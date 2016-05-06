Empire Company Ltd (EMPa.TO)

Name Description

James Dickson Mr. James M. Dickson, QC, is a Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Dickson joined the Empire board in September, 2015. Mr. Dickson is also a director of Clearwater Seafoods Inc. and chair of the board of Regents of Mount Allison University. After a distinguished career at the law firm Stewart McKelvey, where he practiced primarily in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance and securities for more than 20 years, and chaired the firm for several years, Mr. Dickson retired from the partnership and became counsel to the firm earlier this year. He has business operations experience in both the energy sector and food retail, through roles earlier in his career at Gulf Canada and Sobeys. Mr. Dickson holds a certificate in engineering from Mount Allison University, a bachelor of civil engineering from the Technical University of Nova Scotia and a bachelor of laws from the University of Calgary. He is a professional engineer and was appointed Queen's Counsel in 2010.

Michael Medline Mr. Michael B. Medline is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. Mr. Medline is a proven leader with a strong record of success. Prior to joining Empire, he served for more than 15 years in a variety of senior retail leadership roles at Canadian Tire Corp., most recently as that organization's president and chief executive officer. He is ideally positioned to lead Empire in serving the needs of its customers and to oversee the return of long-term, profitable growth to the company.

Michael Vels Mr. Michael H. Vels is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of the Company. Mr. Vels was most recently chief financial officer of Hydro One, where he played an instrumental role in that organization's initial public offering in 2015, laying the foundations for transformation of Hydro One from a Crown corporation to a customer-focused, commercial-investor-owned electrical utility. From 2004 to 2014, he served as Maple Leaf Foods' chief financial officer, where he led the company's finance, mergers and acquisitions, information technology, and communications functions, supporting the successful transformation of Maple Leaf as it implemented new systems, invested in manufacturing and supply chain initiatives, and finally, in 2014, as chief transition officer, led the restructuring of senior management and back-office functions.

Beth Campbell Ms. Beth Newlands Campbell is President - Atlantic/Ontario Business Unit of the company since April 2016, was a Strategy Consultant. Prior to November 2014, she was President, Food Lion (Delhaize America) and prior to December 2012, she was President, Hannaford Supermarkets (Delhaize America);

Simon Gagne Mr. Simon Gagne is Executive Vice President - Human Resources of the Company. In his capacity as overall leader of the Company’s People, Performance and Development strategy, Mr. Gagné serves as the principal counsel and steward of Sobeys’ talent attraction, retention and development initiatives, as well as the organization’s succession and career planning, leadership development and people engagement initiatives. A native of Matane, Québec, Mr. Gagné has close to 30-years experience in food retailing and in private and public transportation. Between 1985 and 1997, Mr. Gagné held a variety of progressively senior management positions with Cabano Transport in both Montréal and Ottawa and with the Montreal Urban Transit system (STM). In 1997, he joined the Oshawa Group as Director, Employee Relations and in 2000 was appointed Vice President, Human Resources and Internal Communications, Sobeys Quebéc. In 2010, he assumed additional responsibility for the Company’s Distribution & Logistics function in Québec. Mr. Gagné is actively involved in community sports and leisure. Mr. Gagné has a Bachelor’s Degree and a Master’s Degree from Laval University.

Lyne Castonguay Ms. Lyne Castonguay is Executive Vice President - Merchandising of the company. She is responsibility for category management, marketing, data insights, research, procurement, private label and merchandising as well as the company’s digital strategy. For the past 14 years Ms. Castonguay has held progressively senior positions with The Home Depot both in Canada and, for the past 12 years, the United States, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Home Services. Prior to The Home Depot Ms. Castonguay worked for General Electric in Canada where she held numerous roles including General Manager for the Canadian lighting business. She has experience in both retailing and manufacturing in the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia.

Clinton Keay Mr. Clinton D. Keay is Executive Vice President - Technology of the Company. Prior to February 2014 was Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer, Sobeys. Prior to October 2011 he was Senior Vice President, Information and Technology and Business Process Optimization.

