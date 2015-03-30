Edition:
Deepak Nitrite Ltd (DPNT.NS)

DPNT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

216.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs5.40 (+2.56%)
Prev Close
Rs210.85
Open
Rs212.00
Day's High
Rs217.50
Day's Low
Rs212.00
Volume
248,305
Avg. Vol
307,511
52-wk High
Rs233.70
52-wk Low
Rs75.75

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Deepak Mehta

2016 Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Pramod Garg

2015 President - BCC

Umesh Asaikar

2013 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Sanjay Upadhyay

2017 Chief Financial Officer, Additional Whole Time Diretor, Director - Finance

Ajay Patwardhan

President - Fluorescent Whitening Agent

Arvind Bajpai

2014 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

R. Prasad

Vice President - Human Resources & Administration

Pramod Talegaon

Vice President - Technology

Ajay Mehta

Managing Director, Executive Director

Sandesh Anand

68 2011 Additional Director

Indira Parikh

2014 Additional Director

Sudhin Choksey

57 Non-Executive Independent Director

Nimesh Kampani

Non-Executive Independent Director

Sudhir Mankad

68 2009 Non-Executive Independent Director

Richard Rupp

2008 Non-Executive Independent Director

Swaminathan Sivaram

2015 Non-Executive Independent Director

Shailesh Vaidya

Investor Relations Officer
Biographies

Name Description

Deepak Mehta

Shri. Deepak C. Mehta is Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of the Company. He was Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Deepak Nitrite Limited. He is a dynamic personality whose business acumen has enabled the Company to take swift strides forward and achieve new laurels year after year. At the helm of affairs at Deepak Nitrite for the last 35 years, he is currently the Vice Chairman & Managing Director of the Company. An active participant at industry forums, Shri D. C. Mehta has been the Chairman of the National Chemicals Committee at FICCI. He is a Science Graduate from the University of Bombay.

Pramod Garg

Umesh Asaikar

Shri. Umesh Asaikar is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Deepak Nitrite Limited, Since May 9, 2013. Shri Asaikar has around 36 years of varied experience in the areas of Sales & Marketing, Manufacturing, Commercial and Business Management across industries including pharmaceuticals, vitamins & fine chemicals, glass flacconage etc. During the span of his career, he has held various leadership positions in companies such as Parke Davis, Nicholas Piramal, Piramal Glass, etc. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai, and Master’s degree in Management Science from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies. He is also a member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

Sanjay Upadhyay

Ajay Patwardhan

Arvind Bajpai

R. Prasad

Pramod Talegaon

Ajay Mehta

Shri. Ajay C. Mehta is Managing Director, Executive Director of Deepak Nitrite Limited. With extensive experience, comprehensive approach and strong industry foresight, he has paved the way for innovation and excellence in the Company. An active participant at industry forums, he is the Member of Mahratta Chamber of Commerce and National Agriculture and Food Analysis and Research Institute, World Presidents’ Organisation. Shri A. C. Mehta is a Science Graduate with Honours and Master of Science (Chemical Engineering) from the University of Texas, USA.

Sandesh Anand

Shri. Sandesh Kumar Anand is Additional Director of Deepak Nitrite Limited. He is a Bachelor of Engineering (Chemical) from Delhi University and has done Petrochemical Course at I.I.P., Dehradun. He has also done an advance course on Management at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. He has experience of around 40 years in the field of Project Management, Operations, Corporate Planning, Quality Management, Health, Safety and Environment Management, Energy Management, Strategic Planning etc. Shri Anand held various important positions in Indian Petrochemicals Corporation Limited (1995 to 2002) and retired as a Whole-time Director – Member on Board from June 2002 to December, 2008. He is a member of various committees and institutions like ICMA, IIChE and Advisor to the Government of India on Health, Safety and Environment aspects on the organisation for prevention of chemical weapons convention.

Indira Parikh

Sudhin Choksey

Shri. Sudhin Choksey is Non-Executive Independent Director of Deepak Nitrite Limited. He has extensive experience in handling functional areas of finance, commerce and general management, both in India and abroad. He is the Managing Director of GRUH Finance Ltd. He is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Shri Choksey is a Director on the Board of Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd., Hunnar Shaala Foundation for Building Technology and Innovations, and Saath Livelihood Services.

Nimesh Kampani

Shri. Nimesh Kampani is Non-Executive Independent Director of Deepak Nitrite Limited. The Founder and Chairman of the JM Financial Group, one of India’s financial services groups, in his career spanning more than three and a half decades, Shri Kampani has made invaluable contributions to the development of Indian capital markets. He has advised several corporates on their strategic and financial needs, especially capital raising as well as mergers and acquisitions. He has served on various committees constituted by BSE, NSE, SEBI and ICAI. He is a Commerce Graduate from Sydenham College and a qualified Chartered Accountant.

Sudhir Mankad

Shri. Sudhir G. Mankad, IAS (Retd.) is Non-Executive Independent Director of Deepak Nitrite Limited. Shri Mankad, IAS (Retd.), has served in senior positions, both with the Government of India and the Government of Gujarat. His last assignment was Chief Secretary, Government of Gujarat. He has served as a Director/Chairman on the Board of several cement, power, fertiliser and finance companies. He is associated with several educational institutions and NGOs. He holds a Masters degree in History from the University of Delhi.

Richard Rupp

Dr. Richard H. Rupp, Ph.D., is Non-Executive Independent Director of Deepak Nitrite Limited. Dr. Rupp has held various top level positions in leading multinational companies such as Hoechst AG (Germany), Lonza (Switzerland) and Allessachemie (Germany). His focus is in the field of pharmaceuticals and fine chemicals. Dr. Rupp’s experience encompasses a mix of scientific, technical as well as managerial roles. He is well acquainted with USA, European and Asian markets, especially the Indian subcontinent. He holds a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Karlsruhe, Germany, and has completed a programme for Executive Development, IMD at Lausanne, Switzerland.

Swaminathan Sivaram

Dr. Swaminathan Sivaram Ph.D., is Non-Executive Independent Director of Deepak Nitrite Limited, May 9, 2013. Dr. Sivaram is a scientist of distinction, having held leadership roles in R&D, in both, industry and academia. He has over forty years of experience in research in polymer synthesis, high performance polymers and surface chemistry polymers. Dr. Sivaram has been cited as an Inventor in more than fifty US Patents. He has done his M.Sc. from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, and Ph.D. from Purdue University, W. Lafayette, Indiana, USA. He is also a Research Associate from The Institute of Polymer Science, University of Akron, Ohio, USA.

Shailesh Vaidya

