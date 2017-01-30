BRP Inc (DOO.TO)

Name Description

Laurent Beaudoin Mr. Laurent Beaudoin is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of BRP Inc. He is Chair of the Board of Directors since December 2003. He, who was the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Bombardier Inc. since 1966, handed over his responsibilities as Chief Executive Officer in June 2008, and remained Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bombardier Inc. until he stepped down in February 2015. He remains a director of Bombardier Inc. and was awarded the title of Chairman Emeritus. He joined Bombardier Inc. in 1963 as Comptroller. From 2002 to 2012, he was a member of the International Business Council of the World Economic Forum based in Geneva, Switzerland. Since October 2010, he has been President of FIRST Robotics Quebec. Mr. Beaudoin is also President of Beaudier Inc., a holder of Multiple Voting Shares. He holds honorary doctorates from various universities and he received many awards and honours as a business leader, including Canada’s Outstanding CEO of the Year by the Financial Post. He is a Chartered Accountant and a Fellow of the Ordre des comptables agréés du Québec.

Jose Boisjoli Mr. Jose Boisjoli is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of BRP Inc. He is President and Chief Executive Officer of BRP since December 2003, when BRP became a standalone company. In October 1998, Mr. Boisjoli was named President of the Snowmobile and Watercraft division, the largest division of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. Mr. Boisjoli led the company’s IPO in 2013 and under his leadership, BRP received the IPO of the Year award in 2013 from the Canadian Dealmakers. Mr. Boisjoli joined the Company in 1989, after eight years in the pharmaceutical and road safety equipment industries. Mr. Boisjoli holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from the Université de Sherbrooke. In 2014, he was the recipient of the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year award – Québec region.

Sebastien Martel Mr. Sebastien Martel is Chief Financial Officer of BRP Inc., since May 1, 2014. Before his appointment, Mr. Martel was Vice-President, Strategic Planning and Business Development. Mr. Martel has been with BRP since 2004 and has, over the past 10 years, assumed different roles in the finance function of increasing responsibilities, such as: Director, Financial Information, and Vice-President, Finance & Controls. Prior to joining BRP, Mr. Martel worked at Deloitte & Touche LLP as well as at Arthur Anderson LLP as a senior manager in the audit processes on public companies, where he was involved in various initiatives dealing with Canadian and US GAAP, public offerings, derivatives instruments, venture capital financing, etc. Mr. Martel has an undergraduate degree and a diploma in Chartered Accountancy from McGill University.

Tracy Crocker Mr. Tracy Crocker is Senior Vice President, General Counsel of the Company. Tracy brings over 30 years of experience, 20 in senior executive roles, in several global companies, most recently in the power sports industry.

Martin Langelier Mr. Martin Langelier is a Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary of BRP Inc., since 2014. In addition to his responsibilities relating to traditional legal services, he also oversees the management of intellectual property, product safety, product compliance, internal audit and public affairs at BRP. Mr. Langelier joined the company in 2000 and has since then held various roles within the legal department with increasing responsibilities, leading to his appointment as Vice-President, General Counsel and Secretary in 2008. Before joining the powersports industry, he worked in private practice for the legal firm DeGrandpré Chait LLP in Montreal, Canada. Mr. Langelier holds a Bachelor of Laws from the Université de Sherbrooke and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in International Business from the Birmingham Business School, England. He is a member of the Barreau du Québec (Québec’s bar association).

Anne Breton Mrs. Anne Le Breton is Senior Vice-President - Global Human Resources and Health, Safety & Security of the Company. She joined BRP in 2002. She has held several positions in the company’s Human Resources department, including director – International division in Lausanne from 2005 to 2009. Upon her return from her assignment abroad, Ms. Le Breton worked as vice-president in various divisions of BRP from 2010 to 2015. In 2016, she became vice-president of Global Human Resources and Health, Safety and Security. Anne Le Breton holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial relations from the University of Montréal and worked at Bombardier Aerospace as human resources manager for Canada and the United States before joining BRP. Anne is a member of the CRHA (Certified Human Resources Professionals).

