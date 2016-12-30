Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGn.DE)

Name Description

Ulrich Lehner Prof. Dr. Ulrich Lehner is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche Telekom AG since April 25, 2008. Additionally, he acts as Chairman of the General Committee as well as Mediation Committee, Nomination Committee, Special Committee for U. S. Business and as Member of the Staff Committee, as well as the Technology and Innovation Committee of the Company. He serves as Member of the Shareholders’ Committee of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, He also serve on the Supervisory Board of Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Stuttgart (since 11/2007), E.ON SE, Düsseldorf (since 4/2003), ThyssenKrupp AG, Duisburg and Essen as Chairman of the Supervisory Board (since 3/2013). And Member of comparable supervisory bodies of companies in Germany or abroad: Novartis AG, Basel, Switzerland, Member of the Board of Directors (from 3/2002 to 2/2015). He graduated from Technische Universitaet Darmstadt in Business Administration and Mechanical Engineering in 1975.

Timotheus Hoettges Mr. Timotheus Hoettges is Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer at Deutsche Telekom AG. From 2009 until his appointment as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), he has been member of the Group Board of Management responsible for Finance and Controlling. From 2006 to 2009, he was member of the Board of Management responsible for the T-Home unit. From 2005 until being appointed to the Group Board of Management, Mr. Hoettges headed European operations as member of the Board of Management, T-Mobile International. From 2000 until the end of 2004, he was Managing Director, Finance and Controlling, before becoming Chairman of the Managing Board of T-Mobile Deutschland. At the end of 1992, he moved to the VIAG Group in Munich. He became divisional manager in 1997 and, later, a member of the extended management board responsible for controlling, corporate planning, and mergers and acquisitions. He serves as Member of the Board of Directors (since 1/2016) at BT Group plc, London, United Kingdom. Mr. Hoettges studied business administration at Cologne University, after which he spent three years with a business consulting company, latterly as a project manager.

Lothar Schroeder Mr. Lothar Schroeder has been Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Deutsche Telekom AG since June 29, 2006. Previously he was Member of the Supervisory Board since June 22, 2006. Additionally, he acts as Member of the General Committee, the Mediation Committee, as well as the Technology and Innovation Committee and a Special Committee for U.S. Business and as Chairman of the Staff Committee of the Company. He serves as Member of the ver.di National Executive Board, Berlin. He also serves on the supervisory bodies of other companies: Vereinigte Postversicherung VVaG, Stuttgart (since 6/2011), and Telekom Deutschland GmbH, Bonn, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board (since 9/2003).

Thomas Dannenfeldt Mr. Thomas Dannenfeldt is Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board of Deutsche Telekom AG since January 1, 2014. Prior to this, he was Managing Director of Finance at Telekom Deutschland GmbH, which was founded in 2010. He was initially appointed CFO of T-Mobile Deutschland in July 2009 before also taking on the same position at T-Home in January 2010. When the T-Mobile and T-Home units were merged to form Telekom Deutschland GmbH in April 2010, he became CFO of Telekom Deutschland. From 2007 through 2009, he was Member of the T-Home Board of Management, responsible for the Market and Quality Management department, before also taking charge of the Finance department of T-Mobile. Up until 2007, he was in charge of sales management, supply chain management and sales development at T-Mobile International for the national companies in Europe. He also headed development and performance of the T-Mobile shops in Europe for T-Mobile International. After studying business mathematics at the University of Trier, he began his career in 1992 at T-Mobile Deutschland with sales tasks in the consumer and wholesale area. From 1995, he held various management posts in the areas of customer service, sales management and process management. In 2003, he moved to T-Mobile International. In 2009/2010, he was the Board of Management Representative for the restructuring of the Group under the One Company project.

