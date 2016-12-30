Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO)

Name Description

Gregory Ebel Mr. Gregory L. Ebel serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Ebel served as Chairman, President and CEO of Spectra Energy from January 1, 2009 to February 27, 2017, at which time became a Director of Enbridge and Chair of the Enbridge Board. Prior to that time, Mr. Ebel served as Spectra Energy’s Group Executive and Chief Financial Officer beginning in January 2007. He served as President of Union Gas Limited from January 2005 until January 2007, and Vice President, Investor & Shareholder Relations of Duke Energy Corporation from November 2002 until January 2005. Mr. Ebel joined Duke Energy in March 2002 as Managing Director of Mergers and Acquisitions in connection with Duke Energy’s acquisition of Westcoast Energy Inc. Mr. Ebel holds a BA (Bachelor of Arts, Honours) from York University.

Albert Monaco Mr. Albert Monaco serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Enbridge Inc. Mr. Monaco joined Enbridge in 1995 and has held increasingly senior positions. He has been President & Chief Executive Officer of Enbridge since October 1, 2012 and has served as President of Enbridge since February 27, 2012. Mr. Monaco holds an MBA (Master of Business Administration) from the University of Calgary and has a Chartered Professional Accountant designation.

Cynthia Hansen Ms. Cynthia L. Hansen serves as President - Gas Distribution & Power of the Company. She has been President, Gas Distribution & Power & President of EGD since June 2016. Senior Vice President, Operations of EPI from January 2015 to May 2016. Senior Vice President, Enterprise Safety & Operational Reliability from February 2013 to December 2014. Vice President, System Performance & Solutions of EPI from July 2012 to February 2013. Vice President, Canadian Operations of EPI from October 2010 to July 2013.

C. Gregory Harper Mr. C. Gregory Harper serves as President - Gas Pipelines and Processing of Enbridge Inc. Mr. Harper joins Enbridge from Southwestern Energy, where he held the position of Senior Vice President, Midstream. He previously held senior leadership roles with Centerpoint Energy, Spectra Energy Partners, LP and Duke Energy. In 2013, he served as Chairman of the Board of the Interstate Natural Gas Association of America (INGAA). He is actively involved in community service, including educational, industry, professional, and arts organizations. Mr. Harper holds a B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Kentucky and an MBA from the University of Houston.

John Whelen Mr. John K. Whelen serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of Enbridge Inc., since 15 October 2014. Mr. Whelen has held roles of increasing responsibility over 22 years at Enbridge, including executive positions in treasury, risk management, corporate planning and development, and financial reporting. He served most recently as Senior Vice President, Finance and Senior Vice President, Corporate Development. He also served as the chief financial officer and then as president of the Enbridge Income Fund, where he led the business through a period of significant growth. Mr. Whelen has extensive experience in capital markets and has been instrumental in securing billions of dollars in growth capital funding for Enbridge. He was Senior Vice President, Finance from July 2014 to October 2014. Senior Vice President & Controller from April 2011 to July 2014.

D. Guy Jarvis Mr. D. Guy Jarvis serves as Executive Vice President, President - Liquids Pipelines and Major Projects of the Company since May 2016. He has been President, Liquids Pipelines from March 2014 to May 2016. Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, Liquids Pipelines from October 2013 to March 2014. President, Gas Distribution and President of EGD from September 2011 to October 2013.

Byron Neiles Mr. Byron C. Neiles serves as Executive Vice President - Corporate Services of the Company since May 2016. He has been Senior Vice President, Major Projects (including Western Access/Northern Gateway) and Enterprise Safety & Operational Reliability from January 2015 to May 2016. Senior Vice President, Major Projects from November, 2011 to January 2015.

Karen Radford Ms. Karen L. Radford serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Transformation Officer of the Company since May 2016. She has been Executive Vice President, People, Planet & Partners from November 2015 to May 2016. Executive Vice President, People & Partners from September 2011 to November 2015. Various Executive Vice President and President positions with TELUS Corporation (a telecommunications company) from July 2004 to January 2011.

Robert Rooney Mr. Robert R. Rooney, QC. serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer of the Company since February 2017. Managing Director and Co-Founder of RimRock Oil and Gas (an oil and gas company) from December 2015 to January 2017. Executive Vice President, Corporate of Talisman Energy (an oil and gas company) from November 2008 to May 2015.

