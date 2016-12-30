Eldorado Gold Corp (ELD.TO)

Name Description

George Burns Mr. George R. Burns has been appointed as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company effective April, 27 2017. George Burns was appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Goldcorp Inc. in August 2012. Prior to that he held the positions of Senior Vice President, Mexican Operations and Vice President, Canada and United States respectively. Mr. Burns has over 30 years of experience in the mineral sector including executive, operations, development and engineering leadership roles in gold, copper and coal operations. Prior to joining Goldcorp, Mr. Burns was Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Centerra Gold Inc. Mr. Burns served in various capacities for Asarco including Vice President of mining as well as numerous capacities for Cyprus Minerals Corporation and he began his career with Anaconda Company in 1978. Mr. Burns received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mining Engineering from the Montana College of Mineral Science and Technology in 1982.

Robert Gilmore Mr. Robert R. Gilmore, CPA, has been appointed as Lead Independent Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company effective April, 2017. He was Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Eldorado Gold Corporation. Mr. Gilmore was first elected to the board in April 2003, and was elected Chairman of the board in December 2009. Mr. Gilmore is a Certified Public Accountant and financial consultant with more than 30 years of experience working with resource companies. From 1991 to 1997 Mr. Gilmore was the Chief Financial Officer of Dakota Mining Corporation and was the Chief Financial Officer of Teamshare Inc. in 2002.

Paul Wright Mr. Paul N. Wright has been appointed as Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company effective April, 27 2017. He was President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Eldorado Gold Corporation. Mr. Wright joined Eldorado in July 1996 and held the positions of Vice President, Mining and Senior Vice President, Operations before taking over the role of President and Chief Executive Officer in October 1999. A graduate of the University of Newcastle upon Tyne, he has over 30 years of experience in developing and operating open pit and underground gold mines. Prior to joining Eldorado, he worked with Placer Dome, the Redpath Group and Granges. Paul is a member of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum, the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining of London and is a Chartered Engineer (UK).

Fabiana Chubbs Mrs. Fabiana Elizabeth Chubbs, CPA is Chief Financial Officer of Eldorado Gold Corporation, since July 1, 2011. Mrs. Chubbs joined Eldorado in July 2007 as Treasurer Coordinator and was appointed Treasurer and Risk Manager in July 2008. She was appointed Chief Financial Officer on June 1, 2011. Fabiana is a Chartered Accountant (Canada) and a Certified Public Accountant (Argentina) with over 23 years experience in tax, audit, and business advisory services to international public companies. Fabiana holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Buenos Aires. Prior to joining Eldorado, Mrs. Chubbs was the Senior Manager, Pricewaterhouse Coopers Audit Group, where she had worked on the Eldorado account since December 1996.

Paul Skayman Mr. Paul J. Skayman is Chief Operating Officer of Eldorado Gold Corporation, since July 1, 2012. Paul joined Eldorado in 2005 with the Company's acquisition of Afcan Mining Corporation where he provided leadership for the development and construction of the Tanjianshan Gold Mine, China. Paul was appointed to the position of Vice President, Operations in August 2008 and Senior Vice President, Operations in December 2009. Paul holds a B.Sc. in Extractive Metallurgy from Murdoch University in Perth, Australia and has over 25 years of extensive international experience in the mining industry. Paul is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

Dawn Moss Ms. Dawn Louise Moss serves as Executive Vice President - Administration, Corporate Secretary of Eldorado Gold Corporation. Dawn became Vice President, Administration in March 2009 and Executive Vice President Administration and Corporate Secretary on July 1, 2012. She has over 30 years of administration experience in the resource industry. Dawn is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Canada, the Canadian Society of Corporate Secretaries and is an Accredited Director.

George Albino Dr. George Albino is Independent Director of the company. and he was appointed as Director of the Company. Dr. Albino has over 35 years of experience in mining and finance, having been a geologist for 18 years and as a highly-ranked sell side analyst covering mining (principally gold) stocks for 19 years. As a geologist he worked in industry for a variety of producing and development companies in exploration, operating, and corporate roles, as well as spending time in academia and as a government research geologist. While an analyst he worked for several global banks as well as Canadian independent brokerages. He holds B.A.Sc., M.S., and Ph.D. degrees in geology from Queen's University, Colorado State University, and University of Western Ontario, respectively.

Pamela Gibson Ms. Pamela M. Gibson serves as an Independent Director of Eldorado Gold Corporation., since September 2, 2014. Ms. Gibson was appointed to the board in September 2014. She has over 30 years of experience, primarily as a corporate lawyer at Shearman & Sterling LLP where she currently serves as Of Counsel. Ms. Gibson has extensive industry experience in the metals and mining, oil and gas, energy, telecom and technology sectors advising companies on capital market transactions, governance, disclosure, compliance and other corporate strategic matters.

Geoffrey Handley Mr. Geoffrey Arthur Handley is an Independent Director of Eldorado Gold Corporation., since August 2006. Mr. Handley was first appointed to the board in August 2006. He was most recently Executive Vice President, Strategic Development with Placer Dome and has over 40 years of extensive experience in the mineral resource industry.

Michael Price Dr. Michael Allan Price is an Independent Director of Eldorado Gold Corporation, since May 6, 2011. Mr. Price was first elected to the board in May 2011. He is a consultant and adviser in mining finance and also London Representative of Resource Capital Funds since 2006. Previously, Mr. Price served as Managing Director, Joint Global Head of Mining and Metals of Barclays Capital. He was Managing Director, Global Head of Mining and Metals of Societe Generale from 2001 to 2003 and Executive Director, Head of Resource Banking and Metals Trading, NM Rothschild & Sons Ltd. from 1989 to 2001. From 1981- 1988 Mr. Price held various positions including Mining Engineer, Business & Financial Analyst for British Petroleum PLC

Steve Reid Mr. Steven P. Reid is an Independent Director of Eldorado Gold Corporation, since May 2, 2013. Mr. Reid was previously the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Goldcorp Inc. from January 2007 to September 2012 He has over 35 years experience in the mineral resource industry. Currently a director of Silver Standard Resources Inc.

Jonathan Rubenstein Mr. Jonathan A. Rubenstein is an Independent Director of Eldorado Gold Corporation. Mr. Rubenstein was first elected to the board in May 2009. He was one of the founders of Canico Resources Corp., where he served as a Director and as Vice President & Corporate Secretary from 2002 to 2005. He was Vice President, Corporate Affairs for Sutton Resources from 1995 to 1999. Mr. Rubenstein was a founder and director of Cumberland Resources Ltd. and was a director of Aurelian Resources Inc. Mr. Rubenstein retired from his legal practice in 1994 and since that time has been a mining executive and corporate director.