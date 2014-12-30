Equitable Group Inc (EQB.TO)

Name Description

Andrew Moor Mr. Andrew R. Moor, Ph.D., is President and Chief Executive Officer of Equitable Group Inc., and Equitable Trust, wholly-owned subsidiary of Equitable Group Inc., Non-Independent Director of Equtitable Group Inc. Prior to joining the Company, he was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Invis Inc. Mr. Moor received a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the University of London, a Masters of Business Administration from the University of British Columbia, and is a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors-Rotman Directors Education Program and a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Timothy Wilson Mr. Timothy Wilson is a Chief Financial Officer, Vice President of Equitable Group Inc., and Equitable Bank, wholly-owned subsidiary of Equitable Group Inc. Most recently, Mr. Wilson was President of Visa Canada and had prior experience in a senior executive position with CIBC and as a consultant with Monitor Group. He received his CA designation in 1997 while working with Ernst and Young. Mr. Wilson brings over 16 years of experience in the financial services industry. Mr. Wilson holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a B.Comm from Queen's University.

Ronald Tratch Mr. Ronald Tratch is a Vice-President, Chief Risk Officer of Equitable Bank, wholly-owned subsidiary of Equitable Group Inc. Mr. Tratch who, prior to joining the Company in August 2011, served as Senior Vice-President with Quorum Funding Corporation and prior to that as a Senior Vice-President with GE Capital Canada.

Michelle Cole Ms. Michelle Cole is Vice-President, Commercial Lending of Equitable Bank wholly-owned subsidiary of Equitable Group Inc. She was a Management Consultant with AMJ Campbell Van Lines from 2013 to 2014, and Senior Vice-President of Sales at GE Capital from 2007 to 2013.

Dan Dickinson Mr. Dan Dickinson is Vice-President, Digital Banking of Equitable Bank wholly-owned subsidiary of Equitable Group Inc. He was Managing Director, Online & Mobile Banking Canada from 2011 to 2013, and Senior Manager, eChannel Strategy & Planning at the Bank of Montreal.

Isabelle Farella Mr. Isabelle Farella is a Vice-President , Internal Audit of Equitable Bank wholly-owned subsidiary of Equitable Group Inc. He was Senior Supervisor, Financial Conglomerates Group – Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions from 2009-2010.

Kimberly Kukulowicz Mr. Kimberly Kukulowicz is a Vice-President, Residential Sales and Partner Relations of Equitable Bank of Equitable Group Inc.,

Tamara Malozewski Ms. Tamara Malozewski is Vice-President - Finance of Equitable Bank of wholly-owned subsidiary of Equitable Group Inc. She has held the same position with Equitable since November 2003. Prior to her appointment as Vice-President, Residential Mortgages in December 2007, held the position of Assistant Vice-President, Residential Mortgages with Equitable Trust.

Dan Ruch Mr. Dan Ruch is a Vice-President and Chief Compliance Officer of Equitable Bank wholly-owned subsidiary of Equitable Group Inc. He was Vice-President, Chief Compliance Officer and Chief Privacy Officer at Resmor Trust Company from 2010 to 2013, and a Consultant with Ruch & Associates from 2007 to 2010.

John Simoes Mr. John Simoes is a Senior Director - Financial Planning and Reporting of Equitable Bank, wholly-owned subsidiary of Equitable Group Inc. He who, prior to joining the Company in August 2008, held the position of Director of Finance of Xceed Mortgage Corporation.

David Soni Mr. David Soni is a Vice-President - Risk Policy of Equitable Bank, wholly-owned subsidiary of Equitable Group Inc. Prior to April 2006, was an independent consultant in banking, finance, treasury and risk management.

Johanne Brossard Ms. Johanne Brossard is a Director of Equitable Group Inc. Ms. Brossard brings more than 30 years of international and Canadian financial services experience to this important role, including expertise in the development of online banking strategies. Most recently, she served as President and CEO of Bank West, a subsidiary of Desjardins, the largest cooperative financial group in Canada and as Desjardins' Vice President of National Online Banking Development. Before that, she was President and CEO and board member of ResMor Trust, a subsidiary of Ally Financial. During her 14-years at ING Direct, Ms. Brossard assisted the organization in establishing its presence in Canada, France and Japan and served as President and CEO of ING Bank of Canada from 2003 to 2008. She was also General Manager of ING Direct's Head Office in Amsterdam. Ms. Brossard holds an MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business and has a General Management Certificate from INSEAD.

Kishore Kapoor Mr. Kishore (Kish) Kapoor serves as Director of the Company. Mr. Kapoor is a Corporate Director and until 2011 was President of Wellington West Holdings Inc. From November 2003 to June 2005, he was Executive Vice-President Corporate Development of Loring Ward International Ltd., a public company formed to hold the U.S. operations of Assante Corporation, a company which provides wealth and asset management services. As one of the founders of Assante Corporation, Mr. Kapoor was its Executive Vice President Corporate Development from March 1994 to November 2003. He currently serves on the board of Manitoba Telecom Services, Inc. and has Chaired its Audit Committee since [date TBC]. He also sits on the board of Richardson Financial Group Limited. Mr. Kapoor has a Bachelor of Science from the University of Manitoba and is a CPA and former tax partner with KPMG LLP.

