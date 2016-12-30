Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (DRWG_p.DE)

Name Description

Nikolaus Schweickart Prof. Dr. Nikolaus Schweickart is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA since May 9, 2008. He is also Chairman of the Joint Committee and Nomination Committee, as well as Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. He is an attorney-at-law with his own practice, and former longstanding Chairman of the Executive Board of Altana AG. Dr. Schweickart is also Chairman of the Supervisory Boards of Draeger Verwaltungs AG and GEBB GmbH. In addition, he serves as Chairman of the Advisory Board of Diehl Group, Member of the Economic Advisory Board at Fraport AG and since March 1, 2010 Member of the Advisory Board of Max-Planck-Innovations GmbH.

Stefan Draeger Mr. Stefan Draeger is Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer of Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA since March 1, 2005. He has been Member of the Executive Board since January 1, 2003. Mr. Draeger joined the Company in 1992. Following this he served at Company's branches in Germany, Canada and the USA. In 1995 he served as Head of Product Management at the Company. From 1999 to 2002, he was Head of the Intensive Care Business Unit. Since July, 2005, he has been acting as Chief Executive Officer of Draeger Medical AG & Co. KG; since March 2004 as Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board at Draegerwerk AG; and since March 2003 as Member of Executive Board for Corporate Functions at Draegerwerk AG. Since April 27, 2010 he has acted as Member of the Supervisory Board of Sparkasse zu Luebeck, Chairman of the Executive Board of Dragerwerk Verwaltungs AG, Chairman of the Executive Board of Drager Safety Verwaltungs AG, Lubeck and Managing Director of Drager Medical GmbH, Lubeck, until August 2, 2015. He graduated from Berufsakademie Stuttgart and holds a Dipl.-Ing. degree in Electrical Engineering. He also attended integrated degree program in electrical engineering in cooperation with Hewlett-Packard in Boeblingen, Germany.

Siegfrid Kasang Mr. Siegfrid Kasang is Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA since July 1, 2005. He is also Member of the Joint Committee and Audit Committee of the Company. He is Works Council Chairman of Draeger Medical GmbH till February 26, 2014, Group Works Council Chairman of the medical division and of Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA till February 26, 2014. Since November 9, 2010 he has held the position of Member of the Supervisory Board of Draeger Medical GmbH.

Gert-Hartwig Lescow Mr. Gert-Hartwig Lescow is Vice-Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Board member for IT at Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA since April 1, 2015. He was Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Board since April 1, 2008 until April 2015. Prior to joining the Company, he managed a strategic project for the Executive Board of Voith AG from September 2006. Prior to that, he was Commercial General Manager and Head of Finance at mobilcom AG. Until September 20, 2010 he served as CFO of Draegerwerk Medical AG &Co. KG. Currently, He acts as Member of the Executive Board of Draegerwerk Verwaltungs AG, as well as Member of the Supervisory Board of Draeger Safety AG & KGa, Draeger Safety Verwaltungs AG and Draeger Medical GmbH. In addition, he sits on the Advisory Board of Deutsche Bank AG. Mr. Lescow graduated from Universitaet Hamburg obtaining Diplom-Physiker degree in Physics. He also holds a Master of Business Administration degree from MIT Sloan School of Management, Cambridge, MA, USA.

Reiner Piske Dr. Reiner Piske is Executive Board member for Human Resources, Regional responsibility for Europe of Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA since November 1, 2015. He also serves as Executive Board member of Dragerwerk Verwaltungs AG, Lubeck, Executive Board member of Drager Safety Verwaltungs AG, Lubeck.

Rainer Klug Mr. Rainer Klug is Executive Board member for Production, Logistics, Purchasing Regional responsibility for the Americas at Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA since August 1, 2015. He was Member of the Executive Board, Chief Supply Chain Officer since March 25, 2015. He served at Giesecke & Devrient GmbH. He started his career in the industrial and process technology division of KSB AG. He studied mechanical engineering in Hanover, Germany, as well as manufacturing and automation technology in Krakow, Poland.

Anton Schrofner Mr. Anton Schrofner is Member of the Executive Board for Innovation, Regional responsibility for Africa, Asia and Australia of Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA since January 1, 2016. He was Member of the Executive Board responsible for Production and Logistics since September 1, 2010. He started his career in Schrofner Fuelltechnik GmbH, serving as Head of Machining, Head of Production Planning and Head of Technology. He obtained a further degree in Business and held several positions on the Executive Boards of international medical technology companies, including at Phonak AG. In his last position, he was Managing Partner of a service provider for product innovations in the field of medical technology and renewable energies. He completed his studies in Mechanical Engineering/Production Engineering at Hoehere Technische Bundeslehranstalt Salzburg in 1984. Then in 2001 he graduated from the Universitaet Wien and the Universitaet Innsbruck obtaining a degree in business (Dipl.-Betriebswirt) with a focus on International Management. He is General Manager of Draeger Medical GmbH since Februay 1, 2012.

