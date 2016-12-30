Enerflex Ltd (EFX.TO)

Name Description

Stephen Savidant Mr. Stephen J. Savidant is Independent Chairman of the Board of Enerflex Ltd. Mr. Savidant is the Chair of the Board of Directors of Enerflex. He is an independent executive with over 34 years of industry experience. He was Chairman of ProspEx Resources Ltd., a Calgary-based oil and gas company focused on exploration for natural gas in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin until Paramount Resources Ltd. acquired it on May 31, 2011. Mr. Savidant was previously President and Chief Executive Officer of Esprit Energy Trust from 2002 to 2006 and Canadian Hunter Exploration from 1998 to 2001. Mr. Savidant holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree and a Master of Business Administration degree from McGill University.

J. Blair Goertzen Mr. J. Blair Goertzen is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Enerflex Ltd. Mr. Goertzen joined Enerflex Systems Ltd. in 2003 as Executive Vice-President and was appointed President and Chief Operating Officer in 2005. He became President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company in 2006. Mr. Goertzen began his career in the energy services industry 40 years ago, and has held executive positions in publicly traded companies since 1989. Mr. Goertzen is also a director of Canadian Equipment Rental Corp, an equipment rentals company, and a reporting issuer. As a member of Management, Mr. Goertzen does not serve on any standing committees of the Board of Directors. Mr. Goertzen attends the Audit Committee, the HRC Committee, and NCG Committee meetings as a best practice.

D. James Harbilas Mr. D. James Harbilas is a Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of Enerflex Ltd. He is responsible for overseeing and providing leadership in all financial affairs, reporting, and corporate governance of Enerflex. He is a key member of the leadership team and plays an important role in developing corporate strategy and achieving financial performance. Prior to joining Enerflex, Mr. Harbilas was Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Fortis Alberta Inc. Previously, he held senior positions in various financial capacities at SNC-Lavalin Group and AltaLink Management. Mr. Harbilas holds a Bachelor of Commerce and graduate diploma in accounting from Concordia University. He is a Chartered Accountant and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Alberta, the Ordre des comptable agréés du Québec, and Financial Executive Institute.

Bradley Beebe Mr. Bradley B. Beebe is President, Canada of Enerflex Ltd. He is responsible for overseeing and providing strategic and operational leadership in Canada and is responsible for growing the Company to meet the demands of the global oil and natural gas industries. His portfolio encompasses the operations of Enerflex’s Engineered Systems and Gas Drive business units. Prior to his appointment to President, Canada, Mr. Beebe was the President of Gas Drive and was responsible for the strategic growth and development of the organization. Before participating in the launch of Gas Drive, Mr. Beebe held senior positions within Enerflex’s service business unit. Prior to joining the Company in 2008, Mr. Beebe worked for ten years in various senior roles within the Caterpillar dealer network. Mr. Beebe holds an MBA from Athabasca University in Alberta, a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of British Columbia, and is a Journeyman Heavy Duty Mechanic.

Patricia Martinez Ms. Patricia Martinez is a President, Latin America of the Company. She is responsible for leading the growth of the Company’s Latin America business, including rentals and new equipment sales. She is an instrumental member of the leadership team and plays an important role in the development of her market of interest. Prior to joining Enerflex, Ms. Martinez was the Senior Vice President of International Contract Services for Axip Energy Services, LP, where she oversaw the management and growth of Axip’s international business, which included operations in Latin America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. Prior to gaining that role, Ms. Martinez was Vice President of Latin America and Director of International Ventures for Valerus Compression Services, Axip’s predecessor company. Before joining Valerus in 2007, she held several positions in sales and marketing with Shell U.S. and Conoco Argentina. She is a board member of the Instituto Argentino del Petroleo y Gas – Houston (IAPGH) and a member of the Young Presidents Organization (YPO). Ms. Martinez holds an MBA from Houston Baptist University and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Universidad Argentina de la Empresa in Buenos Aires.

Philip Pyle Mr. Philip A. J. Pyle is a President, International of the Company. He is responsible for overseeing and providing operational leadership in Australia, Asia, the Middle East / Africa, and Europe / CIS. He is a key member of the Enerflex Executive Management Team and is tasked with the strategic growth and development of the International business to meet the demands of the global oil and gas industry. Prior to joining Enerflex as President, International, Mr. Pyle held numerous senior positions with Fluor, most recently as Regional Director for the Middle East and Asia. In his eight years with that company, he held responsibility for longterm, site oriented, service contracts executed in this region, including in the oil and gas sector. This included accountability for joint venture companies in various parts of the world including Mongolia, Russia, Kazakhstan, Qatar, and Indonesia. Mr. Pyle brings over 25 years of extensive international operations and leadership experience through his roles at Fluor, BHP Billiton, and the Water Corporation of Western Australia. He holds an MBA from the University of New England in Australia and a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from the University of Western Australia.

