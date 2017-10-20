DowDuPont Inc (DWDP.N)

Name Description

Andrew Liveris Mr. Andrew N. Liveris is Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Liveris also serves as Chief Executive Officer of The Dow Chemical Company. He is responsible for the Materials Sciences Division of DowDuPont and Chairs the Materials Sciences Advisory Committee. His advisory Committee oversight includes direct responsibility for the annual strategic plans of the Materials Science Division; establishment, execution and achievement of capturing the division’s synergies; choice of leadership of the division; and the establishment, integration and operation of the division. A recognized global business leader with more than 40 years at Dow, Liveris' career has spanned roles in manufacturing, engineering, sales, marketing, and business and general management around the world. An international advocate for the criticality of manufacturing to the long-term health of national economies, Liveris is the author of Make It in America, a book which presents a comprehensive set of practical policy solutions and business strategies to achieve the Company's vision of an 'Advanced Manufacturing' economy. He was tapped by the current U.S. Administration to help identify new ways to spur innovation, revitalize the U.S. manufacturing sector, and drive economic growth and prosperity. Previously he served as Co-Chair of U.S. President Obama's Advanced Manufacturing Partnership steering committee and a member of the U.S. President’s Export Council. Born in Darwin, Australia, Liveris attended the University of Queensland in Brisbane, graduating with a bachelor's degree (first-class honors) in Chemical Engineering. He is a Chartered Engineer and a Fellow of The Institute of Chemical Engineers as well as a Fellow of the Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering.

Edward Breen Mr. Edward D. Breen is Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. Prior to his role at DowDuPont, Mr. Breen was the chair of the board and CEO of DuPont, a role which he assumed on Nov. 9, 2015. He joined the DuPont Board of directors in February 2015, was named interim chair of the board and CEO on Oct. 16, 2015, and assumed those roles permanently Nov. 9, 2015. Mr. Breen served as chairman and CEO of Tyco International plc (“Tyco”) from July 2002 until September 2012. Over the course of his tenure, he transformed Tyco into a strong market leader, reviving the company from near bankruptcy and rebuilding the company's brand and credibility. He oversaw a successful restructuring, including divesting non-core operations resulting in the spin-offs of Covidien, TE Connectivity, ADT Corporation and the merger of Tyco Flow Control with Pentair. He also established and met goals within areas of operational excellence and corporate governance. Prior to joining Tyco, Mr. Breen held several senior management positions at Motorola from 2000 to 2002, including as president and chief operating officer. Mr. Breen is credited with instituting cost management programs that made Motorola a more efficient and effective organization and led the company back to profitability. From December 1997 to January 2000, he served as chairman, president and chief executive officer of General Instrument Corporation where he created significant long-term shareholder value by driving a revenue growth strategy. Between 1994 and 1997, Mr. Breen was president of the Broadband Networks Group for General Instrument, president of Eastern Operations for the Communications Division and served as executive vice president of Terrestrial Systems. Mr. Breen currently serves as a director of Comcast Corporation. He also serves as a member of the advisory board of New Mountain Capital LLC, a private equity firm.

Mr. Howard Ungerleider is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Prior to his role at DowDuPont, Mr. Ungerleider was Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer of Dow, a global materials science company with 2016 sales of $48 billion. In this role, he was a member of Dow's most senior executive committee that set the strategic direction, defined priorities, established corporate policy, and managed governance and enterprise-level decisions for the company. He also had executive oversight for Dow AgroSciences, Dow's Corporate Strategy Development, Corporate Planning, Finance, and Information Technology & Business Services. gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender employees and allies. Ungerleider earned a Bachelor's degree from the University of Texas in Austin and a Master's degree in Business Administration from University of California in Los Angeles. He chairs the Member's Committees of Dow AgroSciences and Dow Corning Corporation; serves on the Boards of Directors of Wolverine Bancorp (NASDAQ: WBKC), Mid-Michigan Baseball Foundation, Keep America Beautiful and the Board of Trustees of The Rollin M. Gerstacker Foundation; and is a member of the Executive Committee of the Business Leaders for Michigan business roundtable.

