013), Brambles Limited (Australia) (2007 to 2009) and Group International Finance Director of Tesco PLC from 2003 to 2007. She is Non-Executive Director of Corbion NV and Novartis International AG.

Simon Emeny Mr. Simon Emeny serves as Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of Dunelm Group Plc. Current, he is CEO with extensive general management experience in a retail model, customer service and hospitality expertise. Long-standing plc experience and shareholder understanding. As a Non-Executive Director, provides strategic advice, monitors management performance and oversees risk management. Regularly visits stores to meet store colleagues and members of the senior management team. Attends investor presentations and shareholder meetings. Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee. He is Sales and marketing, customer service and general management in the brewing and hospitality sector. He is Chief Executive of Fuller Smith and Turner plc.

William Reeve Mr. William Reeve serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company effective 1st July 2015. He is a serial entrepreneur and investor with deep digital experience, who can operate at Board level. As a Non-Executive Director, provides strategic advice, monitors management performance and oversees risk management. Regularly visits stores to meet store colleagues and members of the senior management team. Attends investor presentations and shareholder meetings. He is Co-founder of three internet-related businesses: Fletcher Research, LOVEFiLM.com, and Secret Escapes. Non-Executive Director of numerous others including Graze.com, Paddy Power plc and Zoopla. He is Co-CEO of Hubbub.co.uk.