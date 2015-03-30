Eveready Industries India Ltd (ERDY.NS)

Name Description

Brij Khaitan Shriman Brij Mohan Khaitan serves as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Eveready Industries India Ltd. He is an eminent Industrialist heading the Williamson Magor Group of Companies and nationally revered Entrepreneur, Mr. Khaitan has more than 5 decades of experience in diverse industries in the country.

Aditya Khaitan Shriman Aditya Khaitan serves as the Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Eveready Industries India Ltd. He is an Industrialist with experience in steering diverse businesses. Experience in Corporate Finance and Management of tea and Engineering industries.

Suvamoy Saha Shriman Suvamoy Saha serves as the Chief Financial Officer, Wholetime Director of Eveready Industries India Ltd. He has over 23 years of experience in Corporate Management in diverse fields — both in India and abroad. He has held senior positions in Finance, Information Technology, Quality & General Management. He is presently the Wholetime Director-in-charge of Finance, Information Technology, Packet Tea Business, Corporate Communication and New Business initiatives.

Ajay Kaul Mr. Ajay Kaul serves as Additional Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Ajay Kaul, is a Bachelor of Technology from IIT Delhi and MBA from XLRI Jamshedpur. In a corporate career spanning 26 Years, Mr. Kaul has served in renowned Companies like American Express, Modiluft, TNT (India and Indonesia) and Jubilant Foodworks Limited - as Chief Executive Officer, for 12 years. Mr. Kaul, at an individual level, has been recognized with "Distinghued Alumnus of the year Award 2014" by XLRI Jamshedpur, "The Outstanding CEO of the year 2014" by CEO India Inc., one of the "Top 100 CEOs in India", Ernst and Young " Entrepreneur of the Year 2010"and "Professional Leader of the year 2013".