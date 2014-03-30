Entertainment Network India Ltd (ENIL.NS)

Name Description

Vineet Jain Mr. Vineet Jain is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED. He is a trustee and board member of several organizations, Mr. Vineet Jain – Chairman & Non Executive Director (ENIL) holds a Bachelor’s degree (B. Sc.) in International Business Administration in Marketing from Switzerland. As the Managing Director of Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd., Mr. Jain is acknowledged as a thought leader in transforming the Times Group from a publishing house to a diversified media conglomerate. He has made a significant difference to the landscape of the new age media in India. His leadership in the domain of Internet, Radio and Out of Home has added a new impetus to the categories. He is on the managing committees of philanthropic organizations viz. The Times Foundation, The Times of India Relief Fund and the S. P. Jain Foundation. Mr. Jain is also a member of the Board of Directors of The Press Trust of India Ltd.

Prashant Panday Mr. Prashant Panday is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED. He is an Engineering graduate in Electronics & Communications, and has done his PGDM from IIM Bangalore (1990). Mr. Panday is the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He has been associated with the Company since August 2000 and has played a key role in bringing in the radio revolution in India. Over the last 10 years, he has played a role in making Mirchi the #1 radio brand in the Country in terms of listenership (IRS Q4, 2011: 39.51 million), as well as total income (? 313 crores in FY12). In 2008, Mirchi was rated the #1 media brand - ahead of The Times of India and Star Plus - in the IMRB- Pitch survey. Mirchi also received radio company of the year award for the third year in a row from FICCI. He leads a team of about 750 professionals in the Company. Mr. Panday has total experience of 22 years in industries ranging from Advertising, Banking, FMCG & Media. Priorto joining the Company, he has worked with Citibank, Pepsi, HUL, Mudraand Modi Revlon. His areas of strength include Marketing & Sales, Analytics & Strategy and People management. Mr. Panday is the Chairman of the FICCI Radio committee, Sr. VP in the Association of Radio Operators of India (AROI), a member of the MRUC Governing Board, and a member of the CII Entertainment Committee. He also served as a member of the Ministry of I&B's committee on fighting piracy. He is a speaker at various industry forums.

N. Subramanian Mr. N. Subramanian is Group Chief Financial Officer of ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED. N. Subramanian joined ENIL in December 2006 and is its Group Chief Financial Officer. Before joining ENIL, he was the Chief Financial Officer of SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. Mr. N. Subramanian’s 25 years of experience across industry segments spans Strategy , managing Early Stage Businesses and Turnaround situations, Capital and Debt markets, M&A, Private Equity and Restructuring, Commercial Functions, Accounting, Taxation and Legal Affairs. He has also held senior management positions in the ICICI Group and Dresdner Kleinworth Capital. During the early part of his professional career, he handled a variety of roles in Brooke Bond Lipton (a Hindustan Unilever Group Company). Mr. N. Subramanian holds a Graduate Degree in Commerce and is a Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant and a Company Secretary. He is also an Alumnus of the Harvard Business School. Mr. N. Subramanian has served on committees constituted by SEBI, RBI, IRDA and the Ministry of Finance. He has also received awards and recognitions in the Times Group.

Hitesh Sharma Mr. Hitesh Sharma is Chief Operating Officer of ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED. Hitesh Sharma joined Radio Mirchi in May 2003. He holds a masters degree from IMT Gaziabad. Hitesh has a rich experience in FMCG, Consumer Durable, Telecom & Media Sector. Hitesh has around 17 years of experience & has worked with renowned companies like Dabur, National Panasonic, Bharti Cellular to name a few.

Yatish Mehrishi Mr. Yatish Mehrishi has been appointed as the Executive Vice President, Regional Director - West and Central India of ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED., with effect from December 18, 2012. Mehrishi had joined Radio Mirchi in 2009 as Station Director Delhi and Cluster Head - North India. Yatish holds degrees in B Tech & MBA. Prior to joining Mirchi, he has worked with brands such as Pepsi, Motorola and Airtel.

Tapas Sen Mr. Tapas Sen is Chief Programming Officer of Entertainment Network (India) Limited. He is responsible for the complete content of all FM radio stations currently run by the Company. Prior to joining ENIL in 2001, he has been with the Times Group since 1993 as a part of the Times FM's founding team. He is a B.Sc. (Honours) in Zoology, Delhi University and has specialized in Entomology.

Mahesh Shetty Mr. Mahesh Shetty is Chief Strategy Officer, Regional Director - North & East Region of ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED. Mr. Shetty joined Radio Mirchi in November 2006. Mahesh has a strong 15 years of experience in media and FMCG sector. Prior to joining ENIL he had a long stint of 11 years with PepsiCo International. In PepsiCo, he was responsible for managing the On Premise & Modern Trade sales channels for India along with managing Key national customer relationships. Prior to this he has held various Regional sales & marketing managerial roles in PepsiCo. Mahesh holds a Bachelors degree in Commerce from Mumbai University and a MBA from Institute for Technology & Management, Mumbai.

Ravindra Kulkarni Mr. Ravindra Kulkarni is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Entertainment Network (India) Limited. Mr. Ravindra Kulkarni holds a Masters degree in Law from University of Mumbai also holds a Bachelors degree in Science from University of Mumbai. Having been in the legal arena for nearly four decades, Mr. Kulkarni has experience as a legal practitioner, particularly on matters relating to foreign collaborations, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, public offerings for listing of securities in India as well as in international markets, infrastructure projects, etc. He is a senior partner of M/s. Khaitan & Co., one of India's law firms and heads their Mumbai office. He is on the Boards of several listed companies as an independent director. He is also a member of the Advisory Committee and also a faculty member of the Post Graduate Diploma Course in Securities Law at the Government Law College, Mumbai.

Narayanan Kumar Shri. Narayanan Kumar is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Entertainment Network (India) Limited. He is an Engineering Graduate in Electronics and Communication, is the Vice-Chairman of The Sanmar Group, a well known industrial conglomerate with global presence in niche businesses of Chemicals (including Speciality Chemicals), Engineering Technologies (Products and Steel Castings) and Shipping. He is the Honorary Consul General of Greece in Chennai. Mr. Kumar is an active spokesperson of industry and trade and is a Past President of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), an industrial body. He participates in the functioning of various other prominent apex bodies. Mr. Kumar is also on the Boards of several public limited companies and carries with him experience in the sphere of Technology, Managementand Finance.