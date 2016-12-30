Deutsche Post AG (DPWGn.DE)

Name Description

Wulf von Schimmelmann Prof. Dr. Wulf von Schimmelmann is Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Shareholder Representative at Deutsche Post AG since January 1, 2009. Additionally, he acts as Chairman of the Executive Committee, Strategy Committee, Mediation Committee as well as Nomination Committee, and is Deputy Chairman of the Personnel Committee of the Company. Prof. Dr. von Schimmelmann was appointed as Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company on August 6, 2007. From 1999 until June 30, 2007, he served as a Member of the Management Board, responsible for Financial Services, at the Company. Prof. Dr. von Schimmelmann is a Management Consultant. He also serves as Board Member at Maxingvest AG and is Member of the Board of Directors at Accenture Corp. as well as Western Union Company. Until December 31, 2009 he acted as Member of the Board at Deutsche Telekom AG. He is former Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Postbank AG.

Frank Appel Dr. Frank Appel is Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer, Global Business Services at Deutsche Post AG from January 01, 2018. He was in charge of Human Resources from 2 July 2014 until 30 October 2014. Dr. Appel is responsible for Board Services, Corporate Office, Corporate Legal, Corporate Executives, Corporate Communications, Corporate Development, Corporate Regulation Management, Corporate First Choice, Public Policy and Corporate Responsibility, Global Customer Solutions (GCS), HR DHL International as well as DHL Solutions & Innovations (DSI). He also holds mandates at Deutsche Postbank AG (Member since February 19, 2008). Until May 1, 2008, Dr. Appel also held mandates at Williams Lea Holdings plc (Board of Directors, Chair), Williams Lea Group Limited (Board of Directors), Exel Investments Limited (Board of Directors), Exel Limited (Board of Directors) and Tibbett & Britten Group Limited (Board of Directors). In 1989, he gained a Master of Science degree in Chemistry from the Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Muenchen and in 1993, he gained a Doctorate degree (PhD) in Neurobiology from ETH Eidgenoessische Technische Hochschule Zuerich. In 1993, Dr. Appel joined McKinsey & Co., Germany as a Consultant and Project Manager. In 1999, he became a Partner and Member of German Business Management at McKinsey & Co. In 2000, he joined Deutsche Post AG as Managing Director, Corporate Development.

Andrea Kocsis Ms. Andrea Kocsis is Deputy Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Deutsche Post AG since May 29, 2007. Additionally, she acts as Deputy Chairwoman of the Executive Committee and Strategy Committee as well as Mediation Committee and as Chairwoman of the Personnel Committee at the Company. Ms. Kocsis is Deputy Chair of the ver.di National Executive Board and Head of the Federal Postal Services, Forwarding Companies and Logistics section, ver.di National Executive Board.

Ken Allen Mr. Ken Allen is Member of the Management Board responsible for the EXPRESS Division at Deutsche Post AG since February 26, 2009. Prior to this, Mr. Allen held different positions within the Group, most recently as Chief Executive Officer of DHL Express USA in 2008. Prior to this he was Chief Executive Officer of DHL Express EEMEA in 2006. Before that, he was President of DHL Express Canada from 2004 until 2006. From 1985 until 2004, Mr. Allen had various responsibilities at DHL Express Middle East. He joined DHL Express in 1985. From 1982 until 1985, he worked in International Catering and Hotel Company. From 1972 until 1982, Mr. Allen worked for various United Kingdom manufacturing companies. Currently, he is on the Board of Directors of DHL-Sinotrans International Air Courier Ltd, a position he has held since September 18, 2010.

Juergen Gerdes Mr. Juergen Gerdes is Member of the Management Board responsible at Deutsche Post AG since March 5, 2008. He was also Member of the Management Board responsible for PARCEL Germany at the Company from July 1, 2007 until March 4, 2008. In 1987, Mr. Gerdes gained a University degree in Administration with Deutsche Post and in 1994, he gained a degree in Business Administration at Westfaelische Wilhelms-Universitaet Muenster. In 1994, he joined Deutsche Bundespost POSTDIENST as Product Manager Infopost/Advertising Mail. In 1996, he became Director Product Management Infopost/Advertising Mail and Head of Staff Department Marketing at Deutsche Post AG. In 1997, Mr. Gerdes became Head of Sales and Operations Lower Saxony Region at Deutsche Post AG. In 1999, he became a Member of the Divisional Board MAIL Germany, Managing Director Central Key Account Management (Sales) at Deutsche Post AG. In 2001, he became a Member of the Divisional Board MAIL Germany, Head of Sales at Deutsche Post AG. In 2005, Mr. Gerdes became Chairman of the Divisional Board MAIL Germany at Deutsche Post AG. He also serves as Member of the Board of Directors at Global Mail, Inc.

John Gilbert Mr. John Gilbert is Member of the Management Board responsible for supply chain at Deutsche Post AG since March 11, 2014.

Melanie Kreis Ms. Melanie Kreis is Member of the Management Board responsible for Human Resources of Deutsche Post AG since October 31, 2014.

Rolf Bauermeister Mr. Rolf Bauermeister is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Deutsche Post AG since February 18, 2008. Additionally, he acts as Member of the Executive Committee, Strategy Committee and Mediation Committee at the Company. Mr. Bauermeister is Head of Postal Services, Co-determination as well as Youth, and is also National Chairman for the Postal Services Section, ver.di National Headquarters. He is Member of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche Postbank AG.

