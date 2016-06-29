Discovery Ltd (DSYJ.J)

Name Description

Monty Hilkowitz Mr. Monty I. Hilkowitz, FIA is an Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Discovery Ltd. He worked for Southern Life Association and Swiss Re before joining Liberty Life in 1971, where he was appointed Managing Director in 1978. He was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Westpac Life in Australia in 1986. He has been self-employed since 1989 and has been involved in investment management, financial services, and insurance interests in several countries. He is currently a director of Acuvest, a specialist financial services company in Ireland and serves as Chairperson of Pioneer International. Monty is Chairperson of the Discovery Board of Directors.

Adrian Gore Mr. Adrian Gore, BSc (Hons), FFA, ASA, MAAA, FASSA is Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Discovery Ltd. He is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Discovery Group. He is a Fellow of the Actuarial Society of South Africa and of the Faculty of Actuaries (Edinburgh), an Associate of the Society of Actuaries (Chicago), and a member of the American Academy of Actuaries. In 1998, he was recognised as South Africa’s Best Entrepreneur by Ernst & Young, and in 2004 was chosen as South Africa’s leading CEO in the annual Moneyweb CEO’s Awards. In 2008 he received the Investec Award for Considerable Contribution in a Profession, and in 2010, was named the Sunday Times Business Leader of McKinsey Geneva Forum for Health Award. He chairs the South African chapter of Endeavor and sits on the World Economic Forum Industry Agenda Council on Future Health. He also sits on the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health Board of Overseers, the World Health Organization Commission to end Childhood Obesity and on the Massachusetts General Hospital Global Health Advisory Board. In 2015 Adrian also became a member of the Brookings International Advisory Council.

Deon Viljoen Mr. Deon Marius Viljoen is appointed as Group Chief Financial Officer, Finance Director of the company effect from 1May 2017. He joined Alexander Forbes Group Holdings in 2003 as finance director of Investment Solutions. He was promoted to Group CFO in 2007, and served as interim Group CEO for a short period in 2016. He serves on a number of the Alexander Forbes Group subsidiary boards, including their insurance entities. Prior to Alexander Forbes, Deon was a partner and director of PriceWaterhouseCoopers Inc.

Neville Koopowitz Mr. Neville S. Koopowitz, BCom, CFP, is Chief Executive - Vitality Health, Executive Director of Discovery Limited. He is Chief Executive Officer of PruHealth, Discovery’s health insurance joint venture in the UK. Neville joined Discovery as Marketing Director in 1996 and has played a key role in the development of Vitality, DiscoveryCard and Discovery Health, where he was the Chief Executive Officer. He is passionate about the role of sports in facilitating healthy living and is a past board member of the Sports Science Institute of South Africa and the Board of Trustees of the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation’s South African chapter.

Herschel Mayers Mr. Herschel P. Mayers, BSc (Hons), FIA, FASSA, is Chief Executive - Discovery Life, Discovery Invest and Vitality Life, Executive Director of Discovery Ltd. He qualified as an actuary in 1986 and is a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries. He joined Liberty Life after qualifying and as a member of their EXCO, he served as the Head of Individual and Group Business, Underwriting and Systems, Technology, Product Development and Finance. Herschel joined Discovery in 2000 as the Managing Director of Discovery Life. In 2001, Herschel was appointed to the Board of the Life Offices Association (LOA) and he currently serves on the Board of the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa (previously LOA). In January 2006, Herschel was appointed CEO of Discovery Life and Discovery Invest. Herschel is a member of the Discovery Limited Executive Committee and is currently also the Chief Executive Officer of PruProtect in the UK.

Alan Pollard Mr. Alan Pollard, BSc (Hons), FIA, FSSA is Chief Executive - The Vitality Group, Executive Director of Discovery Limited. Alan, a qualified actuary, joined Discovery in 1994 and was Head of Research and Development where he was responsible for the design and development of the Discovery Health products. From 2005 he served as a Chief Executive Officer of Discovery Vitality until relocating in 2012 to serve as Chief Executive Officer of The Vitality Group in the US. Alan is a member of the Executive Committee of Discovery Limited.

