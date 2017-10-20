Enagas SA (ENAG.MC)

Name Description

Antonio Llarden Carratala Mr. Antonio Llarden Carratala serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Enagas SA since October 31, 2007. He has been on the Company's Board since April 22, 2006. He has also served as Member of the Board of Directors and Second Vice Chairman of Caixa Catalunya, as well as Member of the Board of Fundacion Proviure, Member of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board of the Spanish Energy Club and Member of the Board of the Fundation Parc Cientific in representation to Caixa Catalunya. In addition, he has been Member of the Friends Association of the Technical University of Catalonia (AAUPC). He is Representative at the Elcano Royal Institute for International and Strategic Studies and Member of the Board of Protectors of Fundacion del Teatro Real. He is also Chairman of the Foundation for Energy and Environmental Sustainability. He holds a Masters degree in Industrial Engineering from the Polytechnic University of Catalonia. He passed the public examinations and entered into the Superior Corps of State Functionaries.

Marcelino Oreja Arburua Mr. Marcelino Oreja Arburua serves as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Member of the Board of Directors of Enagas SA since September 17, 2012. He has experience in senior management gained working at international business companies. He served as President of FEVE. Previously, he was General Director of Business Systems and Technology Unit of Comsa Emte SA, International Director of Emte SA and General International Director of Aldeasa, as well as General Director of Garrigues & Andersen Patentes y Marcas. He was Member of the European Parliament from 2002 to 2004. He is Industrial Property Agent and holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Escuela Tecnica Superior de Ingenieria (ICAI) and a Masters of Business Administration degree from IESE.

Federico Ferrer Delso Mr. Federico Ferrer Delso serves as Director of Enagas SA, representing Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales (SEPI). since April 25, 2008. Moreover, he acts as Vice President of SEPI. In the past, he served as Commercial Aggregate in Dallas, Trade Commissioner in Bucharest, Head of the Spain's Embassy Commercial Office in the Federal Republic of Germany, Deputy Director General for External Financing (General Directorate of Treasury), Executive Director for Spain, Mexico, Venezuela and Central America in the World Bank, Former Chief Financial Officer and International Relations Director General at Instituto de Credito Oficial (ICO), as well as Economic and Commercial Counselor at the Embassy of Spain in Damascus. He is State Commercial Technician and holds a degree in Economics and Business.

Luis Javier Navarro Vigil Mr. Luis Javier Navarro Vigil serves as Director of Enagas S.A. since July 9, 2002. He acts as Member of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee of the Company. In addition, he was Board Member at BP Espana SA, E.ON Espana and E.ON Renovables. He has been Director of TLA S de RL, Mexico, Member of the Jury of Prince of Asturias Awards, Member of the Governing Board of Trustees of Universidad de Comillas, Member of the Executive Committee of the British-Hispanic Foundation, Member of Jury of King Jaime I Awards, Founding Member of Circulo de Confianza and Officer of the Order of the British Empire.

Jesus Maximo Pedrosa Ortega Mr. Jesus Maximo Pedrosa Ortega serves as Director of Enagas S.A. since April 24, 2013. Moreover, he was named Member of the Nominating, Remunerations and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee within the Company on May 20, 2013. Moreover, he is Former Board Member of Isolux Wat SA and Fabrica de la Moneda y Timbre. He graduated in Industrial Engineering from Escuela Tecnica Superior de Ingenieros Industriales de Madrid, specializing in Energy Technology

Luis Garcia del Rio Mr. Luis Garcia del Rio serves as Independent Director of Enagas, S.A. since March 31, 2017. From 2012 to 2014, he was a Director of YPF, S.A. (Independent Director) on proposal of the private shareholders after their expropriation by the Argentine Government. After having held various positions in the Public Administration, in 2001 he joined the Repsol Group in which he held, among other positions, the Director of the Legal Counsel of Repsol Butano, S.A. and Secretary of its Council (2003-2005) and the Director of Legal Affairs of the Vice Presidencies for Exploration and Production and Liquefied Natural Gas of the Repsol Group (2005-2008).

