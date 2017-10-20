Equites Property Fund Ltd (EQUJ.J)

Name Description

Philip Campher Mr. Philip Leon Campher is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Equites Property Fund Ltd. Leon joined Old Mutual in the investment division during 1973 after graduating from the University of Stellenbosch. During his 13 years with Old Mutual he was an investment analyst and portfolio manager. In 1985 he left Old Mutual to form Syfrets Managed Assets where he was portfolio manager and CEO. Syfrets Managed Assets was the institutional asset management business of Syfrets Trust which was part of the Nedcor Group of companies. In 1993 Leon left Syfrets and was one of the founding members of Coronation where he was CEO of Coronation Fund Managers and Executive Director of Coronation Holdings which was listed on the JSE. Coronation is still one of the top 5 Fund Managers in South Africa. Leon was also instrumental in the formation of African Harvest Limited, which was listed on the JSE and was one of Coronation’s major investments. Leon was chief executive officer of African Harvest. At the end of 2002 he retired due to ill health. In 2003 Leon was instrumental in the formation of Investment Management Association South Africa where he served as CEO until 2008. In 2008 Leon was instrumental in the formation of Association for Savings and Investment South Africa (“ASISA”) and was appointed CEO on 1 October 2008. ASISA represents all the life offices, fund managers, mutual funds, fund platforms, and multi managers in South Africa. ASISA has 116 members. ASISA members manage approximately R5.6 trillion on behalf of clients.

Giancarlo Lanfranchi Mr. Giancarlo Lanfranchi is Non-Executive Non-Independent Deputy Chairman of the Board of Equites Property Fund Ltd. Giancarlo is the CEO and founder of the Swish property group, a prominent Western Cape based property development group which has successfully implemented brownfield and greenfield developments in excess of R2.5 billion over the past 15 years. Under the guidance of Giancarlo, the Swish property group has won numerous awards such as the NHBRC award for the best Brownfield’s re-development and development initiatives in South Africa in 2007, 2008 and 2009 as well as the CNBC award in 2006 for Best High Rise Development in Africa. The Swish property group also spearheaded the first successful residential-from-commercial conversion in Cape Town’s CBD. In a joint venture with Redefine Property Income Fund (renamed Redefine Properties Limited), the Swish property group successfully completed a R600 million mixed use development in a previously marginalised area of Cape Town, catalysing the revitalisation of Woodstock. Prior to the establishment of the Swish property group, Giancarlo ran his late father’s privately-owned construction company successfully. Giancarlo is a co-founder and currently an executive director of an offshore property company, which invests in distribution warehousing with long term leases in the United Kingdom and has been involved in transactions to the value of £80 million.

Bram Goossens Mr. Bram Goossens is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Bram completed his tertiary education at the University of Cape Town and completed his articles with PwC in Cape Town where he was later admitted as a partner. During more than 12 years with PwC he gained wide ranging experience with retail, property and industrial clients, both in South Africa and internationally. He joined Equites on 1 September 2014.

Andrea Taverna-Turisan Mr. Andrea Taverna-Turisan is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Equites Property Fund Ltd. Andrea graduated with a BSc Hons degree in Mathematics and Management from King’s College, London. He emigrated to South Africa in 1995 and initially worked as a Commercial Property Broker at McCreedy Friedlander in Bellville. He thereafter started a food import business (Rialto Foods) in April 1998 and was instrumental in growing this business into the Italian food importer of choice of Woolworths. He sold his shares in Rialto in 2006 and started specialising in the development of distribution warehouses for his own account. He has since started the Chiluan Property Group and developed 6 A-grade distribution facilities for top quality tenants. His intimate knowledge of the industrial market, and ability to research and find opportunities, market, build and manage all his properties in-house, has resulted in Andrea being able to outperform his competition and secure long term A-grade income tenants in the Cape Town industrial market. A focused strategic property philosophy has under scored the rapid growth of his group’s A-grade industrial property portfolio in the last six years. Andrea is co-founder and currently a non-executive director of an offshore property company, which invests in distribution warehousing with long term leases in the United Kingdom and has been involved in transactions to the value of £80 million.

Chrystal Grauso Ms. Chrystal Grauso is Executive Finance Director, Director of Equites Property Fund Ltd. Chrystal completed her studies at the University of Stellenbosch and completed articles with BDO Spencer Stewart Cape Town Incorporated in 2003. After her articles she was appointed the senior audit manager to the managing partner and managed a portfolio of clients, specialising in construction and property investment. Chrystal joined the Swish property group in 2006 as the Financial Director and was responsible for financial structuring and reporting, risk management, acquisitions and property management.

Kevin Dreyer Mr. Kevin Dreyer is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Equites Property Fund Ltd. He runs the development arm of the Cape Town International Airport based consortium and is also a major shareholder in the property portfolio of the Cape Town International Airport based consortium. He has substantial knowledge of the Western Cape industrial property sector and has negotiated and implemented several significant transactions in the airport node. Kevin also owns a company, Automotion Airport Parking (Proprietary) Limited, which renders valet parking services at the Cape Town International Airport.

Mustaq Enus-Brey Mr. Mustaq Ahmed Enus-Brey is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mustaq Brey is a co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Brimstone Investment Corporation Limited and currently serves as non-executive chairman of Oceana Group Limited and Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited. He also serves on the boards of Aon Re Africa (Proprietary) Limited, Lion of Africa Insurance Company Limited, House of Monatic (Proprietary) Limited and International Frontier Technologies SOC Limited.

Andre Gouws Mr. Andre Jacques Gouws is Non-Executive Director of the company. Since 1 September 2015. Andre is the CEO of Intaprop Investments Proprietary Limited and following the acquisition of the Intaprop portfolio he is also a significant shareholder in Equites. Andre comes with deep property experience and the board looks forward to the valuable contribution he is expected to make to the company.

Ruth Benjamin-Swales Ms. Ruth Eleanor Benjamin-Swales is Non-Executive Independent Director of Equites Property Fund Ltd. Ruth is a University of Cape Town graduate who qualified as a CA(SA) in 1989. After completing her training, she worked at Ernst & Young, and then moved to the Office of the Auditor General. In 1997 she was invited to join the partnership of KMMT Brey, which became part of Ernst & Young in 2002. She was an audit partner for the firm in Cape Town, where she was responsible for a portfolio of clients in the education and public sectors. Since qualifying, Ruth has served the accountancy profession through her involvement in many subcommittees, councils and boards, including the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA), the Association for the Advancement of Black Accountants of Southern Africa and as president of the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors. She is also the immediate past president of SAICA in the southern region. She is currently senior policy advisor/CEO ASISA Foundation/ASISA Ed Fund Trustee at ASISA. She is responsible for ASISA Foundation and ASISA Enterprise Development Fund, serves on Transformation Board Committee and Financial Sector Charter Council.

Nazeem Khan Mr. Nazeem Khan is Non-Executive Independent Director of Equites Property Fund Ltd. Nazeem Khan attended the University of Natal (Durban) where he obtained a BSc (QS) degree. He has been in the quantity surveying profession for the past 30 years and has varied experience in all aspects of property development. Nazeem also has significant experience in the listed sector where he has served on a number of company boards, including Brimstone where he also currently chairs the audit committee.