Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica SA (ECOR3.SA)

Name Description

Marco Antonio Cassou Mr. Marco Antonio Cassou serves as Chairman of the Board of Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica SA since January 22, 2010. He acted as Production Manager, Civil Engineer, Deputy Technician In-Charge, Commercial Officer and Chairman of CR Almeida SA Engenharia e Construcoes; Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President of Britane SA Ind. Quimicas, CEO of Rochesa Tintas e Vernizes and President of the Syndicate of Chemical Industries of the State of Parana. He is also Member of the Board of Directors of CR Almeida group. He graduated in Civil Engineering from Universidade Federal do Parana and gained a Masters in Administration from the Stanford University.

Marcelino Rafart de Seras Mr. Marcelino Rafart de Seras serves as Chief Executive Officer, Highway, Logistics and Business Development Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica SA since April 26, 2013. He has been the Chief Executive Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica SA since September 17, 2012. Prior to this, he acted as Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica SA since 2002 and its Business Development Officer since May 21, 2012. He acted as Engineer, General Supervisor of Buildings and Commercial Officer at CR Almeida SA Engenharia e Construcoes; Chief Executive Officer of Primav Construcoes e Comercio. He graduated in Civil Engineering from Universidade Federal do Parana.

Marcello Guidotti Mr. Marcello Guidotti serves as Chief Financial Officer, Director of Human Resources, Director of Investor Relations, Member of the Executive Board, Investor Relations Officer of Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica SA since April 28, 2016. He has been the Chief Financial Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of the Company since 2005. He acted in the administrative and financial areas of the infrastructure and concession projects in many Latin America countries. In 2002, he became Investor Relations and Financial Officer of Empresa Concessionaria de Rodovias do Sul - Ecosul SA. He graduated in Economics from Universita degli Studi di Bologna and gained a Masters of Business Administration from Instituto de Ensino e Pesquisa - INSPER.

Marcelo Lucon Mr. Marcelo Lucon serves as Chief Legal Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica SA since April 26, 2013. Over the past six years, he worked as Manager and Chief Legal Officer and was a Member of the Board of Directors and Fiscal Council of companies of the Camargo Correa group. He was an Alternate Member of the Fiscal Council of Alpargatas SA. He holds a degree in Law from Universidade de Sao Paulo, a Masters degree from the Law School of Universidade de Sao Paulo and an LLM from the University of London. He is also a student in a graduate program in the law school of Universidade de Sao Paulo.

Cesar Beltrao de Almeida Mr. Cesar Beltrao de Almeida serves as Director of Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica SA since 2009. He has acted as Civil Engineer, Advisory Officer to the Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative and Financial Superintendent at CR Almeida SA Engenharia e Construcoes. He is Founding Partner of Prospecta Fomento Mercantil SA and Procredito Consultoria e Assessoria Financeira Ltda, as well Managing Partner of the Pater Group. He also serves on the Board of the CR Almeida Group. He has a degree in Civil Engineering from Universidade Federal do Parana and a Masters of Business Administration degree in Management from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Beniamino Gavio Dr. Beniamino Gavio serves as the Director of Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistic S.A. since April 28, 2016. He serves as executive officer in the following companies: Cerri Cantieri Navali S.p.A.; Flaminia di Gavio Beniamino & C. S.a.s.; Gavio e Torti Casa di Spedizione S.p.A.; IMCO Progetti e Construzioni S.r.l.; PCA S.p.A.; Interstrade S.p.A.; and SIAS S.p.A. - Società Iniziative Autostradali e Servizi. He serves as chairman of the Board of Directors of the following companies: Argo Finanziaria S.p.A.; Aurelia S.r.l.; Baglietto S.p.A.; Interstrade S.p.A.; and SEA Segnaletica Stradale S.p.A., companies operating in the infrastructure, logistics, financial and nautical industries. He graduated in Economics Kensington University, California, USA.

Joao Alberto Gomes Bernacchio Mr. Joao Alberto Gomes Bernacchio serves as Director of Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica SA since January 22, 2010. He was Director of the Underwriting and Global Emission of ADRs at Citibank NA; Investment Officer of Banco Schain Cury SA; President of ABAMEC - Brazilian Association of Capital Market Analysts and Vice-President of ABAMEC; Member of the Ethics Board of IBRI - Brazilian Institute of Investors Relation. He is Member of the Higher Board of Self Regulation of ANBID - National Association of Banks and Investments, of Sub Group of Working - Four of the Central Bank of Brazil - Financial Subjects of Mercosul, Capital Market Officer of IBEF-SP - Brazilian Institute of Finance Executives. He has been Chief Executive Officer of the CR Almeida Group since 1998. He graduated in Business Administration from Fundacao Armando Alvares Penteado (FAAP).

