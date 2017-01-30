Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO)

Name Description

Eric Demirian Mr. Eric A. Demirian B.BM., CGA, CPA, C.A., is Independent Chairman of the Boardof Descartes Systems Group Inc. Mr. Demirian is a Chartered Professional Accountant, Certified General Accountant and a Chartered Accountant. Since 2003, Mr. Demirian has served as president of Parklea Capital, Inc. (“Parklea”), a boutique financial and strategy advisory firm providing services to small- and mid-market public and private companies, and President of Demicap Inc., a private investment firm. Prior to Mr. Demirian’s position at Parklea, he held the position of Executive Vice President of Group Telecom, Inc. from 2000 to 2003. From 1983 to 2000, Mr. Demirian was with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (“PwC”) where he was a partner and head of the Information and Communications Practice. Mr. Demirian serves on the boards of Enghouse Systems Ltd. (TSX:ESL), Redline Communications Inc. (TSX:RDL), and Imax Corporation (NYSE:IMAX). Mr. Demirian is a former director and chair of the audit committees of a number of public companies, including Menu Foods Income Fund (2005-2010) and Keystone North America Inc. (2007-2010). Mr. Demirian is also a member of the Advisory Council for the Ted Rogers School of Management at Ryerson University (Toronto, Canada). Mr. Demirian has served as non-executive Chair of the Board of the Corporation since May 2014 and was previously Chair of the Corporation’s audit committee.

J. Scott Pagan Mr. J. Scott Pagan is a President, Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Secretary of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. Mr. Pagan joined our legal department in May 2000. Mr. Pagan was appointed Corporate Secretary in May 2003, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary in June 2004, and Executive Vice President, Corporate Development in July 2007. He was appointed Chief Corporate Officer in June 2011 and appointed President and Chief Operating Officer in November 2013. Prior to joining Descartes, Mr. Pagan was in private legal practice.

Edward Ryan Mr. Edward J. Ryan is Chief Executive Officer, Director of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. Mr. Ryan is Descartes’ Chief Executive Officer, having been appointed to that position in November 2013. Since 2000, Mr. Ryan has occupied various senior management positions within Descartes, with particular focus on the Corporation’s network and recurring business. Prior to his appointment as Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ryan served as the Corporation’s Chief Commercial Officer (2011-2013), Executive Vice President, Global Field Operations (2007-2011), General Manager, Global Logistics Network (2004-2007) and Vice President, Sales (2000-2004). Mr. Ryan first joined Descartes in February 2000 in connection with the Corporation’s acquisition of E-Transport Incorporated. Mr. Ryan has a Bachelor of Arts from Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, U.S.A.

Allan Brett Mr. Allan J. Brett is a Chief Financial Officer of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. Mr. Brett is a Chartered Professional Accountant and is an experienced public company executive, who served as Chief Financial Officer of Aastra Technologies Limited from June 1996 through to its January 2014 sale to Mitel Networks Corporation. Mr. Brett was appointed Chief Financial Officer of Descartes in May 2014.

Michael Verhoeve Mr. Michael Verhoeve is a Executive Vice President, Legal, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of the company. Mr. Verhoeve was previously our Associate General Counsel from 1998 through to 2003, following which, from 2003 to 2014, he acted as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at two other Canadian-based international publicly traded technology companies: ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSX:ATA) and Sandvine Corporation (TSX: SVC). Mr. Verhoeve re-joined Descartes in May 2014 in his current role.

Chris Jones Mr. Chris Jones is Executive Vice President - Marketing & Services of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. Mr. Jones joined Descartes in May 2005 and served as Executive Vice President, Solutions & Markets until his appointment to Executive Vice President, Solutions & Services in September 2006. Mr. Jones was appointed Executive Vice President, Services in February 2011 and Executive Vice-President, Marketing & Services in June 2011. From November 2003 until he joined Descartes, Mr. Jones was Senior Vice President in Aberdeen Group's Value Chain Research division where he was responsible for creating a market-leading supply chain and manufacturing research and advisory research practice. Prior to Aberdeen, from September 1998 to January 2003, Mr. Jones was Executive Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Development for SynQuest, Inc., a provider of supply chain planning solutions. Before joining SynQuest, from May 1994 to September 1998, Mr. Jones was Vice President and Research Director for Enterprise Resource Planning Solutions at the Gartner Group.

Raimond Diederik Mr. Raimond Diederik is a Executive Vice President - Information Services of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. Mr. Diederik joined Descartes in July 1998 in connection with our acquisition of Calixon N.V. Since then, Mr. Diederik has occupied various senior management positions within Descartes, with particular focus on our information technology infrastructure and technology development activities. Mr. Diederik was appointed SVP, Network Operations & Information Technology in June 2006 and then appointed Executive Vice President, Information Services in September 2009.

Ed Gardner Mr. Ed Gardner is Executive Vice President - Corporate Development of the Company. Mr. Gardner joined Descartes in 2003 where he first held a number of senior roles within our corporate finance organization. In his current role as Executive Vice President, Corporate Development, Mr. Gardner is responsible for the development and execution of our M&A strategy. Mr. Gardner’s previous experience includes both practical logistics experience where he worked in a senior leadership position at a third party logistics provider as well as deal execution and integration experience as part of Ernst & Young’s Transaction Advisory Services practice in London, England.

