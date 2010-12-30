Faurecia SA (EPED.PA)

Name Description

Yann Delabriere Mr. Yann Delabriere is Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of Faurecia SA as of February 16, 2007. He is also a Member of the Strategy Committee. He has been a Member of the Board of Directors of the Company since November 18, 1996. He is also a Director of Capgemini and Societe Generale. He joined PSA Peugeot Citroen Group in 1990 and served as Director of Finance of Peugeot SA as well as a Member of the Executive Committee of the company from 1998 to 2007. His other previous positions include Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Banque PSA Finance and Compagnie Generale de Credit aux Particuliers - Credipar, Chairman of Peugeot Citroen Argentina SA, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Peugeot Finance International and SIT, Vice Chairman of PSA International SA.

Patrick Koller Mr. Patrick Koller serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Faurecia S.A. since February 2, 2015. He graduated in Engineering from Ecole Superieure des Sciences et Technologies de l'Ingenieur de Nancy (Universite Henri Poincare - Nancy I) and graduated in Business from the Institut Francais de Gestion (IFG). From 1999 to 2000, he worked as Managing Director of Engine Cooling Europe Division of Valeo. Following this, Mr. Koller served as Managing Director of Polyamide Intermediates of Rhodia, and from 2003 to 2006 as Group Industrial and Purchasing Director of Rhodia.

Jean-Pierre Sounillac Mr. Jean-Pierre Sounillac serves as Executive Vice-President, Group Human Resources, Member of the Executive Committee of Faurecia S.A. since September 21, 2004. He graduated in Political Science from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Toulouse, and in Business from Institut de Gestion Sociale in Paris. Mr. Sounillac also worked for Valeo as Human Resources Director and for Alstom T&D as Human Resources Vice President. He joined Faurecia in 2001.

Herve Guyot Mr. Herve Guyot serves as Executive Vice President - Strategy, Member of the Executive Committee of Faurecia SA. Previously, he was Executive Vice President in charge of Group Strategy and Member of the Executive Committee at the Company from 2012. Previously, he held a number of positions at PSA Peugeot Citroen, including Chief Operational Officer of Banque PSA Finance (2004 to 2008). He was also Member of the Executive Committee of Fonds Strategique d’Investissement (FSI) and General Manager of Fonds de Modernisation des Equipementiers Automobiles (FMEA), a unit of FSI specialized in the automotive equipment industry (2008 to 2012). He graduated from the Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris, holds a Diplome d’Etudes Comptables Suprieures (higher accounting studies degree - DECS) and a DESS Banque-Assurance (banking and insurance diploma).

Kate Philipps Ms. Kate Philipps has been Executive Vice President in charge of Communications and Member of the Executive Committee of Faurecia S.A. since 2013. Previously, she served as Vice President of Group Communications at Essilor and Valeo. She graduated from University of Oxford and has an M.B.A. from INSEAD.

Jean-Michel Renaudie Mr. Jean-Michel Renaudie serves as Executive Vice President, Interior Systems and Member of the Executive Committee of Faurecia S.A. since April 1, 2013. Prior to that he was President, Faurecia Interior Systems North America and led the turnaround of the North American business. He joined Sommer Allibert in 1994 and held a succession of posts in France, Belgium, Sweden and Germany before joining the management team of Faurecia Interior Systems as Vice-President, Engineering and Programs from 2002 to 2006 and then Vice President, South Europe Region until 2008.

Christophe Schmitt Mr. Christophe Schmitt serves as Executive Vice President - Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies, Member of the Executive Committee of Faurecia S.A. He graduated in Business Management from ESSEC Business School. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Schmitt worked for Sommer Allibert as General Manager, Automotive in Germany and England, and for Rudolff as Production Manager. He started his career in Faurecia in 2001 as Volkswagen CBU Manager for Interior Systems.

Jacques Mauge Mr. Jacques Mauge serves as Member of the Executive Committee, Advisor to the Chairman and CEO of Faurecia S.A. since March 2, 2015. Previously, he was appointed as Executive Vice-President, Faurecia Automotive Exteriors and Member of the Executive Committee of the COmpany in 2008. He graduated in Engineering from Ecole Superieure d'Ingenieurs ESIGELEC). From 1992 to 1998, he worked as General Manager of Philips Technologies Europe. Following this, he served as Deputy Group Vice President of Security Systems Branch and Group Vice President Caleo Services of OES Branch at Valeo. From 2003 to 2006, Mr. Mauge served as Deputy Executive Vice President, Exhaust Product Group of Faurecia SA, and then as Deputy Executive Vice President of Interior Systems Product Group of Faurecia SA. He has also been a Member of the Fiev Board of Directors and Vice President of CLEPA Board of Directors since 2009.

