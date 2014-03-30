Engineers India Ltd (ENGI.NS)

Name Description

Sanjay Gupta Shri. Sanjay Gupta is an Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director, Director - Commercial of Engineers India Ltd. He is a B.E. from IIT, Roorkee and has about 33 years of experience in implementation of mega grassroots and brownfield projects in Refineries and Petrochemicals. He was also entrusted with the task of leading the implementation of the first ever OBE Project and pioneered the same in the Hydrocarbon sector in India. Several projects on this mode have been implemented by the Company, thereafter. He is primarily responsible for all the commercial functions of the company including, Estimation, Contracting, Inspection and Business Development. He has been additionally entrusted with the task of the largest ever overseas assignment of the Grassroots Refinery cum Petrochemical Complex of the Dangote Group in Nigeria. Over and above is responsible in evolving the Strategy Plan and suo-moto studies to initiate projects towards optimization/Energy Improvement in existing facilities in India and abroad.

Rajan Kapur Shri. Rajan Kapur is the Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of Engineers India Limited.

Ajay Deshpande Shri. Ajay Narayan Deshpande has been appointed as Director - Technical, Additional Director of Engineers India Limited effective April 01, 2013. He has a Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering from Nagpur University and a Master's Degree in Systems & Management from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, securing the first rank in both the programs. He has worked in various capacities of our Company over the past 33 years, including oil and gas, refinery and petrochemicals sector, covering the functions of process design/development, research and development, plant operations and safety, heat & mass transfer, environmental engineering, specialist materials and maintenance services and information technology in the Technology Division. He has exposure of working in Projects Division also. He has been responsible for the business growth and technology initiatives of the Company and was also responsible for meeting the company's targets on R&D and sustainable development. He has co-authored six patent applications on behalf of the Company. He has served as Director on the Board of CEIL for two years. As Director (Technical) he is now responsible for all Technology and Engineering Divisions within the Company.

Archana Mathur Dr. Archana S. Mathur is Government nominee Director of Government of Engineers India Limited since August 2012. She has a Master’s Degree in Economics from the Delhi School of Economics, Delhi University and Ph. D. in the field of international trade from the Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. She joined the Indian Economic Service in 1982. Over the course of 29 years in the government service, Dr. Mathur has served in various economic ministries of the Government of India.

Sandeep Poundrik Shri. Sandeep Poundrik is Government Director of the Company. He is Joint Secretary (Refinery), Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas.

Rajesh Gogna Shri. Rajesh Kumar Gogna serves as Additional Non-Official Independent Director of the Company. He holds B.A. and LLB.