Electricite de France SA (EDF.PA)

Name Description

Jean-Bernard Levy Mr. Jean-Bernard Levy has been Chairman of the Board, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chief Executive Officer at ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE S.A. since November 27, 2014. He was Temporary Chairman of the Board, Chairman of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer at the Company from November 23, 2014. He is Chairman of the Strategy Committee at the Company. A former student of Ecole Polytechnique (graduating in 1973) and Telecom Paris Tech, he began his career at France Telecom in 1979 as a works engineer at the Angers Division. In 1982, he became responsible for managing executive managers and HR budgets at head-office, then assistant to the head of HR. In 1986, he was appointed Technical Advisor to the office of Mr. Gerard Longuet, minister for postal services and telecommunications. From 1988 to 1993, Mr. Levy managed the telecommunications satellite activity of Matra Espace, now Matra Marconi Space. From 1993 to 1994, he ran the office of Mr. Gerard Longuet, minister for industry, postal services and communications and foreign trade. In 1995, he was appointed Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Matra Communication. In 1998, he joined Oddo & Cie as Chief Executive Officer then Managing Partner. In summer 2002, Mr. Levy joined Vivendi. He served as its Chief Executive Officer until April 2005 and became Chairman of its Management Board in April 2005, until June 2012. From December 2012 to November 2014, he was Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of the Thales defence and aerospace group.

Xavier Girre Mr. Xavier Girre has been Group Senior Executive Vice President, Group Finance, Member of the Executive Committee at ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE S.A. since March 7, 2016. He graduated from HEC and is the holder of a Masters in business law, a graduate of IEP Paris and is ENA alumni. Mr. Girre began his career at the French National Audit Office in 1995, before joining the Veolia Environnement group in 1999 where he was successively representative of the Chief Executive Officer of Dalkia, Group Risk and Auditing Director, SVP, and CFO of Veolia Transportation then of Veolia Environmental Services. From 2011 to 2015, he was SVP, CFO of La Poste Group and Chairman of XAnge Private Equity. Mr. Girre joined EDF in 2015 as France CFO, then was appointed Group Senior Executive Vice President, responsible for the Finance Division on March 7, 2016. He is also a member of the MEDEF Ethics Committee, director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of La Francaise des Jeux.

Marianne Laigneau Ms. Marianne Laigneau has been Group Senior Executive Vice President, Human Resources, Member of the Executive Committee of ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE S.A. since December 1, 2010. She was previously appointed Executive Vice President, Human Resources in January 2010 and also served as Corporate Secretary, Senior Executive Vice President and Member of the Executive Committee of the Company from June 2007 until December 2009. Previously, she was General Counsel and Deputy General Secretary from January 2005. Before joining EDF, she was Head of Institutional Affairs at Gaz de France, where she was subsequently appointed Deputy Head, Information and Public Affairs, in September 2004. From 1995 until 1997, she held various positions within the French Administration (Legal Adviser for the Ministry for cooperation, member of electoral missions in Mozambique for the UN and in Gaza for the EU). Between 1997 and 2000, she was posted to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and appointed First Counsellor at the French Embassy in Tunis, where she oversaw communications, negotiations and political, community and legal affairs. From 2000 to 2002, on the Conseil d'Etat, she was specifically responsible for the mission to the Director of the ENA, legal advisor to the Ministry of Culture, and senior lecturer in public law at the ENA. In 2003, Ms. Laigneau joined Gaz de France as Director of the International Affairs Department at Headquarters, and then in September 2004 became Representative for Public Affairs.

Pierre Todorov Mr. Pierre Todorov has been Group Senior Executive Vice President, Group General Secretary, Member of the Executive Committee of ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE S.A. since February 2, 2015. He is a graduate of the Ecole Normale Superieure (Ulm) and the Ecole Nationale d'Administration and holder of an advanced teaching degree in philosophy. Mr. Todorov was an auditor then Counsel at the French Council of State from 1986 to 1990. He then joined Lagardere Group, where he held a range of responsibilities in the media branch, particularly serving as International Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Hachette Filipacchi. In 1997, he was appointed General Secretary of Accor Group, a position he held until 2008. Between 2008 and 2011, he was partner at the law firm Hogan Lovells LLP, then joined PSA Peugeot Citroën in 2011, as General Secretary, member of the Executive Management Committee.

