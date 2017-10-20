Duratex SA (DTEX3.SA)

Name Description

Salo Davi Seibel Mr. Salo Davi Seibel serves as the Chairman of the Board of Duratex SA since April 2008. He served as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, and a Member of the Executive Board of the Company till April 2008. He served as Professor at the Engineering Schools of the State and Federal Universities of Rio de Janeiro between 1969 and 1970, at COPPEAD in 1974, and at Escola de Engenharia Maua between 1975 and 1977. He served as Chairman of the Boards of Directors of Companhia Ligna de Investimentos between 2003 and 2006, and of Brasimet Comercio e Industria SA between 1986 and 2005. He served as President of ABIPA between 2003 and 2007, Founding Member, President and Council Member of the Entrepreneurial Initiative Pensamento Nacional das Bases Empresariais, or PNBE between 1994 and 1995, Council Member of Fundacao Bienal de Sao Paulo between 1998 and 2006, Officer and Deputy Chairman of the Brazilian Association of Listed Companies between 1987 and 1993, Council Member of the Council of Funds of the Brazilian Financial System in 1992, and Council Member of the BOVESPA between 1988 and 1993. He is Executive Managing Officer of Companhia Ligna de Investimentos, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Leroy Merlin Companhia Brasileira de Bricolagem, Council Member of the Industry Association of Sao Paulo, and Council Member of the Industrial Research and Studies Institute. He graduated in Engineering from Universidade Federal Fluminense in 1967, gained a Masters in Production Engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro in 1968 and a Doctorate in Philosophy in Economics and Business Administration from the Universite de Paris in 1973.

Antonio Joaquim de Oliveira Mr. Antonio Joaquim de Oliveira serves as the Chief Executive Officer and Director of Investor Relations of Duratex S.A. since August 2016. Prior to this, he served as Forestry Executive Director and a Member of the Executive Board of the company since August 2009 and has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board of the Company effective as from April 22, 2013. He acted as Managing Director of the Company since November 2004 till August 2009. He joined Duratex SA in August 1986, being responsible for the Forestry Area. He graduated in Forestry Engineering from Universidade Federal de Vicosa-UFV in 1984 and gained a Masters in Economics from Universidade Federal de Vicosa-UFV in 1986.

Alfredo Egydio Arruda Villela Mr. Alfredo Egydio Arruda Villela, Filho serves as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Duratex SA since 2008. He joined the Company’s Board in 1996. He has been Member of the Personnel, Governance and Nomination Committees of the Company since November 2009. Within Itausa - Investimentos Itau SA, he has held such posts as: Member of the Board of Directors since August 1995, Director President since September 2009, General Director since September 2008 till April 2009, Member of the Disclosure and Insider Trading Committee since April 2005, and Member of the Accounting Policy and Investment Policy Committees since August 2008 till May 2011. He has also worked at Itau Unibanco Holding SA as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors since March 2003, Member of the Remuneration Committee since February 2011, Member of the Committee for Disclosure and Trading since May 2005, Member of the Committee for Nomination and Corporate Governance since June 2009, and Member of the Committee for Accounting Policies since May 2008 till April 2009. He has also served as Member of the Board of Directors of Itautec SA since April 1997, among others. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) and gained a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Instituto Maua de Tecnologia in 1992.

Ricardo Egydio Setubal Mr. Ricardo Egydio Setubal serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Duratex S.A. since April 2009. He joined the Company in April 2008. He has been Member of the Personnel, Governance, Nomination, Audit and Risk Management Committees of the Company (since November 2009) and Member of the Disclosure and Negotiation Committee (since March 2010 till May 2011). He has acted as Substitute Member of the Board of Directors of Itausa - Investimentos Itau SA since 2009, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Itautec SA-Grupo Itautec (since February 2010), Member of the Board of Directors of Elekeiroz SA (since April 2011). He gained a degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 1984, a degree in Law from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) in 1988, and he holds a specialization (PMD 69) from Harvard University in 1995.

Carlos Henrique Pinto Haddad Mr. Carlos Henrique Pinto Haddad serves as the Chief Financial Officer since September 22, 2016. Prior to this, he served as: Whirlpool S.A. (1994 to February 2016): He was responsible for the financial, IT, Strategic Planning, IR and Internal Audit areas for the operations in Latin America, reporting directly to the CEO for the region and corporately to the Global CFO. He also held positions as CFO for Embraco – Compressor Business Unit, LATAM Regional Controller, Treasury Officer and Financial Manager. Sector of operations: manufacture and commercialization of domestic appliances and compressors. Caterpillar Brasil Ltda. (1986 to 1994): Held positions in the Control (Planning and Budget) and Treasury (Cash Management, Investments and Funding). Sector of operations: manufacture and commercialization of heavy construction equipment. He graduated in Business and Financial Administration from the Fundacao Armando Alvares Penteado (FAAP) in 1987.

