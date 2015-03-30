Eros International Media Ltd (EROS.NS)
EROS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
215.30INR
19 Oct 2017
215.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.00 (-0.92%)
Rs-2.00 (-0.92%)
Prev Close
Rs217.30
Rs217.30
Open
Rs217.00
Rs217.00
Day's High
Rs218.60
Rs218.60
Day's Low
Rs213.70
Rs213.70
Volume
126,940
126,940
Avg. Vol
950,250
950,250
52-wk High
Rs308.45
Rs308.45
52-wk Low
Rs142.00
Rs142.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sunil Lulla
|52
|2010
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Dimple Mehta
|2013
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Jyoti Deshpande
|45
|2012
|Executive Director
|
Kishore Lulla
|56
|2009
|Executive Director
|
Dinesh Modi
|2014
|Group Chief Financial Officer, India
|
Vijay Ahuja
|59
|2015
|Non-Executive Director
|
Rakesh Sood
|2015
|Additional Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Dhirendra Swarup
|70
|2010
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Sunil Lulla
|Mr. Sunil K. Lulla is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Eros International Media Ltd. Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from Mumbai University; 20 year-plus business experience; instrumental in developing the Eros India Group; Valuable relationships with the wide talent pool of the Indian film industry.
|
Dimple Mehta
|
Jyoti Deshpande
|Ms. Jyoti S. Deshpande has been Executive Director of Eros International Media Ltd. Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Eros International Plc Bachelor’s degree in Commerce and Economics and a Masters in Business Administration from Mumbai University; Over 20 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry; Previously worked in advertising with J. Walter Thompson, India before moving to the UK in 1997 where she was a senior consultant with MindShare, U.K.; Part of the core team that founded B4U Television Network in the UK in 1998-99 and managed its expansion to other parts of the world in a span of two years. With Eros Group since 2001, instrumental in helping Eros Plc list on the AIM in July 2006 and Eros International Media Limited on Indian Stock Exchanges in October 2010.
|
Kishore Lulla
|Mr. Kishore K. Lulla is Executive Director of Eros International Media Ltd. Group Executive Chairman of Eros International Plc; Bachelor’s degree in Arts from Mumbai University; More than 30 years of experience in the media and film industry; Member of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts and Young Presidents’ Organization and a Board member for the School of Film at the University of California, Los Angeles; Honoured at the Asian Business Awards 2007 and the Indian Film Academy Awards 2007 for his contribution in taking Indian cinema global; Instrumental in spearheading our growth and expanding our presence in the United Kingdom, the U.S., Dubai, Australia, Fiji and other international markets.
|
Dinesh Modi
|
Vijay Ahuja
|Mr. Vijay M. Ahuja is an Non Executive Director of Eros International Media Ltd. Group Executive Vice Chairman of Eros International Plc Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from Mumbai University; Co-founder of Eros International Plc’s UK business in 1988; instrumental in implementing the key international strategies of Eros, helping expand the business to its present scale by making a significant contribution to developing the South East Asian markets (Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Hong Kong).
|
Rakesh Sood
|
Dhirendra Swarup
|Shri. Dhirendra Swarup is Non-Executive Independent Director of Eros International Media Ltd. Government certified Public Accountant and a Fellow of the Institute of Public Auditors of India, and has a post graduate degree in Humanities; Former civil servant, served as a Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Government of India; 45 years’ experience in finance, budgeting, audit, public policy, public investments, project appraisal, evaluation of schemes and programmes of the Government of India; Associated with the International Monetary Fund between 1993 and 2007.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Sunil Lulla
|38,507,600
|
Dimple Mehta
|--
|
Jyoti Deshpande
|8,712,000
|
Kishore Lulla
|9,583,200
|
Dinesh Modi
|--
|
Vijay Ahuja
|--
|
Rakesh Sood
|--
|
Dhirendra Swarup
|--
As Of 30 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Sunil Lulla
|0
|0
|
Dimple Mehta
|0
|0
|
Jyoti Deshpande
|0
|0
|
Kishore Lulla
|0
|0
|
Dinesh Modi
|0
|0
|
Vijay Ahuja
|0
|0
|
Rakesh Sood
|0
|0
|
Dhirendra Swarup
|0
|0