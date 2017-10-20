Estacio Participacoes SA (ESTC3.SA)

Name Description

Joao Cox Mr. Joao Cox Neto serves as Chairman of the Board of Estacio Participacoes SA since April 27, 2016. Prior to this, he served as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of the company. He has served on the Board of Directors of companies in several countries like Brazil, Argentina, the Netherlands and Israel, as well as on the Board of Directors of the Resources Council of the National Financial System (CRSFN), the Brazilian Association of Listed Companies (ABRASCA) and the Brazilian Institute of Investor Relations (IBRI). He serves on the Boards of Even SA and Stefanini SA. Since April 1999, he has been involved in the telecommunications industry in the positions of Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman. From 2006 to 2010, he worked at Claro as Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman. From April 1999 to August 2004, he worked as Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer at Telemig Celular Participacoes SA and Tele Norte Celular Participacoes SA, a position he shared as the Chief Executive Officer of Telemig Celular and Amazonia Celular. In 2005, he worked as Vice President of Cellcom. He gained a degree in Economics from Universidade Federal da Bahia and gained a Masters degree from the Universite du Quebec.

Pedro Thompson Landeira de Oliveira Mr. Pedro Thompson Landeira de Oliveira serves as Chief Executive Officer, Director of Investor Relations of Estacio Participacoes S.A. since September 30, 2016. He has over 13 years of experience with finance, of which 8 years working in Private Equity and Capital Markets. From 2003 to 2007, he worked as senior auditor in Deloitte, where he participated and managed several teams in projects such as external audit, risk assessment and due diligence for M&A. Between 2007 and 2012, he worked in PDG Realty, participated in the IPO process and then served in several finance areas, such as: planning and control, M&A, treasury and investor relations, which he was Corporate Finance Officer. In PDG he also served as Board Member of REP, a Business Plan of PDG focused on strip malls and shopping centers. From 2012 to 2016 he worked as Private Equity Director in BTG Pactual, where he was CFO of Leader from 2013 to 2014 (a portfolio Company of BTG Pactual). He majored in Business, and also attended the Owner and President Program at Harvard Business School.

Mauricio Luis Luchetti Mr. Mauricio Luis Luchetti serves as Independent Vice Chairman of Estacio Participacoes SA. From June 4, 2008 to April 3, 2013, he acted as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of the Company. He worked for Brahma/Ambev from 1985 to 2003, where he was, for five years, Regional Officer, responsible for the commercial and industrial areas, and Corporate Officer for four years. From 2003 to 2006, he worked for Grupo Votorantim as Head of Organizational Development at Holding VPAR and, for two years, as Chief Operations Officer of Votorantim Cimentos Brasil. Currently, he is Partner of Galicia Investimentos, Private Equity Company and Asset Management. He is also Member of the Board of Directors of Mangels and of Taesa Energia. He gained a degree in Finance from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro and a Bachelors in Business Administration from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro.

Leonardo Moretzsohn de Andrade Mr. Leonardo Moretzsohn de Andrade serves as Chief Financial Officer at Estacio Participacoes S.A. since October 26, 2016. He has developed his career in the areas of finance, strategic planning, development and management of mining companies, natural resources, infrastructure and consumer goods, as well as the implementation of corporate governance. He has held senior management positions in Brazilian and multinational companies in Brazil and abroad, such as Mangalarga Projetos e Participações, Grupo Carta Fabril, EBX Group and Vale. He also served on the board of directors of companies in Brazil and abroad, including PT Inco Pkt (Indonesia) and Samarco, as well as the chairmanship of Valia's board of trustees and Verde Potash (Canada) board of directors. He holds an MBA in Business Management from the Getulio Vargas Foundation, a masters in Industrial Projects from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), a Bachelorss degree in Economics from the Universidade de Brasilia and several executive training courses at renowned institutions such as Columbia University, MIT, Kellogg in the USA and IMD (Switzerland),

Alberto De Senna Santos Mr. Alberto De Senna Santos serves as Vice President - Legal and Compliance at Estacio Participacoes S.A. since January 26, 2017. He began his legal career at Pinheiro Neto Advogados, where he worked from June 2000 to February 2005. Then he founded the law firm Senna, Pedroso e Miranda Advogados working, from March 2005 to December 2008, as the partner responsible for the group of Civil Litigation and lawyer before the High Court. Between January and June 2009, he worked as a foreign lawyer in the Enforcement department of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in Washington, DC. He returned to Brazil to found Credtaxi Meios de Pagamento Ltda., a distribution and logistics company in the mobile phone segment, holding the position of Chief Operating Officer between June 2009 and December 2013. Before joining Estácio as Legal Executive Officer, in September 2016, he worked as the Legal Executive Officer of UIB RexSeg Corretora de Seguros Ltda, an insurance multinational, from January 2014 to October 2015. He holds degree in Law from Centro Universitario de Brasilia, concluded on December 2004, and a Master of Laws (LL.M.) in Capital Markets and Financial Market Regulation, concluded on May 2009, from Georgetown University.