James Collins Mr. James C. Collins, Jr. is Chief Operating Officer - Agriculture Division of the Company. Prior to his role at DowDuPont, Mr. Collins was executive vice president of DuPont with responsibility for the company’s Agriculture segment, which included DuPont Pioneer and Crop Protection. Mr. Collins joined DuPont as an engineer in 1984 and began his career in DuPont Manufacturing. He held positions in engineering, supervision and business management at a variety of plant sites. In 1993, he joined the Agriculture Sales & Marketing Group as a sales representative and product manager. Mr. Collins then served in a variety of roles across the globe, supporting DuPont’s seed and crop protection businesses. From 2004 to 2010, he was responsible for DuPont Crop Protection first as vice president and general manager, and then president. In January 2011, Mr. Collins was appointed vice president for Acquisition & Integration of Danisco, and was named president of the newly formed DuPont Industrial Biosciences in May of that year. Beginning in September 2013, he assumed responsibility for the Performance Materials segment and additional corporate functional responsibilities as senior vice president. He was named to the position of executive vice president in December 2014, and in July 2015 added responsibility for the Electronics & Communications segment. He was named Ag Segment leader in January 2016. Mr. Collins studied at Christian Brothers College in Memphis, Tennessee, and received his B.S. in Chemical Engineering. He also received his MBA from the University of Delaware in Marketing with a focus on International Business. He currently serves on the board of directors for CropLife International, Grocery Manufacturers Association, Christian Brothers University and the U.S. China Business Council.

Marc Doyle Mr. Marc Doyle is Chief Operating Officer - Specialty Products Division of the Company. Mr. Doyle was executive vice president of DuPont. He was responsible for the Electronics & Communications, Industrial Biosciences, Nutrition & Health, Performance Materials, Protection Solutions and Sustainable Solutions businesses. Mr. Doyle began his career as a research scientist within DuPont Central Research & Development in 1995 in Wilmington, Delaware. After serving as a new business development manager for DuPont iTechnologies, he joined DuPont Microcircuit Materials in 2000 in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, as a regional marketing manager. He then held several positions in business management, including strategic planning manager, global displays business manager and regional business director of the Asia Pacific region for the Microcircuit Materials business, at which time he was located in Tokyo, Japan. Mr. Doyle returned to Wilmington as global business director for DuPont Photovoltaic Solutions in the DuPont Electronics & Communications business in February 2008. He was named global market and product director for DuPont Protection Technologies in September 2011 and relocated to Richmond, Virginia. In this role, Mr. Doyle was responsible for the Kevlar® and Nomex® product lines, globally. In June 2013 he was named president of DuPont Protection Technologies, and again returned to Wilmington, in August 2013, and was named senior vice president in July 2015. He is a member of the American Chemical Society and the Electrochemical Society. Mr. Doyle earned a B.S. in chemical engineering from the University of Virginia and a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the University of California at Berkeley.

James Fitterling Mr. James (Jim) R. Fitterling is Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Prior to this role at DowDuPont, Mr. Fitterling was president and chief operating officer of The Dow Chemical Company, a global material science company with 2016 annual sales of nearly $48 billion. He is a member of the Office of the Chairman and CEO. As a member of Dow’s most senior leadership, Fitterling has played a key role in developing and executing Dow’s strategy to invest in a market-driven portfolio of advantaged and technology-enabled businesses that create value for our shareholders and customers. Fitterling has executive accountability for all of Dow’s businesses excluding Dow AgroSciences. He also oversees operations including Environment, Health & Safety and Sustainability, Manufacturing and Engineering, and Supply Chain, as well as Research & Development. In addition, Fitterling has a strong commitment to diversifying the Company’s global talent and actively serves as the Executive Sponsor for the Dow’s Women’s Innovation Network. Fitterling joined Dow in 1984 and served in a variety of Sales, Marketing and Supply Chain positions before being named Commercial Director for Liquid Separations, Dow Pacific in 1994. He was appointed Global Business Director for Liquid Separations and President and CEO of FilmTec Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Dow Chemical Company in 1998. In 2000, he was named General Manager for Dow Thailand and Managing Director for the SCC-Dow Group of joint venture companies. Fitterling is a member of the Board of Directors of the National Association of Manufacturers, a member of the Board of Directors of the Chemical Financial Corporation, and a member of the Board of Directors of Sadara Chemical Company. Fitterling earned a Bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Missouri - Columbia.