Jason Potter Mr. Jason Potter is Executive Vice President - Operations of the company. Prior to April, 2015 was President, Sobeys Multi-Format Operations. Prior to October 2011 he was President Operations, Sobeys Atlantic.

Karin McCaskill Ms. Karin McCaskill is Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary of Empire Company Ltd. Prior to September 2014 was Corporate Secretary, Empire.

Frank Sobey Mr. Frank C. Sobey is Non-Independent Director of Empire Company Limited. He is Chairman of Crombie REIT. Mr. Sobey was Vice President, Real Estate of Empire Company Limited until his retirement in June 2014 after 36 years with the Company. He serves as Chairman of the Dalhousie Medical Research Foundation and as a Board member of the Canadian-U.S. Fulbright Program. Mr. Sobey previously served as a director of Wajax Income Fund (now Wajax Corporation). Mr. Sobey graduated from Harvard University Business School’s Advanced Management Program and earned the ICD.D designation. He holds an honourary degree from Dalhousie University.

Karl Sobey Mr. Karl R. Sobey is Non-Independent Director of Empire Company Limited. He is a corporate director and President of Caribou River Investments Limited and JAFA Investments Limited. He was President of the Atlantic Division of Sobeys until his retirement in 2001 after 27 years with the Company. He graduated from the Advanced Management Program at the Richard Ivey School of Business, University of Western Ontario.

Paul Sobey Mr. Paul D. Sobey is Non-Independent Director of Empire Company Limited. He is a corporate director. Mr. Sobey was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Empire Company Limited from 1998 until his retirement in December 2013 after 31 years with the Company. He serves a director of the Bank of Nova Scotia, a trustee of Crombie REIT and Chancellor of Saint Mary’s University. Mr. Sobey previously served as the Chairman of Wajax Income Fund (now Wajax Corporation), a director of Emera Inc., and a member of the Board of Governors of Saint Mary’s University. Mr. Sobey holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Dalhousie University and graduated from Harvard University Business School’s Advanced Management Program. He received an honourary Doctorate of Commerce from Saint Mary’s University and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Nova Scotia.

Robert Sobey Mr. Robert G. C. Sobey is Non-Independent Director of Empire Company Limited. He is a corporate director. Mr. Sobey was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Lawton’s Drug Stores Limited until his retirement in January 2014 after 25 years with Sobeys. He serves as a director of DHX Media Ltd., SeaFort Capital, Norvista Capital Corporation and Stanfield’s Limited. Mr. Sobey sits on the Queen’s School of Business Advisory Board, the Tate (UK) Americas Foundation, and the Atlantic Council of the WWF. Mr. Sobey is Chairman of the Sobey Art Foundation and the D&R Sobey Scholarship Programs, and is an Honourary Chair of Ventures for Canada. He is Honourary Colonel of the 1st Field Artillery Regiment (RCA) for which he received a Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal. Mr. Sobey previously served as Chairman of NSCC, Chairman of AGNS, Vice Chairman of NSCAD, and as a member of the Board of Trustees of Queen’s University and Dalhousie University. Mr. Sobey holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree from Queen’s University and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Babson Graduate School. In 2009, he earned the ICD.D designation.

Francois Vimard Mr. Francois Vimard is Director of the Company. He was appointed the Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Empire and Sobeys Inc. in July 2016. Prior to that, he was the Chief Financial and Administrative Officer. Mr. Vimard has held progressively senior roles since joining Sobeys in 1995. He is a trustee of Crombie REIT and Chair of the GS1 Canada Board of Governors. Mr. Vimard holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree and License in Accounting Sciences from Université Laval. Mr. Vimard is a Chartered Professional Accountant and a member of the Québec Chartered Accounting Order.