Mauricio Pereira Ignacio Mr. Mauricio Pereira Ignacio serves as Vice President - People and Management at Estacio Participacoes S.A. since October 26, 2016. With more than 25 years of experience in Human Resources, he applies all his academic knowledge to the development of the People and Management area. He has worked in the national and international consumer, retail and service sectors, having worked in major companies, including Sharp Eletronics, GTech Group, Bombril, Coca-Cola and, finally, Contax, where he was Vice-President of People and Management. He completed graduate programs in Leadership and Strategy in Human Resources at the London Business School, Strategy in Human Resources at INSEAD-France in partnership with Fundação Dom Cabral and Human Resources at Fundacao Armando Alvares Penteado (FAAP) in 1991 after having majored in Business Administration from Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie in 1989. He also attended several GV PEC programs of Fundação Getúlio Vargas in the executive development area focusing on Strategic HR, Business Strategy, Finance, Talent Management and Change Management.

Antonio Higino Viegas Mr. Antonio Higino Viegas serves as Director of Marketing at Estacio Participacoes S.A. since October 7, 2016. He served as Chief Marketing Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Estacio Participacoes SA between January 16, 2009 and 2010. He is Director of Marketing and Sales of Anhanguera Educational, Chief Marketing Officer of AT (Telefonica Group), National Manager of Sales and Manager of Sky Regional Manager of Operations and Sales of Brahma. He is Professor of Planning, Marketing and Branding. He holds a degree in Marketing from Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing - ESPM, a Bachelors degree in Law from ITE, a post-graduate degree in Marketing from Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing - ESPM, and an Executive Masters of Business Administration degree from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP). He also holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro. He also attended extension courses from University of Cambridge, Universite de Lyon and Vanderbilt University.

Hudson Rubem De Oliveira Mello Mr. Hudson Rubem De Oliveira Mello, Jr. serves as Director of Education at Estacio Participacoes S.A. since October 2016. He works at Estácio de Sá University, an institution of higher education maintained by the Society of Higher Education Estácio de Sá - SESES in academic administration and operations since 1995, having held various positions. He is currently the Director of Services of the Estácio Group, since September 2016, and is responsible for the Information Technology Directorate, which provides all the information technology services, Academic, Financial, Accounting, Web Portal, Business Intelligence, GED, and Peripheral systems), telephony and computer networks and by the Shared Services Center that performs all centralized and transactional processes such as Payroll, Accounting, Billing, Billing, Accounts Payable and Treasury and various academic services (such as: dispatch And registration of diplomas, regulatory support with the MEC, attendance of student requirements, Vestibular correction and academic planning). He has also been Professor of UNESA since 2002, teaching classes in various disciplines in the Computer Science and Information Systems area, for the Undergraduate and Undergraduate Technology, distance learning. From July to August, 2016, he was the Director of the Shared Services Center. From July 2013 to June 2016, he was the Operations Director of Núcleo Centro / RJ (which covers the campuses João Uchoa, Praça XI, Presidente Vargas, Menezes Cortes, Arcos da Lapa and Dorival Caymmi - Copacabana). Academic planning, operationalization of classes and other academic activities, attendance to regulatory processes, funding activities, maintenance of student base and revenue, as well as general and administrative expenses and personnel. From January to June 2013, he acted as Academic Director of Distance Education, responsible for academic planning, regulatory processes (such as authorization of courses and new poles, recognition of courses and renewal of recognition of courses).

Sergio Santos Leite Pinto Mr. Sergio Santos Leite Pinto serves as Director of Operations at Estacio Participacoes S.A. since July 2016. He joined Estácio in 2010, having held the following positions: (i) Operations Director of the Núcleo Centro (RJ) in 2011 and the Núcleo Barra (Barra da Tijuca, Recreio dos Bandeirantes and Jacarepaguá - RJ); And Asset Management in 2013, (iii) South Regional Operations Director in 2014, (iv) Rio de Janeiro Regional Operations Director, in 2015. He also worked at AmBev from 1991 to 2000, a beverage company, Where he joined as Trainee, passing through several positions, being the last of Logistics and Distribution Manager. He was Distribution Manager and Supply Chain Planning Manager at Coca-Cola Andina, a beverage distribution company from 2000 to 2004. From 2004 to 2007, he was Supply Chain Manager at Abbott Laboratórios do Brasil, a branch company pharmaceutical. From 2007 to 2008 he held the position of Director of Supply Chain of the Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company.

