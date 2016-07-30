Eoh Holdings Ltd (EOHJ.J)

Name Description

Sandile Zungu Mr. Sandile Donald Muziwenkosi Zungu is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of EOH Holdings Ltd. He is the Executive Chairman of Zungu Investments Company (Zico), a diversified industrial holdings organisation with interests that include financial services, media, automotive, resources and gaming. He holds several non-executive directorships and serves on the Council of the University of Cape Town (UCT), the Council of the University of South Africa (UNISA) and the Advisory Board of the UCT Graduate School of Business. He is a member of the Presidential BEE Advisory Council, a trustee on the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflections (MISTRA) and a trustee of Brand South Africa. Sandile has a BSc (Mechanical Engineering) from UCT and MBA from UCT's Graduate School of business. He also completed the Global Leadership Programme at Harvard Business School. He has held various positions at Richards Bay Minerals (RBM), Engen Refinery, National Sorghum Breweries (NSB) and South African Breweries (SAB). Shortly after leaving the corporate finance division of African Merchant Bank (AMB), he became the founding Chief Executive Officer of SARHWU Investment Holdings (SIH).

Zunaid Mayet Mr. Zunaid Mayet has been appointed as the Group Group Chief Executive Officer of the Company., effective June 2017. Prior to this appointment, Zunaid was the CEO of the EOH Industrial Technologies division, a business he started six years ago. He joined EOH eight years ago after spending many years with a global technology and engineering group, fulfilling various leadership and executive leadership roles in Europe, Asia and South Africa. Zunaid, has an education in software engineering, business administration and executive development. He has a solid track record of leading and growing businesses internationally.

John King Mr. John W. King is an Group Financial Director, Executive Director of EOH Holdings Ltd. He is qualified as BCom, BAcc, CA(SA).

Rob Godlonton Mr. Rob Godlonton has been appointed as an Executive Director of the Company. Rob has been the CEO of EOH ICT for the past eight years, having joined EOH nine years ago. Prior to joining EOH, Rob worked for large technology organisations in various international roles. He has spent 13 years in the UK, part of that time as a business owner. Rob, is a Chartered Management Accountant (UK) and has a BCom degree.

Brian Gubbins Mr. Brian Gubbins has been appointed as an Executive Director of the Company. Brian has been the Group Business Development Director for the past eleven years. Prior to joining EOH, Brian worked for PWC for ten years in various roles locally and internationally, half of that time as a partner. Before joining EOH, Brian ran his own business for three years. Brian, holds a BCom, MBS and a MSc degree.

Johan Jaarsveld Mr. Johan Van Jaarsveld has been appointed as an Executive Director of the Company. Johan has been the CEO of EOH BPO for the past eleven years, a division he started just after joining EOH. Prior to joining EOH, Johan ran his own businesses both locally and internationally. Johan, holds a MBL degree.

Ebrahim Laher Mr. Ebrahim Laher has been appointed as an Executive Director of the Company. Ebrahim has been the CEO of EOH International for the past three years. Ebrahim joined EOH eight years ago through the merger of a business he owned. A year later he joined the EOH executive team and was responsible for EOH’s drive into enterprise software applications and public services. Ebrahim, has a B.Sc. and PDM (business administration) qualification.

Jehan Mackay Mr. Jehan Mackay has been appointed as an Executive Directorof the Company. Jehan is the CEO of EOH Public Services and joined EOH following the merger with his IT business that he owned and ran for eleven years. For the past six years Jehan has driven the expansion of EOH into new areas. Jehan, has a BA degree.

Pumeza Bam Ms. Pumeza Bam is re-designated as Non-Executive Director of EOH Holdings Ltd., effect from 1 March 2017. She is qualified as BSc Biochemistry, PMD .

Lynette Molefe Dr. Lynette Moretlo Molefe has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company. Moretlo is a versatile well qualified entrepreneur and an experienced business executive. Moretlo has a broad knowledge of the telemedicine and mobile health industry, and the technology world in general. She runs her own business and is involved in social entrepreneurship programmes locally and internationally. Moretlo has a BSc and a MB ChB degree.