Christian Illek Dr. Christian P. Illek is Chief Human Resource Officer and Labor Director, Member of the Management Board of Deutsche Telekom AG since April 1, 2015. He serves as Member of the supervisory boards of Telekom Deutschland GmbH, Bonn (since 2015), T-Systems International GmbH, Frankfurt/Main (since 2015)

Thomas Kremer Dr. Thomas Kremer has been Member of the Management Board Responsible for Data Privacy, Legal Affairs and Compliance at Deutsche Telekom AG since June 1, 2012. Previously, he worked for ThyssenKrupp AG. He joined the legal department of Krupp in 1994 and took over as Head of the Legal & Compliance Corporate Center in 2003. In addition, he was made Chief Compliance Officer of the ThyssenKrupp Group in 2007 and was appointed General Counsel in 2011. He also spent a period of time working as an attorney at Sozietaet Schaefer, Wipprecht, Schickert (now CMS Hasche Sigle) in Duesseldorf. After studying law, he worked as a research assistant at the University of Bonn (Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universitat Bonn). He gained a doctorate in law in 1994. In September 2013, he was appointed to the governmental commission German Corporate Governance Codex (Deutscher Corporate Governance Kodex DCGK).

Reinhard Clemens Mr. Reinhard Clemens is Member of the Management Board responsible for T-Systems of Deutsche Telekom AG since December 1, 2007. Mr. Clemens graduated from Rheinisch-Westfaelische Technische Hochschule Aachen in Electrical Engineering. He started his career as General Manager of the Association for Industry Automation in 1990. In 1994, Mr. Clemens began his career at IBM, holding various positions in sales, service and outsourcing until he left that company, in 2001, to join Systematics AG. There, he served as Member of the Board of Management responsible for sales. In 2001, Mr. Clemens began working for EDS in Germany. As Chairman of the Executive Board, he was responsible for sales, business operations and strategy in Central Europe. He also worked as Research Assistant for the machine tool engineering Chair at Rheinisch-Westfaelische Technische Hochschule Aachen.

Srini Gopalan Mr. Srini Gopalan is Member of the Management Board Responsible for Europe of Deutsche Telekom AG since January 1, 2017. He has served as Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. since January 18, 2017. Mr. Srini Gopalan is a member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG. He is responsible for the Board Area Europe. Prior to his current position Mr. Gopalan was Consumer Director India at Bharti Airtel Ltd. where he was responsible for the consumer business in 23 different regions of India, which covered broadband connections and satellite TV in addition to mobile communications. His work focused on generating USPs through innovative offerings, which helped differentiate Airtel in a highly price sensitive market. Before joining Bharti Airtel, Srini Gopalan worked in the UK for over ten years - at first in a number of functions for Capital One, an American financial services provider, which he left as Managing Director UK in 2009. He then worked as Chief Marketing Officer at T-Mobile UK, where he was responsible for marketing and sales. He was part of the management team that led T-Mobile UK to the joint venture with Orange, Everything-Everywhere. After this, he served as Director Consumer Business Unit at Vodafone UK for three years. Srini Gopalan studied Business Administration at the renowned St. Stephen's College in New Delhi and later earned his MBA at Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, India's leading business school.

Claudia Nemat Ms. Claudia Nemat is Member of the Management Board, Responsible for Technology and Innovation of since January 1, 2017. She has been Member of the Management Board, Responsible for Europe and Technology of Deutsche Telekom AG since October 1, 2011. Before joining Deutsche Telekom, she spent 17 years working for the consultancy McKinsey&Company. In her last position there, she was responsible for the high-tech sector in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. In addition, she was responsible for projects in the fields of information and communication technology integration (ICT), sustainable IT, as well as medical technology for international companies. She studied physics at the University of Cologne (Universitaet zu Koeln), where she also once taught at the department of theoretical physics and mathematics. She serves on the supervisory bodies of other companies: LANXESS AG, among others.

Niek van Damme Mr. Niek Jan van Damme is Member of the Management Board responsible for Germany of Deutsche Telekom AG since July 1, 2009. Mr. van Damme served as Member of the Management Board responsible for T-Home, Sales and Service at Deutsche Telekom AG from March 1, 2009 to June 30, 2009. Additionally, he is Chairman of the Managing Board of Telekom Deutschland GmbH as of April 2010. From April to September 2011, he took on acting responsibility for the Board area Europe. From January 2004 to 2009, he was Chairman of the Managing Board of T-Mobile Netherlands. He studied Economics at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam. He started his career with Procter & Gamble in 1986, before joining the Dutch retailer Ahold in 1993. He was a Managing Partner at Floor Heijn Retail from 1997 until he joined Ben Nederland, later T-Mobile Netherlands, as Director for Marketing Communications in June 1999.

