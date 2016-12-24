Dignity PLC (DTY.L)

Name Description

Peter Hindley Mr. Peter T. Hindley is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Dignity Plc. Mr. Peter has extensive experience of the industry having been appointed Chief Executive of Plantsbrook Group plc in 1991. He subsequently led a management buy out of Dignity in 2002. The Company was then floated on the Stock Exchange in 2004. Peter became Non-Executive Chairman in January 2009. Before entering the funeral service industry, Peter held a number of senior positions in retailing. Peter was appointed Chairman of the Steering Committee of the French funerals group OGF, SA in January 2014.

Mike McCollum Mr. Mike K. McCollum is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Dignity Plc. Mike joined Dignity’s former parent, SCI, in 1995 from KPMG Corporate Finance in London. As Finance Director he was part of the management team that guided the Group through the leveraged buy out in 2002 and IPO in 2004. He was appointed Chief Executive in 2009. He has a law degree from Birmingham University, is a solicitor and also holds an MBA from Warwick University.

Steve Whittern Mr. Steve L. Whittern is Finance Director, Executive Director of Dignity Plc. Mr. Whittern joined the Group in 1999 from KPMG. He was appointed Finance Director at the beginning of 2009, having spent the previous two years as Financial Controller, being responsible for the Group’s finance function. Steve has led the three refinancings and Returns of Cash since 2010, and the debt and equity funding for the Yew Acquisition in 2013. Steve is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and holds a mathematics degree from Warwick University.

Richard Portman Mr. Richard Portman, FCA, is Corporate Services Director, Company Secretary, Executive Director of Dignity Plc. Mr. Richard joined SCI from HSBC as Chief Accountant in 1999. Following the IPO, Richard was appointed as Company Secretary and became Corporate Services Director in 2006. Richard is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, holds a geography degree from Birmingham University, is a Fellow of the Chartered Management Institute and is a Member of the Investor Relations Society. He is also one of the Trustees of the Dignity Welfare Trust.

Andrew Davies Mr. Andrew Davies is no longer Operations Director, Executive Director of Dignity Plc., effect from 27 April 2018. Mr. Andrew joined his family owned business in 1979 and worked as a funeral director and embalmer until the business was sold to Great Southern Group in 1993. He then held various management positions within Great Southern Group and following the acquisition by SCI in 1994, held senior operational positions within SCI (UK). He became Operations Director in 2001 and was a member of the management buy out team in 2002.

Jane Ashcroft Ms. Jane Ashcroft is Non-Executive Independent Director of Dignity plc. Jane is Chief Executive of Anchor, a leading provider of services to older people and has held a number of senior positions since joining them in 1999. She is also Non-Executive Director of Care England, Vice Chair of the associated Retirement Community Operators and was previously a Non- Executive Chair of Stroud & Swindon Building Society. A graduate of Stirling University, she is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries & Administrators, a Member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development, a Trustee of Silver Line and was created a CBE in the 2014 New Years honours list.

David Blackwood Mr. David C. Blackwood is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He was previously Chief Financial Officer of Synthomer plc, a global specialty chemicals business. Prior to that he spent twenty years with ICI plc, where he held a number of senior finance roles. He has previously served on the Audit and Risk committee of the Cabinet Office, and as a member of the FRC’s Board for Actuarial Standards. He is Chartered Accountant (ICAEW) and a Fellow of the Association of Corporate Treasurers (FCT).

Mary McNamara Ms. Mary Jane McNamara is Non-Executive Independent Director of Dignity plc., with effect from 1 March 2017. Ms. Mary is the Senior Non-Executive Director of Motorpoint plc and a Non-Executive Director of One Savings Bank plc. Previously she held senior executive positions with General Electric, Close Brothers plc and Old Mutual Group.