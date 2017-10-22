Edition:
United States

Eastern Co SAE (EAST.CA)

EAST.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

305.04EGP
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

£0.98 (+0.32%)
Prev Close
£304.06
Open
£309.90
Day's High
£310.00
Day's Low
£305.00
Volume
7,760
Avg. Vol
57,726
52-wk High
£340.00
52-wk Low
£99.99

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Nabil Mohsen

2014 Chairman of the Board & Managing Director

Ousama Hasan

Head of Finance Sectors

Fifi Jad

General Manager of Temporary Labors

Abdul Halim Habashi

Head of Technical Affair Sectors

Mohammed Abdul Aal

Head of Information and Performance Development Sectors

Mohamad Haroun

Head of Marketing

Mohammed Khalil

Head of Marketing Sectors

Ali Ali

2015 Investments and Investor Relations Manager

Zainab Al Samanodi

Head of Legal Affair Sectors

Majdi Al Sherbini

59 2006 Executive Member of the Board

Talaat Ismail

53 2009 Executive Member of the Board

Mahmoud Jad

2008 Head of Human Resource Sectors

Sayid Abdul Salam

Head of Quality Assurance

Nasar Abdur Rahman

2014 Head of Smoke Sector

Mohammed Adli

Head of Purchase Sectors

Iatemad Al Sebaie

Head of Incentives Sector

Adel Azzam

Head of Leaf Tobacco sectors

Ahmad Darwish

Head of Plants Sector

Hasan Hasan

Head of General Project Sectors, and Executive Manager - 6th of October and Borg El Arab Industrial Complexes

Ahmed Ismail

Head of Factory

Amr Kamel

Head of Health Affair Sectors

Mahmoud Lotfi

Head of Laboratories and Research Sectors

Sayyed Madbouli

Information Technology Manager

Howayda Mahmoud

Head of Local Manufacture Sector and Supervisor of Project Department

Magda Rustom

Head of Legal Affairs

Jamal Shafei

2014 Head of Union Committee

Abdul Naeim Tawfiq

Head Of Public Relations

Taghrid Amin

Secretary to the Board

Ali Yousef

2015 Member of the Board

Samir Al Sayad

2014 Non-Executive Member of the Board

Mohammed Moharam

2014 Non-Executive Member of the Board (Temporary)
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Nabil Mohsen

Eng. Nabil Abdul Aziz Abdul Majid Mohsen is Chairman of the Board and Managing Director for Eastern Co SAE. With his current position, Mr. Mohsen serves as Member of the Board for Moharam Press, Mubarak Charity Hospital, Social & Cultural Services Association, Egyptian Red Crescent Association, Development Research & Technological Planning in Cairo University, American Chamber of Commerce and for the Technological Development Research Center in Helwan University. In addition, he serves as Vice President for the Egyptian Companies Sports Federation and as Head of the Tobacco & Cigarette Industry Support Committee in the Chamber of Food Industry.

Ousama Hasan

Fifi Jad

Abdul Halim Habashi

Mohammed Abdul Aal

Mohamad Haroun

Mohammed Khalil

Ali Ali

Zainab Al Samanodi

Majdi Al Sherbini

Mr. Majdi Qurany Shaban Al Sherbini is Executive Member of the Board for Eastern Co SAE since 2006. He is a Commercial Secondary School Certificate. With his current position, he serves as Quality Controller Labs, Research and Quality Sectors. His carrier includes serving as Second Grad Quality Inspector from November 22, 1977 until April 29, 1979; Second Grad Quality Inspection Specialist from April 30, 1979 until May 31, 1983; First Grad Quality Inspection Specialist from June 1, 1983 until June 28, 1985; Third Grad Quality Inspection Technician from June 29, 1985 until June 29, 1991; Second Grad Quality Inspection Technician from June 30, 1991 until July 29, 1997, and as Quality Controller (First Grade) from June 30, 2000.