Marc Benayoun Mr. Marc Benayoun has been Group Executive Vice President with responsibility for Gas and Italy, Deputy Director of Edison, Member of the Executive Board at ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE S.A. since January 14, 2016. He is a graduate of the Ecole Superieure des Sciences Economiques et Commerciale (ESSEC). He began his career at Paribas Group in 1989, before joining the Boston Consulting Group in 1993. He became Partner and Managing Director at the Paris office in 2001 then at the Moscow office in 2008 and during this period held a range of responsibilities, including the development of skills in the natural gas sector. In 2009, he joined the EDF Group as Economics, Tariffs and Prices Director. In 2012, he became Director of the B2B Market within the Trading Division with responsibility for electricity, gas and service sales. In this role, he supervised the project linked to the end of regulated electricity tariffs for businesses and local authorities, with the objective of regaining a leading position in a competitive environment. He is a member of the Supervisory Board of Trimet France, Chairman of Transalpina di Energia, Deputy Director of Edison, Chairman of Fondazione Edison and Director of Fenice.

Antoine Cahuzac Mr. Antoine Cahuzac has been Group Senior Executive Vice President, Renewable Energies, Chief Executive of EDF Energies Nouvelles, Member of the Executive Committee at ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE S.A. since March 2015. He is a graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole de la Meteorologie Nationale. After a first engineering position at the Ministry for Transport, Mr. Cahuzac joined EDF's Study and Research Department in 1982. In 1985, he joined the swaps department at Credit Commercial de France (CCF), before becoming its manager in 1988. After spending three years at Vinci, where he was chief advisor to the company's CEO, he returned to CCF in 1994 where he held a range of successive positions at CCF's Investment Bank then HSBC from 2000 at the same time as being, for many years, joint manager of the Energy and Utility sector for the HSBC group. Before returning to France in 2008 to monitor MSEs for the Chief Executive Officer of HSBC France, he was based in Dubai, for nearly three years, to monitor the MENAT region for the Investment Bank. From May 2011, he managed HSBC's private banking activities in France. He was also a member of HSBC France's management board for a number of years. Mr. Cahuzac has been Chief Executive Officer of EDF Energies Nouvelles since 2012. He is also a director of EDF Luminus and EDF Trading as well as the Renewable Energies Syndicate and the French Electricity Union.

Vincent de Rivaz Mr. Vincent de Rivaz has been Group Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Executive Officer of EDF Energy, Member of the Executive Committee at ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE S.A. since March 2015. He graduated in Engineering from Ecole Nationale Superieure d’Hydraulique in Grenoble. He began his career with the EDF Group in 1977 as hydraulic engineer in the External Engineering Department, participating in the building of hydroelectric works in Africa, Guyana and New Caledonia. From 1985 to 1991 he was responsible for the Far East Region at the International Division and contributed to the Group’s development in China in the nuclear, thermal, hydraulic and distribution sectors. From 1991 to 1994 he was Director of the EDF National Centre for Hydraulic Equipment, responsible for engineering on the EDF Group’s hydraulic projects, in France and abroad, and specifically managed the launch of the Nam Theun 2 project in Laos. In 1995, he was appointed Deputy Director of the International Division, and then became Director of Major Projects. In 1999, he was appointed Vice President of the Corporate Finance Division and in 2000 became Director of Strategy and Financial Operations. Appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LE Group in England in February 2002, he directed the acquisition and integration operations of Seaboard, with the former London Electricity and the grids of eastern England, creating EDF Energy in 2003. In 2008 and 2009, the acquisition then integration of British Energy, the largest British nuclear plant operator, made EDF Energy the leader on the British electricity market, the number one electricity producer and supplier. In 2010, he managed the implementation of the disposal of EDF Energy’s distribution network activity. He led the development of EDF's new nuclear projects in Great Britain with the Hinkley Point C project as the first objective.

Veronique Lacour Ms. Veronique Lacour has been Group Senior Executive Vice President, Transformation and Operational Efficiency, Member of the Executive Committee at ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE S.A. since December 1, 2016. She is tasked with overseeing the Group’s activities in the areas of information systems, purchasing, property, counseling and shared services. She holds a postgraduate diploma in Information Systems from the University of Paris I Pantheon Sorbonne. She started her career at Thales in 1987, where she gained solid experience in Information Systems, before taking up the position of Chief Information Officer for a new division of Thales in 2004. Between 2007 and 2009, she managed the HR information systems shared services of such division. She moved to Safran in 2009 where she held the position, first, of Chief Information Officer for Safran Aircraft Engines (formerly Snecma), and later, in 2013, Vice President Improvement Initiatives, where she managed continuous improvement and transformation initiatives. She went on to become Vice President Programs for Safran Analytics, and was involved in the creation of this new Big Data-focused entity as part of the Group’s digital transformation strategy.

