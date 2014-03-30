Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DWNH.NS)

Name Description

Kapil Wadhawan Shri. Kapil Wadhawan is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd., July 28, 2009. He is an MBA from Edith Cowan University, Australia, Master in Finance, joined the Company as a Director on 24th September 1996 and pursuant to the approval of the Central Government he was appointed as an Executive Director w.e.f. 25th November, 1997. He was elevated to the post of Managing Director on 4th October, 2000 and was designated as ‘Vice Chairman and Managing Director’ on 25th January, 2007. He was further elevated as Chairman & Managing Director on 28th July, 2009. He setup Aadhar Housing Finance Pvt. Ltd. in 2010 to address the housing needs of the economically weaker sections of the society in specific markets. He also negotiated the acquisition of Deutsche Postbank Home Finance Ltd. from BHW Holding AG, Germany in March, 2011. He has steered the transformation of DHFL into one of the housing finance institutions in India. He has also played a role in shaping policy guidelines on matters relating to the mortgage finance industry. He has been a speaker at various seminars on the mortgage finance industry.

Santosh Sharma Mr. Santosh R. Sharma is Chief Financial Officer of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd., October 21, 2013.

Niti Arya Ms. Niti Arya has been appointed as Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd., effective August 01, 2013. She was the Company Secretary of erstwhile First Blue Home Finance Limited which got merged with DHFL.

Dheeraj Wadhawan Shri. Dheeraj Wadhawan is Non-Executive Director of Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd. He has graduated in construction management from the University of London. He has over 13 years of experience in the real estate and construction industry. He joined on the Board as a Non-Executive Director on May 12, 2008.

Vijaya Sampath Ms. Vijaya Sampath is Independent Additional Director of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. She is a reputed senior legal professional with over thirty years of corporate and legal experience. She has worked both as a Partner in a law firm and as an in-house Legal Counsel and Company Secretary for large Indian Corporations such as the Bharti Group and Indian Aluminium Company Ltd. She has served on the Boards of several Companies in the Bharti Group (including Bharti Infratel Ltd., Bharti AXA General Insurance Co Ltd.). Ms. Sampath currently heads the corporate practice for the law firm Lakshmikumaran Sridharan. She is also the Ombudsperson for the Bharti Group. In her role as the Group General Counsel and Company Secretary at Bharti Enterprises, she played a key role in managing legal matters related to strategic initiatives such as international M&As, contracts, litigation, financing and regulatory matters. She has dealt with several large and complex transactions, including the Zain deal, a major complex transaction in the Indian telecom sector. She also managed the legal and compliance elements of all the joint ventures that the Bharti Group got into, including Bharti-WalMart, Vodafone and AXA deals. Ms. Sampath holds degrees in Literature and Law. She is also a fellow member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. She has attended the Advanced Management Program at the Harvard Business School and the Strategic Alliances Program at Wharton, USA.

Vijay Chopra Shri. Vijay Kumar Chopra serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd., since 12th May, 2008. He is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (FCA) by profession. Mr. V. K. Chopra had a long and illustrious career in banking, having served in the sector for over 37 years in different capacities. He was the Chairman and Managing Director of Corporation Bank and SIDBI and an Executive Director of Oriental Bank of Commerce for a long tenure. His last assignment was with Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as a whole-time member for two years until March, 2008. He is a Non-Executive and Independent Director of several listed companies. He joined the Board of the Company as an Independent Director on May 12, 2008.

Guru Kohli Shri. Guru Prasad Kohli is Non-Executive Independent Director of Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd., since May 23, 2001. He is the former Managing Director of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and has experience in the areas of insurance, housing, human resource development, information technology and marketing. He holds a Masters Degree in English Literature MA. (Hons) and has acquired a diploma in Labour Laws, Labour Welfare and Personnel Management - LLD. Mr. G. P. Kohli is on the Board of the Company as an Independent Director since May 23, 2001.

Mannil Venugopalan Shri. Mannil Venugopalan has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd., effective February 25, 2013. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Kerala University and has worked as a commercial banker for nearly four and a half decades. He started his career as a probationary officer with Bank of India in 1966. In 2000, he joined Union Bank as an Executive Director. In 2003, he returned to Bank of India as the Chairman and Managing Director. In May 2005, he joined Federal Bank as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Mannil Venugopalan has also been runner-up for the E &Y Entrepreneur of the Year 2009 award. He joined the Board of the Company as an Independent Director on February 25, 2013.