Echo Polska Properties NV (EPPJ.J)

Robert Weisz Mr. Robert Weisz serves as Independent Non-Executive Chairman at Echo Polska Properties N.V. He serves as Partner and Managing Director of Timevest, a European commercial property investment company. Its portfolio includes high street shopping and commercial retail locations in Germany, the Czech Republic, and the Netherlands. Previously, Mr. Weisz was Partner and Managing Director of DBN Group, a commercial property company operating in the Netherlands and the United States. Mr. Weisz has been visiting professor at the Technical University of Eindhoven's Urban Planning Design Group since 2004 and was formerly a guest lecturer in property finance and valuation at the Amsterdam School of Real Estate and University of Groningen. Mr. Weisz is the co-author of three textbooks on property investment. He obtained MBA, CA, Fellow of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors RICS.

Hadley Dean Mr. Hadley Dean serves as Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Management Board of Echo Polska Properties N.V. He has more than 20 years of real estate experience. Most recently he was Chief Executive Officer of Compass Offices’ European, Middle Eastern, and African operations, Prior to Compass, he served as a Managing Partner at Colliers International, an industry-leading global real estate services company operating in 66 countries. Responsible for Colliers’ Eastern Europe region, Mr. Dean managed business across twelve countries, sixteen offices, and more than 750 employees. He was also Colliers' EMEA Management Board Member. He holds a BSc from the University of Newcastle-upon-Tyne, and a Property valuation and Management degree from Sheffield Hallam University.

Maciej Drozd Mr. Maciej Drozd serves as Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board of Echo Polska Properties N.V. Previously, he managed finances as Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Echo, one of Poland’s investment and development companies listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. He started his professional career in 1995 at Eastbridge Group, a Luxembourg-based private investment fund and he oversaw financial operations of selected subsidiaries within the group, and was promoted to Chief Financial Officer and Managing Partner in 2009. He graduated from Uniwersytet Warszawski with a master’s degree in Philosophy and Management, and received his MBA from the University of Illinois.

Rafal Kwiatkowski Mr. Rafal Kwiatkowski serves as Chief Operations Officer and Member of the Management Board of Echo Polska Properties N.V. He is an experienced legal, compliance and operations professional bringing over 15 years of real estate experience gained at Echo Investment SA. He was directly involved in financing, leasing, sales and acquisitions of Echo Investment portfolio at first as a team member of legal department and starting from 2007 as a Chief Legal Officer. During his tenure at Echo Investment he also supervised the firm’s property management activity. From 2005-2007 he was a Member of the Supervisory Board at Barlinek SA and Opoczno SA. He graduated from Uniwersytet im. Adama Mickiewicza w Poznaniu (Studies in Law) and a post-graduate studies of finance and taxation at Warsaw School of Economics.

Wojciech Knawa Mr. Wojciech Knawa serves as Member of the Management Board for Property Management at Echo Polska Properties N.V. With almost 16 years of experience in commercial real estate, he earned his master’s degree in Finance and Banking from Uniwersytet Ekonomiczny w Krakowie. He served most recently as the Managing Director at Echo Investment Property Management, and was responsible for managing all retail and office assets developed by Echo Investment. Mr. Knawa ran the business with a particular emphasis on delivering high quality property management services, increasing profitability, and developing modern management tools to improve operations and their tenants’ business efficacy. Prior to joining Echo, he worked in the hotel and office sectors, selling hotel projects and commercializing office assets.

Michal Swierczynski Mr. Michal Swierczynski serves as Member of the Management Board for Asset Management at Echo Polska Properties N.V. Since 1997, he has worked in real estate for several companies based in Poland, Russia, and Kazakhstan. Recently he served at Griffin Real Estate as a Venture Partner and the Head of Retail. He was also involved in Echo Investment’s retail ventures. In 2009-2012, he was Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board at Polnord, a commercial business development company listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. He was associated with Clairmont Global Poland (part of The Hanover Company and Metlife) and ECE Projektmanagement as Head of Development and Head of Leasing. In 2004-2006, he worked for Jones Lang LaSalle Russia, where he managed retail teams in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Kazakhstan, and established the new JLL office in Almaty. He received a degree in Business and Marketing from London Open University, Warsaw, and a B.A. in Communication and Media from Warsaw College with a specialization in public relations. In 2005, he attended the International Council of Shopping Centers School for Professional Development, Level II in Dubai, UAE.