Stacy Fox Ms. Stacy L. Fox is General Counsel, Secretary of the Company. Prior to her role at DowDuPont, Ms. Fox was the senior vice president and general counsel of DuPont. She joined DuPont in October 2014. In January 2016, she took on added responsibility for Corporate Communications. Before joining DuPont, Ms. Fox served as deputy emergency manager for the city of Detroit, where she played an instrumental role in guiding the city through the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history. Earlier, Ms. Fox served as executive vice president of Corporate Transactions and Legal Affairs for Visteon, an $18 billion multinational automotive supplier. She began her legal career as a corporate and litigation associate at a well-regarded law firm, before moving in-house to Johnson Controls. In addition, Ms. Fox is a founder and principal of the Roxbury Group, a Detroit-based real estate development company which specializes in complex urban redevelopment projects. Ms. Fox graduated from the University of Michigan Law School and received her B.S. from the University of Michigan. While at the University of Michigan, she was honored as a James B. Angell Scholar and earned several merit scholarships. Ms. Fox recently was named one of Michigan’s 2016 "100 Most Influential Women" by Crain’s Detroit Business.

Jeanmarie Desmond Ms. Jeanmarie F. Desmond is Co-Controller of the Company. Prior to the merger of Dow and DuPont, Ms. Desmond served as vice president and controller of DuPont since August 2015. She joined DuPont in 1989 and spent her career in various finance roles in controllership, investor relations, tax, and financial planning and analysis. In 2001, Ms. Desmond joined DuPont Crop Protection and moved to Cernay, France, as finance operations and credit manager for Europe, Middle East & Africa. Returning to the United States in 2004, Ms. Desmond took on a series of leadership roles in DuPont including global finance manager for Titanium Technologies, manager of Global Tax Accounting, and controller of the Coatings & Color Technology platform. In 2010, she was named director, Investor Relations, followed by director, Finance Integration Projects. In 2012, Ms. Desmond became director, Corporate Accounting and Reporting. In September 2014, she was appointed general auditor and chief ethics & compliance leader with global responsibility for internal audit, ethics and compliance. A native of Wilmington, Delaware, Ms. Desmond earned a B.S. in accounting from Mt. St. Mary’s University and is a certified public accountant (inactive). Ms. Desmond is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Financial Executives International, Committee on Corporate Reporting. She also is an advisory board member for the University of Delaware, Department of Accounting and Management Information Systems (MIS).

Ronald Edmonds Mr. Ronald C. Edmonds is Co-Controller of the Company. Edmonds joined Dow in Midland in 1992 in the Corporate Audit Department as the Latin America Audit Manager and was transferred to Sao Paulo, Brazil in 1993. In 1994, he moved to the Controllers Department as the Latin America Controller for payables accounting. In 1997, Edmonds transferred to Midland and was named Global Payables Controller. In 1998, he was named Director of the global procurement service center. Ron was named Global Accounting Director in 2001. He was appointed Business Finance Vice President for Performance Plastics & Chemicals and Market Facing Businesses in 2007. In July 2009 Ron was named Vice President and Assistant Controller and in November 2009 was named Vice President and Controller. He assumed responsibility for the Tax Department in January, 2016. Previous to joining Dow, he worked for Chiquita Brands International, The Upjohn Company and Arthur Andersen & Co. He holds a bachelor of business administration degree from Western Michigan University.

Lamberto Andreotti Mr. Lamberto Andreotti is Director of the Company. Mr. Andreotti formerly served at Bristol-Myers Squibb as chief executive officer from May 2010 to May 2015, as chief operating officer from March 2008 to May 2010, and as executive vice president and president of Worldwide Pharmaceuticals, a division of Bristol-Myers Squibb, from September 2005 until March 2008. He has also held roles with other pharmaceutical companies, including Farmitalia Carlo Erba and Pharmacia. Mr. Andreotti served on the board of directors for Bristol-Myers Squibb since 2009 and on the board of directors for DuPont from 2012 to 2017.

James Bell Mr. James A. Bell is Director of the Company. The Boeing Company - Executive Vice President, Corporate President and Chief Financial Officer, 2008 to February 2012; Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, 2003 to 2008; Senior Vice President of Finance and Corporate Controller, 2000-2003. Previous positions include Vice President of Contracts and Pricing for Boeing Space and Communications, 1996-2000; Director of Business Management of the Space Station Electric Power System at Boeing Rocketdyne unit, 1992-1996. Member of the Board of Directors of Apple Inc., CDW Corporation and JP Morgan Chase & Co. Mr. Bell holds a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from California State University.

Robert Brown Mr. Robert A. Brown is Director of the Company. Dr. Brown previously was provost and professor of chemical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology from July 1998 through July 2005. He is a member of the National Academy of Sciences, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the National Academy of Engineering and a former member of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. Dr. Brown is a trustee of the University Research Association and is a member of the Council on Competitiveness. He is chairman of the Academic Research Council of the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Singapore, and also serves on the Research Innovation and Enterprise Council chaired by the Prime Minister of Singapore. Dr. Brown was a member of the DuPont board of directors from 2007 to 2017.