Jean-Baptiste Chasseloup de Chatillon Mr. Jean-Baptiste Chasseloup de Chatillon is a Director of Faurecia S.A. as of May 23, 2012. He is a graduate of the Universite Paris Dauphine and Lancaster University (UK). He is currently Chief Financial Officer of the PSA Peugeot Citroen Group and a member of the Management Board of Peugeot SA, having been the Group's Financial Control Manager since June 2007. He joined Automobiles Peugeot in 1989 and has held various positions both in France and at an international level. As treasurer at Peugeot Espana, he then set up shared financial service centers in Spain, Italy, Belgium, Germany and the UK. In 1999, he became Chief Financial Officer of the group's UK subsidiaries. In 2001, he was in charge of Eurozone importers for Citroen, and then in 2003 he became Chief Executive of Citroen Belgium Luxemburg. He returned to Paris in 2006 to set up the group's warranty department. He is Director of Automobiles Citroen, Member of the Supervisory Board of Gefco, Permanent representative of Peugeot SA, director of Automobiles Peugeot, Director of Peugeot Citroen Automobiles, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Peugeot Finance International NV, Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PSA International SA. Director of PCMA Holding B.V., Director of Dongfeng Peugeot Citroen Automobiles Company Ltd and Director of Changan PSA Automobiles Co., Ltd. He is a Member of the Audit Committee of the Company.

Linda Hasenfratz Ms. Linda Hasenfratz is a Director of Faurecia SA as of May 26, 2011. She is a Member of the Appointments and Compensation Committee. She has been Chief Executive Officer of Linamar Corporation since August 2002. She was also its President from April 1999 to August 2004, and its Chief Operating Officer from September 1997 to September 1999. She has been a director since 1998. She is Vice-President of the Board of Governors, Royal Ontario Museum (Canada, Director of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) (Canada), Director of Original Equipment Manufacturers Association (USA), Director of the Canadian Council of Chief Executives (Canada) and Member of the Catalyst Canadian Board of Advisors.

Robert Peugeot Mr. Robert Peugeot has been a Director of Faurecia SA as of May 29, 2007. He is a graduate of Ecole Centrale de Paris in Engineering and holds an MBA of INSEAD or Institut Europeen d'Administration des Affaires, France. He is a Member of the Supervisory Board of Peugeot SA and previously served as Member of the Executive Committee of PSA Peugeot Citroen, where he was Director of Innovation of Quality from 1998 to 2007. Since 2002, he has also been Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Societe Fonciere, Financiere et de Participations - FFP. He has held several other mandates, including Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FFP, Member of the Supervisory Board of Peugeot SA, Member of the Supervisory Board of Hermes International, Member of the Supervisory Board of IDI Emerging Markets SA, Permanent representative of FPP on the Supervisory Board of Zodiac Aerospace, Director of Sanef, Director of Imerys, Director of Holding Reinier, Director of Etablissements Peugeot Freres, Director of Sofina, Director of DKSH AG, Permanent representative of FFP Invest, Chairman of Financiere Guiraud SAS, Manager of SC Rodom and Manager of Sarl CHP Gestion.

Carlos Tavares Mr. Carlos Tavares serves as Director at Faurecia S.A. since May 27, 2014. He has been Chairman of the Managing Board of Peugeot S.A. since March 31, 2014.

Eric Bourdais de Charbonniere Mr. Eric Bourdais de Charbonniere has been an Independent Director of Faurecia SA since February 8, 2010. He previously held various roles within JP Morgan from 1965 and served as Executive Vice President in charge of Europe between 1987 and 1990. He then joined Michelin in 1990 as Director of Finance and Member of the Executive Board. He has been the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Michelin since September 2000 and Member of the Supervisory Board of ODDO.