Henri Lafontaine Mr. Henri Lafontaine serves as a Group Senior Executive Vice President, Customers, Services and Regional Action, Member of the Executive Committee of ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE S.A. since March 2015. He is a graduate of the Supelec Engineering School with a Master's in Mathematics. He joined EDF in 1983 where he had a wide range of responsibilities in the Distribution Division, finally becoming Director of the Distribution Division of EDF GDF Services Marseille in 2000. In 2002, he was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Edenor, EDF's subsidiary in Argentina. He became Director of EDF Island Power Systems Division in 2007, 258 before being made Director of EDF Entreprises in the Commerce Division in 2010. In July 2013, Mr. Lafontaine was appointed Group Senior Executive Vice President responsible for Commerce, Optimization and Trading as well as Island Energy Systems. Since March 2015, he has been Group Senior Executive Vice President, Customers, Services and Regional Action. He supervises the energy service subsidiaries. He is also Chairman of Citelum, and Director of Dalkia and EDF Energy. He is also responsible for the Operational Management of the EDF Commerce Division.

Dominique Miniere Mr. Dominique Miniere has been Group Senior Executive Vice President, Nuclear and Thermal, Member of the Executive Committee at ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE S.A. since March 2015. He is a graduate of the Ecole des Mines de Paris (1981). He joined EDF in 1982 as a young engineer and quickly took on responsibilities within the "Maintenance" department of the division in charge of the operation of nuclear and thermal power plants; nearly a third of facilities currently in operation were commissioned during this period. From 1986 to 1989, he participated in the start-up of the Golfech nuclear power plant (Tarn-et-Garonne), then, from 1993 to 1997, in the start-up of the Daya Bay nuclear power plant in China. In 1997, he moved to the Cattenom power plant (Moselle) where he became manager in 1999. From 2002 to 2013, he successively occupied the positions of Deputy Director then Director of the Nuclear Generation Division, which supervises EDF's 58 nuclear generation units in France. In March 2013, he became Deputy Director of the Generation & Engineering Division, with responsibility for EDF's whole nuclear, thermal and hydraulic electrical generation fleet.

Simone Rossi Mr. Simone Rossi has been Group Senior Executive Vice President, International Division, Member of the Executive Committee at ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE S.A. since March 2015. He began his career as a consultant, firstly at KPMG Consulting in corporate finance, then from 1996 at McKinsey & Company, where he mainly specialized in the sectors of energy, financial institutions, and information and communication technologies. In 2004, he joined Edison SpA in Milan (Italy) as Head of Strategy, before being promoted to become Director of Planning, Control and IT in 2007. At the end of 2009, he was appointed Chief Financial Officer of Constellation Energy Nuclear Group (CENG), a company based in Baltimore in the United States. He then became Chief Financial Officer of EDF Energy in April 2011. He graduated in Business Administration from Universita Bocconi.

Philippe Torrion Mr. Philippe Torrion has been Group Senior Executive Vice President, Innovation, Strategy and Planning, Member of the Executive Committee of ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE S.A. since March 2015. Mr. Torrion graduated from the Ecole Polytechnique and the Ecole Nationale Superieure des Mines. He began his career at EDF in 1977 as manager at the Paris Regional Division and until 1999 held a range of positions at the company: technical manager at the Boulogne-sur-Mer distribution centre, engineer in economics then head of the Internal Economics Department at the General Economic Studies Department. He became Director of the EDF-GDF Services Centre in the Gard-Cevennes region in 1992, then five years later Head of the Economics and Systems Development section at the Generation & Transmission Division. In 1999, he was appointed Director of Strategy, then in 2001 Delegate to Regional Action and PACA Regional Delegate, before becoming Chief Executive Officer of EDF Trading in 2005. From August 2008, he headed up the Upstream-Downstream Optimization & Trading Division. He is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of EDF Trading.

