DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd (DRT.TO)

Name Description

Steve Parry Mr. Steve Parry is Independent Chairman of the Board of Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd. Mr. Parry has more than 25 years of experience in the mining and finance industries, including his roles as an Executive Chairman of Grenville Strategic Royalty Corp., a public Canadian company providing capital to industrial and technology companies using a royalty-based finance solution; as a Managing Member of NGEN Partners, a US-based cleantech venture capital firm which has raised more than $500 million in capital and has investments in leading firms in the solar, power-tech, renewable energy and project finance industries; and as a General Manager, Innovation at BHP Billiton Exploration and Development, a subsidiary of BHP Billiton, the world’s largest mining company. Steve is a professional geologist, holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Queen’s University and a Masters in Science degree from the University of Western Ontario and has completed executive education programs at Harvard, Columbia, Wharton and the London Business School. Mr. Perry currently serves as Chairman of the board of directors and Co-Founder of Grenville Strategic Royalty Corp. Steve also currently serves as a director of several private and non-profit organizations.

Scott Jenkins Mr. Scott Jenkins is President, Interim Chief Financial Officer, Director of the Company. He has been Interim Chief Financial Officer of Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd through 1, June 2017. Mr. Jenkins has more than 18 years of experience with manufacturing and technology companies along with the financial management industry. Scott was named President of DIRTT in 2012 and prior to that served as CFO after joining DIRTT in 2007. Scott was previously CFO of Pure Technologies Ltd., an infrastructure monitoring technology company, and with KPMG LLP. Scott also serves as a Director of Decisive Dividend Corporation, a TSX Venture company, based in Kelowna, British Columbia. Scott is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Alberta.

Mogens Smed Mr. Mogens F. Smed is Chief Executive Officer, Director and Co-Founder of Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd. Mr. Smed has more than 40 years of experience in the interior construction industry, including launching and growing SMED International Inc. (“SMED International”) into a publicly traded modular interior construction company with over $300 million in annual revenue and his role as CEO of Evans Consoles Corporation (“Evans Consoles”), a private company providing command-control infrastructure solutions. SMED International was sold to Haworth Inc. in 2000.

Tracy Baker Ms. Tracy Baker is Chief Operating Officer of Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd. She has more than 17 years of experience in the financial management industry and accountancy profession, including her roles as a consultant for the TSX Venture Exchange and Veritas DGC, a public oil and gas service company; and as the Senior Manager of Small Business Division at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Tracy has been a part of the DIRTT team since 2004. Tracy is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Alberta.

Geoff Gosling Mr. Geoff Gosling is Vice President - Product Development of Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd. Mr. Gosling co-founder of DIRTT, has more than 22 years of experience in the design and interior construction industries, including his role as Manager of Research and Development at Evans Consoles. Geoff has earned numerous awards for his designs and in 2012 was named one of the Top 10 Most Innovative Product Designers in Healthcare by the industry’s foremost publication, Healthcare Design Magazine. Geoff has also taught for several years as Adjunct Professor at the University of Calgary in the Faculty of Environmental Design. Geoff holds a Masters degree in Environmental Design (Industrial Design) from the University of Calgary.

Barrie Loberg Mr. Barrie Loberg is Vice President - Software Development of Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd. Mr. Loberg is co-founder of DIRTT, is the inventor of ICE and has more than 22 years of experience in the technology and interior construction industries, including his role as Director of Solutions and Technology of Evan Consoles. Barrie received the Alberta Venture’s Award for Most Enterprising Employee in 2000 for his role in the implementation of new technologies, including an Automated Proposal Generator.

Derek Payne Mr. Derek Payne is Corporate Secretary of the Company. He has over 22 years of experience in the financial management industry and accountancy profession, including his roles as the Treasurer of Petrowest Corporation, a diversified energy industry service provider, as the CFO of Filterboxx Water & Environmental Corp., a provider of packaged water and wastewater treatment facilities, and as the Treasurer and VP, Finance and Corporate Services of WestJet Airlines Ltd. Derek is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Alberta.

Todd Lillibridge Mr. Todd W. Lillibridge serves as Director of the Company, with effective from Aug. 2, 2017. Mr. Lillibridge is executive vice-president, medical property operations, at Ventas Inc. and brings more than 35 years of experience in the health care and real estate industries. Ventas, an S&P 500 company and $35-billion real estate investment trust, is the premier capital provider to leading health care companies with a portfolio of approximately 1,300 properties including medical office buildings, life science and innovation centres, in-patient and long-term acute care facilities, and seniors housing.

Denise Turner Ms. Denise E. Turner is Director of the Company. Over her 30-year career, Ms. Turner has held a number of progressively senior positions spanning operations, finance and legal accountabilities for companies involved in the North American commercial real estate space, including ones listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. She is currently the principal of a project management and contract executive services firm. Ms. Turner currently serves on a number of boards, including the Vancouver Board of Trade, as well as Surrey City Development Corp. and Musqueam Capital Corp., both of which are for-profit companies with community-capacity-building mandates through the development and management of real-estate-based assets, and is the immediate past board chair for Community Living, B.C., an $850-million Crown corporation. She also holds the Institute of Corporate Directors ICD.D designation.

Wayne Boulais Mr. Wayne Boulais is Independent Director of Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd. Mr. Boulais has more than 15 years of technology investing experience where he is currently a General Partner at Apex Venture Partners (“Apex”), a US-based venture capital firm that has raised and managed more than $350 million in their Fund V and Fund VI. During Wayne’s tenure at Apex, Wayne has sourced or managed 10 investments and served as the board designee of Apex for eight of those investments. Wayne is currently the board designee of Apex for two active investments. Prior to Wayne’s investment experience, Wayne was a principal at Mercer Management Consulting (now Oliver Wyman) in the communications, information and entertainment practice. Before attending business school, Wayne was a senior development engineer at Raytheon Corporation where Wayne led product development efforts for satellite and wireless communication systems. Wayne holds an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology as well as a Master and Bachelor of Electrical Engineering from the University of Massachusetts.

Gregory Burke Mr. Gregory F. Burke is Independent Director of Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd. Mr. Burke has more than 30 years of experience in office furniture, design and construction industries, including his roles as the President and CEO of Lane Office Furniture, Inc., a private full service furniture dealership company, and one of DIRTT’s distribution partners that sells DIRTT’s suite of interior construction solutions, which he joined in 1982 as a member of the sales team. Greg holds a Bachelor of Science Communications degree from St. John’s University and currently serves as a director of several private and non-profit organizations.

Lawrence Fairholm Mr. Lawrence D. Fairholm is Independent Director of Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd. Mr. Fairholm has more than 35 years of experience in office furniture, design, interior construction and real estate industries, including his roles as the President of Fairholm Management Ltd., a private company providing corporate real estate, facilities and management consulting services; the Founder of Buro Décor Inc., a Herman Miller Office Furniture Dealer; the Founder of BDI Facilities Management Inc., a Corporate Interior Design/Project Management company; and the Founder of The Gordian Services Group Inc., a Corporate Real Estate Consulting company. Larry was a member of the Herman Miller Advisory Council. Larry holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Arizona.s