Electrocomponents PLC (ECM.L)

Name Description

Peter Johnson Mr. Peter M. Johnson is Chairman of the Board of Electrocomponents PLC., sine October 2010. Mr. Johnson is Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Wienerberger AG, having been a Member since 1995. Previously, Mr. Johnson was Chairman of DS Smith plc, a Non-Executive Director of SSL International plc, Chief Executive of George Wimpey plc and Chief Executive of The Rugby Group plc.

Lindsley Ruth Mr. Lindsley Ruth is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Electrocomponents plc, with effect from 1 April 2015. Previously, Lindsley was Executive Vice President of the Future Electronics Group of companies, the fourth largest electronics distributor in the world. He joined them in 2002 and was a key member of their core leadership team. Lindsley has also held senior positions with TTI Inc and Solectron Corporation.

David Egan Mr. David Egan is Group Finance Director of Electrocomponents plc, with effect from 1 March 2016. David, who is a Certified Practicing Accountant (CPA) Australia and holds dual British and Australian citizenship, was formerly Group Finance Director of Alent plc, a leading global supplier of specialty chemicals and engineered materials used primarily in the electronics, automotive and industrial markets. Previous roles include Global CFO at ESAB Holdings Ltd, the largest division of Charter International plc, and Group Financial Controller at Hanson PLC. He has extensive experience in business transformation through performance improvement and M&A and has worked in Asia as well as Europe, the US and Australia. He is currently a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee at Tribal Group plc.

Ian Haslegrave Mr. Ian Haslegrave is General Counsel, Company Secretary of Electrocomponents Plc. Previously, Ian was International Legal Director at Viacom Outdoor Limited. He has also worked at United Biscuits Limited and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer.

Bertrand Bodson Mr. Bertrand Bodson is Non-Executive Director of the Company effective June 1, 2015. Mr Bodson holds a MBA in Business Administration from Harvard Business School and a Masters of Commercial Engineering from Solvay Business School/McGill University, Belgium and is based in London. Bertrand is Chief Digital Officer at Home Retail Group (the owner of Argos, Homebase and Habitat). Previously, Bertrand has held a number of senior eCommerce positions, including leading global and digital marketing responsibilities at EMI Music and Amazon. He was also Chief Executive Officer at Bragster, which is now part of Guinness World Records.

Louisa Burdett Ms. Louisa S. Burdett is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company., effective 1 February 2017. Louisa is currently Chief Financial Officer at Victrex PLC, an innovative world leader in high performance polymer solutions, playing an active role in the development and execution of their corporate strategy. Louisa started her career at GlaxoSmithKline, as a senior financial analyst, and has also held a number of Chief Financial Officer roles at Amersham PLC (which was eventually taken over by General Electric), at Brambles (an Australian listed pallet distribution company), the FT and Career & Professional divisions of Pearson PLC. More recently she has been Group Chief Financial Officer at Optos PLC .

Karen Guerra Ms. Karen Jane Guerra is Non-Executive Independent Director of Electrocomponents PLC., effective January 1, 2013. Karen is a Non-Executive Director of Amcor Limited and Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. Previously, Karen was a Non-Executive Director at Swedish Match AB, Inchcape plc, More Group plc and Samlerhuset Group BV. She has also held senior executive positions at Colgate-Palmolive, including Managing Director and Chairman of both their UK and French businesses.

John Pattullo Mr. John Pattullo is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Electrocomponents PLC. John is a Chairman of NHS Blood and Transplant, Non-Executive Chairman of Marken Group, Chair of In Kind Direct (a Prince’s Charity) and Special Advisor at CEVA Group. Previously, John was on the Board of CEVA Group plc and served as Chief Executive Officer of CEVA Logistics. He was also Chief Executive Officer of the Europe, Middle East and Africa division of Exel and when Exel was acquired by Deutsche Post/DHL he went on to run the combined Exel and DHL contract logistics business in EMEA. He spent most of his early career working in supply chain management roles with Procter & Gamble.