Xavier Ursat Mr. Xavier Ursat has been Group Senior Executive Vice President, New Nuclear Projects and Engineering, Member of the Executive Committee of ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE S.A. since March 2015. He joined EDF in 1991 and held various positions in the hydraulic engineering department until 2002. He was, inter alia, the construction manager of EDF’s hydraulic engineering centre and contributed to international projects, in particular in South America. Between 2002 and 2005, he was a special advisor to EDF’s Executive Vice President in charge of Production and Engineering. Between 2005 and 2007, he was Assistant Director of the Alps Production Unit in Grenoble and from 2007 to 2010, Director of the Southwest Production Unit in Toulouse. From 2010 to 2014, he was successively Deputy Director and Director of the Hydraulic Production and Engineering Division. He is a member of the Board of Directors of ONEMA (Office National de l’Eau et des Milieux Aquatiques), EDF Energies Nouvelles and EDF Norte Fluminense. He is also a member of the National Water Committee and governor of the World Water Council. He is a graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique and of Telecom ParisTech.

Olivier Appert Mr. Olivier Appert has been Director of ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE S.A. since June 17, 2013. He is Member of the Nuclear Commitments Monitoring Committee and the Strategy Committee at the Company. A former student of the Ecole Polytechnique and a Corps des Mines engineer, Mr. Appert began his career at the Service des Mines in Lyon. After having held a range of positions at the Ministry for Industry and the Prime Minister's office, he was then appointed Deputy Director of the office of the Minister for Industry from 1984 to 1986. In 1987 he became director of strategy at Telecommunications Radioelectriques & Telephoniques (TRT). Appointed in 1989 as Director of Hydrocarbons at the Ministry for Industry, in 1994 Mr. Appert joined the General Directorate of IFP where he was in charge of research and development. In 1998, he became Chief Executive of Isis, a technological holding whose majority shareholder was IFP. In 1999, he became Director of Long-Term Cooperation and Analysis of Energy Policies at the International Energy Agency (IEA). From 2003 to 2015, he was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of IFP, which became IFP Energies Nouvelles (IFPEN) in July 2010. Mr. Appert has been general representative of the National Academy of Technologies of France since March 2015 and is also Chairman of the French Energy Council since 2010, Chairman of France Brevets since December 2016.

Christine Chabauty Ms. Christine Chabauty has been Director - Employee Representative of Electricite de France S.A. since November 23, 2009. She is Member of the Ethics Committee at the Company. She graduated in Law. Ms. Chabauty gained professional experience in a legal environment and in 2000 joined EDF’s Trading Department as commercial attache to the Key Accounts department. She now works for the Key Accounts Division’s Marketing and Trading Department. Since December 2008, she has also served as a member of an elected industrial tribunal (conseiller prud’hommal).

Jacky Chorin Mr. Jacky Chorin has been Director - Employee Representative of Electricite de France S.A. since November 23, 2014. He is Member of the Audit Committee, the Strategy Committee, and the Ethics Committee at the Company. He is a graduate from the Institut d'Etudes Politiques (IEP) in Paris and a Doctor of Law. Mr. Chorin began his career at EDF as a legal specialist at the Corporate Office of the Equipment Division in 1983. He is currently representative of the Human Resources Manager at the EDF Nuclear and Division. He was a member of the French National Ecological Transition Council from 2014 to 2016 and has been a member of the French Higher Energy Council since 2012. Sponsored by the Force Ouvriere (FO) trade union, Mr. Chorin was a director of EDF also from September 2004 to November 2009.

Bruno Lechevin Mr. Bruno Lechevin has been Director at ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE S.A. since May 6, 2013. He is Member of the Ethics Committee at the Company. Holder of a postgraduate degree from the Institut d'Etudes Politiques in Paris, he began his career at EDF and subsequently held various union roles. Federal secretary of the CFDT Gaz-Electricite federation from 1983 to 1988, he was then its General Secretary in 1988 and member of the national board of the CFDT union association from 1988 to 1997 then Secretary of the Chimie-Energie union from 1997 to 1999. At the same time, he was member of the Haut Conseil du Secteur Public (High Council of the Public Sector) from 1992 to 1999. Appointed in 2000, for two years, commissioner of the French Energy Regulation Committee, his term of office was extended for six years. General Representative of the French National Energy Mediator from March 2008 to March 2013, he was at the same time Special Advisor to the Chairman of the French Energy Regulatory Commission. Mr. Lechevin is also Deputy Chairman, founder member of Electriciens Sans Frontieres (Electricians without borders), an organization that works to provide access to energy and water in developing countries. Its principal areas of intervention are energy markets, regulation, energy efficiency, energy management, the environment, and protecting energy consumers. Appointed as a Member of the Board of Directors of the French Environment and Energy Management Agency (ADEME) in February 2013, he became its Chairman in March 2013. Mr. Lechevin is also Chairman of the National Fuel Poverty Monitoring Center (Observatoire national de la precarite energetique) since June 2016.

