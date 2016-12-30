Koninklijke DSM NV (DSMN.AS)

Name Description

Robert Routs Mr. Robert Routs has served as Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Royal DSM NV since April 28, 2011. He was first appointed to the Supervisory Board, as Member, on March 31, 2010. He held various positions at Royal Dutch Shell before his retirement in 2008. He is currently Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Aegon NV, and Member of the Board of Directors of Aecom, ATCO Group Ltd. and A.P. Moeller-Maersk Group. He is Member of the Company's Remuneration Committee and Chairman of the Company's Nominating Committee. He graduated from Eindhoven University with a degree in Chemical Engineering and with a PhD in Technology Science.

Feike Sijbesma Mr. Feike Sijbesma has served as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Managing Board of Royal DSM NV (DSM) since May 1, 2007. He was first appointed as Member of the Managing Board in July 2000. In 1987, he joined the Industrial Pharmaceuticals division of Gist-brocades, where he was responsible for strategic planning and business development. From 1990 to 1993, he was appointed the division's Marketing and Sales Director. Thereafter he was given leadership of Savoury Ingredients and later on a business unit of Gist-brocades' Food Specialties Division. In 1995, he was made Director of that division and joined the Gist-brocades' Executive Committee. Following the acquisition by DSM in 1998 he became Director of the business group DSM Food Specialties. In 2000, Mr. Sijbesma joined DSM's Managing Board of Directors. In addition to this, Mr. Sijbesma also serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of De Nederlandsche Bank N.V. (Dutch Central Bank) and Unilever NV and Plc, Board Member of CEFIC (European Chemical Industry Council), member CEO Council Chinese Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries.

Tom de Swaan Mr. Tom de Swaan serves as Independent Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Royal DSM N.V. Prior to this, he was Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company. He is currently retired. The last position he held was Member of the Managing Board and Chief Financial Officer/Chief Risk Officer ABN AMRO. Mr. de Swaan also served as Non-Executive Director of the Board of GlaxoSmithKline Plc. He is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zurich Financial Services, member Supervisory Board of Van Lanschot Bankiers (chairman until 21 December 2015), chairman Board of Trustees of Netherlands Cancer Institute-Antoni van Leeuwenhoek Hospital and chairman Advisory Board Rotterdam School of Management. Mr. de Swaan is Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee and Member of Remuneration Committee. He graduated from University of Amsterdam with a degree in Economics.

Dimitri de Vreeze Mr. Dimitri de Vreeze has served as Member of the Managing Board of Royal DSM NV since September 2013. He also serves as board member Fonds voor de topsport and member Advisory Board ECP (Electronic Commerce Platform Netherlands) and board member Young Captain Foundation.

Victoria Haynes Dr. Victoria Haynes has served as Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Royal DSM NV since May 11, 2012. The last position she held was President and CEO of the Research Triangle Institute International. Currently she serves as Member of the Board of Directors of PPG, Nucor and, as of 2013, Axiall. She is Member of the Company's Audit Committee.

Eileen Kennedy Ms. Eileen Kennedy has served as Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Royal DSM NV since May 11, 2012. She is Professor of Nutrition Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University in Boston (United States). She also holds directorships at High LevelPanel of Experts on Food Security and Nutrition of the UN Committee on World Food Security. Ms. Kennedy is Member of the Company's Corporate Social Responsibility Committee.

Pradeep Pant Mr. Pradeep Pant has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board at Royal DSM N.V. since 2016. He is Member of Audit and Sustainability Committee at the Company. His last held executive positions include EVP and President APAC and EMEA of Mondelez International. He was also: member of the Honorary Council of Food Industry Asia; member of the Advisory Board of the Lee Kong Chian School of Business at Singapore Management University; independent non-executive Director of Max BUPA Health Insurance Co Ltd. (India), Antara Senior Living Ltd. (India) and Antara Purukul Senior Living Ltd. (India); President of Pant Consulting Pte. Ltd

John Ramsay Mr. John Ramsay has served as Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Royal DSM N.V. since 2017. He previously was Chief Financial Officer of Syngenta.

Pauline van der Meer Mohr Ms. Pauline van der Meer Mohr has served as Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Royal DSM NV since April 28, 2011. She was President of the Executive Board of Erasmus University Rotterdam. Ms. van der Meer Mohr also serves as Independent Non-Executive Director at HSBC (as of 1 September 2015), member Supervisory Board of ASML N.V., chair Supervisory Board of EY Netherlands (from 1 July 2015), chair Board of the Fulbright Center, director Hollandsche Maatschappij van Wetenschappen, member Economic Development Board of Rotterdam, member Board Concertgebouw Fonds and chair Supervisory Board Nederlands Danstheater. She is Chairman of Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and Member of the Nominating Committee.

Frits van Paasschen Mr. Frits van Paasschen has served as Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Royal DSM N.V. since 2017. He previously was Chief Executive Officer of Starwood Hotels and Resorts. He also serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Apollo Hotels (the Netherlands), non-executive board member of Williams Sonoma (US), member of the Board of Advisors of Rutberg & Company (US), Advisory Board member of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (United Arab Emirates) and member of the Global Advisory Board of the Indian School of Hospitality (India), as well as Advisor to CitizenM Hotels (the Netherlands) and to four tech companies (MobGen (the Netherlands), PlacePass (US), Outpace (US) and Qlue (US).