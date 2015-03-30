EIH Ltd (EIHO.NS)

Name Description

Prithviraj Oberoi Mr. Prithviraj Singh Oberoi is Executive Chairman of the Board of EIH LIMITED. He graduated with a degree in Hospitality from the University Of Lausanne, Switzerland and has over 60 years of experience in the hospitality industry. Mr. Oberoi has been instrumental in pioneering the growth of the Company. He was awarded the 'Padma Vibhushan', India's second highest civilian honour, in recognition of his exceptional service to the country in 2008. In 2001, His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Morocco awarded Mr. Oberoi the 'Grand Officer' of the Alalaoui Wissam, which is one of the highest civilian awards in Morocco, in recognition of Mr. Oberoi's contribution to tourism in Morocco and to Indo-Moroccan relations. Mr. Oberoi was also conferred with a 'Lifetime Achievement Award' at the CNBC TV 18 India Business Leader Awards 2007 for building a world-class hotel chain that caters to both luxury and business travellers and for shaping the hospitality industry of India. Mr. Oberoi received the 'Outstanding Business Leader' award from the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Society of Indian Law Firms in September 2008. In November 2008, Mr. Oberoi was conferred a 'Lifetime Achievement Award' at the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year awards for redefining design standards in luxury hotels. In September 2009, Mr. Oberoi received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the first Economic Times TAAI Travel Awards 2009. These awards were organised by The Economic Times in association with the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI). Mr. Oberoi was presented with the '2010 Corporate Hotelier of the World' award by HOTELS magazine in November 2010. This annual award is determined by votes cast by readers of the magazine in more than 150 countries.

Vikram Oberoi Mr. Vikram S. Oberoi has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company., effective April 1, 2015. He served as Joint Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer of EIH Limited. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Science from the Pepperdine University, United States and has over 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry. He joined the Board as a Non-executive Director on 15 December, 1993. He became a Whole Time Director and was designated Deputy Managing Director in July 2004. In July 2007, he was re-designated as Joint Managing Director of the Company. On 29 November, 2010, he was re-designated as Chief Operating Officer and Joint Managing Director of the Company.

Shib Mukherji Mr. Shib Sanker Mukherji is the Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company., effective April 1, 2015. He is no longer Chief Executive Officer of EIH Limited. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and has completed an Advanced Management Programme from Harvard University in the United States. He has an experience of nearly 40 years in the hospitality industry. He joined the Company as an Executive in March 1972.

Arjun Oberoi Mr. Arjun Singh Oberoi has been designated as Managing Director - Development, Executive Director of the Company., effective April 1, 2015. He is no longer an Chief Planning Officer and Joint Managing Director of Company. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Science (Economics) from the University of Buckingham, United Kingdom. He has an experience of more than 22 years in the hospitality industry. He became a Whole Time Director and was designated as the Deputy Managing Director of the Company in July 2004. In July 2007, he was re-designated as a Joint Managing Director of the Company. On 29 November, 2010, he was re-designated as Chief Planning Officer and Joint Managing Director of the Company.

Nita Ambani Mrs. Nita Mukesh Ambani is a Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of EIH Limited since October 2011. A Commerce Graduate from Bombay University and a Diploma holder in Early Childhood Education and Interior Design, she has inspired and led the implementation of many path breaking initiatives spanning education, environmental protection and sports. Mrs. Ambani is the Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Dhirubhai Ambani International School and IMG Reliance. She is also the President of H. N Hospital & Research Centre and has directed the establishment of Dhirubhai Ambani Multi-Speciality Hospital in Mumbai. As a chairperson of Dhirubhai Ambani International School, she provides leadership to 12 school catering about 15000 students. Mrs. Ambani has received Scroll of Honor Award from FICCI Ladies Organisation for her contribution to education, environmental protection and healthcare in the year 2008. In the same year Mrs. Ambani was also honoured with the Giants International Award for Excellence in Education. In 2010, Mrs. Ambani was honoured with the 'Hall of Fame' Award by Hello Magazine for her contribution to the Society at large, especially in the field of Education. In 2011, Business Today Magazine has placed Mrs. Ambani as the Most Powerful Woman in the Indian Business. Under her leadership the Reliance Foundation is building a world class multi-disciplinary university. A Bharathanatyam exponent, Mrs. Ambani's other area of interest and work span include architecture, interior design and corporate identity programmes.

Manoj Modi Mr. Manoj Harjivandas Modi is a Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of EIH Limited since October 2011. A Chemical Engineer from the Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, Mr. Modi has been a professional consultant for over 30 years. He is a Director on the Board of Reliance Retail Limited and Infotel Broadband Services Limited.

Santosh Dasgupta Shri. Santosh Kumar Dasgupta is Non-Executive Independent Director of EIH Limited. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He has over 55 years of experience in accountancy and financial management. He has served as the President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Lakshminarayan Ganesh Mr. Lakshminarayan Ganesh is an Non-Executive Independent Director of EIH Limited since January 2008. He is the Chairman of the Chennai based Rane Group of Companies. He has Directorships and Committee memberships in other Public Limited Companies are:- EIH Associated Hotels Ltd - Audit Committee., JMA Rane Marketing Ltd., Kar Mobiles Limited - Audit Committee and Share Transfer/Investors Service Committee., Rane Brake Lining Limited - Audit Committee and Investors Service Committee., Rane Diecast Limited., Rane Engine Valve Limited - Investors Service Committee., Rane Holdings Limited - Audit Committee and Investors Service Committee., Rane Investments Limited., Rane (Madras) Limited., Rane NSK Steering Systems Limited - Audit Committee., Rane TRW Steering Systems Limited - Audit Committee.

Rajeev Gupta Mr. Rajeev Gupta is Non-Executive Independent Director of EIH Limited since November 2012. He is a B.Tech from IIT, Varanasi and an MBA from Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. Mr. Gupta has over 28 years of industry experience in manufacturing, investment banking and private equity. Mr. Rajeev Gupta does not hold any shares in the Company. He holds directorship in Cosmo Films Limited, Vardhman Special Steels Limited, VIP Industries Limited, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, and TVS Capital Funds Limited. He is also a member of audit committee of Cosmo Films Limited.