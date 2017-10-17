EIS Eczacibasi Ilac Sinai ve Finansal Yatirimlar Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (ECILC.IS)

Name Description

Ferit Eczacibasi Mr. Ferit Bulent Eczacibasi is performing as Non-Executive Chairman of EIS Eczacibasi Ilac Sinai ve Finansal Yatirimlar Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. Mr. Bulent Eczacibasi graduated from the University of London and obtained his Masters degree in chemical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. After initiating his professional career in 1974 in Eczacibasi Holding, Mr. Eczacibasi held a variety of management positions in Eczacibasi Group companies. Over the years, he has been involved in a number of civic associations, including TUSIAD, the Turkish Industrialists’ and Businessmen’s Association, where he was Chairman of the Board (1991-1993) and Chairman of the High Advisory Council (1997-2001). He was also founding Chairman of the Turkish Economic and Social Studies Foundation (TESEV) (1993-1997) and Chairman of the Board of the Turkish Pharmaceuticals Manufacturers’ Association (2000-2008). Presently, Mr. Eczacibasi continues to serve as Honorary Chairman of TUSIAD, as a member of the High Advisory Board of TESEV, and as Honorary President of the Turkish Pharmaceuticals Manufacturers' Association. He is also the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Istanbul Modern Art Foundation, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV), a member of the International Advisory Boards of the Harvard Kennedy School and Akbank, and also member of the European Round Table of Industrialists (ERT).

Rahmi Eczacibasi Mr. Rahmi Faruk Eczacibasi is performing as Non-Executive Vice Chairman of EIS Eczacibasi Ilac Sinai ve Finansal Yatirimlar Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. He is President of the Turkish Informatics Foundation. Mr. Eczacibasi graduated from the Istanbul German Lycee (High School) in 1973 and attended Berlin Technical University Faculty of Management, where he later gained a Masters degree too. He began working in the Eczacibasi Group in 1980, initially in the Planning Department. At later stages he was instrumental in the reorganization of the Group information and knowledge management. At present he is Vice Chairman of Eczacibasi Holding and chairman of several Eczacibasi companies. He has been actively involved in companies specializing in information and communication technologies; he is also the founder and, since 1995, the President of the Turkish Informatics Foundation (TBV). Mr. Eczacibasi is an active member of the Turkish Industrialists and Businessmen are Association (TUSIAD) and a member of the board of the Turkish Technology Development Foundation (TTGV).

Sedat Birol Mr. Sedat Birol is performing as Board Member and General Manager of EIS Eczacibasi Ilac Sinai ve Finansal Yatirimlar Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He graduated from Aachen University with a degree in Chemical Engineering and received his Masters degree from Florida Atlantic University on Organic Chemistry. He worked in Bayer Turk, Process Products (USA), ICC Chemicals (USA), respectively, and joined Eczacibasi Group in 1990. He worked in Eczacibasi Ozgun Kimyasal Urunler Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. from 1990 to 1994, at Eczacibasi Baxter Hastane Urunleri San. ve Tic. A.S. from 1994 to 2001 and at Eczacibasi Ilac Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. as General Manager from 2001 to 2004. He was appointed as Eczacibasi Health Group Coordinator in January 2004.