Lucky Khumalo Mr. Lucky Khumalo is an Non-Executive Independent Director of EOH Holdings Ltd. He holds a BSc in Computer Science, Project Management and SCO Ace in UNIX, EDP from Wits. He also has various technical and management qualifications. He sits on various boards and also spends time growing and helping new businesses. Lucky started his career in 1994 as a programmer and has stayed in the ICT sector since then. He has been involved with project management, business analysis and overall business management during his 15 years in the ICT world. In June 2000, Lucky become one of three entrepreneurs to start an IT Services company Mthombo I.T. (‘M-IT’), which grew from 7 people to over 250 employees nationwide within 5 years before the merger with EOH in 2005. Within the last 10 years Lucky has been a founder or co-founder of various businesses in SA: Nature’s Best Foods (2007 – 2010) – a food manufacturing and processing business, RF Scanning Technologies (2007 – 2009) – a niche RF ID services company that supported Symbol RF ID technology from retail hand-held scanners to RF ID solutions, Serengeti Beef Farming (2009 – 2010) – a multi-million dollar beef farming business and RF Scanning Investments – an investment-focused business. In 2001, Lucky was voted the Top Black ICT Individual in the country for the role he played as one of the BEE services companies, M-IT, and in 2004 M-IT was voted the Top Black ICT Company in SA.

Tshilidzi Marwala Prof. Tshilidzi Marwala, Ph.D. is Non-Executive Independent Director of EOH Holdings Ltd. He is a Dean of Engineering at the University of Johannesburg. He was previously a full-time Professor of Electrical Engineering and the Carl and Emily Fuchs Chair of Systems and Control Engineering at the University of the Witwatersrand and executive assistant at the South African Brewery. He was chairperson of the Local Loop Unbundling Committee as well a Non-executive director of SITA (Pty) Limited, a Deputy Chair of Limpopo Business Support Agency and is on the boards of EOH, Denel and City Power Johannesburg. He is the youngest recipient of the Order of Mapungubwe and was awarded the President Award by the National Research Foundation of South Africa. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering (Magna cum laude) from Case Western Reserve University (USA), a Master of Engineering from the University of Pretoria, a PhD in Engineering from Cambridge University, a post doctorate from the Imperial College (London) and completed a programme for Leadership Development at Harvard Business School. His research interests include the application of computational intelligence to engineering, computer science, finance, social science and medicine. He has supervised 45 Masters and PhD students to completion and has published four books, 200 papers in journals, proceedings and book chapters and holds three international patents. He is a Fellow of TWAS, The Academy of Sciences for the Developing World, and a distinguished member of the Association for Computing Machinery.

H. Grathel Motau Ms. Grathel Motau is appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of the company effect from 1 March 2017. She is a Chartered Accountant and holds an MPhil in Development Finance from the University of Stellenbosch. She is currently the chief executive officer at Mmoni Advisory Services, having previously worked as an Audit Partner at KPMG’s Energy and Natural Resources division. Additionally, she has worked for organisations such as Blue IQ Investments, the Industrial Development Corporation and the National Treasury. Grathel is also a non-executive director of Metair Investments Limited and a commissioner of the International Trade Administration Commission of South Africa. Grathel has served on several boards as a chairperson of audit and risk committees, including those of York Timbers Limited, the Road Accident Fund and the Independent Regulatory Board of Auditors. She also served as a council member on the Executive Committee of the University of the Western Cape.

Audrey Mothupi Ms. Audrey Mothupi is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She is the Chief Executive Officer of Systemic Logic Group, a global financial innovation and technology company. Prior to joining Systemic Logic Group, she served as Chief Executive - Strategic Services at Liberty and Head of Inclusive Banking at Standard Bank. She is also an independent, non-executive director of Pick ‘n Pay and serves on other boards of non-profit organisations promoting youth, women development and training. Audrey is a Fellow of the African Leadership Initiative.