Eros Gradowski Mr. Eros Gradowski, Jr. serves as Director at Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistic S.A. since April 28, 2016. He is teaching in higher education of law, professor of civil and shopping at PUC-PR 1989/2001, a professor at the School of Magistrates Paranaense of 1995/1997 in the same chairs, practicing attorney in the State Court and Federal do Parana, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Pará and Amapa. He graduated in Law from Curitiba Law School in 1986, with particular specialization in criminology, Executive Criminal Law and Economic Criminal Law, a Masters degree from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Parana in 1990.

Paolo Pierantoni Mr. Paolo Pierantoni serves as the Director of Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistic S.A. since April 28, 2016. Mr. Pierantoni serves as executive officer in the following companies: SIAS S.p.A. - Società Iniziative Autostradali e Servizi (CEO); Autocamionale dela Caisa S.p.A. (Officer and member of the Executive Committee); SALT - Società autostrada Ligure Toscana P.A. (CEO and member of the Executive Committee); Società Autostrada Torino-Savona S.p.A.; and Tangenziale Esterna S.p.A. He serves as member of the Board of Directors of the following companies: Società Autostrada Torino-Savona S.p.A.; Società Italiana Traforo Autostradale Del Frejus S.p.A.; Autostrada Torino - Ivrea - Valle dÁosta S.p.A.; ARGO Finanziaria S.p.A.; Carispezia - Cassa di Risparmio di la Spezia S.p.A.; Rina S.p.A.; and Baglietto S.p.A., companies operating in the infrastructure, logistics, financial and nautical industries. He is also Vice-President of the Italian Association of Highway and Tunnel Concessionaires (Associazione Italiana Cocessionarie Autostrade e Trafori - AISCAT). He graduated in Civil Engineering from the Universita degli Studi di Genova.

Joao Francisco Rached de Oliveira Mr. Joao Francisco Rached de Oliveira serves as the Director of Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistic S.A. since October 13, 2016. He was Human Resources Officer at Alpargatas from 1997 to 1999. In 1999, he took over as Human Resources Officer of Brasil Telecom. In 2001, he was elected Vice President of Human Resources at Volkswagen do Brasil, simultaneously holding the position of chairman of the Board of Directors of Volkswagen Previdência Privada (2001-2005). In 2005, he moved to HSBC Bank, where he served as Vice President of Human Resources in Brazil (2005-2008), Vice Chairman of the Private Pension Plan Council (2012-2016), and Vice President of Human Resources for Mexico and Latin America (2009-2013), when he took over as Vice President of Institutional Relations and Communications, which he held till 2016. Previously, he worked for Alcoa Alumínios in diverse positions in Brazil and abroad for 13 years (1984-1997). He has been member of the board of Great Place to Work Institute since November 2014. He holds a degree in Business Administration (1987) and a graduate degree in Human Resources (1990) from the Universidade de Sorocaba.

Alberto Rubegni Eng. Alberto Rubegni serves as the Director of Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistic S.A. since April 28, 2016. He served as Chief Executive Officer of Impregilo S.p.A. from 2007 to 2012, and is currently Chief Executive Officer of ASTM S.p.A. and Itinera S.p.A. He serves as member of the Board of Directors of the following companies: Argo Finanziaria S.p.A.; BREBEMI S.p.A.; Autostrade Lombarde S.p.A.; Tangenziale Esterna S.p.A.; Sina S.p.A; and Baglietto S.p.A., companies operating in the infrastructure, logistics and nautical industries. He graduated in Civil Engineering.

Raimundo Lourenco Maria Christians Mr. Raimundo Lourenco Maria Christians serves as Independent Director of Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica SA since May 27, 2013. He began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers in 1979, where he served until March 2011. In these 32 years, he served in the accounting and financial audit areas, and subsequently in the tax advisory and audit area. In 1994, he became a Partner at PwC and was elected a Member of the company’s Global Governance Board (2001 to 2005) and Oversight Board for South America (2000 to 2005). After resigning from PwC, he became a Member of the Board of Directors of General Shopping do Brasil SA, Chairman of the Audit Committee of Dasa - Diagnosticos da America SA, Chairman of the Fiscal Council of Kroton Educacional SA, Member of the Fiscal Council and Audit Committee of CBD - Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao and a Member of the Fiscal Council of Via Varejo SA. He is also a Member of the Dutch Brazilian Chamber of Commerce and a Member of the Finance, Accounting and Capital Market Commission of the Brazilian Institute of Corporate Governance (IBGC). He graduated in Accounting from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Campinas.