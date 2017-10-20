Engie Brasil Energia SA (EGIE3.SA)

Name Description

Mauricio Stolle Baehr Mr. Mauricio Stolle Baehr serves as Chairman of the Board of Engie Brasil Energia SA. He has also been Chief Executive Officer of Tractebel Brasil and General Representative of Suez Tractebel in Brazil. He acted as Chief Financial Director of Serra da Mesa Energia SA in 1997, Finance Director of Nacional Energetica SA between 1994 and 1997 and Member of the Board of Directors of Iven SA from 1996 to 1997. He is Chairman of the Board of Directors of O.N.S. (National System Operator) since 2006. He is Director of the French Brazilian Chamber of Commerce in Rio de Janeiro and director of the American Chamber of Commerce - Amcham-RJ. Member of the CCEF - Conseil de Commerce Exterieur de la France. He obtained a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Universidade Gama Filho, a degree in Systems Analysis from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Rio de Janeiro, a degree in Corporate Finance from University of Berkeley, and an MBA degree from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro.

Eduardo Antonio Gori Sattamini Mr. Eduardo Antonio Gori Sattamini serves as Chief Executive Officer of Engie Brasil Energia SA. He is Chief Executive Officer of the company since July 1, 2016 Prior to this, he was Chief Financial Officer and Director of Investor Relations of the company. He worked as Chief Financial Officer of Energia Sustentavel do Brasil SA, Superintendent Director of Metalnave SA and Chief Financial Officer of Industrias Verolme-Ishibras SA - IVI. He is Member of the ABIDB Gas Committee. He graduated in Economics and obtained an MBA in Finance from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro. He holds a Masters degree in Management from University of London where he attended the Sloan Fellowship Master Program of London Business School.

Manoel Arlindo Zaroni Torres Mr. Manoel Arlindo Zaroni Torres serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Engie Brasil Energia SA since July 1, 2016. Prior to this, he served as Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board and Member of the Board of Directors of the company. He was acting Chief Financial Officer and acting Director of Investor Relations from August 7, 2009 until January 4, 2010. He was appointed Chief Financial Officer and Director of Investor Relations of the Company on August 7, 2009. In 1998, he became Member of the Management Board of Tractebel Brasil and held the position of Operations Director for GERASUL, taking over the position of Chief Executive Officer of Tractebel Energia in 1999. He has been Member of the Board of Directors of Ita Energetica and Member of the Board of Senior Strategic Formulation of FIESC. He has been also Member of the Advisory Board of Unisul Business School and is Ambassador for the Universidade Federal de Itajuba. He holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from Universidade Federal de Itajuba He has a Specialist in General Management qualification from CEDEP/INSEAD in Fontainebleau, France.

Carlos Henrique Boquimpani de Freitas Mr. Carlos Henrique Boquimpani de Freitas serves as the Chief Financial Officer and Director of Investor Relations of Engie Brasil Energia S.A. since January 9, 2017.

Julio Cesar Lunardi Mr. Julio Cesar Lunardi seves as Chief Administrative Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Engie Brasil Energia SA since May 1, 2015. He began his professional carrer at Eletrosul, working in the area of Hydraulic Generation. In 2012 he was appointed manager of Tractebel Energia's Hydraulic Power Plants, with a total of 12 plants. In 2015 he was appointed as Administrative Director of Tractebel Energia, responsible for Human Resources, IT and Suply and Documentation Departments, as well as responsible for Innovation, Ethics and Sustainable Committees. He has graduated as Electrical Engineering from Universidade Federal de Santa Catarina, with Executive MBA degree from Fundacao Dom Cabral (FDC).