Sari Baldauf Dr. Sari Maritta Baldauf is Member of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche Telekom AG since November 1, 2012. She is Member of the Technology and Innovation Committee at the Company. She Non-Executive Director and Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Fortum Oyj, Espoo, Finland. She also serves on the supervisory bodies of other companies: Akzo Nobel N.V., Amsterdam, Netherlands (since 4/2012), Daimler AG, Stuttgart (since 2/2008).

Josef Bednarski Mr. Josef Bednarski serves as Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Deutsche Telekom AG since November 26, 2013. He is Member of the General Committee (as of January 1, 2016), Audit Committee (as of January 1, 2016), Staff Committee (as of January 1, 2016), Mediation Committee (as of January 1, 2016), , Special Committee for U. S. Business at the Company. He serves as Chairman of the Group Works Council at Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, since November 25, 2015; Chairman of the Central Works Council at Deutsche Telekom Kundenservice GmbH, Bonn, until December 10, 2015; Deputy Chairman of the Group Works Council at Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, until November 25, 2015. Serves on the Member of the supervisory bodies of the following subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures: Deutsche Telekom Kundenservice GmbH, Bonn (from 11/2007 to 12/2015),

Wulf Bernotat Dr. Wulf H. Bernotat is Member of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche Telekom AG since January 1, 2010. In addition, he acts as Member of the Finance Committee and Special Committee for U. S. Business of the Company. He serves as Managing Director and partner of Bernotat & Cie. GmbH, Essen Former Chairman of the Board of Management of E.ON AG, Düsseldorf. He also serves on the on the supervisory bodies of other companies: Allianz SE, Munich (since 4/2003); Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, Gütersloh (since 5/2006); Bertelsmann Management SE, Gütersloh (since 5/2012); Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE, Düsseldorf, Chairman of the Supervisory Board (since 6/2013); Metro AG, Düsseldorf (from 5/2003 to 9/2015). He graduated from Georg-August-Universitaet Goettingen in Law.

Monika Brandl Ms. Monika Brandl is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Deutsche Telekom AG since November 6, 2002. Additionally, she acts as Member of the Company's Finance Committee. Ms. Brandl also occupies the position of Chairwoman of the Central Works Council at Deutsche Telekom AG.

Johannes Geismann Mr. Johannes Geismann has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche Telekom AG since February 6, 2014. He is Member of General Committee, Nomination Committee and Audit Committee at the Company. In addition to his duties at the Company, he served as State Secretary at Federal Ministry of Finance, Berlin. He is member of the supervisory board at KfW IPEX-Bank GmbH since February 2014.

Klaus-Dieter Hanas Mr. Klaus-Dieter Hanas has served as Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at Deutsche Telekom AG since June 1, 2012. He serves as Member of the Finance Committee. He is Chairman of the Works Council Deutsche Telekom Kundenservice GmbH, Region Middle-East, and Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board (since 7/2011) of PSD-Bank Braunschweig eG.

Sylvia Hauke Ms. Sylvia Hauke has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Deutsche Telekom AG since May 3, 2007. She is Member of the Central Works Committee of the Central Works Council of Telekom Deutschland GmbH. She is Member of the Special Committee for U. S. Business, Finance Committee since January 1, 2013.

Lars Hinrich Mr. Lars Hinrich is Member of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche Telekom AG since October 1, 2013. He also serves as Chief Executive Officer of Cinco Capital GmbH. He is Member of the Technology and Innovation Committee.

Helga Jung Dr. Helga Jung is Member of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Telekom AG since May 25, 2016. She serves as Member of the Board of Management of Allianz SE, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board at Allianz Asset Management AG (since 2/2015), Allianz Deutschland AG, Munich (since 3/2016), among others.

Hans-Juergen Kallmeier Mr. Hans-Juergen Kallmeier is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Deutsche Telekom AG since October 15, 2008. Additionally, he acts as Member of the Audit Committee, as well as of the Technology and Innovation Committee of the Company. Mr. Kallmeier has been Member of the Board of T-Systems International GmbH since December 2010 and also occupies the position of Chairman of the Central Works Council at the company.