Alexander Cutler Mr. Alexander M. Cutler is Director of the Company. Mr. Cutler formerly served as Eaton’s president and chief operating officer, executive vice president and chief operating officer-Controls, and executive vice president-Operations. He serves on the boards of KeyCorp (since 2000), United Way Services of Greater Cleveland and the Musical Arts Association. He was a member of the DuPont board of directors from 2008 to 2017.

Jeff Fettig Mr. Jeff M. Fettig is Director of the Company. Whirlpool Corporation - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, 2004 to date; President and Chief Operating Officer, 1999-2004; Executive Vice President, 1994-1999; President, Whirlpool Europe and Asia, 1994-1999; Vice President, Group Marketing and Sales, North American Appliance Group, 1992-1994; Vice President, Marketing, Philips Whirlpool Appliance Group of Whirlpool Europe B.V., 1990-1992; Vice President, Marketing, KitchenAid Appliance Group, 1989-1990; Director, Product Development, 1988-1989. Director of Whirlpool Corporation. Mr. Fettig holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and a Master's in Business Administration from the Indiana University Bloomington.

Marillyn Hewson Ms. Marillyn A. Hewson is Director of the Company. Previously, Ms. Hewson was chief executive officer and president of Lockheed Martin from January to December 2013, and served as director since 2012. Having served 34 years at Lockheed Martin, she previously held the positions of president and chief operating officer from November 2012 to December 2012 and executive vice president of Electronic Systems from 2010 to 2012. Ms. Hewson previously chaired the Sandia Corporation’s board of directors from 2010 to 2013. She served on the President’s Export Council, is on the Board of Governors and Executive Committee of the Aerospace Industries Association, an Associate Fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, a vice-chair of the Business Roundtable and a member of the Business Council. She serves on the board of directors of the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation, the Board of Governors of the USO, the board of the National Geographic Education Foundation, the board of Catalyst and the Board of Visitors of the University of Alabama’s Culverhouse College of Commerce and Business Administration. Ms. Hewson was a member of the DuPont board of directors from 2007 to 2017.

Lois Juliber Ms. Lois D. Juliber is Director of the Company. Ms. Juliber was chief operating officer of Colgate-Palmolive from 2000 to 2004. She formerly served as executive vice president-Developed Markets; president, Colgate-Palmolive North America; and chief technology officer of Colgate-Palmolive. Ms. Juliber is a director of Mondelez International, formerly Kraft Foods Inc. (since 2007). She was previously Chairman of the MasterCard Foundation (2006-2015), and also serves as a Trustee Emeritae of Wellesley College and a member of the President’s Council at Olin College. Ms. Juliber formerly served as a director of Goldman Sachs (2004-2012) and was a member of the DuPont board of directors from 1995 to 2017.

Raymond Milchovich Mr. Raymond J. Milchovich is Director of the Company. Mr. Milchovich served as non-executive Chairman of the board of directors of, and a consultant to, Foster Wheeler AG, a Switzerland-based global engineering and construction company serving primarily the energy infrastructure markets, from 2010 until his retirement in 2011. Previously, Mr. Milchovich served as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Foster Wheeler from 2001 to 2010 and as President from 2001 to 2007. Prior to that, Mr. Milchovich served as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kaiser Aluminum & Chemical Corporation, a producer and marketer of alumina, aluminum and aluminum fabricated products, from 1999 to 2001, and as President and Chief Operating Officer from 1997 to 1999. Mr. Milchovich was also a member of the board of directors of Nucor Corporation from 2002 to 2007 and 2012 to February 2017, serving as the lead director from September 2013 to February 2017. Mr. Milchovich began his career in the steel industry, holding a variety of operating management positions for Wisconsin Steel Corporation and Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel Corporation. From 2002 to 2007, Mr. Milchovich served as a director of Nucor and voluntarily resigned from such position to devote more time to his position as Chief Executive Officer of Foster Wheeler. Mr. Milchovich was also a director of Delphi Corporation from 2005 through 2009. In serving as Chief Executive Officer of two different companies for more than ten years, Mr. Milchovich developed strong leadership and strategic management skills. Mr. Milchovich has more than 30 years of experience in the metals industry. Mr. Milchovich holds a Bachelor of Science from the California University of Pennsylvania and Advanced Management Program from Harvard University.

