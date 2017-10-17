Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS (EREGL.IS)

Name Description

Omer Baktir Mr. Omer Muzaffer Baktir has been Chairman of the Board, Managing Director - Representative OYTAS Ic ve Dis Ticaret AS at Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS since January 16, 2017. In the years 2010-2017 he served as Assistant General Manager (Marketing and Transformation) at Ziraat Bank. Prior to this, he was Chief Financial Officer at Cengiz Holding from 2010 until 2011. He acted also as Assistant General Manager (Corporate Credit Allocation) at Halk Bank from 2009 until 2010. Previously he held the position of Assistant General Manager (Marketing) at the same bank from 2004 until 2009. He holds a Bachelors degree from Istanbul Technical University, Department of Mining Engineering (1985), as well Masters degree in Business Administration from Istanbul University (1989).

Ertugrul Aydin Mr. Ertugrul Aydin serves as Vice Chairman of the Board - Representative of OYKA Kagit Ambalaj Sanayi ve Ticaret AS of Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS (Erdemir) since April 1, 2016. Prior to this, he was Member of the Board - Representative of OYKA Kagit Ambalaj Sanayi ve Ticaret AS at the Company from March 31, 2008. He also serves as Board Member of Iskenderun Demir ve Celik A.S., Ayas Enerji Uretim ve Ticaret A.S., Iskenderun Enerji Uretim ve Ticaret A.S. and ATAER Holding A.S. He also serves as Member of Auditors Board of OYAK Girisim Danismanligi A.S., as well as Supervisory Committee Member at OYAK Anker Bank GmbH. He is Member of the Audit Committee of the Company.

Can Orung Mr. Can Orung has been Acting Chief Information Technology Officer, Chief Enterprise Architect & Human Resources Officer at Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS since February 21, 2017. In the years 2014-2017 he served as Chief Subsidiaries, Information Officer at Ziraat Bank and Chairman at Ziraat Teknoloji and Board Member at Ziraat International AG. From 2013 until 2014 he was Retail Marketing Senior Vice President at Ziraat Bank, Board Member at Ziraat Sigorta, as well as at Ziraat Hayat ve Emeklilik. Prior to this, he acted as Strategy, Budget & Performance Management Senior Vice President at Ziraat Bank from 2012 until 2013. He holds Bachelors degree in Management Engineering from Istanbul Technical University (2001), as well as Executive Masters of Business Administration degree from Koc University (2011).

Eric Vitse Mr. Eric Andre Cornil Vitse has been Chief Technology Officer at Eregli Demir Ve Celik Fabrikalari Turk Anonim Sirketi since October 14, 2015. He holds a degree in Science Mechanics from University of Nancy, France.

Basak Turgut Ms. Basak Turgut has been Chief Marketing and Sales Officer at Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS since June 10, 2013. Prior to this, she served as Acting Chief Marketing and Sales Officer at the Company from February 1, 2013.

Oya Sehirlioglu Ms. Oya Sehirlioglu has been Chief Legal Officer at Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS since January 14, 2015. She was Chief Legal Counsel at Kraft Foods International in the years 2011-2013. Prior to this, she acted as Legal Counsel at Sutas (2007-2011) and at Tansas (2003-2006). She holds a Bachelors and Masters degree in Law from Ankara University.

Sedat Orhan Mr. Sedat Orhan has been General Manager at Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS since August 16, 2013. Prior to this, he served as General Manager at ERMADEN from 2006 until 2013. In addition, he acted as General Manager of Elazig Altinova Cimento in the years 2004-2006. He holds Bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering from Karadeniz Technical University (1983).

Esat Gunday Mr. Esat Gunday has been Operations Assistant General Manager of Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS (Erdemir) since July 13, 2006. Mr. Gunday has a degree in Metallurgical Engineering from Middle East Technical University and has 32 years of experience. He also serves as Board Member at Erdemir Romania S.R.L.

Banu Kalay Erton Ms. Banu Kalay Erton has served as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS since June 13, 2014. In the years 2012-2014 she was Industry Partners Director at KidZania. Prior to this, she acted as Consultant - Iveco Turkey,YBM Design from 2011 until 2012. In addition, she worked at TOFAS. She holds Bachelors degree from Mimar Sinan University (1992), as well as Masters degree from San Diego State University (1998).

Ismail Korkmaz Mr. Ismail Kursad Korkmaz has been Chief Purchasing Officer at Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS since February 21, 2017. In the years 2016-2017 he served as Logistics Director at Erdemir. Prior to this, he was Regional Manager at Elatec CSS GmbH from 2015 until 2016. He also acted as Deputy General Manager at Merkur International Transport, Tourism and Aviation Inc. from 2013 until 2014. Previously he held the position of Deputy General Manager at Ates AS from 2012 until 2013. In addition, he worked at TTNET and Nokia. He holds a degree in Political Science and Public Administration from Orta Dogu Teknik Universitesi (Middle East Technical University).

Naci Ozel Mr. Naci Ozgur Ozel has been Chief Strategy Officer at Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS since May 29, 2014. In the years 2013-2014 he worked as Vice President - Strategy and Business Development at Kibar Holding. Prior to this, he served as Vice President - Product Range, Marketing and Business Development at Magirus GmbH from 2011 until 2013. In addition, he held the position of Head of International Business Development at TOFAS from 2010 until 2011. He holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Engineering and Masters degree in Engineering Management, both from Istanbul Teknik Universitesi.

Sami Tunalitosunoglu Mr. Sami Nezih Tunalitosunoglu has served as Financial Affairs Assistant General Manager of Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS (Erdemir) since April 11, 2011. He holds a degree in Economics from Gazi University. He has 28 years of experience.

Ahmet Anayurt Mr. Ahmet Turker Anayurt has been Member of the Board - Representative of OMSAN Lojistik A.S at Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS since April 1, 2016. He graduated from Hacettepe Universitesi, Faculty of Administration and Economics.

Fatma Canli Ms. Fatma Canli has served as Member of the Board - Representative of OYAK Pazarlama Hizmet ve Turizm AS of Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS (Erdemir) since March 9, 2010. She also serves as Board Member of Iskenderun Demir ve Celik A.S., Ayas Enerji Uretim ve Ticaret A.S., and Iskenderun Enerji Uretim ve Ticaret A.S. She also serves as Deputy Chairman of Erdemir Muhendislik Yonetim ve Daniimanlik Hizmetleri A.S., and Chairman of Bircim Cimento ve Madencilik San. ve Tic. A.S., Vize Agrega Asfalt Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., and Aslan Cimento Health, Educational and Cultural Foundation. She also serves as Supervisory Committee Member OYAK Anker Bank GmbH, Board of Auditors Member of OYAK Renault Otomobil Fabrikalari A.S. and MAIS Motorlu Araçlar Gmal ve Satis A.S., and Member of the Managers Board of Marmara Madencilik San. ve Tic. Ltd. Sti.

Guliz Kaya Ms. Guliz Kaya has been Member of the Board - Representative of OYAK Denizcilik ve Liman isletmeleri A.S since June 16, 2016. She holds Masters and Doctorate degree from Ankara Universitesi, Facultry of Law.