Eric Beutel Mr. Eric Beutel is a Independent Director of Equitable Group Inc. He is Vice-President of Oakwest Corporation Limited, a private investment holding company. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from York University and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Ottawa.

Michael Emory Mr. Michael Emory is an Independent Director of Equitable Group Inc. Michael Emory is President and Chief Executive Officer and a trustee of Allied Properties REIT, a position he has held since 2003. He has also served as President and Chief Executive Officer and a director of Allied Canadian Development Corporation since 1988. Prior to 1988, Mr. Emory was a partner with the law firm of Aird & Berlis LLP, specializing in corporate and real estate finance. He currently serves as a director of Real Property Association of Canada. Mr. Emory received his Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree from Queen’s University and his J.D. from the University of Toronto.

Eric Kirzner Prof. Eric Kirzner is a Independent Director of Equitable Group Inc. Mr. Kirzner holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Toronto. He is a Professor of Finance and the John H. Watson Chair in Value Investing at the Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto where he teaches a number of investment finance courses including Security Analysis and Applied Portfolio Management. He is the lead external advisor to the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan and a member of the Canada Council for the Arts Investment Committee. He served as a Director of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada until 2012 and as Chair of the Independent Review Committee of the funds managed by Scotia Management L.P. until 2010. He was previously chair of the Audit Committee of Deutsche Bank Canada and Chair of the Audit and Compliance Committee of University of Toronto Asset Management Corporation.

David LeGresley Mr. David M.B. LeGresley is a Independent Director of Equitable Group Inc. Mr. LeGresley holds a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Engineering from the University of Toronto and a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School. Mr. LeGresley is a former executive of National Bank Financial holding positions in the area of corporate and investment banking and most recently serving as Vice Chairman from 2006 to 2008. Currently he serves as a Director and Chair of the Audit Committee of Pembina Pipeline Corporation.

Lynn McDonald Ms. Lynn McDonald is an Independent Director of Equitable Group Inc. She is a former Managing Director at CIBC World Markets and a former deputy minister in the Ontario Government. She is the Chair and an independent trustee of Greystone Health Trust, an Ontario Hospital Association trust fund. Ms. McDonald is a former Chair of the Board of Frontier College, a national literacy organization and remains a member of the College’s Finance and Audit Committee. She is also a former director of Bridgepoint Active Care Foundation where she was Chair of the Finance and Audit Committee, and a former Governor of Trent University where she was Chair of the Investment and Audit Committee. Ms. McDonald earned a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree in Economics from the University of Waterloo and is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Katherine Rethy Ms. Katherine Rethy is a Independent Director of Equitable Group Inc. She is a Corporate Director and President of KAR Development Corp., a leadership consulting company. Ms. Rethy is an accomplished senior executive with over 24 years in professional, management and executive roles in Canadian-based global industrial companies. Her most recent corporate role was Senior Vice-President, Global Services with Falconbridge Limited. In 2007, she was inducted into Canada’s 100 Most Powerful Women Hall of Fame. In addition to her public company directorships, Katherine is also Chair of the Board of Katimavik Opcan, a Canadian not for profit organization. Ms. Rethy received her Bachelor of Science from the University of Toronto, her J.D. from the University of Windsor, her Masters of Business Administration from York University, and her M.A. in Leadership for Sustainability from Lancaster University in the UK. She is a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors-Rotman Directors Education Program and a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors and of the Law Society of Upper Canada.

Rowan Saunders Mr. Rowan Saunders is an Independent Director of Equitable Group Inc. Rowan Saunders has been President & Chief Executive Officer of Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Company of Canada (RSA Canada), one of Canada’s leading property and casualty insurance companies in terms of direct premiums written, since September 2003. He is also a member of the global Executive Committee of RSA Insurance Group plc. Since joining RSA Canada in 1987, Mr. Saunders has held progressive leadership positions in the areas of underwriting, marketing, sales and finance. He serves as a member of the Board of Directors of the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) and was the IBC’s past Chair. Mr. Saunders received a Bachelor of Arts degree from York University, holds the Canadian Risk Management designation and is a Fellow of the Insurance Institute of Canada.

Vincenza Sera Ms. Vincenza Sera is an Independent Director of Equitable Group Inc. Ms. Vincenza Sera is a Corporate Director. She is Chair of the Ontario Pension Board and Chair of the Board of DREAM Industrial REIT. She is a member of the Board of Directors of the Ontario Financing Authority and DREAM Unlimited Corp. Ms. Sera was previously Managing Director in Investment Banking with National Bank Financial and served as a Vice-President with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. She has more than 25 years of experience in capital markets, corporate finance and corporate governance including eight years lending to real estate projects and companies. Ms. Sera received her Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Toronto. She is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors with the ICD.D designation.