Karim Donnez Mr. Karim Donnez is Senior Vice President - Strategy, Business Development and Transformation of the company since July 1, 2015. Prior to joining BRP, Mr. Donnez was General Manager Operations – Refinery & Energy and member of the Rio Tinto Kennecott Executive Committee (Exco) and the Rio Tinto America Savings Plans Investment Committee. He was also General Manager Strategy and Commercial Investments for Rio Tinto Kennecott in Salt Lake City (U.S.A.) while being a member of the Investment Committee. Prior to this, Mr. Donnez was responsible for various business transformation initiatives as part of the corporate global functions at Rio Tinto, headquartered in London (U.K.). Mr. Donnez also worked several years at Accenture as a senior manager in the Management Consulting practice, focusing on strategy, post-merger integrations and change management mandates. Mr. Donnez holds a Master of Science degree in Engineering, from Arts & Métiers Paris Tech in Paris (France) and a Master in Business Administration (international strategy and finance) from HEC in Montréal (Canada).

Bernard Guy Mr. Bernard Guy is Senior Vice President - Global Product Strategy of the company. Prior to his current position, Mr. Guy was vice-president, regional general manager, North America at BRP since 2014. He also held the positions of vice-president, Sales and Network Development, North America from 2012 to 2014, vice-president, Sales and Marketing, Can-Am from to 2009-2012 and director, Can-Am Marketing from 2006 to 2009. Mr. Guy joined BRP as a project engineer for Ski-Doo snowmobile R&D in 1987. Over the course of his career, Mr. Guy held several roles of increasing responsibilities in many sectors of the business, such as engineering, process reengineering, procurement, business development, strategy and product planning. Mr. Guy holds a Bachelor in Mechanical Engineering (1986) and a Master of Business Administration (1992) from the Université de Sherbrooke in Canada.

Anne-Marie LaBerge Ms. Anne-Marie LaBerge was Senior Vice President - Global Brands and Communications of the Company. She is a business executive with 20 years of brand and marketing experience in the telecommunications industry. Ms. LaBerge began her career in 1996 at TELUS, the second largest telecommunications company in Canada. Since 1998, Ms. LaBerge has held various management positions within TELUS and was vice-president, Brand and Marketing Communications until May 2016. She received the 2011 Strategy Magazine’s Marketer of the Year award and the 2011 Québec Women in Business award – Large Corporations. She serves on the Board of Directors for Imvescor, a Canadian public company in the restaurant industry.

Denys Lapointe Mr. Denys Lapointe is Senior Vice President - Design, Innovation and Corporate Image of BRP Inc., since 2008. Prior to his current position, Mr. Lapointe was Executive Vice-President of Design & Innovation (2008-2012), Vice-President Design & Innovation (2001-2008) and Vice-President Design Sea-Doo/Ski-Doo from 1995 to 2001. He joined the Company as a junior product designer for Sea-Doo watercraft in 1985. Mr. Lapointe holds a Bachelor of Arts in Design from the Université du Québec à Montréal. Mr. Lapointe is a board member of the Centre de technologies avancées BRP – Université de Sherbrooke (CTA) and a member of the Advisory Board for the College for Creative Studies in Detroit, Michigan. He is a member of the following design associations: the International Council Society of Industrial Designers, the Industrial Designers Society of America, the Association of Canadian Industrial Designers and the Association des designers industriels du Québec. Mr. Lapointe was inducted into the National Marine Manufacturers Association Canada (NMMA Canada) Hall of Fame in 2017 for his contributions to the marine industry.

Josee Perreault Ms. Josee Perreault is Senior Vice President - Spyder of the Company since October 17, 2016. She has over 23 years of experience in the international wholesale and retail business within the consumer goods industry. She served as the Senior Vice-President of World Business of Oakley from 2010 to 2015. She joined Oakley in 1994 as General Manager of the Montréal subsidiary. Ms. Perreault subsequently held numerous positions worldwide within Oakley in Paris and Zurich as the Regional Vice-President of Europe, Middle-East and Africa region. Prior to joining Oakley, Ms. Perreault held many positions in Canadian companies related to business and brand management. She is also currently a member of the Board of Directors of Lumenpulse Inc. and of WSP.

Sandy Scullion Mr. Sandy Scullion is Vice-President and General Manager - Global Retail & Services (GR&S) of the Company. He joined the company in 1994 as a District Sales Manager and gradually worked his way up the ranks. He was Vice-President and Regional Manager of BRP’s Western Europe, Middle East and Africa (WEMEA) region from 2014 to 2016. Previously, he worked with the North American Parts, Accessories and Clothing (PAC) team for nearly ten years, six of those as Vice-President of PAC and Global Distribution. Under his leadership, the image of “accessorization and lifestyle” associated with BRP’s brands was transformed and BRP saw major growth in PAC revenues. Mr. Scullion has a Bachelor in Business Administration from Université Laval in Canada with a specialization in Finance.