Cynthia Devine Ms. Cynthia J. Devine is Independent Director of Empire Company Ltd. She is the Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust. Prior to her appointment as CFO of RioCan in March 2015, Ms. Devine was the CFO of Tim Hortons Inc. from 2003 until 2014. She previously served as a senior executive in a financial capacity at Maple Leaf Foods and Pepsi-Cola Canada, where she was CFO. She serves as a member of the Ivey Advisory Board for the Richard Ivey School of Business. She previously served as a Director of ING Direct Canada. Ms. Devine holds an Honours Business Administration degree from the Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario.

Gregory Josefowicz Mr. Gregory P. Josefowicz is Independent Director of the company. He is a seasoned retailer with over 38 years of business experience. Mr. Josefowicz was Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Borders Group Inc. from 1999 until his retirement in 2006. Prior to that, he held progressively senior roles over a 30-year career at Jewel-Osco, ending as President until the acquisition by Albertsons in 1999. Mr. Josefowicz serves as a director of True Value Company and United States Cellular Corporation. He previously served as the lead director of Roundy’s Inc. and Winn-Dixie Stores, and as a director of Pet Smart, Inc. Tops Markets, Inc and SpartanNash. Mr. Josefowicz holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Marketing from Michigan State University and a Masters of Business degree in Finance from Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management.

Susan Lee Ms. Sue Lee is an Independent Director of the Company. She is a corporate director with more than 30 years of business experience including her most recent role as Senior Vice President, Human Resources and Communications at Suncor, from which she retired in 2012. She previously had a 14 year career with TransAlta, culminating in the role of Vice President of Human Resources. Ms. Lee serves as a director of Bonavista Energy Corporation and Waste Connections Inc. She previously served as a director of Altalink, Holcim Canada and Progressive Waste Solutions. Ms. Lee holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University as well as a Postgraduate Honours Diploma in Personnel Management and Organizational Behaviour from the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. She has completed the ICD Directors Education Program at the Haskayne School of Business in Calgary.

William Linton Mr. William W. Linton is Independent Director of the Company. He is a corporate director with more than 30 years of business experience including his most recent role as Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer at Rogers Communications Inc., from which he retired in 2012. Previously, he held other senior executive positions including President and Chief Executive Officer of Call-Net Enterprises Inc., Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Prior Data Sciences Inc. and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of SHL Systemhouse Inc. Mr. Linton serves as a director of CSL Group Inc. and TMX Group. Mr. Linton holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Saint Mary’s University and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario.

Kevin Lynch The Honourable Dr. Kevin G. Lynch is Independent Director Empire Company Limited since December 20, 2013. He is Vice Chairman of BMO Financial Group. Dr. Lynch is a distinguished former public servant with 33 years of service with the Government of Canada, serving as Clerk of the Privy Council, Secretary to the Cabinet and Head of the Public Service of Canada as well as Deputy Minister of Finance, Deputy Minister of Industry and Canada’s Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund. Dr. Lynch is Chancellor of the University of King’s College, Past Chair of the Board of Governors of the University of Waterloo, Chair of the Canadian Ditchley Foundation, member and Past Chair of the World Economic Forum’s Policy Council on the Global Financial System, a Trustee of the Killam Trusts, Communitech, the Governor General’s Rideau Hall Foundation, and the Asia Pacific Foundation. He serves as a director of CNOOC Limited, Canadian National Railway and the Samara Foundation. Dr. Lynch holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Mount Allison University, a Masters degree in Economics from the University of Manchester and a doctorate in Economics from McMaster University. He also holds ten honourary degrees. He was appointed an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2011 and a Member of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada in 2009. He has been awarded the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal and the Queen’s Golden Jubilee Medal for public service.

John Sobey Mr. John R. Sobey is Independent Director of Empire Company Limited. He is a corporate director and serves a director of Sobeys. Mr. Sobey was President and Chief Operating Officer of Sobeys until his retirement in 2001, after 34 years with the Company. Mr. Sobey previously served as a director of Atlantic Shopping Centers, Hannaford Bros., and Medavie Inc. Mr. Sobey graduated from Harvard University Business School’s Advanced Management Program.