Antonio Hernandez Mancha Mr. Antonio Hernandez Mancha serves as Independent Director of Enagas, S.A. since March 25, 2014. He also serves as Member of the Court of Arbitration of Madrid's Chamber of Commerce and Industry President and Sole Director of Apple Energy Group Iberia, S.L. Member of C.I.M.A (Corte Civil y Mercantil de Arbitraje), Member of the advisory committee of M&A Arcano Former Vice President of NAP de las Americas Madrid, S.A. Former Chief Executive Officer of NAP de Africa Occidental e Islas Canarias S.A. He is Public Prosecutor.

Ana Palacio Vallelersundi Ms. Ana Palacio Vallelersundi serves as Independent Director of Enagas, S.A. since March 25, 2014. She is Elected as a Director of the Spanish Council of State, Member of Investcorp's International Advisory Committee and Member of the Chérifien des Phosphates Offices. Member of IE Business School's Governing Board. Member of the World Economic Forum's Global Agenda Council and Member of the Executive Board of the Atlantic Council of the United States. Member of the governing bodies of a number of research research centres and public institutions: el Conseil d´Orientation et de Réflexion de l´Assurance de France (CORA), the MD Anderson Cancer Center, Fondation pour le Droit Continental and the Science Board of Real Instituto Elcano. Guest lecturer at Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University. She is Lawyer, founder of Palacio & Asociados law firm.

Marti Parellada Sabata Mr. Marti Parellada Sabata serves as Independent Director of Enagas S.A. since March 17, 2005. In addition, he has been President of Comfor SA, as well as Member of the Board of Directors of EPLIC SA, Group MGO SA and ICO. He is Vice President of Fundacion Instituto Economia de Barcelona, Board Member of Hospital Clinic in Barcelona and Professor at Universidad de Barcelona.

Rosa Rodriguez Diaz Ms. Rosa Rodriguez Diaz serves as Independent Director of Enagas S.A. since April 24, 2013. She is lecturer at Las Palmas de Gran Canaria University, Economics and Business Administration Faculty and Former Vice Secretary of Tax Administration and Planning for the Government of the Canary Islands. She holds a Doctorate degree in Economics and Business Administration.

Gonzalo Solana Gonzalez Mr. Gonzalo Solana Gonzalez serves as Independent Director of Enagas, S.A. since March 25, 2014. He is Director of the Nebrija Santander Chair in International Business Management Lecturer of International Economy at several universities. Founding partner of the law firm Huerta & Solana specialising in competition defence and regulation. Independent board member of OMIClear, Chairman of the Audit Committee and Vicechairman of the Risks Committee. He also served as President of the Tribunal for the Defence of Competition from 2000 to 2005. He was Assistant of the Chairman, Analysis and Strategy Director (2006-2011) and Studies Director (1986-2000) of the Consejo Superior de Cámaras. He was Board member at the National Institute of Statistics (1986-2000 and 2006-2011) and Chairman of the Regional Statistics Committee. He worked as Economist at Study Services of Instituto de Estudios Económicos (1981-1986) He also worked as lecturer of Applied Economics at San Pablo CEU University and of International Economy at Deusto University.

Isabel Tocino Biscarolasaga Ms. Isabel Tocino Biscarolasaga serves as Independent Director of Enagas, S.A. since March 25, 2014. She is elected as member of the Spanish Council of State Independent Director of Banco Santander Independent Director of ENCE. Previously she also served as Former Spanish Minister for the Environment (1996-2000) Former Chairwoman for Spain and Portugal and former Vice-Chairwoman for Europe of Siebel Systems (subsequently acquired by Oracle) Former legal advisor to the Nuclear Energy Board (currently CIEMAT) Member of the Spanish Royal Academy of Doctors. She holds a degree in Business Administration from Harvard Business School and same degree from Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE).