Entertainment Network India Ltd (ENIL.NS)
ENIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
772.00INR
19 Oct 2017
772.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.70 (+0.09%)
Rs0.70 (+0.09%)
Prev Close
Rs771.30
Rs771.30
Open
Rs789.10
Rs789.10
Day's High
Rs789.10
Rs789.10
Day's Low
Rs756.70
Rs756.70
Volume
3,197
3,197
Avg. Vol
9,041
9,041
52-wk High
Rs1,005.00
Rs1,005.00
52-wk Low
Rs677.15
Rs677.15
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Vineet Jain
|50
|2007
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Prashant Panday
|48
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
N. Subramanian
|2006
|Group Chief Financial Officer
|
Hitesh Sharma
|2010
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Rahul Balyan
|Executive Vice President - Digital
|
Yatish Mehrishi
|2012
|Executive Vice President, Regional Director - West and Central India
|
Anand Parameswaran
|Executive Vice President, Regional Director - South Region
|
Vanditta Hegde
|2014
|Senior Vice President, Legal Head
|
G Jayanta
|Executive Vice President - Marketing
|
Tapas Sen
|2006
|Chief Programming Officer
|
Mahesh Shetty
|2010
|Chief Strategy Officer, Regional Director - North & East Region
|
Ravindra Kulkarni
|72
|2007
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Narayanan Kumar
|67
|2005
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Punita Lal
|2016
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Richard Saldanha
|71
|2010
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Mehul Shah
|2014
|Senior Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer, Secretary, IR Contact Officer
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Vineet Jain
|Mr. Vineet Jain is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED. He is a trustee and board member of several organizations, Mr. Vineet Jain – Chairman & Non Executive Director (ENIL) holds a Bachelor’s degree (B. Sc.) in International Business Administration in Marketing from Switzerland. As the Managing Director of Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd., Mr. Jain is acknowledged as a thought leader in transforming the Times Group from a publishing house to a diversified media conglomerate. He has made a significant difference to the landscape of the new age media in India. His leadership in the domain of Internet, Radio and Out of Home has added a new impetus to the categories. He is on the managing committees of philanthropic organizations viz. The Times Foundation, The Times of India Relief Fund and the S. P. Jain Foundation. Mr. Jain is also a member of the Board of Directors of The Press Trust of India Ltd.
|
Prashant Panday
|Mr. Prashant Panday is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED. He is an Engineering graduate in Electronics & Communications, and has done his PGDM from IIM Bangalore (1990). Mr. Panday is the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He has been associated with the Company since August 2000 and has played a key role in bringing in the radio revolution in India. Over the last 10 years, he has played a role in making Mirchi the #1 radio brand in the Country in terms of listenership (IRS Q4, 2011: 39.51 million), as well as total income (? 313 crores in FY12). In 2008, Mirchi was rated the #1 media brand - ahead of The Times of India and Star Plus - in the IMRB- Pitch survey. Mirchi also received radio company of the year award for the third year in a row from FICCI. He leads a team of about 750 professionals in the Company. Mr. Panday has total experience of 22 years in industries ranging from Advertising, Banking, FMCG & Media. Priorto joining the Company, he has worked with Citibank, Pepsi, HUL, Mudraand Modi Revlon. His areas of strength include Marketing & Sales, Analytics & Strategy and People management. Mr. Panday is the Chairman of the FICCI Radio committee, Sr. VP in the Association of Radio Operators of India (AROI), a member of the MRUC Governing Board, and a member of the CII Entertainment Committee. He also served as a member of the Ministry of I&B's committee on fighting piracy. He is a speaker at various industry forums.
|
N. Subramanian
|Mr. N. Subramanian is Group Chief Financial Officer of ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED. N. Subramanian joined ENIL in December 2006 and is its Group Chief Financial Officer. Before joining ENIL, he was the Chief Financial Officer of SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. Mr. N. Subramanian’s 25 years of experience across industry segments spans Strategy , managing Early Stage Businesses and Turnaround situations, Capital and Debt markets, M&A, Private Equity and Restructuring, Commercial Functions, Accounting, Taxation and Legal Affairs. He has also held senior management positions in the ICICI Group and Dresdner Kleinworth Capital. During the early part of his professional career, he handled a variety of roles in Brooke Bond Lipton (a Hindustan Unilever Group Company). Mr. N. Subramanian holds a Graduate Degree in Commerce and is a Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant and a Company Secretary. He is also an Alumnus of the Harvard Business School. Mr. N. Subramanian has served on committees constituted by SEBI, RBI, IRDA and the Ministry of Finance. He has also received awards and recognitions in the Times Group.
|
Hitesh Sharma
|Mr. Hitesh Sharma is Chief Operating Officer of ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED. Hitesh Sharma joined Radio Mirchi in May 2003. He holds a masters degree from IMT Gaziabad. Hitesh has a rich experience in FMCG, Consumer Durable, Telecom & Media Sector. Hitesh has around 17 years of experience & has worked with renowned companies like Dabur, National Panasonic, Bharti Cellular to name a few.
|
Rahul Balyan
|
Yatish Mehrishi
|Mr. Yatish Mehrishi has been appointed as the Executive Vice President, Regional Director - West and Central India of ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED., with effect from December 18, 2012. Mehrishi had joined Radio Mirchi in 2009 as Station Director Delhi and Cluster Head - North India. Yatish holds degrees in B Tech & MBA. Prior to joining Mirchi, he has worked with brands such as Pepsi, Motorola and Airtel.