Marco Antonio Amaral Sureck Mr. Marco Antonio Amaral Sureck serves as Energy Commercialization Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Engie Brasil Energia SA since November 2011. He worked at Eletrosul from 1982 to 1997, with the functions of Energy Planning Engineer, and was manager of the Energy Planning Division and the Planning Department for Generation, Transmission and Telecommunications. He worked as manager of the Energy Operation and Commercialization Planning area from 1998 to 2002 at Tractebel Energia, being a participant in the Electricity Sector General Agreement negotiations. Currently, he is Planning and Control Director for Tractebel Energia responsible for the areas of Planning of the Operation, Regulation and Market, Energy Accounting and Financial and Control Planning. He holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from Universidade Federal do Parana and a Masters degree in Production Engineering from Universidade Federal de Santa Catarina. He specialized in Planning of Expansion and Operations of Electrical Systems at University of Waterloo, Canada.

Edson Luiz da Silva Mr. Edson Luiz da Silva serves as Chief Strategy and Regulation Officer at ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A. He was Planning and Control Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Tractebel Energia from 2011. He began his professional career at Eletrosul in 1982 in the System Operations Department, subsequently, being transferred to the System Planning Department in 1985. In 1994, he moved to the Electrical Engineering Department of UFSC where he worked as Professor in the graduate and postgraduate courses, also providing consultancy services to various companies and institutions in the Brazilian Electrical Energy Sector - particularly work involving the RE-SEB Project, in the Consortium headed up by Coopers & Lybrand, and also for ONS (Electric Energy System Operator) and ANEEL (National Electric Energy Agency). In 2000, he joined the Company in the Planning and Control Department, being promoted to the position of Manager of the Regulatory and Market Affairs Department (ARM) in 2002 where he worked until November 2011. Since 2004, he has been Regulation Director of APINE (Independent Electric Energy Producers Association. He graduated in Electrical Engineering from the Universidade Federal de Santa Catarina, with Masters and Doctorate in Philosophy degrees in Electrical Engineering also from Universidade Federal de Santa Catarina.

Jose Luiz Jansson Laydner Mr. Jose Luiz Jansson Laydner serves as Chief Generation Officer at ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A. He was Projects Development and Implementation Officer and Member of the Executive Board Tractebel Energia SA from November 2011. Prior to that, he acted as Member of the Executive Board and Energy Commercialization Officer of the Company from July 2010. He served as Commerce and Business Officer of the Company from November 7, 2008 to July 2010. He joined Eletrosul in 1984 as responsible for the mechanical maintenance section of thermoelectric power plant Alegrete. Since June 2003, he held the post of Manager of the Organizational Unit of Thermal Generation, responsible for thermoelectric power plants of the Company. He graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Universidade Federal de Santa Catarina, obtained an MBA degree in Business Management from Fundacao Dom Cabral (FDC) and a post MBA degree from Kellogg School of Management, and attended the General Management Program at INSEAD.

Willem Frans Alfons Van Twembeke Mr. Willem Frans Alfons Van Twembeke serves as Member of the Board of Directors Tractebel Energia S.A. since April 8, 2014. He joined the GDF SUEZ Group in 1991, occupying different executive positions in countries such as Chile, Peru, Belgium, Italy, Indonesia, Thailand and Singapore.He has held the position of chief executive officer for the following companies: (i) Electroandina (Chile), (ii) EnerSur (Peru), (iii) Gás Natural de Lima y Callao (Peru), (iv) Suez Energy (Peru) and (v) GDF SUEZ Energy Asia (Thailand).He has held the position of chairman of the board for the following companies: (i) Europan Energy Portfolio Management (the Netherlands), (ii) Electrabel Energeia Hellas (Greece), (iii) GDF SUEZ Energy Trading Romania (Rumania), (iv) Gas Natural Licuado de Mejillones (Chile), (v) Glow Energy (Thailand), and (vi) Uch Power Limited (Pakistan).Currently he is chief executive officer of GDF SUEZ Energy International and a member of the Board of Directors of International Power Ltd. He holds a degree in Electromechanical Engineering from the Louvain University (Belgium) and in engineering with specialization in nuclear science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (NY, USA). He also obtained an MBA from the Universite catholique de Louvain.