Michael Kaschke Prof. Dr. Michael Kaschke is Member of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche Telekom AG since April 22, 2015. He is Member of the Audit Company. He serves as CEO & President of Carl Zeiss AG, Oberkochen. He also serves on the on the supervisory bodies of other companies: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Düsseldorf (since 4/2008); Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Jena, Chairman of the Supervisory Board (since 3/2010); Carl Zeiss Microscopy GmbH, Jena, Chairman of the Supervisory Board (since 10/2006); Carl Zeiss Industrielle Messtechnik GmbH, Oberkochen, Chairman of the Supervisory Board (since 1/2014); Carl Zeiss SMT GmbH, Oberkochen, Chairman of the Supervisory Board (since 1/2011). He is active as Member of comparable supervisory bodies of companies in Germany or abroad of Carl Zeiss Far East Co., Ltd., Hong Kong, China, Chairman of the Board of Directors (since 4/2002), Carl Zeiss India (Bangalore) Private Ltd., Bangalore, India, Chairman of the Board of Directors (since 12/2009), and among others.

Nicole Koch Ms. Nicole Koch is Member of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Telekom AG since January 1, 2016. She also serves as Deputy Chairwoman of the Group Works Council at Deutsche Telekom AG, Chairwoman of the Works Council at Telekom Shop Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH.

Dagmar Kollmann Ms. Dagmar P. Kollmann is Member of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche Telekom AG since May 24, 2012. She is Chairwoman of the Audit Committee, Member of the Nomination Committee and Staff Committee at the Company. She serves as Entrepreneur, Deputy Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board, of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, Unterschleissheim; Former CEO of Morgan Stanley Bank, Frankfurt/Main; Former Member of the Board of Directors, Morgan Stanley Bank International Limited, London, United Kingdom. She also serves on the supervisory bodies of other companies: Hypo Real Estate Holding AG, Unterschleissheim, Deputy Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board (from 8/2009 to 7/2016); Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, Unterschleissheim, Deputy Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board (since 8/2009); KfW IPEX-Bank GmbH, Frankfurt/Main (since 5/2012); Unibail-Rodamco SE, Paris, France (since 5/2014) and Bank Gutmann Aktiengesellschaft, Vienna, Austria, Member of the Supervisory Board (since 9/2010) Landeskreditbank Baden-Württemberg – Foerderbank (L-Bank), Member of the Monopolies Commission (since 1/2012).

Petra Kreusel Ms. Petra Steffi Kreusel is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at Deutsche Telekom AG since January 1, 2013. She serves as Senior Vice President, Strategic Development and Support, at T-Systems International GmbH, Frankfurt/Main; Deputy Chairwoman of the Group Executive Staff Representation Committee of Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn; Deputy Chairwoman of the Executive Staff Representation Committee of T-Systems International GmbH, Frankfurt/Main. She also serves as Member of the supervisory bodies of the T-Systems International GmbH, Frankfurt/Main (since 12/2010).

Ulrich Schroeder Dr. Ulrich Schroeder is Member of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche Telekom AG since October 1, 2008. In addition, he acts as Chairman of the Finance Committee, Member of the Special Committee for U. S. Business of the Company. Dr. Schroeder occupies the position of Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors at KfW. Moreover, he serves as Member of the Board at DEG - Deutsche Investitions- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft mbH, Deutsche Post AG and KfW IPEX-Bank GmbH. He also served on the Supervisory Board of ProHealth AG from May 2003 until September 2009.

Michael Sommer Mr. Michael Sommer is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Deutsche Telekom AG since April 15, 2000. He is Chairman of the German Confederation of Trade Unions (DGB). Mr. Sommer occupied the position of Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche Postbank AG from November 1997 until June 2010. Furthermore, he also has been Member of the Board of Supervisory Directors of KfW since January 2003. He is Technology and Innovation Committee at the Company.

Sibylle Spoo Ms. Sibylle Spoo is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Deutsche Telekom AG since May 4, 2010. She is Lawyer. Ms. Spoo is also active as Trade Union Secretary at the ver.di Federal Administration in Berlin, Germany.