Barry Swartzberg Mr. Barry Swartzberg, BSc, FFA, ASA, FASSA, CFP, is Chief Executive Officer - Discovery Partner Markets, Executive Director of Discovery Ltd. He was a co-founder of Discovery Health in 1992 and was involved in developing the Discovery concept. After Discovery Health was launched, he was involved in setting up the administration and systems infrastructure for the company. Following that, he served as Marketing Director and then Chief Executive Officer of Discovery Health from 2000 to 2005. He is currently the Group Executive Director of Discovery Limited and is responsible for Discovery’s international operations. He serves on the boards of Discovery Limited, The Vitality Group in the USA and PruHealth and PruProtect in the UK, as well as Discovery Insure.

Jonathan Broomberg Dr. Jonathan Broomberg is Chief Executive Officer - Discovery Health of the company. He Studied medicine at the University of the Witwatersrand and then read Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Balliol College in the United Kingdom. He completed MSc and PHD degrees in Health Economics at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine before joining Discovery Health in 2005 as Head of Strategy. He was appointed as CEO in 2010.

Anton Ossip Mr. Anton Ossip is Chief Executive Officer - Discovery Insure of the coapny. He occupied a diverse range of executive positions at Alexander Forbes over 13 years. Anton was CEO of Risk and Insurance, CEO of Alexander Forbes Insurance, CEO of AF Financial Services and Chairperson of both the Alexander Forbes Insurance Board and the Guardrisk Holdings Board. His broad expertise across the disciplines of short- and long-term insurance, as well as financial services, has played a key part in the evolution of Discovery Insure.

Kenny Rabson Mr. Kenny S. Rabson is Deputy CEO Discovery Life and Discovery Invest of the company. He joined Discovery in 2000 as a founding member of Discovery Life. He is responsible for all actuarial functions in Discovery Life and Discovery Invest, with particular focus on product development and strategy of these companies. Before joining Discovery, Kenny worked at Liberty Life in their corporate valuations area for several years, performing the annual valuations and Analysis of Surplus work. He qualified as an actuary through the Institute of Actuaries in the UK in 1994 and moved to Liberty’s product development area where he established his skills in product development. This culminated in Kenny establishing Liberty’s linked investment product company in 1997.

Shrey Viranna Dr. Shrey Viranna is CEO Discovery Vitality of the Company. He holds an MbCHB degree from the Nelson Mandela School of Medicine and has worked as a doctor in various South African public health institutions. He served briefly in the military, managing clinics for the South African National Defence Force. Before being appointed CEO of Discovery Vitality, he led the Discovery Health Services Division, developing the corporate wellness offering, HealthyCompany, as well as Discovery HomeCare, a home-based nursing care programme. Before joining Discovery he was a partner at McKinsey & Company where he led the Sub-Saharan Africa Healthcare Practice. He has been published on a number of healthcare topics relevant to Sub-Saharan Africa and has advised Ministers and senior officials in the region. He has an established community service record and has advised NPOs and NGOs on healthcare for children.

John Robertson Dr. John M. Robertson, Ph.D., BCom, CTA, CA (SA), HDipTax, is Group Chief Information Officer, Executive Director of Discovery Limited. John joined Discovery Health in April 1993 and was responsible for information technology strategy, systems development, information technology networks, and finance. He is a currently responsible for technology infrastructure services that support Discovery Group companies in South Africa and internationally. He is also responsible for corporate applications and shared services and facilities.