Pierre Jean Bernard Guiollot Mr. Pierre Jean Bernard Guiollot serves as the Director of Engie Brasil Energia S.A. since April 14, 2016. From 2008 to 2012, he held the position of accounting manager for Engie S.A. (current denomination of GDF SUEZ S.A.). In 2013, he became financial director for the international energy division of Engie S.A. and since 2014, he has been a member of the Board of Directors of Glow Energy PCL. He graduated in Public Service from the Sciences-Po Paris School of International Affairs.

Dirk Achiel Marc Beeuwsaert Mr. Dirk Achiel Marc Beeuwsaert serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Engie Brasil Energia S.A. He was Member of the Management Board of Tractebel Societe Anonyme, Member of the Strategic Committee of Electrabel Societe Anonyme, Member of the Board of Directors and President of Tractebel Inc, Member of the Board of Directors of Tractebel North America and Director of Thai Cogeneration Co, Nong Khae Cogeneration Co and Samutprakarn Cogeneration Co. He also acted as Member of the Vlerick Management School Council Louvain-Ghent, Member of the Trustee Council of the University of Ghent and Member of the Council for the Faculty of Applied Sciences. He has served as President of Tractebel Electricity & Gas International. He has been Chairman of SUEZ Energy International. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering and Electricity from University of Ghent in 1971 and attended a General Management Program at INSEAD.

Jose Pais Rangel Mr. Jose Pais Rangel serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Engie Brasil Energia S.A. He worked at Banco do Brasil and the Central Bank of Brazil (BACEN) in the period from 1961 to 1991. He was BACEN Capital Markets Inspector in Sao Paulo. He was Inspection Supervisor of Capital Markets Inspection at BACEN in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro as well as Head of the Public Debt Department of the same organization. He was Open Market Operations Manager of BACEN. He was also Coordinator of the Privatization Program for companies controlled by the Central Bank of Brazil. He acted as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cia America Fabril. He was Member of the Board of Directors of Dinamica SA, subsidiary of Banco Classico SA. Since 1995, he has alternated between the posts of Vice Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Banco Classico SA. He graduated in Law from Universidade Candido Mendes in 1973, and gained a licentiate qualification in Law and Legislation/Professorship from Faculdade Niteroiense de Formacao de Professores (USAID) in 1977.

Paulo Jorge Tavares Almirante Mr. Paulo Jorge Tavares Almirante serves as Director of Engie Brasil Energia S.A. since July 26, 2016. He has 25 years of experience in the power generation business, working in various positions on the development, construction and management of wind, hydro, solar, coal and gas assets. He started working in 1991 for EDP in Portugal moving to National Power in the UK in 1996. As of 2000 he became Director of various companies in Portugal and Spain and from 2005 to 2013 he was the International Power Regional Director for Iberia. In 2011 he was also appointed COO for GDF Suez Latin America based in Brazil and from 2013 to 2015 he was President of Energy Europe Portugal for GDF Suez and CEO of TrustEnergy. Since January 2016 he is the CEO of Generation Europe for the Engie Group. In May 2016 he was appointed Executive Vice President of the Engie Group, responsible for the Business Units Brazil; Middle East, South and Central Asia and Turkey; Generation Europe; North, South and Eastern Europe. He is also responsible for the Corporate Function Environment and Social Responsibility. He holds an M.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering from Universidade Tecnica de Lisboa, a Diploma in Management Studies from the Catholic University of Lisbon and undertook the Global Leadership Development Program at London Business School.

Roberto Henrique Tejada Vencato Mr. Roberto Henrique Tejada Vencato serves as Director of Tractebel Energia S.A. since April 8, 2014. He joined Eletrosul in June 1984 in the operations area, subsequently transferring to the administrative area located at the Charqueadas Thermoelectric Power Plant. He was Fiscal Councilor for a term of office at PREVIG. He has been a Labor Union Official since 1990 and as such is permitted to dedicate his time to handling union issues. He graduated in Law from the Pontifícia Universidade Catoilica of Porto Alegre.