|
Anand Parameswaran
|
Vanditta Hegde
|
G Jayanta
|
Tapas Sen
|Mr. Tapas Sen is Chief Programming Officer of Entertainment Network (India) Limited. He is responsible for the complete content of all FM radio stations currently run by the Company. Prior to joining ENIL in 2001, he has been with the Times Group since 1993 as a part of the Times FM's founding team. He is a B.Sc. (Honours) in Zoology, Delhi University and has specialized in Entomology.
|
Mahesh Shetty
|Mr. Mahesh Shetty is Chief Strategy Officer, Regional Director - North & East Region of ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED. Mr. Shetty joined Radio Mirchi in November 2006. Mahesh has a strong 15 years of experience in media and FMCG sector. Prior to joining ENIL he had a long stint of 11 years with PepsiCo International. In PepsiCo, he was responsible for managing the On Premise & Modern Trade sales channels for India along with managing Key national customer relationships. Prior to this he has held various Regional sales & marketing managerial roles in PepsiCo. Mahesh holds a Bachelors degree in Commerce from Mumbai University and a MBA from Institute for Technology & Management, Mumbai.
|
Ravindra Kulkarni
|Mr. Ravindra Kulkarni is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Entertainment Network (India) Limited. Mr. Ravindra Kulkarni holds a Masters degree in Law from University of Mumbai also holds a Bachelors degree in Science from University of Mumbai. Having been in the legal arena for nearly four decades, Mr. Kulkarni has experience as a legal practitioner, particularly on matters relating to foreign collaborations, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, public offerings for listing of securities in India as well as in international markets, infrastructure projects, etc. He is a senior partner of M/s. Khaitan & Co., one of India's law firms and heads their Mumbai office. He is on the Boards of several listed companies as an independent director. He is also a member of the Advisory Committee and also a faculty member of the Post Graduate Diploma Course in Securities Law at the Government Law College, Mumbai.
|
Narayanan Kumar
|Shri. Narayanan Kumar is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Entertainment Network (India) Limited. He is an Engineering Graduate in Electronics and Communication, is the Vice-Chairman of The Sanmar Group, a well known industrial conglomerate with global presence in niche businesses of Chemicals (including Speciality Chemicals), Engineering Technologies (Products and Steel Castings) and Shipping. He is the Honorary Consul General of Greece in Chennai. Mr. Kumar is an active spokesperson of industry and trade and is a Past President of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), an industrial body. He participates in the functioning of various other prominent apex bodies. Mr. Kumar is also on the Boards of several public limited companies and carries with him experience in the sphere of Technology, Managementand Finance.
|
Punita Lal
|
Richard Saldanha
|Mr. Richard Saldanha is Non-Executive Independent Director of Entertainment Network (India) Limited. He is a graduate Mechanical Engineer, served Hindustan Lever & Unilever pic with distinction for 30 years. He spent almost 10 years in Latin America. He was Technical Director of Unilever Venezuela, Vice-President - Supply Chain for Unilever Andina, (Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador) rising to be Chairman and CEO of Unilever Peru and a Member of the Unilever Latin America Board. As Managing Director of Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd., a $ 1.5 bn enterprise, Mr. Saldanha brought to the Company, experience and experience gained in Unilever Companies worldwide as well as in India. He defined his Role at Haldia as ~a role that provides clear vision and strategic direction, that builds culture, business ethic, structure and processes to deliver business performance and Corporate Governance'. He is currently an Executive Director of Blackstone India and before that he was a Member of the Board of The Times of India Group where he spent 5 years to help build organizational capability, culture and competitiveness. His 45 years of corporate experience in a gamut of functions that ranged from Manufacturing and Planning to Corporate Development and General Management have given him learning and insights which have proved to be invaluable for restructuring and reorganizing companies as well as for managing partnerships and strategic alliances in an international arena. He has been a Board Member since the mid 80's on several Boards nationally and internationally. Mr. Saldanha has been associated with various chambers of commerce and industry bodies, both in India and globally, in various capacities. He was also the Founder President of Bal Raksha Bharat, India and a Former President of Delhi Management Association.
|
Mehul Shah
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Vineet Jain
|--
|
Prashant Panday
|26,022,400
|
N. Subramanian
|--
|
Hitesh Sharma
|--
|
Rahul Balyan
|--
|
Yatish Mehrishi
|--
|
Anand Parameswaran
|--
|
Vanditta Hegde
|--
|
G Jayanta
|--
|
Tapas Sen
|--
|
Mahesh Shetty
|--
|
Ravindra Kulkarni
|600,000
|
Narayanan Kumar
|600,000
|
Punita Lal
|--
|
Richard Saldanha
|600,000
|
Mehul Shah
|--
As Of 30 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Vineet Jain
|0
|0
|
Prashant Panday
|0
|0
|
N. Subramanian
|0
|0
|
Hitesh Sharma
|0
|0
|
Rahul Balyan
|0
|0
|
Yatish Mehrishi
|0
|0
|
Anand Parameswaran
|0
|0
|
Vanditta Hegde
|0
|0
|
G Jayanta
|0
|0
|
Tapas Sen
|0
|0
|
Mahesh Shetty
|0
|0
|
Ravindra Kulkarni
|0
|0
|
Narayanan Kumar
|0
|0
|
Punita Lal
|0
|0
|
Richard Saldanha
|0
|0
|
Mehul Shah
|0
|0