Joerg von Dosky Mr. Joerg von Dosky has been Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Deutsche Post AG since December 9, 2014. He is chairman of the group and Company Representative Committee.

Werner Gatzer Mr. Werner Gatzer is Member of the Supervisory Board and Shareholder Representative at Deutsche Post AG since May 10, 2006. In addition, he acts as Member of the Executive Committee, Finance and Audit Committee as well as Nomination Committee at the Company. He acts as State Secretary and Federal Ministry of Finance. Mr. Gatzer also holds mandates at Bundesdruckerei GmbH, Flughafen Berlin-Schoenfeld GmbH and g.e.b.b. mbH. He was Member of the Supervisory Board at KfW ipex-Bank GmbH until January 31, 2010.

Henning Kagermann Prof. Dr. Henning Kagermann Ph.D., is Member of the Supervisory Board and Shareholder Representative at Deutsche Post AG since February 18, 2009. He also serves as Board Member at Deutsche Bank AG as well as Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG. Since May 18, 2010, he has acted as Member of the Supervisory Board at BMW AG. Furthermore, Prof. Dr. Kagermann acts as Member of the Board of Directors at Nokia Corporation and Wipro Ltd. He is former Chief Executive Officer of SAP AG. He is Member of the Strategy Committee at the Company.

Thomas Koczelnik Mr. Thomas Koczelnik is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Deutsche Post AG since May 6, 2008. Additionally, he acts as Member of the Finance and Audit Committee as well as Personnel Committee and Strategy Committee at the Company. Mr. Koczelnik is Chairman of the Group Works Council of Deutsche Post AG.

Anke Kufalt Ms. Anke Kufalt is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Deutsche Post AG since May 6, 2008. She was Member of the Works Council of DHL Global Forwarding GmbH, Hamburg until May 26, 2014. She is Chairman of the Works Council, DHL Global Forwarding GmbH, Hamburg since May 27, 2014.

Simone Menne Ms. Simone Menne has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Shareholder representative of Deutsche Post AG since May 27, 2014. She was member of the executive board at Deutsche Lufthansa AG. She is member of Finance and Audit Committee.

Roland Oetker Mr. Roland Oetker is Member of the Supervisory Board and Shareholder Representative at Deutsche Post AG since September 10, 2004. Additionally, he acts as Member of the Executive Committee, Personnel Committee, as well as Nomination Committee at the Company. Mr. Oetker is Managing Partner of ROI Verwaltungs gesellschaft mbH and was President of Deutsche Schutzvereinigung fuer Wertpapierbesitz e. V. until October 10, 2008. He was Member of the Supervisory Board at Volkswagen AG until April 22, 2010, as well as acted as Deputy Chairman of the Advisory Board at Dr August Oetker KG between March 1, 2007 and December 31, 2010. Since June 16, 2011 he serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at Evotec AG and since April 8, 2011 at Rheinisch-Bergische Verlagsgesellschaft mbH.

Andreas Schaedler Mr. Andreas Schaedler is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Deutsche Post AG since May 6, 2008. He is Chairman of the General Works Council of Deutsche Post AG. Mr. Schaedler is also active at Bundesanstalt fuer Post- und Telekommunikation (Administrative Board), since September 15, 2008. He is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at psd Bank Koeln eG.

Sabine Schielmann Ms. Sabine Schielmann is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representatives at Deutsche Post AG since October 27, 2010. Additionally, she is Member of the Executive Board of the General Works Council at Deutsche Post AG.

Ulrich Schroeder Dr. Ulrich Schroeder is Member of the Supervisory Board and Shareholder Representative at Deutsche Post AG since September 1, 2008. He is member of strategy Committee at company. He is Chairman of Board of KfW Bankengruppe. He also holds mandates at Deutsche Telekom AG, KfW IPEX-Bank GmbH (since October 1, 2009) and DEG – Deutsche Investitions- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft mbH (since October 1, 2009). He also sits on the Supervisory Board of 'Marguerite 2020': European Fund for Energy, Climate Change and Infrastructure. He is Member of the Strategy Committee at the Company.

Stefan Schulte Dr. Stefan Schulte is Member of the Supervisory Board and Shareholder Representative at Deutsche Post AG since April 21, 2009. Additionally, he acts as Member of the Finance and Audit Committee at the Company. Dr. Schulte has been Chairman of the Board of Management of Fraport AG since September 1, 2009. Until May 8, 2009 he also served as Board Member at Delvag Luftfahrtversicherungs-AG and was Member of the Administrative Board at Frankfurter Sparkasse until June 30, 2009.

Stephan Teuscher Mr. Stephan Teuscher is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representatives at Deutsche Post AG. He is Head of wage, civil servant and social policies in the Postal Services, Forwarding Companies and Logistics department ver.di national administration. He is Deputy Chair of Finance and Audit Committee.

Helga Thiel Ms. Helga Thiel is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Deutsche Post AG since May 6, 2008. In addition, she acts as Member of the Finance and Audit Committee at the Company. She was Member of ver.di National Executive Board (Postal Services, Forwarding Companies and Logistics) and Member of Central Works Council, Deutsche Post AG until June 3, 2008. Ms. Thiel has been Deputy Chairwoman of General Works Council of Deutsche Post AG since June 4, 2008. She also holds a mandate at PSD Bank Koeln eG.

Stefanie Weckesser Ms. Stefanie Weckesser is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Deutsche Post AG. She is Member of the Executive Committee of the Company. She has been Deputy Chairwoman of the Works Council at Deutsche Post AG, Mail Branch since May 17, 2010.