Marie-Christine Lepetit Ms. Marie-Christine Lepetit has been Director of Electricite de France S.A. since May 7, 2012. She is Chair of the Audit Committee and Member of the Nuclear Commitments Monitoring Committee at the Company. A former student of the Ecole Polytechnique and the Ecole Nationale d’Administration (ENA), Ms. Lepetit joined the Inspectorate General of Finance in 1987, where she held auditing and advisory positions. In 1991, she was recruited to the Directorate General for Tax in order to introduce management control. In 1995, she was placed in charge of synthesis work at the tax law department before joining the office of the Prime Minister Alain Juppe, as technical advisor in tax matters and macroeconomic studies then taxation and SMEs from 1995 to 1997. She continued her career at the General Directorate for Tax. She was appointed Director of Tax Law at the Ministry for the Economy and Finance in 2004 and used this role to push through tax reforms from 2004 to 2012. At the same time, she co-chaired the working group on reform of the financing of social welfare in 2006 and co-signed the report by the conference of experts on the “energy-climate contribution” chaired by Michel Rocard. She also sat on the Local Authorities Reform Committee chaired by Edouard Balladur as executive director and was a member of the Public Life Renewal and Ethics Committee chaired by Lionel Jospin. Head of the Inspectorate General of Finance at the Ministry for the Economy, Industry and Digital Affairs and the Ministry for Finance and Public Accounts since March 2012. She has been director of the Etablissement Public de la Reunion des Musees Nationaux et du Grand Palais des Champs-Elysées since 2015.

Christian Masset Mr. Christian Masset has been Director at ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE S.A. since September 26, 2014. He is Member of the Strategy Committee at the Company. A former student of the Ecole Nationale d’Administration (ENA), graduate from the Institut d'Etudes Politiques (IEP) in Paris and the Ecole Superieure des Sciences Economiques et Commerciales (ESSEC), Mr. Masset began his career at the Political Affairs Division of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs in 1984. In 1987, he was appointed First Secretary to the French Embassy in London, before joining, in 1989, the Economic Affairs Division of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs in Paris. From 1991 to 1994, he was Chief Advisor to the French Embassy in Pretoria, then, from 1994 to 1997, Advisor to the French permanent representation to the European Union. From 1997 to 1999, he served as Technical Advisor to the office of the Minister for Foreign Affairs. Diplomatic advisor at the French Embassy in Rome between 1999 and 2002, he was France's deputy permanent representative to the European Union between 2002 and 2007, then was appointed Director of Economic and Financial Affairs at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs. In 2009, he was appointed Director of the General Directorate for Globalization, Development and Partnerships. Accordingly, he held, among others, the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Agency for French Education Abroad as well as the public interest group France Cooperation Internationale. From January 2012 to July 2014, he was French Ambassador to Japan. Since August 1, 2014, he has been General Secretary at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and International Development.

Marie-Helene Meyling Ms. Marie-Helene Meyling has been Director - Employee Representative of Electricite de France S.A. since September 1, 2011. She is Member of the Audit Committee, the Nuclear Commitments Monitoring Committee, the Strategy Committee, and the Ethics Committee at the Company. She is a graduate in communication (Universite Paris V). She joined EDF in 1982 where she has held a range of communication positions. She then focused on activities relating to the opening of the electricity market as well as support for renewable energy. From 2008 to 2011, she was a member of the EDF Central Works Council. She is currently Senior Engineer at the EDF Innovation, Strategy and Planning Division. In November 2012, she also obtained the Company Director Certificate jointly issued by the IEP and the Institut Français des Administrateurs (French Institute of Directors).