Talaat Ismail

Mr. Talaat Al Arabi Ismail is Executive Member of the Board for Eastern Co SAE since 2009. He is a Commercial Secondary School Certificate graduate, 1981. Currently he serves as Manager of Summer Resorts for the Social & Sport Clubs department. His carrier includes serving as Fourth Grad Personnel Clerk from January 26, 1985 until June 29, 1989; Fourth Grad Clerk from June 29, 1985; Third Grad Clerk from June 30, 1989 until September 30, 1997; Clerk from October 1, 1997 until November 28, 2003, elected Manager of Summer Resorts from November 29, 2003 until June 29, 2006, and as Manager of Summer Resorts since June 30, 2006.

Mahmoud Jad

Sayid Abdul Salam

Nasar Abdur Rahman

Mohammed Adli

Iatemad Al Sebaie

Adel Azzam

Ahmad Darwish

Hasan Hasan

Ahmed Ismail

Amr Kamel

Mahmoud Lotfi

Sayyed Madbouli

Howayda Mahmoud

Magda Rustom

Jamal Shafei

Abdul Naeim Tawfiq

Taghrid Amin

Ali Yousef

Dr. Ali Abdul Rahman Yousef served as Member of the Board of Eastern Company S.A.E. since 2015. Prior to that, he was Non-Executive Member of the Board for Eastern Company SAE. Dr. Yousef graduated in Faculty of Engineering - Constructional Department in 1968, and he received his Master Degree and Doctorate Degree in 1971 and 1974 respectively. His experience includes serving as tenured professor for the University of Cairo’s Faculty of Engineering - Constructional Engineering department, Member of Egyptian Scientific Synod, Head of the code committee for Masonry buildings design, Member of the Egyptian Code Committees for Load on Buildings, Member of National Committee for Buildings Collapse and as Member of the Board for the Egyptian Arab Land Bank (EALB). Dr. Yousef received several awards, which include State Incentive Award in Engineering Sciences – Trophy of Excellency First Class.

Samir Al Sayad

Prof. Dr. Samir Yousef Al Sayad serves as Non-Executive Member of the Board for Eastern Co SAE since May 03, 2014. He previously served as same from December 18, 2011 to April 09, 2014. He is a Professor of Industrial Chemistry Engineering, University of Helwan, and an Industrial Development and Foreign Trade Independent Senior Advisor/Consultant, to the United Nations agencies, and others including missions in Latin America, Europe, Africa, Asia and India. Presently, he is a Member of the Board of the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development, Kuwait, Member of the Board of the Eastern Tobacco Company, Member of the Board of Helwan University - Technological Development Centre, and at the National Specialized Councils’ Member of the Industry Committee and Member of the Higher Education Committee. Previously, Prof. Dr. Al Sayad was Egypt’s Minister of Trade and Industry, Minister of Industry and Foreign Trade, Acting Minister for investment and Acting Minister for public businesses sector affairs, Egypt’s Governor at the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and at the Eastern and Southern African Trade Development Bank (PTA bank) and alternate Governor of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and Egypt’s Representative at the Arab League Economic and Social Council on the Ministerial level. He was also a Member of the Board of the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation, Member of the Board of the Public Authority for Reconstruction and Agricultural Development and Member of the Board of the New Urban Communities Authority. Earlier, he was the Chairman and CEO of a group of companies in Paints and Chemical Industries manufacture, the Cultural Counselor and Director of the Egyptian Educational Bureau to the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, and the Dean of the Faculty of Science, Helwan University. He holds a B.Sc. degree in Chemical Engineering, Alexandria, 1962 and, Ph.D. in Industrial Technology/Engineering from England, 1974.

Mohammed Moharam

Mr. Mohammed Jamal Mahmoud Moharam is Non-Executive Member (Temporary) of the Board for Eastern Co SAE since April 9, 2014. Mr. Moharam graduated from the Faculty of Commerce, in 1984. His experience includes serving as Head of the American Chamber of Commerce, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for Piraeus Bank – Egypt, Chief Representative for Bank of New York in 1985, and as Assistant Vice President & Middle East representative for Fleet National Bank in 1981. In 1979, he was a Credit & Marketing Officer for Citibank in Cairo, Egypt, and in 1976 he became Managing Director for Middle East Industrial Joint Venture, The Seydel Companies.

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading