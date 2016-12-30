Elementis PLC (ELM.L)

Name Description

Andrew Duff Mr. Andrew J. Duff is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Elementis PLC. He was appointed non-executive Chairman and Chairman ofthe Nomination Committee in April 2014. He has been nonexecutive chairman of Severn Trent plc since July 2010 and was anon-executive director of Wolseley plc from 2004 to 2013, wherehe was also the senior independent director and chairman of the remuneration committee. From 2003 to 2009, he was CEO of npower, the successor entity to Innogy plc which in 2000 was demerged from National Power and then sold to RWE, the German electricity and gas company, where he was also a member of the group executive committee. Before that he spent 16 years at BP indownstream international markets. He is a member of the CBI President’s Committee, trustee of Macmillan Cancer Support and Earth Trust and a fellow of the Energy Institute. Andrew holds a BSc (Honours) degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Paul Waterman Mr. Paul Waterman is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed CEO in February 2016. Before joining Elementis he was global CEO of the BP lubricants business from July 2013 after having overseen the BP Australia/New Zealand downstream business and been country president of BP Australia since August 2010. Prior to that he was CEO of BP’s global aviation, industrial, marine and energy lubricants businesses (2009 to 2010) and CEO of BP lubricants Americas (2007 to 2009). He joined BP after it acquired Burmah-Castrol in 2000 having joined the latter in 1994 after roles at Reckitt Benckiser and Kraft Foods. Paul holds a BSc degree in Packaging Engineering from Michigan State University and an MBA in Finance and International Business from New York University, Stern School of Business.

Ralph Hewins Mr. Ralph Hewins is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He joined Elementis in September 2016 as an executive Directorand CFO-Designate and became CFO in November 2016. Hehasa strong track record in nance, strategy development and implementation, and mergers and acquisitions. During his 30 year career with BP Lubricants, Ralph enjoyed a number of signicant leadership positions, including roles in nancial management, salesand marketing, corporate development (M&A), strategy andplanning, as well as being CFO of BP Lubricants/Castrol since2010. He also served on the Board of Castrol India Ltd from 2010until 2016. Ralph holds an MA degree in Modern History and Economics from the University of Oxford and an MBA from INSEAD.

Wai Wong Mr. Wai Wong is Company Secretary of Elementis PLC. He is also a trustee of the Elementis Group Pension Scheme and manages insurance, risk and corporate responsibility matters at Group level. Prior to joining Elementis, he held a number of senior company secretarial positions including at John Menzies plc, ICSA and PricewaterhouseCoopers. He has a BCom (Honours) degree in Business Studies and Law from the University of Edinburgh and an LLM degree in Corporate and Commercial Law from Queen Mary College, University of London. He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators.

Sandra Boss Ms. Sandra Lynne Boss is appointed as Non-Executive Director of the company since 1 February 2017. She is an external member of the Bank ofEngland’s Prudential Regulation Authority board (since September 2014). She is also an independent director of Enstar Group Limited, aNASDAQ-listed insurance group, where she is amember of itscompensation, nominating and governance committees (sinceNovember 2015). She was a senior partner atMcKinsey &Company from 2005 to 2014 (and a partner from 2000), where she specialised in investment banking and risk, andheld several senior management positions both in the UK and the US since joining in 1994. She has a BA degree in American Studies and Economics from Stanford University and an MBA degree from Harvard Business School. Sandra has also held non-executive and advisory appointments with the Institute of International Finance, the McKinsey Master Retirement Trust and the Edith Wharton Restoration.

Dorothee Deuring Ms. Dorothee Anna Deuring has been appointed as the Non-Executive Director of the Company. She was appointed a non-executive Director on 1March2017. She is a non-executive director of Bilnger SE, aGerman listed industrial services provider (where she is also amember of its audit committee), and Röchling Group SE, aprivately owned group processing engineering plastics (both since 2016), as well as managing her own corporate advisory consultancy serving a number of European clients in the pharma/biotech sector. Her previous executive roles included managing director and head of Corporate Advisory Group (Europe) at UBS in Zurich, head of M&A chemicals and healthcare at a private investment bank in Germany and as a senior executive in the corporate nance department at the Roche group. Dorothee has an MScdegree in Chemistry from the Université Louis Pasteur, Strasbourg, and an MBA from INSEAD. She is active in various industry bodies.

Steve Good Mr. Steve Good is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Elementis PLC since October 2014. Hehas been a non-executive director of Cape plc since July 2015 (where he is chairman of the remuneration committee), Anglian Water Services Limited since April 2015, and chairman of Zotefoams plc since April 2016, having been a non-executive director since October 2014. He was CEO of Low & Bonar plc, theindustrial textile manufacturing business, from 2009 to 2014. Prior to joining Low & Bonar he spent ten years with BTP plc (nowpart of Clariant) in a variety of leadership positions managing international speciality chemicals businesses. He has a BA degree in Economics and Finance and is a chartered accountant.

Anne Hyland Ms. Anne Philomena Hyland is Non-Executive Independent Director of Elementis Plc., since June 2013 and Chairman of the Audit Committee in August 2013. She is CFO ofKymab Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company specialising in advanced therapeutic antibody discovery and development. Previous to that, she was CFO and company secretary of BBI Diagnostics Group Ltd and Vectura Group plc. Prior to her role at Vectura, she held a number of senior nance positions including director of corporate nance at then FTSE 100 Celltech Group plc,Medeva plc and KPMG. She is also a trustee of the charity Sustrans which campaigns for national cycling networks. Anneisachartered accountant, a corporate tax adviser and holdsa degree in Business Studies from Trinity College, Dublin.