Jean-Paul Rignac Mr. Jean-Paul Rignac has been Director - Employee Representative of Electricite de France S.A. since November 1, 2007. He is also Member of the Company’s Strategy Committee. He holds a doctorate in energy from the Institut National Polytechnique in Toulouse. He joined EDF in 1991. He served as secretary of EDF Research & Development’s joint generation committee for five years. He is now a research engineer at EDF’s Research & Development Division (Renardieres Centre), and currently works on energy efficiency in industrial buildings.

Michele Rousseau Ms. Michele Rousseau has been Director at ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE S.A. since September 30, 2016. She is Member of the Nuclear Commitments Monitoring Committee at the Company. She is a graduate of the Ecole Nationale Superieure des Mines de Paris, and is an Ingenieur General des Mines. She started her career at the Nord-Pas de Calais DRIRE (Regional Directory for Industry, Research and the Environment) as Head of the Environment Division. She went on to join the Ministry of the Environment where she was responsible for waste, and later the Ministry of Industry where she held the post of Deputy Director of the Nuclear Installation Safety Directorate with responsibility for oversight of EDF's nuclear fleet. She then moved to the French research and innovation agency, ANVAR, as Deputy Director General where she conducted policies supporting innovative projects driven by SMEs, and later to the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry as Director with responsibility for energy demand and markets. Here, she was tasked in particular with developing a new legislative and regulatory framework in the wake of the opening up of European electricity and gas markets and expanding energy conservation and renewables energies. Ms. Rousseau subsequently returned to the Ministry of Ecology and Sustainable Development, where she held the positions of Secretary General and, in 2008, Director, Deputy Commissioner General for Sustainable Development, with particular responsibility for implementing the Grenelle Environment initiative. In 2011, she was appointed Director General of the Seine-Normandie Water Agency before returning in 2016 to the General Council for Environment and Sustainable Development where she is Chair of the Haut-de-France Regional Environmental Authority (MRAe).

Christian Taxil Mr. Christian Taxil has been Director - Employee Representative of Electricite de France S.A. since November 23, 2014. He is Member of the Audit Committee and Strategy Committee at the Company. He graduated from the ESCP Europe School, holding an Executive MBA diploma, and from the Ecole des Mines in Douai. Mr. Taxil began his career in 1997 at EDF Gaz de France Distribution in customer, local authority and concession management positions. From 2004 to 2008, he was in charge of electricity and gas industry social dialogue on the Federation CFE-CGC Energies union's management team. In 2008, he began work at the EDF group Auditing Division before being elected, from June 2009 to September 2014, General Secretary of the Federation CFE-CGC Energies union.

Martin Vial Mr. Martin Vial has been Director - Representative of the French State at ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE S.A. since September 9, 2015. He is Member of the Appointments & Remuneration Committee and Strategy Committee at the Company. He is a graduate from the Ecole Superieure des Sciences Economiques et Commerciales (ESSEC) and the Ecole Nationale Superieure des Postes et Telecommunications. He began his career as postal services and telecommunications director at the financial division of the General Postal Directorate. In 1986, he joined the Treasury Division at the Ministry for the Economy and Finance. From 1988 to 1993, he was successively Technical Advisor, Deputy Director then Director of the offices of the Minister for Postal Services and Telecommunications and Space, the Ministry for Equipment, Housing, Transport and Space, and finally the Postal Services and Telecommunications Minister. In 1993, Mr. Vial was appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aeropostale, airline and joint subsidiary of Air France, La Poste and TAT, and he was elected Chairman of the Chambre Syndicale du Transport Aerien (French air transport union) and Federation Nationale de l'Aviation Marchande (French national commercial aviation union). At the end of 1997, he become Chief Executive Officer of La Poste group. In September 2000, he was appointed Chairman of La Poste group and at the same time Deputy Chairman of the Caisse Nationale de Prevoyance (CNP). Mr. Vial joined the French National Audit Office in September 2002 as Chief Advisor. From 2003 to 2014, he was Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Europ Assistance group, world leader on the assistance market and director and Chief Executive Officer of Europ Assistance Holding. He also chairs several boards of directors of this group's companies. In January 2015, he founded the company Premium Care, which provides assistance to the elderly. He has been Commissioner of the French State Shareholdings since August 2015. He is a director of Renault, Thales and Bpifrance.

Maxime Villota Mr. Maxime Villota has been Director - Employee Representative of Electricite de France S.A. since December 5, 2006. He is Member of the Audit Committee, the Nuclear Commitments Monitoring Committee, and the Appointments & Remuneration Committee. He began his career at EDF in 1981 at the Dampierre-en-Burly nuclear power plant (CNPE), before joining the Tricastin nuclear power plant in 1987, where he is currently purchasing policy coordinator. He is a member of the Federation CGT Mines Energie trade union.