Alain Villemure Mr. Alain Villemure is Vice President, General Manager - Marine Propulsion Systems Division of BRP Inc. Prior to his appointment, he was Vice-President and General Manager of the Vehicle Development and Manufacturing Operations Division. Mr. Villemure has also held various management positions in sales and marketing, engineering and operations for Bombardier's Recreational Products Group, where he started in 1995 in the Utility Vehicles Division in Granby, Québec. Before entering the power sports industry, he worked for two years for Pratt and Whitney Canada starting in 1993 leading the continuous improvement initiative, following a nine-year period with General Motors where he held a variety of engineering, production and material management positions. Mr. Villemure was a board member of the product development institute (IDP) from 2001 to 2012. IDP is a nonprofit organization which mandates us to support member companies in adapting best product development practices. Mr. Villemure holds a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering (1986) from the Université du Québec's École de technologie supérieure, in Montréal, Québec.

Joshua Bekenstein Mr. Joshua Bekenstein is Non-Executive Director of BRP Inc. He is a Managing Director at Bain Capital. Prior to joining Bain Capital in 1984, he spent several years at Bain & Company, Inc., where he was involved with companies in a variety of industries. Mr. Bekenstein is a member of the Board of Directors, the Chair of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee and a member of the Nominating and Governance Committee of Dollarama Inc. He also serves as a director of several other corporations, including: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. for which he is a member of the Compensation Committee, and The Michaels Companies, Inc. Mr. Bekenstein received a Bachelor of Arts from Yale University and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Harvard Business School.

J. R. Bombardier Mr. J. R. Andre Bombardier is Non-Executive Director of BRP Inc. He is the Vice Chairman of Bombardier Inc., a position he has held since 1978. He joined Bombardier Inc. in 1969 as Vice President, Industrial Division, and then successively held the positions of Vice President, Research and Development, Ski-Doo Division; Assistant to the President in charge of new products, Vice President of Marketing, Marine Products Division, and President of the Roski Ltd. subsidiary, before taking the position he now holds. Mr. Bombardier is also President of 4338618, a holder of Multiple Voting Share. Mr. Bombardier holds a Bachelor of Arts from the Séminaire de Sherbrooke as well as a Bachelor of Commerce with a major in Finance from the Université de Sherbrooke. He is also a graduate of the Harvard International Senior Managers Program. He is the brother-in-law of Chairman Laurent Beaudoin.

Louis Laporte Mr. Louis Laporte is Non-Executive Director of BRP Inc., since 2013. He has been the Executive Vice-President of Beaudier Inc., a private holding company and a holder of Multiple Voting Share, since 2004. In 2003, Mr. Laporte managed for Beaudier Group the acquisition of the recreational products business of Bombardier Inc. Prior to 2003, he was the owner and operator of a number of privately held companies, such as Dudley Inc., one of Canada’s leading lock manufacturers and distributors, and AMT Marine Inc., a manufacturer, subcontractor and supplier of Sea-Doo jet boats, where he contributed to the production and participated in the initial design and engineering of the Sea-Doo jet boat for BRP. Mr. Laporte is and has been a director of several privately-owned companies. Mr. Laporte holds a Bachelor of Accounting Sciences from the Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM) and a Bachelor of Commerce from McGill University. Mr. Laporte is a Chartered Accountant.

Nicholas Nomicos Mr. Nicholas Nomicos is Non-Executive Director of BRP Inc. He is a senior advisor to Bain Capital where he worked from 1999 to 2016 as a Managing Director of Bain Capital Credit, LP (the credit arm of Bain Capital) and an Operating Partner of Bain Capital where he worked in a variety of investments in the manufacturing and consumer product sectors. Previously, Mr. Nomicos was a senior corporate development and manufacturing executive at Oak Industries Inc., and he spent several years at Bain & Company, Inc. where he was a manager. He serves as a director and chairs the Human Resources and Compensation Committee of Dollarama Inc. He received a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Princeton University.