Maciej Dyjas Mr. Maciej Dyjas serves as Non-Executive Director at Echo Polska Properties N.V. He is a Co-Managing Partner and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Griffin Real Estate. He is also a Managing Partner at Cornerstone Partners – a private equity investment firm, active in the CEE region. Before joining Griffin and Cornerstone, he was a Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Eastbridge Group. He graduated from Uniwersytet Warszawski and Universitaet Stuttgart with degrees in Mathematics, IT, and Management.

Andrew Konig Mr. Andrew Joseph Konig serves as Non-Executive Director of Echo Polska Properties N.V. A qualified Chartered Accountant with 22 years of commercial and financial experience, he was previously the group Financial Director of Independent News and Media. He is responsible for the management of Redefine as well as all aspects of regulatory compliance, corporate activity and communications, and for ensuring the board’s strategy is implemented. He holds degrees in BCom and B Acc CA (SA).

Nebil Senman Mr. Nebil Senman serves as Non-Executive Director at Echo Polska Properties N.V. He is Co-Managing Partner of Griffin Real Estate. Previously, he held positions for nine years as Senior Vice President and Supervisory Board Member of Oaktree’s German and Polish real estate funds and operations. Before joining Oaktree, he spent eight years within the real estate advisory and corporate finance division at Ernst & Young Real Estate (previously Arthur Andersen) where he held different managerial positions. He is a graduate of universities in Berlin (Technische Universitat), Paris (ESCP-EAP) and London (LSE). He holds an MBA and a degree in civil engineering, and a post-graduate diploma in real estate management (EBS). He is Member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, MRICS.

Marc Wainer Mr. Marc Wainer serves as Non-Executive Director of Echo Polska Properties N.V.. Until August 2014, he was Chief Executive Officer of Redefine Properties Limited, before moving in to his role as Executive Chairman. He has 40 years' experience in all aspects of real estate. His primary focus is on acquisitions and disposals, international investments, and investor relations, as well as playing a role in conceptual development at Redefine.

Marek Belka Mr. Marek Belka serves as Independent Non-Executive Director at Echo Polska Properties N.V. He is a former Prime Minister of Poland (2004-2005) and President of Narodowy Bank Polski (Polish Central Bank) (2010-2016). He qualified as an economist with an M.A., Ph.D. and Habilitacja (higher degree common in continental Europe). He has held various political positions since 1996, including Advisor to the President of Poland, Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister. He has also held positions in international organizations, serving as Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Europe (in the rank of Undersecretary General of the U.N.) and Director of European Department in the International Monetary Fund (2008-2010). He worked in Albania as advisor to three consecutive PMs of the country and in the Coalition Provisional Authority in Iraq (2003-2004). He was Member of Board of Directors of two commercial banks in Poland (at different times) and served as Chairman of LOT Polish Airlines in 2002-2003.

Peter Driessen Mr. Peter Driessen serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Echo Polska Properties N.V. Until July 2016, he served as the European Director of Capital Markets with CB Richard Ellis in Amsterdam, where he focused primarily on providing strategic and property-specific investment advice to both Dutch and international investors across all property sectors. Previously, he served as Co-Founder and Managing Director of Colliers BDR / Insignia BDR, as Board Member of BCD Holdings, and as Director Real Estate Investments at Centraal Beheer Pensioenverzekeringen N.V. (Achmea Group). He currently serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of three international real estate investment funds of Syntrus Achmea Real Estate & Finance.

Dionne Ellerine Ms. Dionne Traci Ellerine serves as Independent Non-Executive Director at Echo Polska Properties N.V. She has a B Com LLB from Wits and thereafter was admitted as an Attorney of the Supreme Court of South Africa. She lived in London for 11 years where she worked at Stenham Property managing commercial property investments for offshore clients. On her return to South Africa, she was appointed as the director of Ellerine Bros. Proprietary Limited, which is involved in equities and property investments.