Philippe Crouzet Mr. Philippe Crouzet has been Independent Director of Electricite de France S.A. since November 23, 2009. He is also the Chairman of the Nuclear Commitments Monitoring and Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. A graduate of the Institut d’Études Politiques de Paris (Paris Institute of Political Studies) and a former student of the Ecole Nationale d’Administration, Mr. Crouzet is a former Counsel (Maitre des Requetes) at the French Council of State. He spent most of his career at Saint-Gobain, which he joined in 1986. He served successively as Head of Corporate Planning, Chief Executive Officer of Papeteries de Condat, General Manager for Spain and Portugal and Head of the Industrial Ceramics Branch. From 2000 to 2004, he held the position of Vice President for Finance, Purchasing and Information Systems. He was then appointed Group Vice President in charge of the Building Distribution Division, before joining Vallourec. He has been a member of the Supervisory Board of Vallourec since April 2008 and became Chairman of the Group Management Board in April 2009. He is also Deputy Chairman of the Institut de l'Entreprise and director of the Theatre National de l'Opera-Comique and the Theatre de la Ville (Paris).

Bruno Lafont Mr. Bruno Lafont has been Independent Director of Electricite de France S.A. since May 20, 2008. He is Chairman of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee of the Company. He graduated from the Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC) and is a former student of the Ecole Nationale d’Administration (ENA). Mr. Lafont began his career with the Lafarge Group in 1983, serving in several positions in the Corporate Finance Division and internationally. In 1995, he became Group Vice President Finance and joined the Executive Committee. In 1998, he became Chairman of the plaster business. In 2003, he was appointed Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer and then director in 2005. Appointed Chief Executive Officer in 2006, he became Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Lafarge from 2007 to 2015. He has been Joint Chairman of the Board of LafargeHolcim and Honorary Chairman of Lafarge since July 2015. He has been a Director of ArcelorMittal since 2011 and Director of the AFEP since May 2013. He has been a member of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) Executive Committee since November 2013 and Chairman of the MEDEF Sustainable Development Centre since February 2014.

Colette Lewiner Dr. Colette Lewiner has been Independent Director at ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE S.A. since April 11, 2014. She is Chair of the Ethics Committee and Member of the Audit Committee and Appointments & Remuneration Committee at the Company. A former student of the Ecole Normale Superieure and holder of an Agregation degree in physics and Doctorate in science, Dr. Lewiner joined Electricite de France in 1979. In 1989 she created the Development and Commercial Strategy Division, accordingly becoming the first woman appointed Executive Officer at EDF. From 1992 to 1998, she was Chair and Chief Executive Officer of SGN, a subsidiary of AREVA. In 1998, she joined Capgemini to create then manage until in June 2012 the Global Energy and Utilities sector. Since July 2012, she has been, as Manager of Cowin, a Consultant in the energy field. She was Non-executive Chair of TDF (SAS) from 2010 to 2015. She is a member of the National Academy of Technologies of France since 2002 and has been a member of the Strategic Research Committee reporting directly to the French Prime Minister since February 2014. She is a director of Bouygues group as well as Eurotunnel, Nexans and Ingenico.

Laurence Parisot Ms. Laurence Parisot has been Independent Director at ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE S.A. since November 23, 2014. She is Member of the Audit Committee and Strategy Committee at the Company. She is a holder of a Masters in public law from Universite Nancy II, graduate from the Institut d'Etudes Politiques (IEP) and holder of a M.A.S. in Political Studies from the IEP. Ms. Parisot began her career in 1983 working with Alain Lancelot, Chairman of CEVIPOF (Centre for the Study of French Political Life). In 1985, she became survey manager at the Louis Harris Survey Institute, of which she became Chief Executive Officer in 1986. In 1990, she joined the IFOP Survey and Market Study Institute and was appointed as its Chair & Chief Executive Officer, and then Deputy Chair of its Management Board from 2006 to 2016. She was Chair of MEDEF from 2005 to 2013. She is now Associate Director of the Gradiva consulting firm. She is also a director of BNP Paribas, member of the Board of Directors of the FNSP, and she chairs the Scientific Board of Fondapol.