Eros International Media Ltd (EROS.NS)

Name Description

Sunil Lulla Mr. Sunil K. Lulla is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Eros International Media Ltd. Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from Mumbai University; 20 year-plus business experience; instrumental in developing the Eros India Group; Valuable relationships with the wide talent pool of the Indian film industry.

Jyoti Deshpande Ms. Jyoti S. Deshpande has been Executive Director of Eros International Media Ltd. Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Eros International Plc Bachelor’s degree in Commerce and Economics and a Masters in Business Administration from Mumbai University; Over 20 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry; Previously worked in advertising with J. Walter Thompson, India before moving to the UK in 1997 where she was a senior consultant with MindShare, U.K.; Part of the core team that founded B4U Television Network in the UK in 1998-99 and managed its expansion to other parts of the world in a span of two years. With Eros Group since 2001, instrumental in helping Eros Plc list on the AIM in July 2006 and Eros International Media Limited on Indian Stock Exchanges in October 2010.

Kishore Lulla Mr. Kishore K. Lulla is Executive Director of Eros International Media Ltd. Group Executive Chairman of Eros International Plc; Bachelor’s degree in Arts from Mumbai University; More than 30 years of experience in the media and film industry; Member of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts and Young Presidents’ Organization and a Board member for the School of Film at the University of California, Los Angeles; Honoured at the Asian Business Awards 2007 and the Indian Film Academy Awards 2007 for his contribution in taking Indian cinema global; Instrumental in spearheading our growth and expanding our presence in the United Kingdom, the U.S., Dubai, Australia, Fiji and other international markets.

Vijay Ahuja Mr. Vijay M. Ahuja is an Non Executive Director of Eros International Media Ltd. Group Executive Vice Chairman of Eros International Plc Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from Mumbai University; Co-founder of Eros International Plc’s UK business in 1988; instrumental in implementing the key international strategies of Eros, helping expand the business to its present scale by making a significant contribution to developing the South East Asian markets (Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Hong Kong).