Vernon Yu Mr. Vernon D. Yu serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Development Officer of the Company since May 2016. He was Senior Vice President, Corporate Planning & Chief Development Officer from January 2015 to May 2016. Senior Vice President, Corporate Development from July 2014 to January 2015. Senior Vice President, Business & Market Development of EPI from February 2013 to July 2014. Vice President, Business & Market Development of EPI from July 2012 to February 2013. Vice President, Business Development of EPI from October 2010 to July 2012.

Pamela Carter Ms. Pamela Lynn Carter serves as Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Carter is the retired President of Cummins Distribution Business, a division of Cummins Inc., a global manufacturer of diesel engines and related technologies. She assumed that role in 2008 and served in that position until she retired in April 2015. She previously served as President — Cummins Filtration, then as Vice President and General Manager of Europe, Middle East and Africa business and operations for Cummins Inc. since 1999. Ms. Carter served as Vice President and General Counsel of Cummins Inc. from 1997 to 1999. Prior to joining Cummins Inc., she served as the Attorney General for the State of Indiana from 1993 to 1997. In 2010, Ms. Carter was appointed to the Export-Import Bank of the United States’ sub-Saharan Africa Advisory Council. Ms. Carter holds a BA (Bachelor of Arts) from the University of Detroit Mercy, a MSW (Master of Social Work) from University of Michigan and a JD (Juris Doctor) from Indiana University Law School.

Clarence Cazalot Mr. Clarence Peter Cazalot, Jr. serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Cazalot is the retired Executive Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Marathon Oil Corporation (Marathon) (public exploration and production company). He was Executive Chairman of Marathon from August 2013 to December 2013; Chairman from 2011 to 2013; and President, Chief Executive Officer and director from 2002 to August 2013. From 2000 to 2001, he served as Vice Chairman of USX Corporation and President of Marathon. Mr. Cazalot held various executive positions with Texaco Inc. from 1972 to 2000. He is a member of the Advisory Board of the James A. Baker III Institute for Public Policy, the Board of Visitors of the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, the Memorial Hermann Health Systems Board and the LSU Foundation. Mr. Cazalot holds a BS (Bachelor of Science in Geology) from Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, an honorary PhD (Doctor of Philosophy, Humane Letters) from Louisiana State University and an honorary PhD (Doctor of Philosophy, Engineering) from Colorado School of Mines.

Marcel Coutu Mr. Marcel R. Coutu serves as Independent Director of Enbridge Inc. Mr. Coutu was the Chairman of Syncrude Canada Ltd. (integrated oil sands project) from 2003 to 2014 and was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Oil Sands Limited from 2001 until January 2014. From 1999 to 2001, he was Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Gulf Canada Resources Limited. Prior to 1999, Mr. Coutu held various executive positions with TransCanada PipeLines Limited and various positions in the areas of corporate finance, investment banking and mining and oil and gas exploration and development. Mr. Coutu holds an HBSc (Bachelor of Science, Honours Earth Science) and an MBA (Master of Business Administration) from the University of Western Ontario.

V. Maureen Darkes Ms. V. Maureen Kempston Darkes, LL.D. serves as Independent Director of Enbridge Inc. Ms. Kempston Darkes is the retired Group Vice President and President Latin America, Africa and Middle East, General Motors Corporation (automotive corporation and vehicle manufacturer). From 1994 to 2001, she was the President and General Manager of General Motors of Canada Limited and Vice President of General Motors Corporation. Ms. Kempston Darkes holds a BA (Bachelor of Arts) and an LLB (Bachelor of Laws), both from the University of Toronto.

James England Mr. James Herbert England serves as Independent Director of Enbridge Inc. Mr. England has been Chair & Chief Executive Officer of Stahlman-England Irrigation Inc. (contracting company) in southwest Florida since 2000. From 1993 to 1997, Mr. England was the Chair, President & Chief Executive Officer of Sweet Ripe Drinks Ltd. (fruit beverage manufacturing company). Prior to 1993, Mr. England held various executive positions with John Labatt Limited (brewing company) and its operating companies, including the position of Chief Executive Officer of Labatt Brewing Company – Prairie Region (brewing company), Catelli Inc. (food manufacturing company) and Johanna Dairies Inc. (dairy company). In 1993, Mr. England retired as Senior Vice President, Finance and Corporate Development & Chief Financial Officer of John Labatt Limited. Mr. England holds a BA (Bachelor of Arts) from the Royal Military College of Canada and an MBA (Master of Business Administration) from York University. He also has a CA (Chartered Accountant) designation.

