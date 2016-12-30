Exchange Income Corp (EIF.TO)

Name Description

Gary Filmon Honourable Gary A. Filmon serves as an Independent Chairman of the Board of Exchange Income Corporation. Mr. Filmon is a Corporate Director. Mr. Filmon holds a Master’s degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Manitoba. He is a director of Canadian Natural Resources Limited and is and has been a business consultant since 2000. Prior to that he was Premier of the Province of Manitoba from 1988 to 1999. Mr. Filmon was previously a director of Manitoba Telecom Services Inc., Moffat Communications Ltd., Pollard Banknote Limited, director and Chair of FWS Construction Ltd., director and vice-chair of Wellington West Capital Inc., and chair of Canada’s Security and Intelligence Review Committee. Mr. Filmon is a member of the Order of Manitoba and an Officer of the Order of Canada. Mr. Filmon is a member of the Board of the Institute of Corporate Directors and received the ICD.D designation in 2015.

Carmele Peter Ms. Carmele Peter serves as President of Exchange Income Corp. Prior to joining the Corporation, Ms. Peter practiced law for over 23 years at the law firm of Aikins, MacAulay & Thorvaldson LLP, where she specialized in transactional and tax work. During her legal career she represented a number of clients and was involved in many significant transactions, including the sale of Craig Media Inc., the acquisition of Allstream Inc., the sale of MTS’s yellow pages directory business, and the acquisition of the Winnipeg Jets.

Michael Pyle Mr. Michael C. Pyle serves as Chief Executive Officer, Director of Exchange Income Corporation. Mr. Pyle is the Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation. Together with Mr. Jessiman, Mr. Pyle developed the initial concept of the Corporation in 2002. Mr. Pyle has held the position of CEO since August 1, 2006. Mr. Pyle holds a Bachelor of Arts degree (Economics) and a MBA (Finance) from the University of Manitoba. He served in positions of increasing seniority culminating as President of The Arctic Glacier Income Fund (and its predecessor, The Arctic Group Inc.) from 1998 to 2002. He previously worked with RoyNat Capital in Winnipeg from 1990 to 1996 and from 1997 to 1998. Mr. Pyle was employed as the Vice-President of Corporate Development for Westsun International Inc. in Winnipeg from 1996 to 1997. Mr. Pyle is currently a director of CentrePort Canada Inc. and a director of Manitoba Hydro. Mr. Pyle devotes the majority of his time to the Corporation.

Duncan Jessiman Mr. Duncan D. Jessiman, QC, is an Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Exchange Income Corporation. Mr. Jessiman holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree and a Law degree from the University of Manitoba and developed the concept for the Corporation with Mr. Pyle and started it in 2002. Mr. Jessiman originally served as Chair and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, but gave up the Chair in 2005 in accordance with good governance practices at the time. He then gave up the position of CEO on August 1, 2006 for family reasons and became Executive Vice-Chair in charge of special projects. Before starting the Corporation, Mr. Jessiman practiced law in Winnipeg in the areas of corporate, commercial and securities law. Mr. Jessiman was a member of the TSX Venture Exchange Winnipeg Local Advisory Committee; former director of Consolidated Properties Ltd., a TSX listed company; former director of Geocrude Energy Inc., a TSX listed company which was taken over by Canada North West Energy Inc.; former director of Pan Cana Industries Ltd., a TSX listed company which was taken over by Geocrude Energy Inc.; and a former director of Enerplus Energy Services Ltd., the management company for Enerplus Resources Fund. Mr. Jessiman devotes a significant amount of his time to the business of the Corporation.

Tamara Schock Ms. Tamara Schock is Chief Financial Officer of Exchange Income Corporation. Prior to joining the Corporation, Ms. Schock was a partner at Deloitte LLP where she had worked for most of her 20 year professional accounting career. She has had extensive experience dealing with multinational public companies in the financial services and manufacturing sectors. Her experience also includes providing acquisition advisory services to private equity firms and financial institutions.

Gary Beaurivage Mr. Gary Beaurivage is Chief Operating Officer - Aviation, Vice President of Exchange Income Corporation. Mr. Beaurivage was hired as Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer, Aviation in April, 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Beaurivage spent 40 years at Calm Air GP and its predecessors where Mr. Beaurivage moved up through the company, spending 13 years as President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Beaurivage has extensive experience relating to passenger and cargo transportation and aircraft maintenance. While based in northern Manitoba for many years, Mr. Beaurivage developed relationships with many of the northern based corporations, First Nations and Inuit leaders and communities that are serviced by a number of the Corporation’s aerospace & aviation businesses.

Darwin Sparrow Mr. Darwin Sparrow is Chief Operating Officer of the Company. He is responsible for the operations of the Corporation. Mr. Sparrow joined a predecessor to the Corporation in March, 2008 as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Manufacturing. Mr. Sparrow spent 19 years in the manufacturing industry prior to joining a predecessor to the Corporation and has a proven track record of managing companies to reach their full potential. Mr. Sparrow has extensive experience in managing multi plants with cross border operations.

Adam Terwin Mr. Adam S. Terwin is Chief Corporate Development Officer of Exchange Income Corporation. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant and a Chartered Financial Analyst, joined the management team of a predecessor to the Corporation in July, 2005. Mr. Terwin served as Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation until July of 2014 when he became the Chief Corporate Development Officer of the Corporation. Prior to joining a predecessor to the Corporation, he was employed at Deloitte LLP. Mr. Terwin placed on the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants National Honour Roll for excellence on the Uniform Evaluation. He has a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) from the University of Manitoba, where he received the gold medal for the highest standing at the I.H. Asper School of Business, as well as the I.H. Asper School of Business program medals for accounting and finance. Mr. Terwin is responsible for leading the Corporation’s acquisition focus, as well as strategic growth initiatives for the Corporation’s existing entities.

Dianne Spencer Ms. Dianne Spencer serves as Corporate Secretary of Exchange Income Corporation. She joined the management team of a predecessor to the Corporation in August, 2005 as the Manager, Compliance. Ms. Spencer is largely responsible for monitoring the Canadian ownership of the Common Shares and ensuring that all filing requirements are met in relation to the Common Shares, any securities matters and all corporate filings for the Corporation and its Subsidiaries. Prior to joining the Corporation, she was employed at Aikins, MacAulay & Thorvaldson LLP as a legal assistant specializing in corporate, commercial and securities law. Ms. Spencer became the Corporate Secretary of the Corporation on July 28, 2009. Previously, Ms. Spencer was the Corporate Secretary of a predecessor to the Corporation.

Brad Bennett Mr. Brad Bennett is an Independent Director of Exchange Income Corporation. Mr. Bennett has been the President of McIntosh Properties Ltd., a real estate and investment holding company, since 1990. Mr. Bennett has served on a number of public and private company boards and is currently Chair of British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority, a director of Powerex Inc., a director of Kal Tire Holdings Ltd., and a director of Quails’ Gate Winery. Mr. Bennett also currently serves as a director of the University of British Columbia Property Trust and as a trustee of the Fraser Institute. Past public service positions include Chair of MITACS, Chair of the University of British Columbia Board of Governors, Chair of Okanagan University College, Chair of Kelowna General Hospital Foundation, Co-Chair of the Central Okanagan Hospice Campaign and Chair of Rotary Centre for the Arts Building Committee in Kelowna. Mr. Bennett received an honorary Alumni Award from the University of British Columbia in 2007, was awarded the Order of British Columbia in 2010 and received an honorary Doctorate of Laws from the University of British Columbia in 2011. Mr. Bennett was awarded the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012.

Gary Buckley Mr. Gary J. Buckley serves as an Independent Director of Exchange Income Corporation. Mr. Buckley holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Alberta. Mr. Buckley has been involved in the hotel and hospitality industry since 1983. Since 1998, Mr. Buckley has been the co-owner and operator of the Elkhorn Resort & Conference Center in Clear Lake, Manitoba. Mr. Buckley is also the largest shareholder of Genesis Hospitality Inc., which owns various hotel properties in Manitoba and elsewhere. Mr. Buckley is also the owner of additional hotel and mobile home properties. Mr. Buckley is currently a director of Pavilion Financial Corporation, and past director of Temple Hotels Inc. (formerly Temple Real Estate Investment Trust) and of the Cancer Care Manitoba Foundation.

Allan Davis Mr. Allan Davis serves as an Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Davis holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) degree from the University of Manitoba. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Manitoba. Mr. Davis is currently the President and director of AFD Investments Inc., a management consulting firm with extensive experience in transportation, distribution, and manufacturing. Mr. Davis is also the Independent Chair of the Board of Trustees and Chair of the Audit Committee of the Boyd Group Income Fund. Mr. Davis was a non-Director member of the Manufacturing Sector Advisory Committee prior to his election as a Director.

Serena Kraayeveld Ms. Serena Kraayeveld is an Independent Director of Exchange Income Corporation. Ms. Kraayeveld graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) degree from the University of Manitoba and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Manitoba. Ms. Kraayeveld was elected an FCA by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Manitoba in 1990. Prior to her retirement from public practice in 2008, Ms. Kraayeveld was a tax partner with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, providing tax and business advisory services to clients in a broad range of industries and with a variety of issues. In addition, Ms. Kraayeveld served terms as the Managing Partner of the Winnipeg Office of Coopers & Lybrand and as the Partner in Charge of the Winnipeg tax practice of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Ms. Kraayeveld is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors and received the ICD.D designation in 2008. Past board positions have included the boards of CAA Manitoba, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Coopers & Lybrand, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Manitoba, Canadian Tax Foundation, United Way of Winnipeg, Manitoba Theatre Centre, Ducks Unlimited Canada and YWCA of Winnipeg.

Donald Streuber Mr. Donald Streuber is an Independent Director of Exchange Income Corporation. Mr. Streuber currently chairs the Audit Committee and the Aerospace & Aviation Sector Advisory Committee. Mr. Streuber is Executive Chairman of Bison Transport Inc. Bison is one of Canada’s largest van truckload carriers of freight and has been recognized as one of Canada’s 50 best managed companies for over 20 years. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Manitoba. Prior to joining Bison in 1999, Mr. Streuber was a partner at Sill Streuber Fiske & Company, Chartered Accountants. Mr. Streuber was elected an FCA by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Manitoba in 2012. Mr. Streuber is the past Chairman of CentrePort Canada Inc., past Chairman of the Canadian Trucking Alliance, past Chairman of the Business Council of Manitoba, past Chairman for Providence College and Seminary, a member of the Business Council of Canada and Vice Chairman for the Assiniboine Park Conservancy.