Robert Parker Mr. Robert Parker is a Executive Vice President - Customer Support and Client Services of the Company. Mr. Parker joined Descartes in 2009 as part of the acquisition of Scancode where he had held the role of VP, Operations for 10 years. Mr. Parker leads Descartes’ global customer support and client services organization and brings over 20 years of senior management and logistics consulting experience to Descartes.

Kenneth Wood Mr. Kenneth Wood is Executive Vice President - Product Management of the Company. Mr. Wood joined Descartes in July 2001 in connection with our acquisition of Centricity. Mr. Wood provides leadership in defining our product strategy, developing roadmaps, and working with all aspects of product delivery. He brings deep domain expertise in supply chain management, transportation management, fleet management, mobile solutions and supply chain planning. Mr. Wood's previous experience included leadership roles in development, consulting and product management with leading supply chain software providers such as CAPS Logistics, i2 Technologies, and Centricity.

David Beatson Mr. David I. Beatson is a Independent Director of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. Since August 2001, Mr. Beatson has been head of Ascent Advisors, LLC, a San Francisco Bay-Area consulting firm focusing on strategic planning and mergers and acquisitions. From December 2006 to October 2012, Mr. Beatson was Chief Executive Officer of GlobalWare Solutions, a full-service provider of e-commerce services along with digital and physical supply chain management solutions with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. From June 2003 to April 2005, Mr. Beatson was President and Chief Executive Officer of North America for Panalpina, Inc., a world-leading global transportation and logistics supplier based in Basel, Switzerland. Previously, Mr. Beatson served as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Circle International Group, Inc., a global transportation and logistics company, and as President and Chief Executive Officer of US-based air and ocean freight forwarder Emery Worldwide. Mr. Beatson serves as an industry representative member of the Executive Advisory Committee to the National Industrial Transportation League, on the board of directors, chair of the audit committee and member of the compensation committee of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) and on several other corporate and industry boards.

Deborah Close Ms. Deborah Close is an Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Close is a corporate director. Ms. Close held the position of President of the Production Services division of Tervita Corporation from 2010 until 2016. Tervita Production Services delivered engineering and field-based services to the oil and gas industry. From 2002 to 2010, Ms. Close was the Executive Vice President of DO2 Technologies (now Transzap, Inc.), a software company providing electronic invoicing to the oil and gas industry. During Ms. Close’s tenure, DO2 grew from a start-up to the leading provider of e-invoicing to oil and gas companies and their suppliers. Prior to DO2, Ms. Close served in a number of Regional Vice President roles in Halliburton Corporation’s software division, Landmark Graphics. She held executive roles in several of Landmark’s largest regions, including VP of Strategic Accounts, Regional VP of North America and Regional VP of Europe and the Former Soviet Union. During Ms. Close’s 12 years at Halliburton, she worked in Canada, the US and Europe. Ms. Close also currently serves on the board of directors of a private oil and gas company. Ms. Close holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Calgary.

Christopher Hewat Mr. Christopher Hewat LL.B., M.B.A., is Independent Director of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. Mr. Hewat is a partner in the law firm of Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP, having joined the firm in 1987. Mr. Hewat's practice consists of advising on securities and business law matters, with a focus on mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance and private equity transactions. He has particular expertise in advising issuers, investors and investment dealers in the technology sector. Mr. Hewat has served as a director of a number of private and public companies, and is a former member of the Securities Advisory Committee to the Ontario Securities Commission. Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP provided legal services to the Corporation during the fiscal year ended January 31, 2017 and has been providing, and is expected to continue to provide, legal services to the Corporation in the fiscal year ending January 31, 2018.

Jane O'Hagan Ms. Jane A. O'Hagan is Independent Director of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. From 2010 until 2014, Ms. O’Hagan was the Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (“CP Rail”). Ms. O’Hagan was with CP Rail since 2002 as Senior Vice President, Strategy and Yield (2008-2009), Vice President Strategy and External Affairs (2005-2008), Vice President, Strategy and Research (2003-2005) and Assistant Vice President, Strategy and Research (2002-2003). Prior to her roles at CP Rail, Ms. O’Hagan was the principal health care consultant for Organomics, Inc. (2001-2002). Prior to her role at Organomics, Ms. O’Hagan was a consultant and Vice President, Strategy & Business Development at the Greater Baltimore Medical Center (1995-2001). Ms. O'Hagan has served as a director of USD Partners GP LLC, the general partner of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP), an acquirer, developer and operator of energy-related rail terminals and other complementary midstream assets, since October 2014. Ms. O’Hagan serves as the Chair of the USD Partners GP LLC board’s conflicts committee and as a member of the audit committee. Ms. O’Hagan has a Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) and a Bachelor of Administrative and Commercial Studies from the University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario, Canada) and has completed graduate studies in Program and Policy Studies from the University of Western Ontario. In December 2012, Ms. O’Hagan was named one of Canada’s 2012 Top 100 Most Powerful Women by the Women Executive Network, an organization dedicated to recognizing the achievements of women who hold senior positions in Canada’s corporate community. Ms. O’Hagan is a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors Training Program and holds the ICD.D designation.