Hylton Kallner Mr. Hylton D. Kallner, BEconSc, FFA, FASSA is Chief Marketing Officer, Executive Director of Discovery Ltd. He graduated from the University of the Witwatersrand with a BEconSc in Actuarial Science. In 2000, he was admitted as Fellow of the Faculty of Actuaries and a Fellow of the Actuarial Society of South Africa. In 1996 Hylton started his career at Liberty Life in the actuarial division. In October 1996, he joined Discovery where he has held various positions in marketing, actuarial, and strategic projects. He is currently the Chief Marketing Officer for the Discovery Group and plays a key role in the executive committees of Discovery Limited, Discovery Health, Discovery Life, Discovery Invest, Discovery Insure, and Discovery Vitality.

Ayanda Ntsaluba Dr. Ayanda Ntsaluba, MBChB, MSc (Lond), FCOG (SA) is Group Executive Director of Discovery Limited. He joining Discovery in 2011, Ayanda served as Director General of the Department of International Relations and Co-operation. Before this, he was Director General of the Department of Health. A qualified obstetrician and gynaecologist, Ayanda completed further tertiary education in the fields of health policy planning, international relations, and business at eminent universities including Harvard University, the University of London, and the Moscow Institute of Social Science. He has served on a number of statutory bodies including the Medical Research Council (SA) and the Health Professions Council of South Africa. Ayanda is playing an instrumental role in Discovery’s overall strategic planning, particularly within the healthcare system and in Discovery’s international expansion strategy.

Penny Moumakwa Dr. Penny Moumakwa is Head - Discovery People and Sustainable Development of the Company. She has been employed at Discovery since 2005 in various leadership positions. She is currently the Head of Human Resources, Enterprise Development and Social Responsibility for Discovery Holdings; and serves on the Executive Committee of Discovery Holdings. Penny is a director of Discovery Health. She is also a member of the Board of Witkoppen Clinic and African Health Placements (AHP). Penny qualified as a medical doctor in 1987 and worked in both the public and private sectors as a clinician until 1996.

Richard Farber Mr. Richard Farber has been appointed as Director of Discovery Limited, effective 31 December 2016 He was a partner at Fisher Hoffman Sithole (PKF) from 1998 until 2001 before joining Investec Bank, where he was the Group Accountant from 2002 to 2003. He joined Discovery as Chief Financial Officer in 2003 and was appointed as the Financial Director in 2009. Richard is also a member of the Financial Reporting Investigation Panel (FRIP) of the JSE Limited and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.

Herman Bosman Mr. Herman Lambertus Bosman is Non-Executive Director of Discovery Limited. He joined the companies in April 2014. Prior to his current role he was a Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Bank South Africa (2006 – 2013) and Head of Corporate Finance at Rand Merchant Bank (2000 – 2006). In these capacities, Herman has acted as professional advisor to the Discovery executive team on numerous occasions since 1999. Herman also serves on the Board of Governors at the University of Endeavor South Africa, and Business and Arts South Africa. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Robert Enslin Mr. Robert Enslin has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr Enslin is president of the Cloud Business Group and a member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, headquartered in Germany. Mr Enslin joined the SAP Executive Board in 2014 where he provides direct input into SAP’s business strategy that fuels the research and development priorities across the company’s innovative solution portfolio. Previous to assuming a global portfolio, Mr Enslin separately held the titles of president and chief operating officer within the North America region after serving three years as president and CEO of SAP Japan Co., Ltd. Mr Enslin initially joined SAP in 1992 and was also instrumental in building a significant SAP presence in South Africa.

Faith Khanyile Ms. Faith Khanyile is Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 22 October 2015. Ms Khanyile is the CEO of WDB Investment Holdings (Pty) Limited ("WDBIH"), one of Discovery's Black Economic Empowerment shareholders. Ms Khanyile has been associated with WDBIH for over 20 years, as one of its founding members. She has extensive experience in financial services, corporate and investment banking, strategy development and leadership, having spent 12 years in the Standard Bank Group in various senior management and executive roles, including the Head of Corporate Banking. Ms. Khanyile completed her BA Economics degree with Honors at Wheaton College, USA, MBA (Finance) from Bentley Graduate School of Business, USA. She also completed an HDIP Tax from the University of Johannesburg in 2005 and participated at Columbia University (New York) Executive Leadership Programme in the latter part of 2007.