Nike Benten Ms. Nike Benten is Member of the Supervisory Board at Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA since February 1, 2016. . serves as Member of Drager Lubeck Works Council, Lubeck, Member of the Group Works Council of Drager, Lubeck and Member of the Supervisory Board of Drager Safety AG & Co. KGaA, Lubeck.

Daniel Friedrich Mr. Daniel Friedrich is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA since September 6, 2006. He is Member of Audit Committee at the Company. He is Former Chairman of the Executive Board of Vattenfall Europe AG and Member of the Supervisory Board of ThyssenKrupp Technologies AG, as well as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Endi AG. Mr. Friedrich is District Secretary of the metalworkers' union at IG Metall Kueste. Since November 9, 2010, he has acted as Member of the Supervisory Board of Draeger Medical GmbH.

Thorsten Grenz Prof. Dr. Thorsten Grenz is Member of the Supervisory Board at Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA since May 9, 2008. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of the Joint Committee of the Company. He is self-employed management consultant and former Chairman of the Executive Board of mobilcom AG. Mr. Grenz is also Chief Executive Officer of Veolia Umweltservice GmbH. In addition, he sits on the Supervisory Board of Drager Safety Verwaltungs AG, Draegerwerk Verwaltungs AG and among others. He is a Professor of Economics and Social Sciences at Christian-Albrechts University, Kiel.

Stefan Lauer Mr. Stefan H. Lauer is Member of the Supervisory Board at Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA since May 3, 2013. He is Member of the Joint Committee at the Company. He is Member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Frankfurt. He serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of several companies and organizations, including Draegerwerk Verwaltungs AG, Fraport AG, Frankfurt, LSG Lufthansa Service Holding AG, Neu-Isenburg, Lufthansa Cargo AG, Frankfurt am Main, Pensions-Sicherungs-Verein VVaG, Cologne. Furthermore, He serves as Member of the Board of Directors of companies including Aircraft Maintenance and Engineering Corp., Beijing, and is Deputy Chairman, Board of Directors at Swiss International Air Lines AG, Basel, and Guenes Ekspres Havalcilik A.S., Antalya.

Uwe Lueders Mr. Uwe Lueders is Member of the Supervisory Board at Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA since May 9, 2008. He is Member of the Nomination Committee and Joint Committee of the Company. Mr. Lueders is Chairman of the Executive Board of L. Possehl GmbH & Co, as well as Member of the Supervisory Board at Draegerwerk Verwaltungs AG and nkordex Verwaltungs AG and Drager Medical GmbH, Lubeck, until August 2, 2015. He sits on the Central Advisory Board at Commerzbank AG.

Walter Neundorf Mr. Walter Neundorf is Member of the Supervisory Board of Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA since July 1, 2016. He served as Member of the Supervisory Board of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA since June 20, 2003 until 2013. He was Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. He is an Officer of Draeger Medical AG & Co. KG.

Klaus Rauscher Prof. Dr. Klaus Rauscher is Member of the Supervisory Board at Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA since May 9, 2008. He is Member of the Joint Committee of the Company. He is former Chairman of the Executive Board of Vattenfall Europe AG and former Head of the State Chancellery of Bavaria. He is Member of the Supervisory Boards of Endi AG, Deutsche Annington Immobilien GmbH and Draegerwerk Verwaltungs AG. In addition, he sits on the Economic Advisory Council of Bayern LB, Advisory Board of Consileon GmbH, IVG Immobilien Ag, Landis + Gyr AG, MCF Corporate Finance GmbH and Verbundnetzgas.

Thomas Rickers Mr. Thomas Rickers is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA. He is Member of the Joint Committee of the Company. He is first Delegate of the metalworkers' union IG Metall and Member of the Supervisory Boards of Aker MTW Werft GmbH, Draeger Medical Verwaltungs AG and Minimax Management GmbH. Since November 9, 2010, he has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Draeger Medical GmbH.

Bettina van Almsick Ms. Bettina van Almsick is Member of the Supervisory Board of Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA since June 7, 2016. She serves as Chairperson of Works Council Dräger Sales and Service Germany, Member of Works Council Dräger Sales and Service Germany, Member of Group Works Council of Dräger, Vice-Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of Dräger Medical Deutschland GmbH.