Joseph Robbins Mr. Joseph Robbins is Non-Executive Director of BRP Inc. He is a Principal at Bain Capital (a private equity fund). Since joining the firm in 2008, he has worked with a number of companies in the energy, technology and consumer sectors. Previously, Mr. Robbins worked at Sentient Jet, LLC, a leading provider of jet membership services, and at the Boston Consulting Group. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Big Tex Trailers, Inc. and Blackhawk Specialty Tools, LLC. He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) (with high distinction) from Harvard Business School, where he was a Baker Scholar, and a Bachelor of Arts in Social Studies from Harvard College.

William Cary Mr. William H. (Bill) Cary is Non-Executive Independent Director of BRP Inc. He served as the President and Chief Operating Officer of GE Capital, the financial services unit of the General Electric Company, from November 2008 to January 2015 and as a Senior Vice President of General Electric from November 2006 to January 2015. He served as the President of GE Money (Global), a subsidiary of GE Capital, from February 2008 until his promotion to President and Chief Operating Officer of GE Capital in November 2008. Mr. Cary joined General Electric in 1986 as a member of the Financial Management Program and served in a variety of financial and operating positions around the world. He also served as a member of General Electric’s Corporate Executive Council and was a member of the GE Capital board of directors. He is currently on the board of directors of Rush Enterprises, Inc. and Ally Financial Inc.

Michael Hanley Mr. Michael S. Hanley is Non-Executive Independent Director of BRP Inc. He is a corporate director with many years of experience in senior management roles and corporate governance. He sits on the Board of Directors and chairs the Audit Committee of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc., and of ShawCor Ltd. He also sits on the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee of The Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc. In the past, Mr. Hanley held various senior management positions. He was Senior Vice President, Operations and Strategic Initiatives at National Bank of Canada. He also held a number of positions at Alcan Inc., including Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and President and CEO of the Global Bauxite and Alumina business group. He was also Chief Financial Officer of two Canadian public companies, namely Gaz Métro and St-Laurent Paperboard Inc. Mr. Hanley is a chartered professional accountant and has been a member of the Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec (CPA) since 1987.

Estelle Metayer Ms. Estelle Metayer is Non-Executive Independent Director of BRP Inc. She is a corporate director, a public speaker, an adjunct professor at McGill University and is the president of EM Strategy Inc. (Competia). She joined the international strategic consulting firm McKinsey & Company (Montreal) as a consultant in 1993 and worked in strategic planning, competitive intelligence and business development at CAE from 1996 to 1998. From 1998 to 2004, Ms. Métayer founded, grew and was president of Competia Inc. until the sale of the company in 2004. She is currently an adjunct professor at McGill University, a member of the faculty for the Institute of Canadian Directors and teaches advanced leadership programs, including the “High Performance Boards” program of the IMD Business School (Switzerland), and previously in programs co-led by INSEAD (France) and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (United States). Ms. Métayer served as an independent director of Ubisoft Entertainment SA and chaired its compensation committee between 2012 and 2016. She was elected as an independent director to the board of directors of Zag Bank in May 2015 and of Blockstream in December 2016. She also joined the advisory board of Ricardo Media in September 2015. Ms. Métayer has served on the boards of the Grands Ballets Canadiens and of World Canada Youth and was the recipient in 2000 of the Arista Sunlife Award for “Entrepreneur of the Year - 2000”. She is a certified director and member of the Institut des Administrateurs Français and is the co-chair of the Québec chapter of Women Corporate Directors. Ms. Métayer was trained in the Netherlands, where she obtained her MBA and Drs. from the University of Nijenrode.

Daniel O'Neill Mr. Daniel James O'Neill is Non-Executive Independent Director of BRP Inc. He is the Executive Chairman of Electronic Cigarettes International Group (ECIG). Prior to that, he was the President and Chief Executive Officer of WinSport Canada, a nonprofit organization that owns and operates the Canada Olympic Park in Calgary (Alberta). In 2005, Mr. O’Neill served as Vice-Chairman, Synergies & Integration of Molson Coors Brewing Company. He was President and Chief Executive Officer of Molson Inc. from 2000 to 2005, prior to its merger with Adolph Coors Company. Before that, he was Executive Vice-President of H.J. Heinz Company and President and Chief Executive Officer of Star-Kist Foods. He also worked at S.C. Johnson, a consumer products company. He was a director of H.J. Heinz Company from 1998 to 1999. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Carleton University and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Queen’s University. He also attended the Program for Management Development at Harvard Business School.