Paulus Polman Mr. Paulus Polman is Director of the Company. Unilever PLC and Unilever N.V. – Chief Executive Officer, January 2009 to date. Nestlé S.A. – Executive Vice President of Americas, January 2008-September 2008; Chief Financial Officer 2006-2008. The Procter & Gamble Company (a provider of consumer, pharmaceutical, cleaning, personal care and pet products) – Group President Europe, 2001-2006; CFO of the Year 2007, Investor Magazine; Carl Lindner Award 2006, University of Cincinnati; WSJ/CNBC European Business Leader of the Year 2003. Member of United Nations high level task force on post 2015 development goals. President of the Kilimanjaro Blindtrust/Chair of Perkins International Advisory Board. Board member of Global Consumer Goods Forum. Member: International Business Council of WEF, Swiss American Chamber of Commerce and vice chair of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development. Member of the B-Team (a global initiative to help transform the future of business). Honorary degrees from Universities of Northumbria, UK in 2000 and University of Cincinnati in 2009.

Dennis Reilley Mr. Dennis H. Reilley is Director of the Company. Marathon Oil Corporation - Non-Executive Chairman, January 2014 to date; Board member 2002 to date. Covidien, Ltd. – Non-Executive Chairman, 2007 to 2008; Board member, 2007 to date. Praxair, Inc. - Chairman, 2000 to 2007; President and Chief Executive Officer, 2000-2006. E.I. duPont de Nemours & Co. - Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, 1999-2000; Executive Vice President, 1997-1999; Vice President and general manager, Lycra business, 1996-1997; Vice President and general manager, specialty chemicals business, 1994-1995; Vice President and general manager, titanium dioxide business, 1990-1994. Prior to 1989, held various senior executive positions with Conoco. Member of the Board of Directors for Covidien, Ltd., and Marathon Oil Corporation. Former Director of the Conservation Fund. Former Chairman of the American Chemistry Council. Mr. Reilley holds a Bachelor's degree in Finance from Oklahoma State University. He is a graduate of Harvard Business School’s Program for Management Development.

James Ringler Mr. James M. Ringler is Director of the Company. Teradata Corporation - Chairman, October 2007 to date. NCR Corporation (a producer of automated teller machines and point of sale devices) - Director and Chairman, 2005-2007. Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (following its merger with Premark International, Inc.) - Vice Chairman, 1999-2004. Premark International, Inc. - Chairman, 1997-1999; Director, 1990-1999; Chief Executive Officer, 1996-1999; President and Chief Operating Officer, 1992-1996; Executive Vice-President, 1990-1992. Tappan Company - President and Chief Operating Officer, 1982-1986. White Consolidated Industries' Major Appliance Group - President, 1986-1990 (both subsidiaries of Electrolux AB). Director of Teradata Corporation, Autoliv Inc., FMC Technologies, Inc., and John Bean Technologies Corporation.

Ruth Shaw Dr. Ruth G. Shaw, Ph.D., is Director of the Company. Ruth Shaw retired from Duke Energy Corporation in April 2007, and served as Executive Advisor to the company until April 2009. She had previously served as Group Executive for Public Policy and President, Duke Nuclear; as President and Chief Executive Officer, Duke Power Company; and as Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, among other roles. She also served as President of The Duke Energy Foundation from 1994–2003. Prior to joining Duke Energy in 1992, Dr. Shaw was a leader in community college education, serving as President of Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte, NC and as President of El Centro College in Dallas, TX. Dr. Shaw is an active civic and industry leader. She serves on board of directors of DTE Energy. She also served on the board of trustees of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, a research university with over 20,000 students. She is also the founding board chair and a board member of The Carolinas Thread Trail, which is developing an interconnected trail system in Piedmont North and South Carolina. She served on the board of visitors for Duke University’s Nicholas School of the Environment, and was a director of the Foundation of the Carolinas. Dr. Shaw served on the executive committees for the Institute of Nuclear Power Operators and the Nuclear Energy Institute. Dr. Shaw holds a Bachelor of Arts (magna cum laude) and a Master of Arts degree in English from East Carolina University, and a Ph.D. in higher education administration from the University of Texas at Austin, where she was a University Fellow.

Lee Thomas Mr. Lee M. Thomas is Director of the Company. Mr. Thomas was also president of Rayonier from March 2007 through August 2010. Previously, he was president and chief operating officer of Georgia-Pacific Corp. Prior to joining Georgia-Pacific, he was chairman and chief executive officer of Law Companies Environmental Group Inc., and administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Mr. Thomas also serves on the board of the Regal Entertainment Group (since 2006). He was a member of the DuPont board of directors from 2011 to 2017.