Bruno Basile Antonaccio Mr. Bruno Basile Antonaccio serves as the DECA Development and Marketing Director of Duratex S.A. He joined the Company as Marketing Coordinator in January 2006, a position he held until October 2007, having been Post Sales Coordinator (November 2007 to December 2009), Post Sales Manager (January 2010 to October 2010) and Marketing Manager (November 2010 to April 2014). He holds Bachelors degree in Business Administration from the Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 2000 with an MBA in Retailing from Fundacao Instituto de Administracao in 2006.

Henrique Guaragna Marcondes Mr. Henrique Guaragna Marcondes serves as the Vice President - Madeira Business Unit since November 3, 2016. He was Sintec do Brasil: Partner and Manager responsible for the office in Brazil from January 2012 to October 2016. JP Morgan Solucoes Logisticas: Vice President and Consultant for Latin America from March 2008 to May 2011. He graduated in Mechanical Engineering from the Universidade de Taubate in 1990 with an MBA in Business Administration from Instituto de Ensino e Pesquisa - INSPER in 2004.

Raul Penteado de Oliveira Neto Mr. Raul Penteado de Oliveira Neto serves as Vice President - Deca Business Unit of Duratex SA since June 2013. He was Executive Director from August 2009 to May 2013. He has been Member of the Disclosure and Negotiation Committees of the Company since November 2009. He joined Duratex SA in 1985, being responsible for the DECA Division, and served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer from November 2004 to August 2009 and Managing Director from January 1995 to November 2004. He also has experience working at Itautec SA and Elekeiroz SA. He graduated in Law from Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie in 1983.

Alexandre Coelho Neto do Nascimento Mr. Alexandre Coelho Neto do Nascimento serves as Wood Commercial Executive Director and a Member of the Executive Board of Duratex SA since August 2009. He joined the Company in December 1993, and was responsible for the Wood Commercial Area. He also served as Managing Director of the Company since May 2005 till August 2009. He has also acted as Director of Associacao Brasileira da Industria de Paineis de Madeira (ABIPA). He gained a degree in Accounting from Faculdade Machado Sobrinho - FMS in 1987.

Maria Julieta Pinto Rodrigues Nogueira Ms. Maria Julieta Pinto Rodrigues Nogueira serves as the Director of Human Resources of Duratex S.A. She has 30 years experience in HR, worked for companies in growth and organizational transformation such as: ALTSA - Arthur Lundgren Tecidos S.A. - Casas Pernambucanas (2009/2011), Leroy Merlin Brazil (2004/2009), AmCham - American Chamber (2002/2003), ABN AMRO Bank (1992/2001), Banco Nacional (1988/1992), Citibank (1986/1988), Corporação Bonfiglioli (1980/1985) and DERSA – Desenvolvimento Rodoviário S.A. (1977/1979). She graduated in Psychology from the Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) in 1977.

Paulo Cesar Marostica Mr. Paulo Cesar Marostica serves as Wood Industrial Director and Officer of Engineering and Development of Duratex SA. He acted as Regional Industrial Director MG/RS and Member of the Executive Board of the Company. He joined the Company in December 2002 and was responsible for Executive Management in the Agudos factory. He received a degree in Administration from Fundacao Escola de Comercio Alvares Penteado - FECAP in 1996 and a degree in Financial Management from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 2007.

Marco Antonio Milleo Mr. Marco Antonio Milleo serves as DECA Industrial Director of Duratex SA since August 2009. He joined Duratex SA in 1984, being responsible for the Development and Marketing Area of Deca Division, and served as Managing Director from October 2007 to August 2009. He graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Faculdade de Engenharia Industrial (FEI) in 1983 and in Business and Marketing from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 1992.

Nelson Ricardo Teixeira Mr. Nelson Ricardo Teixeira serves as Deca Commercial Director since September 2015. He served in: JBS Foods: Officer of Sales Operations from September 2014 to March 2015 and Trade Marketing Officer from September 2013 to August 2014. Sector of operations: food products (poultry and hog slaughter). BRF Foods / Sadia: Domestic Sales Officer from 2008 to 2013. Sector of operations: food products (poultry and hog slaughter). Pepsico: National Self-Service Sales Officer for the Elma Chips/Quaker Division from July 2002 to February 2008, Organized Commerce Manager (Sabritas, Mexico) from March 2011 to July 2012, Divisional Sales Manager (strategic accounts) from April 1998 to February 2001, Ready Delivery Sales Manager from May 1997 to April 1998, Business Manager (Pizza Hut Franchise) from August 1993 to May 1997, Operations Manager for Sonrics branded products of the Elma Chips division from September 1991 to August 1993 and Trainee / Sales Development Assistant from November 1986 to August 1991. Sector of operations: food products. He graduated in Business Administration from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Sao Paulo in 1988 with an MBA in Retailing from Universidade de Sao Paulo in 2000.

