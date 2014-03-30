Electrosteel Castings Ltd (ELST.NS)

Name Description

Pradip Khaitan Mr. Pradip Kumar Khaitan serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Electro steel Castings Ltd. He is a B.Corn. LL.B and Attorney-att.aw (Gold Medalist) and has experience in the fields of commercial and coiporate law, tax law, arbitration, foreign collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, restructuring and dc-mergers. He is a member of the Bar Council of India, the Bar Councfl of West Benga’ and the Indian Council of Arbitration. He is a senior most partner of Khaitan & Co., Advocates & Solidtors firm.

Mayank Kejriwal Shri. Mayank Kejriwal serves as Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of Electro steel Castings Ltd. He was appointed as an Execufive Director of the Company in 1977. In 1981, he was appointed as Joint Managing Director of the Company. Mr. Kejriwal has 35 years’ experience in the Pipe manufacturing industry. Mr. Kejriwal is also Director of several limited Companies as per dethils given below:

Umang Kejriwal Mr. Umang Kejriwal serves as Managing Director, Executive Director of Electro steel Castings Ltd. He has 35 years experience in the Pipe manufacturing industry. From 1972 to 1975 he was actively engaged in the sale of the Company’s products through his role as an Executive Director of the Company’s then sole selling agents, Electrocast Sales India Ltd. He was appointed an Executive Director of the Company in 1975 and was subsequently promoted to Deputy Managing Director in 1979. In 1981, he was appointed as Managing Director of the Company. He is visionary and contributed to the growth of the Company.

Mahendra Jalan Mr. Mahendra Kumar Jalan was appointed as Wholetime Director of Electro steel Castings Ltd., with effect from January 22, 2010. Mr. Jalan joined the Company as Commercial Manager in 1981. In 1993. he was given the responsibility of setting up the Export Department for export of DI pipes. After achieving this objective, he was given additional responsibility of looking after domestic Sales and Marketing in 2003. Currenrly Mr. Jalan looks after Company’s marketing strategies.

Uddhav Kejriwal Mr. Uddhav Kejriwal serves as Wholetime Director of Electro steel Castings Ltd. He is After joining in 2003, he has made a contribution for the creation of the Haldia facility having 2.95 Lakhs TPA coke making capacity, 60,000 MT sponge Iron capacity and 12 MW Power Plant. He oversees all financial affairs and commercial issues pertaining to the business of the Company.

S. Rajagopalan Mr. S. Y. Rajagopalan is Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of Electro steel Castings Ltd. He is a Chartered Accountant & Company Secretary by profession. He worked as the Wholetime Director of the Company since November 25, 1988 aod retired on August 09, 2007. He has experience io corporate and related laws and finance aftairs.

Vyas Ralli Mr. Vyas Mitre Ralli has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of Electro steel Castings Ltd., effective January 01, 2016. He is a qualified B.Tech (Hons.) in Metallurgical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. He joined the Company in April 1972 and oinently is in-charge of Plants at Khardah and Haldia. He also oversees all the production and development at LII.

Binod Khaitan Mr. Binod Khaitan serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Electro steel Castings Ltd. He a qualified B Com.. M.B.A. (Geneva). a retired businessmen with wide experienec in indusfties such as plywood, tea, jute, tyre etc. Presently he is associated with various charitable and social o oanlsations like Rotary Club Vivekanand Kendra etc. He has been on the Board of the Company as non-executive director since 1975.