Brian Brink Dr. Brian A. Brink, BSc (Med), MBBCh, DA (SA) is Non-Executive Independent Director of Discovery Limited. He retired as a Chief Medical Officer of Anglo American plc at the end of 2014. He was awarded an honorary doctorate in medicine by the University of the Witwatersrand in recognition of his contribution to the private sector response to HIV/AIDS in South Africa. He has been closely associated with The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria since its inception in 2002. Brian is a respected thought leader on the role of the private sector in improving health in developing countries, with a particular interest in strengthening health systems in resource-poor settings. He chairs the private sector constituency on health for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and also serves on a number of NGO boards in the field of health and human rights.

T. Vincent Maphai Dr. T. Vincent Maphai, Ph.D., BA, BA (Hons), M Phil, Advanced Management Program (Harvard), is Non-Executive Independent Director of Discovery Ltd. He was, until end of 2014 when he retired, the Director of Corporate Affairs and Transformation at SAB. Previously, he was the Southern African Chairperson of BHP Billiton. Vincent has served on the boards of various companies as a Non-Executive Chairperson including the SABC, the Presidential Review Commission into the restructuring of the public sector, and the South African Responsible Gambling Trust. Vincent is also the Chairperson of the Discovery Foundation.

Tito Mboweni Mr. Tito Titus Mboweni is Non-Executive Independent Director of Discovery Limited., with effective 1 January 2014. He is the former Governor of the Reserve Bank of South Africa, (1999 – 2009) and also Chairperson of the Committee of Central Bank Governors (SADC). He is the former Deputy Head of the ANC’s Department of Economic Policy (1990 and 1998) and the Head of the ANC Policy Department (1994 – 1998). Tito currently serves as Chairperson of the Board of Nampak Ltd, SacOil Holdings Ltd, and Accelerate Property Fund, as well as African Center for Economic Transformation (ACET). He is an International Advisor for Goldman Sachs International and a member of the Advisory Board for Total Oil Marketing’s Strategic Consultative Committee for Africa and Middle East, a Non-Executive Director for PPC Ltd and is South Africa’s Representative to the BRICS New Development Bank’s Board of Directors as a Non-Executive Director. In December 2012 he was elected to the African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee, and is a member of its Economic Transformation, Social Transformation, Finance and Fundraising, and Free State Province sub-committees. On the community side, he is a member of the Thabo Mbeki Foundation Council of Advisors and Chairperson and Trustee of the Fund Raising Committee for the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital.

Les Owen Mr. A. Les Owen, BSc (Hons), FIA, FIAA, FPMI, is Non-Executive Independent Director of Discovery Ltd. He is a qualified actuary with over 40 years of experience in the UK and Asia Pacific insurance markets. He was the Group Chief Executive of AXA Asia Pacific Holdings Limited (2000 – 2006) and Chief Executive of AXA Sun Life in the UK from 1995 to 1999. Les brings to the Board extensive experience and expertise in international insurance markets. He is the Non-Executive chairman of jelf plc and non executive director of Computershare Ltd and Royal Mail plc. Mr. Les joined the Board of Discovery in 2007 and is Chairperson of the Discovery Limited Audit Committee and the Risk and Compliance Committee.

Sonja Sebotsa Ms. Sonja De Bruyn Sebotsa, LLB (Hons), MA, is Non-Executive Independent Director of Discovery Limited. She is the founder and Principal Partner of Identity Partners, an investment firm which makes equity investments, carries out advisory work, and provides debt and equity finance for SMEs through the Identity Development Fund. Sonja’s areas of study include law, business, and economics. Until 2007, she was an Executive Director of Women’s Development Bank (WDB) Investment Holdings where she led the structuring of several of its investment transactions.