Jose Ricardo Paraiso Ferraz Mr. Jose Ricardo Paraiso Ferraz serves as Forestry Director, Member of the Executive Board of Duratex SA. He joined Duraflora, Duratex in 1984 where he remained until June 2013, having been Chief of Forestry Division (1984-1994), Forest Manager (1994-2008), Executive Forestry Manager (2008-2011) and Forestry Director (2011-2013). He is Agronomy and Forestry Engineer, graduated by ESALQ – USP (1983).

Alfredo Egydio Setubal Mr. Alfredo Egydio Setubal serves as the Director of Duratex S.A. since April 27, 2016.

Helio Seibel Mr. Helio Seibel serves as a Member of the Board of Directors of Duratex SA since 1999. He has been Member of the Personnel, Governance, and Nomination Committees since November 2009. He also acted as Member of the Company’s Audit and Risk Management Committee since November 2009 till May 2011. He has also served as Chief Executive Officer of Leo Madeiras, Maquinas & Ferragens Ltda (since September 2001), Member and Executive Superintendent Officer of Companhia Ligna de Investimentos (since 1983), Member of the Board of Directors of Leroy Merlin Companhia Brasileira de Bricolagem (since August 1996), Executive Officer of Espaco Negocios Imobiliarios Ltda (since September 2002), and Vice President of the Institute for Retail Development (since December 2008). He graduated in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 1975.

Rodolfo Villela Marino Mr. Rodolfo Villela Marino serves as the Director of Duratex SA since April 2008. He has acted as Member of the Company’s Disclosure and Trading Committee since May 2011. He has also been Member of the Personnel, Governance, Nomination, Sustainability, Audit and Risk Management Committees since November 2009. He has also served as Member of the Board of Directors of Itausa – Investimentos Itau SA (since April 2011), Itautec SA – Grupo Itautec (since April 2008), and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Elekeiroz SA (since April 2010), among others. He obtained a degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in June 1998 and a Masters in Economics and Philosophy from London School of Economics and Political Science in September 2001.

Francisco Amaury Olsen Mr. Francisco Amaury Olsen serves as an Independent Director of Duratex SA since April 22, 2013. At Tigre SA Tubos e Conexoes, he was Chief Executive Officer from 1994 to March 2009. He also acted as a Member of the Board of Directors from April 2009 to March 2010. At Martins Comercio e Servico de Distribuicao SA, he worked as Vice-President of the Board of Directors and the President of the Committee for Auditing, Risk and Finance. At Marisol SA, he was a Member of the Board of Directors and a Member of the Advisory Council on the Academic Aspects of Retail. At Portobello SA, he was a Member of the Board of Directors. At Cassol Centerlar – Construction and Decoration, he served as a Member of the Council and President of the Committee for Auditing, Risk and Finance. He has also held a number of other functions including: Member of the Board of Hultec S&B Technical Products (USA); Member of the Higher Council for the Construction Industry - CONSIC, Sao Paulo (SP); Member of the Deliberative Council of ADVB-SC, Florianopolis (SC); Member of the Curator Council of FNQ – National Quality Foundation (SP); Member of the Higher Council of the NGO Trata Brasil, Sao Paulo (SP); partner- owner of Olsen Consultoria Empresarial S/S Ltda, Joinville (SC); partner-owner of Cerro Azul Empreendimentos Ltda, Joinville (SC). He graduated in Business Management from Universidade da Regiao de Joinville - UNIVILLE with an extension course in business administration from Southern California University (Advanced Management).

Raul Calfat Mr. Raul Calfat serves as Independent Director of Duratex SA. He has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of Votorantim Participacoes SA since January 2014. He acted as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) (January 2010 - December 2013) and Director (2004 – 2014) of Votorantim Industrial SA. He was Vice President (1996-2004) and CEO (1993-1995) of Bracelpa - Associacao Brasileira de Celulose e Papel. He has been Member of the Board of Directors since December 2009 and acted as CEO from 1996 to 2003. He started his career at Simon’s Paper Industries SA as a trainee in 1973. He holds a degree in Business Administration from the Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV), with specialization by IMD (Institute of Management Development).