Dynamatic Technologies Ltd (DYNM.NS)

Name Description

Govind Mirchandani Mr. Govind Mirchandani has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company effective August 14th, 2017. He is currently serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Dynamatic Technologies Limited since June 2008. He is a graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai, and had his PGDM from the Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata. His areas of specialization are of Leadership, Building High Performance Organizations, Brands and Retail Management. Mr. Govind Mirchandani has had a distinguished career, having held positions of seniority in various industries for over three decades. He has been the Executive Director & CEO of Reid and Taylor, Director of Brand House Retails Limited, CEO & Director, President of the Denim Division of Arvind Mills Limited, President & CEO of Personality Limited, General Manager in Shalimar Paints Limited and the Business Head, Interlinings division, Madura Coats Limited. He was also responsible for launching Arvind Denim in India in 1987, as well as several other international and domestic brands in India including Arrow, Lee, Wrangler, Excalibur, Newport, Reid & Taylor, Belmonte, Stephens Brothers, etc. He has won several IMAGES Awards and is also a recipient of the Indira Super Achiever Award, and the coveted Bharat Vikas Award for contribution to the field of management. He has been the past Chairman of YPO Bangalore Chapter and the National Vice President of Indo-American Chamber of Commerce.

Udayant Malhoutra Mr. Udayant Malhoutra is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director and Executive Director of Dynamatic Technologies Limited. He is an Industrialist and the Promoter of the Company. He started work in the Company in 1986 and joined the Board of Directors in 1989 as an Executive Director. He is currently designated as Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of the Company. He was formerly a Member, Board of Governors, IIT Kanpur (1997-2001), Co-Chairman, Task Force on DRDO – Industry Partnership, Ministry of Defence, Government of India (1998-99), Member, Working Group for formulation of 10th five year plan (2001) and Chairman, Sub-Group on Minerals, Metals, Materials & Manufacturing sector for formulation of 10th five year plan, Council of Scientific Industrial Research (CSIR) / Department of Scientific Industrial Research (DSIR), Government of India, (2001), Member, CII National Council (2001-2003) and Chairman, CII National Committee on Technology (2002-2003). He was President, Fluid Power Society of India, (2004-06), (2006-08). He was on the International Board of the World Presidents’ Organization and the Young Presidents’ Organization (2005-2008). He is presently the Chairman of CII National Committee on Design (2010-2012) and Member, CII National Council (2010-2012). Mr. Udayant Malhoutra, as Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, is responsible for overall Corporate Strategy, Brand Equity, Maintenance of Key Relationships, Technology Management and achieving the Annual Business Plan of the Company and its Subsidiaries.

Hanuman Sharma Mr. Hanuman Kumar Sharma is the Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the company since 2014. He joined the company as the CFO in 2012.

Naveen Chandra P. Mr. Naveen Chandra P. is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the Dynamatic Technologies Limited.

Rajender Singh Rear Admiral Rajender Singh (Retd.), is Head - Group Human Resources of Dynamatic Technologies Limited.

Dietmar Hahn Mr. Dietmar Hahn is the Additional Director of the Dynamatic Technologies Limited since November 2012. He has over two decades of rich experience in operations, sales and development, having working in positions of seniority.

James Tucker Mr. James Tucker is the Additional Director since February 2015. He was formerly the General Manager of Oldland CNC.

Nalini Mohanty Mr. Nalini Rajan Mohanty is the Independent Director of the company since August 2014. He was previously the Chairman of HAL in 2001. Mr. Mohanty is the Fellow of Aeronautical Society of India. He was the President of Aeronautical Society.

Ramesh Venkataraman Mr. Ramesh Venkataraman is Independent Director of the Dynamatic Technologies Limited since August 2014. He holds B.tech in electronics and communication engineering from the India Institute of Technology - Kharagpur ( National Talent Scholar), an M.Phil. in International Relations from Oxford University.

Malavika Jayaram Ms. Malavika Jayaram is Non-Executive Independent Director of Dynamatic Technologies Limited since June 2008. She is a lawyer and has completed her integrated BA-LLB degree in 1994 from the National Law School of India, Bangalore. She secured her Master of Laws (LLM) from Northwestern University, Chicago, and specialized in the fields of Computer Law, Intellectual Property Rights, International Business transactions and EU Law. She is also qualified as a UK solicitor. Ms. Malavika Jayaram a partner in Jayaram & Jayaram Associates since August 2006 and has been experience in various fields of law including technology and e-commerce contracts, outsourcing transactions, intellectual property, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions and general commercial contracts in the manufacturing, aerospace and other technology intensive sectors. She has worked in London, UK, with the international law firm, Allen and Overy, as Vice President in Citigroup Technology Legal Team and also as a Senior Business Analyst within the Operations function of the Investment Bank.