DREAM Unlimited Corp (DRM.TO)

Name Description

Joanne Ferstman Ms. Joanne S. Ferstman is an Chairman of the Board of the Company. She is a corporate director. Over the past 18 years and until her retirement in June 2012, Ms. Ferstman held a variety of executive positions with the Dundee Group of Companies. Most recently, Ms. Ferstman was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Dundee Capital Markets Inc., a full service investment dealer with principal businesses including investment banking, institutional sales and trading and private client financial advisory. Prior to January 31, 2011, Ms. Ferstman was Vice-Chair and Head of Capital Markets of DundeeWealth Inc., a diversified wealth management company. Prior to 2009, Ms. Ferstman was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Dundee Wealth Inc. and Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of Dundee Corporation. In these senior financial roles, Ms. Ferstman was actively involved in all corporate strategy, including acquisitions and financings, and was responsible for all public financial reporting. In addition, Ms. Ferstman regularly represented Dundee Corporation on investee company boards and audit committees across various sectors. Prior to joining the Dundee Group of Companies, Ms. Ferstman spent four years as Chief Financial Officer for a national securities firm and five years at a major international accounting firm. Ms. Ferstman earned a Bachelor of Commerce and a Graduate degree in Public Accountancy from McGill University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant. Ms. Ferstman also sits on the board of trustees of Dream Office REIT (Chair).

Michael Cooper Mr. Michael J. Cooper is a President, Chief Responsible Officer and Director of Dream Unlimited Corp. He He has an extensive track record in the real estate industry dating back to 1986. He helped found DAM in 1996 and continues to hold the office of Chief Executive Officer. Under his leadership, the business has grown to more than $14.6 billion of commercial real estate, residential development and renewable energy infrastructure assets under management. Among his accomplishments, Mr. Cooper is responsible for the formation of three TSX-listed real estate investment trusts: Dream Office REIT, Canada’s largest office REIT; Dream Global REIT, a Canadian REIT investing in commercial real estate assets exclusively outside of Canada; Dream Industrial REIT, the largest pure-play industrial REIT in Canada; and most recently, for the formation of Dream Alternatives, a TSX-listed mutual fund trust focused on hard asset alternative investments. He earned a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Western Ontario and a Master of Business Administration from York University. Mr. Cooper currently sits on the board of directors of Dundee Corporation, Dream, Dream Office REIT, Dream Global REIT, Dream Industrial REIT, E-L Financial Corp, and Real Property Association of Canada.

Pauline Alimchandani Ms. Pauline Alimchandani is a Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of Dream Unlimited Corp. Ms. Alimchandani was promoted to this role after joining DREAM in March 2013, as Vice President, Corporate Strategy. In this role, She brings almost nine years of experience including five in the real estate industry, having spent four years at BMO Capital Markets as a sell-side equity research analyst covering the Canadian real estate/REIT sector. Ms. Alimchandani has also worked at PwC LLP in both the Audit and Assurance and Consulting & Deals practices. She is a Chartered Professional Accountant, Chartered Accountant and a CFA charterholder.

P. Jane Gavan Ms. P. Jane Gavan is Executive Vice President, Non-Independent Director of Dream Unlimited Corp. She is the President, Asset Management of DREAM and has more than 20 years of experience in the real estate industry. Ms. Gavan is primarily responsible for international real estate investments and serves as Chief Executive Officer of Dundee International REIT, a Canadian REIT that invests in commercial real estate assets exclusively outside of Canada. Since joining Dundee in 1998, Ms. Gavan has played a key role in numerous transactions including Dundee’s acquisition of Lehndorff Properties, the 2003 business restructuring that resulted in the creation of Dundee REIT, Dundee REIT’s $2.3 billion portfolio sale to GE Real Estate, and the initial public offering of Dundee International REIT. Prior to joining Dundee, Ms. Gavan served as legal counsel for numerous companies including Oxford Properties Group, and Denison Mines Corp., and began her career in private law practice with Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP, specializing in real estate and corporate finance. She earned an Honours Bachelor of Commerce degree from Carleton University and a Bachelor of Laws degree from Osgoode Hall, York University.

Joshua Kaufman Mr. Joshua Kaufman is Senior Vice President - Retail and Commercial Developments of the Company. He has 15 years of experience within the real estate industry specializing in land and retail shopping centre development. Prior to joining the company, Mr. Kaufman was the Vice President of Land Development at Smartcentres, one of Canada’s largest shopping centre developers and operators. Mr. Kaufman was responsible for a development program of more than 8 million square feet of retail space in Ontario which included acquisition, land entitlements, design development, leasing and construction. His most notable achievement is Toronto Premium Outlets, Canada’s first new format Outlet Mall developed on behalf of Calloway REIT and Simon Properties.

Jason Lester Mr. Jason Lester serves as Vice President - Development of the Company. He is primarily responsible for residential land development and urban development. He has 19 years of experience in multi-family residential, commercial and industrial asset and property management. Prior to joining DAM in 2004, Mr. Lester held the positions of Executive Vice-President, Asset Management and Vice-President, Acquisitions and Asset Management at Residential Equities REIT, where he was responsible for the property management division, acquisition activities and investment strategies for a portfolio of 11,000 suites.

Daniel Marinovic Mr. Daniel Izidor Marinovic serves as Chief Development Officer of Dream Unlimited Corp. Prior to joining DREAM, Mr. Marinovic was the Vice President of Finance for First Gulf Corporation, the commercial affiliate of the Great Gulf Group of Companies, a major property developer and landlord with operations in Canada and the United States. Over the course of his career Mr. Marinovic has been involved with a considerable list of high profile developments which include office, industrial, retail, adaptive re-use, condominium and master-planned residential communities. Mr. Marinovic holds a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Kansas (USA).

Richard Gateman Mr. Richard N. Gateman serves as an Independent Director of the Company. He is Vice President, Major Projects Business Development with TransCanada PipeLines Limited, an energy infrastructure company. He has 29 years of oil and gas, midstream gas processing and pipeline project experience in the areas of corporate law, transactions, stakeholder relations and business development. Mr. Gateman is also the President of Coastal GasLink Pipeline Ltd., a TransCanada subsidiary which is developing an estimated $4-billion pipeline project in the province of British Columbia. Prior to this role, Mr. Gateman was Vice President, Northern Development for TransCanada, where he was responsible for TransCanada’s involvement in the Mackenzie Gas Project and for the origination and advancement of new Canadian business development projects. Mr. Gateman currently sits on the board of directors of a private oil and gas exploration and development company and has held past executive and board positions in a number of charitable organizations and international business entities. Mr. Gateman holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Calgary and a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Western Ontario.

Jennifer Koss Ms. Jennifer Lee Koss is an Independent Director of the Company. She is the Co-Founder and Builder of Business of the ecommerce site BRIKA--which features under-the-radar artisans and designers across North America. Prior to launching her online business, she spent nearly five years at Ontario Teachers' Private Capital investing in consumer/ retail companies and in large private equity global funds. Her work experience also includes management consulting at The Bridgespan Group and The Parthenon Group, focusing on private equity due diligence, and in investment banking at JPMorgan. Jennifer is a Juilliard-trained cellist and holds an AB degree magna cum laude from Harvard College, an MPhil from Oxford University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.