Ensign Energy Services Inc (ESI.TO)

Name Description

Norman Edwards Mr. Norman Murray Edwards is Non-Independent Chairman of the Board of Ensign Energy Services Inc. Mr. Edwards is an investor and corporate director. Prior to December 2015, he was the President of Edco Financial Holdings Ltd, a private management and consulting company. He is currently a director and Chairman of Canadian Natural Resources Limited, a publicly traded company and one of the largest independent crude oil and natural gas producersin the world, and a director and Chairman of Magellan Aerospace Corporation, also a publicly traded company. He has a B. Comm. from the University of Saskatchewan (Great Distinction) and an LL.B. (Honours) from the University of Toronto. He is a member and a director of the Canadian Council of Chief Executives, an organization of leading Canadian business people engaged in public policy initiatives, and is on the board of directors of the C.D. Howe Institute, an independent not?for?profit public policy research institute. In 2007, the business school at the University of Saskatchewan was re?named the “N. Murray Edwards School of Business” in recognition of his support of the school. He has been awarded several honorary Doctor of Laws degrees from prominent Canadian universities, including from the University of Calgary (2004), the University of Saskatchewan (2011), and the University of Toronto (2013), in each case in recognition of his achievements in business and support of educational, cultural and community organizations and institutions.

Robert Geddes Mr. Robert H. Geddes is President, Chief Operating Officer, Director of Ensign Energy Services Inc. Mr. Geddes has been with the Ensign group of companies since 1991 and is currently the President & Chief Operating Officer of the Corporation, a position he has held since January 1, 2007. He acted as Vice President Canadian Drilling from 1999 to 2004 and President Canadian Operations, from 2004 to December 31, 2006. He is a past chairman of the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors (CAODC), and is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers, Geologists and Geophysicists of Alberta (APEGGA). He holds a B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Alberta.

James Howe Mr. James B. Howe is an Independent Director of Ensign Energy Services Inc., since June, 1987. Mr. Howe is President of Bragg Creek Financial Consultants Ltd., a private financial consulting company. He brings extensive corporate board experience to Ensign, including in the oil and natural gas and related service industries, together with significant accounting, finance and executive compensation expertise. Over his 40 year career, Mr. Howe has served as Chief Financial Officer of several public companies and currently serves on the board of directors and audit committee of Bengal Energy Ltd., and on the board of directors, audit committee and compensation committee of Pason Systems Inc. Mr. Howe earned a B.A. from the Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario and is a Chartered Accountant. He is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta.

Len Kangas Mr. Len O. Kangas is Lead Independent Director of Ensign Energy Services Inc., since June, 1990. Mr. Kangas is a retired businessman and oilfield marketing consultant with over 40 years of experience in oilfield servicing, transportation and related businesses. He was the President of Mar?Len Enterprises Trucking & Rental Company, from 1992 until 2006. He has also served on a number of community and non?profit boards.

Cary Moomjian Mr. Cary A. Moomjian Jr. is an Independent Director of Ensign Energy Services Inc. Mr. Moomjian is a former oil and gas drilling industry executive with 35 years of international and domestic experience in legal, contractual, risk management, commercial and corporate governance activities that included negotiation of land and offshore drilling contracts, oilfield service and supply agreements, joint venture relationships, rig construction projects, financings, mergers and acquisitions. He acted as Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary to ENSCO International Inc. and Ensco plc from 2002 until 2011, and prior to that was Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of Santa Fe International Corporation. He has a B. A. (cum laude) from Occidental College in Los Angeles, CA and a J.D. (with distinction) from the Duke University School of Law. He has been a member of the California and Texas State bar associations since 1972 and 1994 respectively. He has been a prominent member of and contributor to the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC), which named him “Contractor of the Year” in 1996, and is a recognized expert on drilling contracts.

John Schroeder Mr. John G. Schroeder is an Independent Director of Ensign Energy Services Inc., since June, 1990. Mr. Schroeder has over 30 years of experience in the oil and natural gas industry, with significant accounting, finance, compliance and human resources expertise. He retired on July 31, 2009 from his position as Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Parkland Income Fund (now called Parkland Fuel Corporation), a public petroleum marketing income trust, following a successful 22?year career with that company during which he played a key role in its growth. Prior to joining Parkland, Mr. Schroeder was Vice President Finance for Geocrude Energy Inc. and Vice President Finance and Administration for Pancana Minerals Inc. Mr. Schroeder earned a B. Comm., with Honours, from the University of Manitoba and is a Chartered Accountant. He is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta.

Kenneth Skirka Mr. Kenneth J. Skirka is an Independent Director of Ensign Energy Services Inc., since May, 2003. Mr. Skirka retired as Managing Director of Australian Oil and Gas Corporation ("AOG") in April 2003 following AOG’s acquisition by Ensign. AOG was an Australian publicly listed oilfield services company active in Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, North Africa and South America. Mr. Skirka has over 40 years of experience in all aspects of the oilfield services and production industries, in Australia and internationally. He has served on a number of industry bodies including the advisory board of the School of Petroleum Engineering at the University of New South Wales (Sydney) and is a former member of the Executive Committee of the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC). He is a member of the Australian Society of Petroleum Engineers and is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. He is a former director of Roma Petroleum N.L., an Australian exploration company formerly listed on the Australian Stock Exchange.

Gail Surkan Ms. Gail D. Surkan is an Independent Director of Ensign Energy Services Inc., since March, 2006. Ms. Surkan is a retired businesswoman with 30 years of experience in economic and human resource development, strategic leadership and governance. She was a four?term mayor of Red Deer, Alberta, from 1992 to 2004. Ms. Surkan was a founding director of ATB Financial, where she served for nine years. She also served as the chair of the Alberta Heritage Foundation for Medical Research for four years, retiring in 2009 at the end of her term after eight years of service. Until December 2014, Ms. Surkan sat on the board of the Agriculture Financial Services Corporation, and currently sits on the boards of a number of not?for?profit organizations. She also currently chairs the Governance Committee for the 2019 Canada Winter Games. In addition to her extensive board experience, Ms. Surkan has significant expertise in business and organizational strategy, executive recruitment and human resources. She has a Bachelor of Economics from the University of Saskatchewan. Ms. Surkan continues to be very active at the community level and serves as an Honorary Colonel for the 20th Field Regiment of the Canadian Forces.