Marc Rossiter Mr. Marc E. Rossiter is President, USA of the Company. He is responsible for overseeing and providing strategic and operational leadership in the United States of America and is responsible for business development in his market of interest. He is a key member of Enerflex’s Executive Management Team and is tasked with growing the Company to meet the demands of the global oil and natural gas industries. Prior to his appointment as President, United States of America, Mr. Rossiter was Enerflex’s Vice President and General Manager, Southern United States and Latin America. He was responsible for providing operational leadership for the region. Preceding Enerflex being acquired by Toromont Industries, Mr. Rossiter led Toromont’s United States sales operations for over eight years as the Southern United States Sales Manager. He also held a variety of project engineering and sales roles within Toromont from 1996 until 2003. Before joining Toromont in 1996, Mr. Rossiter worked as a process engineer at SNCLavalin Group in Calgary and as an officer in the Canadian Army.

Gregory Stewart Mr. Gregory Stewart is Senior Vice President - Corporate Services and Chief Information Officer of Enerflex Ltd. He is responsible for managing and providing strategic leadership to Enerflex's human resources, information technology, and marketing groups. He is focused on optimizing and enabling personnel, processes, and tools that create top-line and bottom-line value in both a regional and global context that helps the organization achieve its strategic goals. Prior to joining Enerflex, Mr. Stewart was Vice President of Business Services at Superior Propane for eight years and held numerous positions of increasing responsibility over a 14-year career in Information Services at Canadian Pacific Railway. He holds an MBA with a specialization in Information Systems and BA (French) from McMaster University, along with a BBA (Brock University) and Diplome d’Etudes Françaises (Université de Franche-Comté).

Maureen Jackson Ms. Maureen Cormier Jackson is Director of the company. She has over 35 years of executive, financial, and operational expertise in the oil and gas industry. Ms. Cormier Jackson's career spanned numerous roles at Suncor Energy Inc. which provided experience in the areas of accounting and financial controls, environment, health, and safety (EHS), project management, and ultimately as Senior Vice President, Chief Process and Information Officer. Ms. Cormier Jackson is retired and currently serves on Penn West Petroleum Ltd.'s Board of Directors. Ms. Cormier Jackson is a Chartered Professional Accountant and resides in Calgary, Alberta.

Kevin Reinhart Mr. Kevin J. Reinhart is Director of the company. He brings to Enerflex extensive executive and financial experience in international energy company operations. After an early career in public accounting, Mr. Reinhart joined Nexen Inc. and held a number of senior roles in financial reporting, treasury, risk management, corporate planning, and business development before becoming Nexen's Chief Financial Officer and ultimately interim President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Reinhart's extensive international expertise will bring additional strength to Enerflex. Mr. Reinhart is retired and has served as a director of three publicly-listed companies. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant and resides in Calgary, Alberta.

Robert Boswell Mr. Robert S. Boswell is Independent Director of Enerflex Ltd. Since 2004 Mr. Boswell has been the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Laramie Energy, LLC, a Denverbased company primarily focused on finding and developing natural gas reserves from unconventional gas reservoirs in the Western Sedimentary Basin of North America. Mr. Boswell was previously Chief Executive Officer of Forest Oil Company (an oil and gas company) from 1995 to 2003. Mr. Boswell is a director of Cabot Oil and Gas Corporation, a public company. Mr. Boswell holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Vanderbilt University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Texas.

William Dunn Mr. William Byron Dunn is Independent Director of Enerflex Ltd. Mr. Dunn is the Chief Executive Officer and Founding Partner of Tubular Synergy Group, LP, which acts as a sales, marketing, and supply chain services provider for a variety of suppliers of tubular products to the oil and gas industry. Prior thereto, Mr. Dunn had a 32-year career with Lone Star Steel Company of which he was Chief Executive Officer, President, and a Director from 1997 to 2007. Mr. Dunn holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Management from Texas Christian University and an Executive Master of Business Administration degree from the Edwin L. Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University.

H. Stanley Marshall Mr. H. Stanley Marshall is Independent Director of Enerflex Ltd. In April 2016, Mr. Marshall was named the President and Chief Executive Officer of Nalcor Energy, an electricity, oil and gas, and industrial fabrication and energy marketing company. Prior thereto, Mr. Marshall was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Fortis Inc. from 1996 until he retired in 2014. He is a former director of Fortis Inc. and several of its subsidiaries. Mr. Marshall holds a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Waterloo and a LL.B. from Dalhousie University.

Michael Weill Mr. Michael A. Weill is Independent Director of Enerflex Ltd. Mr. Weill has been Chief Executive Officer of Global Deepwater Partners LLC since 2008. Global Deepwater LLC is a private company, which provides exploration, appraisal, and concept select services to National Oil Companies. From 1996 to 2007, Mr. Weill served in various positions with BHP Billiton Petroleum including as President, Production - Americas and as President Operations and Technology, Americas / Australia, based in Houston. He also served as President, Integrated Business Development based in Melbourne, Australia. Prior thereto, Mr. Weill served in various positions with Royal Dutch Shell in Houston, New Orleans, and The Hague from 1980 to 1996. Mr. Weill holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Cornell University.