Charles Fischer Mr. Charles Wayne Fischer serves as Independent Director of the Enbridge Inc. Mr. Fischer was the President & Chief Executive Officer of Nexen Inc. (oil and gas company) from 2001 to 2008. From 1994 to 2001, Mr. Fischer held various executive positions within Nexen Inc., including the positions of Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer in which he was responsible for all Nexen’s conventional oil and gas business in Western Canada, the US Gulf Coast and all international locations, as well as oil sands, marketing and information systems activities worldwide. Prior thereto, Mr. Fischer held positions with Dome Petroleum Ltd. (oil and gas company), Hudson’s Bay Oil & Gas Ltd. (oil and gas company), Bow Valley Industries Ltd. (oil and gas company), Sproule Associates Ltd. (petroleum consulting firm) and Encor Energy Ltd. (oil and gas company). Mr. Fischer holds a BSc (Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering) and an MBA (Master of Business Administration), both from the University of Calgary.

Michael McShane Mr. Michael M. McShane serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. McShane served as a director and as President and Chief Executive Officer of Grant Prideco, Inc. (supplier of drill pipe and drill stem accessories) from June 2002 and assumed the role of Chairman of the Board of Grant Prideco beginning in May 2004. Mr. McShane retired from Grant Prideco following its acquisition by National Oilwell Varco, Inc. in April 2008. Prior to joining Grant Prideco, Mr. McShane was Senior Vice President-Finance and Chief Financial Officer and director of BJ Services Company LLC beginning in 1990. Mr. McShane serves as an Advisor to Advent International Corporation, a global private equity firm. Mr. McShane also serves as an advisor to TPH Asset Management, LLC. Mr. McShane holds a BBA (Bachelor of Business Administration) from the University of Texas and has a Chartered Professional Accountant designation.

Michael Phelps Mr. Michael E.J. Phelps serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Phelps is Chairman and founder of Dornoch Capital Inc., a private investment company. From January 1988 to 2002, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer, and subsequently as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, of Westcoast Energy Inc., based in Vancouver, B.C. In 2001, Mr. Phelps was appointed as an Officer to the Order of Canada. In 2003, the Canadian government appointed Mr. Phelps as Chairman of the Wise Persons’ Committee, a panel developed to review Canada’s system of securities regulation. Mr. Phelps holds a BA (Bachelor of Arts) and LLB (Bachelor of Laws) from the University of Manitoba and an LLM (Master of Laws) from the London School of Economics.

Rebecca Roberts Ms. Rebecca B. Roberts serves as Independent Director of Enbridge Inc. Ms. Roberts was President of Chevron Pipe Line Company (pipeline company) from 2006 to 2011 where she was responsible for Chevron’s US network of pipelines transporting crude oil, natural gas and petroleum products and for supporting pipeline development projects worldwide. From 2003 to 2006, she was President of Chevron Global Power Generation which owned and operated assets in the US and Asia and provided technical support globally. She held various other management and technical positions with Chevron, its predecessors and its subsidiaries from 1974 to 2003. Ms. Roberts holds a BSc (Bachelor of Science) in Chemistry from McNeese State University.

Dan Tutcher Mr. Dan C. Tutcher serves as Independent Director of Enbridge Inc. Mr. Tutcher has been President, Chief Executive Officer & Chair of the Board of Trustees of Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund since 2013. Since its inception in 2007, Mr. Tutcher has also been a Principal in Center Coast Capital Advisors L.P. (investment adviser). He was the Group Vice President, Transportation South of Enbridge, as well as President of Enbridge Energy Company, Inc. (general partner of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. and an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Enbridge) and Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (public management company in which Enbridge holds 100% of the unlisted voting shares) from May 2001 until retirement on May 1, 2006. From 1992 to May 2001, he was the Chair of the Board of directors, President & Chief Executive Officer of Midcoast Energy Resources, Inc. Mr. Tutcher holds a BBA (Bachelor of Business Administration) from Washburn University.