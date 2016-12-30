Dundee Precious Metals Inc (DPM.TO)

Name Description

Jonathan Goodman Mr. Jonathan C. Goodman is Chairman of the Board of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. He was President and CEO of Dundee Capital Markets, a private investment dealer, from August 12, 2013 to September 4, 2014. Deputy Chairman and Chief Operating Officer of Dundee Corporation, an independent publicly traded asset management company, from August 13, 2013 to February 19, 2014. President and CEO of the Corporation from June 8, 1995 to March 31, 2013. Mr. Goodman has over 25 years of experience in the resource and investment industry, working as a geologist, senior analyst, portfolio manager and senior executive. Mr. Goodman joined Goodman & Company, Investment Counsel Ltd. in 1990, where he was responsible for the selection of Canadian equities and played a major role in developing asset allocation strategies, before becoming the company’s President. He is also a founder of Goepel Shields & Partners, an investment firm. Mr. Goodman graduated from the Colorado School of Mines as a Professional Engineer and holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Toronto. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Richard Howes Mr. Richard Allen Howes is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Mr. Howes is a Professional Engineer and has over 36 years of experience in the mining industry. Throughout his career, Mr. Howes has been closely associated with the practices that make for worldclass mining operations including Inco’s North Mine, which won the 2006 Ryan Award as the safest mine in Canada. Mr. Howes joined the Corporation in early 2009 as General Manager and Executive Director of Dundee Precious Metals Chelopech EAD and, in November 2010, was appointed Executive Vice President and COO. Prior to joining the Corporation, Mr. Howes worked for 30 years in various operating and technical capacities in the Canadian mining industry working for major mining producers including Vale Inco, Falconbridge and Cominco. Mr. Howes attended Queen’s University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Mining Engineering.

Hume Kyle Mr. Hume D. Kyle is a Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Dundee Precious Metals Inc., with effective from June 6, 2011. Mr. Kyle has more than 25 years of experience as a financial executive in a number of complex, publicly traded, multinational energy and natural resource businesses. He has held a range of increasingly senior roles in public practice and private industry including Assistant Treasurer, Treasurer; Vice President, Finance and Controller, and Chief Financial Officer. Most recently, Mr. Kyle served as Vice President, Treasurer and Controller, of TransAlta Corporation, an $11 billion power generating company where he was responsible for providing leadership over the financial activities of the organization, principally in the areas of corporate accounting and reporting, strategic finance, treasury, taxation, and financial systems, processes and controls. Mr. Kyle holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Accounting from the University of Western Ontario and a Graduate Diploma in Public Accounting from McGill University. He is also a Chartered Accountant and a Chartered Financial Analyst.

David Rae Mr. David Rae is a Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Since joining the company in 2012, Mr. Rae has been leading the work to achieve operating excellence by implementing the DPM management operating model at all of the company's current operations to ensure it delivers safely and reliably against its commitments. He was previously senior vice-president, operations, of DPM. He is a seasoned international mining and smelting executive with extensive experience in Africa, Europe and Canada, and has held increasingly senior operating and executive roles with international mining companies, including Falconbridge, Xstrata and Andean American.

Lori Beak Ms. Lori E. Beak is Senior Vice President - Governance, and Corporate Secretary of the Company. Ms. Beak who, prior to May 4, 2004, was also Corporate Secretary of Dundee Corporation, an asset management company dedicated to private management, real estate and resources, and DundeeWealth Inc.

Michael Dorfman Mr. Michael Dorfman is a Senior Vice President - Corporate Development of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Mr. Dorfman who, prior to April 2011, was Director, Investment Banking, Stonecap Securities (formerly Blackmont Capital), an independent investment bank; and, prior to March 2009, was Vice President, Investment Banking, Thomas Weisel Partners (formerly Westwind Partners), an independent investment bank.

Richard Gosse Mr. Richard Gosse is a Senior Vice President - Exploration of Dundee Precious Metals Inc., since April 1, 2013. Before joining DPM, Mr. Gosse served as Vice President, Exploration, with a variety of international mining companies, including Turquoise Hill (formerly Ivanhoe Mines) and SouthGobi Resources, and has experience exploration activities in a variety of countries in Europe and Asia, including Bulgaria, Mongolia, India, China and Indonesia. In addition to managing the exploration teams across the organization, he will lead the development of the Company's long term exploration strategy.

Nikolay Hristov Mr. Nikolay Hristov is a Senior Vice President - Sustainable Business Development of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. He is General Manager of Chelopech Mining EAD.

John Lindsay Mr. John Lindsay is a Senior Vice President - Projects of the Company. He is a professional engineer with over 30 years of experience with companies such as Barrick, SNC-Lavalin and AMEC. Mr. Lindsay will have oversight accountability on all capital projects, and direct line accountability for major growth and strategic projects. He will ensure the company safely and predictably deliver its key project outcomes through a robust project delivery framework and governance structure.

Paul Proulx Mr. Paul Proulx is a Senior Vice President - Corporate Services of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Mr. Proulx who, prior to January 2006, was Vice President, Human Resources of Stolt Sea Farm, a Norwegian-based aquaculture company.

Mark Crawley Mr. Mark Crawley is Vice President - Commercial Affairs of the Company.

R. Peter Gillin Mr. R. Peter Gillin is Lead Independent Director of Dundee Precious Metals Inc., effective April 1, 2013. Mr. Gillin brings extensive public and mining company experience to the Board. Prior to December 2008, he was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of Tahera Diamond Corporation and is the former President and CEO of Zemex Corporation. He has also been a senior investment banker, having previously served as Vice Chairman of N M Rothschild & Sons Canada Limited and as a Managing Director of Scotia Capital. In addition to being a director of several major public mining companies, he is also a member of the Independent Review Committee of TD Asset Management Inc. Mr. Gillin is a Chartered Financial Analyst and holds an ICD.D designation from The Institute of Corporate Directors.

Jeremy Kinsman Mr. Jeremy Kinsman is an Independent Director of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Mr. Kinsman was educated at Princeton University and the Institut d’Etudes Politiques, Paris, before joining the Canadian Foreign Service in 1966, where he became one of Canada's most senior and experienced diplomats, serving as Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, Minister for Political Affairs in Washington and Political Director in Ottawa. From 1992 to 2006, Mr. Kinsman was Canada's Ambassador to Russia, Ambassador to Italy, High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, and Ambassador to the European Union, accredited as well in these positions to a dozen other countries. Since 2007, he has directed an international democracy support project for the Community of Democracies and continues to be a widely-presented and published commentator on world affairs.

Juanita Montalvo Ms. Juanita Montalvo is Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Montalvo brings to the Board 25 years of experience in developing and leading strategies. Prior to joining DPM, Ms. Montalvo held a number of board positions with subsidiaries of Sherritt International Corporation and on Executive Committees to the board. Currently, Ms. Montalvo is also a Managing Partner with Acasta Cuba Capital and a director and Deputy Chairman of the board of Canada’s National Ballet School. She was educated at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Biochemistry, a Bachelor of Arts in International Development Studies, and a Masters in Developed Economics.

Peter Nixon Mr. Peter B. Nixon is an Independent Director of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Mr. Nixon has spent more than three decades in the investment industry, specializing in the natural resource sector and working primarily in research and institutional sales. He was also a founder of the investment firm Goepel Shields & Partners and was subsequently President of the firm’s subsidiary in the United States. Mr. Nixon later joined Dundee Securities Corporation, with the mandate to expand the company’s activities in the United States. He is also a member of The Institute of Corporate Directors.

Marie-Anne Tawil Ms. Marie-Anne Tawil is an Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Tawil has over 30 years of legal experience, principally in corporate, commercial and securities law, and over 20 years of management experience. She practiced law with Stikeman Elliott and McCarthy Tetrault and, in 1984, joined Quebecor Inc. as Legal Counsel, and also served as Corporate Secretary from 1987 until 1990. She was previously Chair of the board of Societe de l’Assurance Automobile du Quebec, joined the board of Hydro Quebec in 2005 and, is also on the board of Stornoway Diamonds Corporation. Ms. Tawil is a member of the Bar of the Province of Quebec and holds a Master of Business Administration from the John Molson School of Business. She holds an ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Anthony Walsh Mr. Anthony P. Walsh is an Independent Director of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Mr. Walsh has over 25 years’ experience in the field of exploration, mining and development. Most recently, Mr. Walsh was President and CEO of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. from 2008 to 2011, prior to which he served as President and CEO of Miramar Mining Corporation from 1995 to 2007, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of a computer leasing company from 1993 to 1995 and Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Finance of International Corona Mines Ltd., a major North American gold producer from 1989 to 1992. Mr. Walsh also serves on the board of directors of several publicly-traded exploration and development companies. Mr. Walsh graduated from Queen’s University in 1973 and became a member of The Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants in 1976.