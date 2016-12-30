Endeavour Mining Corp (EDV.TO)

Name Description

Michael Beckett Mr. Michael Ernest Beckett is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Endeavour Mining Corporation. He has extensive experience serving on the boards of directors of public companies in the resource sector and has served on a number of audit committees over the course of his career. He is currently a member of the audit committee of Petroamerica Oil Corporation (TSX.V). Ernest has some 40 years’ experience in the mining sector and has been involved in the development of some of the largest gold mines in Africa and Papua New Guinea; iron ore mines in West Australia; industrial minerals in the Ukraine, Russia and Indonesia; and platinum in South Africa. Mr. Beckett was previously Chairman of Ashanti Goldfields Company Limited, Managing Director of Consolidated Gold Fields plc, Chairman of London Clubs International plc, WBB Minerals Ltd, Ultramar P.L.C., Oxus Gold plc, Clarkson plc, the Thomas Cook Group and MyTravel.

Sebastien de Montessus Mr. Sebastien de Montessus is President, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He was previously the Chief Executive Officer of the La Mancha Group since 2012, and under his leadership La Mancha doubled its production through optimization efforts before undergoing a portfolio restructure which enabled the Sawiris family to become the main shareholder of Evolution Mining, a leading Australia gold miner, and of Endeavour Mining in November 2015. In September 2015, Mr. de Montessus was appointed to the board of Evolution Mining. Mr. de Montessus was previously a member of the Executive Board and Group Deputy CEO of AREVA Group (a world leader in nuclear energy) and CEO of AREVA Mining (uranium). Mr. de Montessus was a Board member of ERAMET, a world leader in alloying metals, between 2010 and 2012. Before joining AREVA in 2002, Mr. de Montessus was an investment banker at Morgan Stanley in London (M&A and Equity Capital Markets). Mr. de Montessus is business graduate from ESCP-Europe Business School in Paris.

Vincent Benoit Mr. Vincent Benoit is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of the Company., effective November 1, 2016. He was Executive Vice President - Strategy and Business Development of the company. Mr. Benoit is a seasoned executive, with more than 25 years of corporate finance, investor relations and M&A experience in the mining, energy and telecom sectors. He joined Endeavour as Executive Vice President Strategy and Business Development in November 2015 following the transaction with La Mancha. While at La Mancha from 2013 to 2015, he was Executive Vice President, Strategy & Business Development where he successfully led the group's portfolio restructuring which repositioned La Mancha as a leading private mining investor through strategic alliances formed with Evolution Mining Ltd. and Endeavour Mining. Previously, as EVP Mergers & Acquisitions at Orange, he was responsible for the development of the group's African footprint, its European portfolio restructuring, and forming strategic partnerships. At Orange, he was also Head of Strategy & Investor Relations. Mr. Benoit held previously held various finance positions including with Areva, Bull Information System, and PwC. He holds a business degree from ESC-Bordeaux Business School and is a Chartered Accountant.

Jeremy Langford Mr. Jeremy Langford serves as Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President - Projects and Technical Services Group of the Company. He was Executive Vice President - Construction Services of the Company. He was previously Senior Vice President, Projects from and following Endeavour’s acquisition of Adamus Resources Limited on December 5, 2011.

Patrick Bouisset Mr. Patrick Bouisset is Executive Vice President - Exploration and Growth of the Company. He has over 30 years of experience in mining and oil and gas exploration. Prior to joining Endeavour, he was Executive Vice President Exploration and New Ventures of La Mancha. He spent more than 20 years spent overseas during his career with Total, where he was in charge of all its exploration activities in Africa. He joined Areva in 2007 as Vice President Geoscience of its Business Group. For 6 years, as a member of the executive committee of Areva Mines, he led worldwide exploration activities and managed all its not yet producing subsidiaries. He was also board member of numerous affiliates. Mr. Bouisset holds a master’s degree in Geology from Orleans University, and graduated from ESEM and ENSPM. He was a board member of the French National School of Geology (Nancy).

James Askew Mr. James Edward Askew serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Askew is a mining engineer with more than 40 years of broad international experience as a chief executive officer and board member for a wide range of international publicly listed mining and mining-related companies. He also has extensive technical expertise in open-pit and underground mines including design, construction and operations. Currently, he serves on the boards of several resource public companies, including as chairman of OceanaGold Ltd. and Syrah Resources, and as a director of Evolution Mining.

Ian Cockerill Mr. Ian David Cockerill is Non-Executive Independent Director of Endeavour Mining Corporation., from September 17, 2013. He has nearly 40 years of experience in the mining industry, having been responsible for business development at AngloGold, and Chief Executive Officer of both Gold Fields Ltd. and AngloCoal, between 1999 and 2009. He is currently a chairman of Petmin Ltd., an AIM and JSE mining company concentrating on bulk commodities, chairman of Hummingbird Resources, an AIM listed junior gold explorer, and an independent non-executive director and vice chairman of African Minerals, an AIM listed West African iron ore producer. He is also a non-executive director of Orica Ltd in Australia, the senior lead independent director of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (formerly Ivanplats) and non-executive director of Blackrock World Mining Trust. In addition, he is chairman of Leadership for Conservation in Africa, a not-for-profit organisation promoting sustainable employment opportunities linked to conservation projects across the African continent, with a vision to save 20 million hectares of rainforest in Africa by 2020.

Olivier Colom Mr. Olivier Colom is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr Colom is a former French diplomat and diplomatic adviser to President Nicolas Sarkozy, with extensive experience of African affairs. At the French Foreign Office, he helped to reform France's development aid programme before specialising in European Union affairs, notably economic, financial, budgetary and agricultural affairs. After serving as a diplomat in Oslo and London, where he was seconded to the office of UK Prime Minister Tony Blair in 2005-2006, he joined the French President's staff at the Elysée Palace in 2007. In his role as diplomatic advisor and deputy "Sherpa" to President Nicolas Sarkozy, he was responsible for international economic matters, climate change negotiations, development aid and global governance reform, as well as preparations for international summits including the G20, G8, United Nations and French-speaking nations. From 2013 to 2016, he was a member of the Edmond de Rothschild Group's Executive Committee, holding first the position of international adviser and then of Secretary General. Olivier Colom is currently the chairman of OC Advisory. He is a graduate of the National School of Administration and the Institute of Political Studies in Paris, and holds a degree in General Public Law (Sorbonne) and a master degree in International Law from Paris X University.

Livia Mahler Ms. Livia Mahler is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Ms Mahler has significant experience in corporate governance having sat on a number of Audit and Compensation committees. Ms. Mahler is currently an independent director and Chair of the Compensation Committee and member of the Audit Committee at Ivanhoe Mines (TSX:IVN) and is President and Chief Executive Officer of Computational Geosciences Inc. Computational Geosciences provides geophysical data processing services to the mining and oil & gas industries. Ms. Mahler previously served on the Audit and Compensation committees of Diversified Royalty Corp., Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. and DuSolo Fertilizers Inc. Ms. Mahler's background also includes 20 years of venture capital experience where she invested in technology companies and was widely recognized for her strategic insights into the Canadian venture industry. Ms. Mahler received a Bachelor of Science degree from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and an MBA from the University of British Columbia.

Wayne McManus Mr. Wayne William McManus is Non-Executive Independent Director of Endeavour Mining Corporation. He has extensive work experience in the private banking sector, providing accounting and wealth management services for high net worth clients. He has earned an LL.M. in taxation, a Juris Doctor degree, an MBA. Mr. McManus also has over 20 years of experience teaching accounting at the college level. Mr. McManus is a Certified Public Accountant, holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.