Jean-Pierre Clamadieu Mr. Jean-Pierre Clamadieu serves as an Independent Director of Faurecia SA since May 29, 2007. He is also Chairman of the Appointments and Compensation Committee. He is a graduate of Ecole des Mines in Paris, Mr. Clamadieu previously managed various divisions and subsidiaries of Rhodia and has been its Chief Executive Officer since 2003 and Chairman of the Board since March 2008. He is also a Director of SNCF, Chief Executive Officer of Solvay (Belgium), Chairman of the Board of Directors of Rhodia (France), Director of AXA (France), Member of the Supervisory Board of Solvay GmbH (Germany), Director of Solvay Finance (Luxembourg) SA, Director of Solvay Iberica SL (Spain), Director of Solvay Quimica S.L. (Spain) and Director of Solvay America, Inc. (United States).

Lee Gardner Mr. Lee M. Gardner serves as an Independent Director of Faurecia SA since October 20, 2010. He was appointed on the Company's Board of Directors on February 8, 2010. He is also a Member of the Strategy Committee. He is also Partner of One Equity Partners Emission Holdings Ltd, Director of Precision Gear Holdings, Director of OEP East Balt I LP and Member of the Supervisory Board of Smartrac NV.

Hans-Georg Haerter Mr. Hans-Georg Haerter serves as an Independent Director of Faurecia SA since May 26, 2010. He is also a Member of the Strategy Committee. He has spent his whole career within the ZF Group, which he joined in 1973. He was appointed Chairman of the Management Board of ZF Friedrichshafen AG in January 2007. He also holds several other mandates, including Member of the Supervisory Board of Klingelnberg AG, Member of the Board of the Zeppelin University Friedrichshafen Foundation, Member of the Board of Association Deutsche Wissenschaft e.V., Member of Institut Deutsche Wissenschaft, Member of the Advisory Committee of Unterfrankische Uberlandzentrale eG, Director of Axega GmbH, Director of Altran SA (France), Member of the Supervisory Board of Kiekert AG, Member of the Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG. In the past he served as Chief Executive Officer of ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Member of the Supervisory Board of ZF Getriebe GmbH, Saarbrucken, Member of the Supervisory Board of ZF Lemforder GmbH, Lemforde, Member of the Supervisory Board of ZF Passau GmbH, Member of the Supervisory Board of ZF Sachs AG, Schweinfurt and Member of the Supervisory Board of Verband der Automobilindustrie (VDA).

Ross McInnes Mr. Ross McInnes serves as an Independent Director of Faurecia S.A. since May 29, 2007. He held the position of Chief Financial Officer of Eridania Beghin-Say from 1991 to 2000, and became a director in 1999. He joined Thomson-CSF (Thales) in 2000, as Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, before joining the PPR group in 2005, as Senior Vice President Finance and Strategy. From 2007 to 2009 he held the position of Vice Chairman of Macquarie Capital Europe. In March 2009 Mr. Ross McInnes joined the Safran group as Advisor to the Chairman of the Management Board. In June 2009 he then became Chief Operating Officer responsible for Economic and Financial Affairs. He was a member of the Management Board from July 2009 to April 2011. On April 21, 2011 he was appointed Deputy Managing Director responsible for Economic and Financial Aff airs by Safran’s Board of Directors. He has held several other mandates, including Director of Vallaroche Conseil, Messier-Dowty SA, Aircelle SA, Messier-Bugatti SA, Morpho SA, Snecma SA, Financiere du Planier and Turbomeca SA. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company.

Amparo Moraleda Ms. Amparo Moraleda Martinez serves as an Independent Director of Faurecia SA since May 23, 2012. She is a Member of the Appointments and Compensation Committee. She is an engineering graduate from ICAI (Escuela Tecnica Superior de Ingenierea Industrial) in Madrid, part of Universidad Pontificia Comillas, and has an MBA from the Madrid IESE Business School, part of Universidad de Navarra. From January 2009 until February 2012, she was the Chief Operating Officer of Iberdrola SA's International Division. From 1988 to 2008, she held various positions at the IBM Group as part of her role as Systems Engineer. From June 2001 to June 2005, she was, most notably, General Manager of IBM Spain and Portugal. Between June 2005 and December 2008, she was General Manager of IBM for Spain, Portugal, Greece, Israel and Turkey. She is Member of the Board of Directors of Melia Hotels International SA (Spain), Chairwoman of the Appointments and Compensation Committee and member of the Audit Committee of Melia Hotels International SA (Spain) and Member of the Supervisory Board of CSIC (Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Cientifi cas) (Spain). In the past she served as Chief Operating Officer - International Division of Iberdrola SA and Member of the Board of Directors of Acerinox SA.