Francisco Amauri Olsen Mr. Francisco Amauri Olsen serves as the Independent Director of Estacio Participacoes S.A. since April 27, 2016. Mr. Olsen is the Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors, President of the Audit Committee, Risks and Finance of Martins S.A., and he is also a member of the SIM Committee (integration between Tribanco and Atacado Matins), a distribution company of products and services. He is a director, President of the Department of Human Resources, Governance and Indication, and member of the Sustainability Committee and Committee of Related Parties of Duratex S.A., a company manufacturing wood products and sanitation metals directed to the furniture and civil construction sectors. He is also a director of Vedacit and Otto Baumgart, manufacturers of chemical products for civil construction; Shopping Center Norte and Expocenternorte, where he was elected with the mission of implementing the Board, committees and governance committee. In S&B - Texas e Terramix - Costa Rica, a worldwide leading company in rings for iron tubes, pvc and concrete, he was also elected the director of the Board of Directors responsible for the implementation of the governance practice. He is a member of the Audit, Risk and Finance Committee and Board of Directors of Rotoplas, a publicly-held company, leader in Mexico in water tanks, operating in 11 countries. In Dalka S/A, a water system company, he is a member of the Board of Directors. In Cassol Group, a company operating in the premolded and retail construction material sectors, he was a member of the Advisory Board from 2012 to 2015. Mr. Olsen was the CEO for 16 years and director for one year, through 2010, of Tigre S.A., a company manufacturing tubes and connections for hydraulic installations. He has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Furj/Univille, Joinville (SC), with specialization on Business Administration from Universidade de Southern, California (Advanced Management).

Osvaldo Burgos Schirmer Mr. Osvaldo Burgos Schirmer serves as the Independent Director of Estacio Participacoes S.A. since April 27, 2016. Concurrently with his activities as a businessman, he developed an academic activity for several years at Universidade Federal do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul, both in the graduation and post-graduation courses. Mr. Schirmer is an independent member of the Board of Directors of Lojas Renner S.A., a chain of clothing department stores, since April 2012; and since April 2013 he is the Chairman of this Board. He is a member of the Board of Directors and he is also a member of the supporting committees of the Boards of the following companies: (i) SLC Agricola S.A., since June 2013, an agricultural commodities company; (ii) Odebrecht Transport S.A., since February 2014, a company operating in the infrastructure project sector; and (iii) Mills Industrial Services, a publicly- held company operating in the sector of engineering products and services. He is the Chairman of the Board of the American Chamber of Commerce of the State of Rio Grande do Sul and Vice- President of the American Chamber of the State of São Paulo. Recently, he was elected a member of the Advisory Board of HSBC Bank, a financial institution. He worked at Gerdau Group from 1986 to January 2013, as a Director from 1987 to January 2013. He was a member of the Board of Directors of Lupatech S.A., from June 2012 to August 2013, a company operating in the oil and gas sectors. He wrote some articles to magazines and newspapers and received the "O Equilibrista" award from the Brazilian Institute of Finance. He has a degree in Business Administration from Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul in 1973, Masters degree from Southern Illinois University and attended to several small courses, including a course at Harvard Business School, focused on management instruments for senior managers and entrepreneurs.

Luiz Roberto Liza Curi Mr. Luiz Roberto Liza Curi serves as Independent Director of Estacio Participacoes S.A. since June 30, 2016. He was President of INEP – Instituto de Estudos e Pesquisas Educacionais Anísio Teixeira until May 2016; Director of Higher Education UnyLeya from 2014 to January 2016; National Director of Higher Education and Research - SEB from 2008 to 2014; Board member of Conselho Nacional de Educação - CNE since 2012; Board member of Leya Editora and UnyLeya Educação from 2014 to 2016. He holds a Bacelors degree in Sociology Universidade Estadual de Campinas (Unicamp) with specialization in Sociology of Science from Universidade Estadual de Campinas (Unicamp) and Ph.D. in Economics from Universidade Estadual de Campinas (Unicamp).

Jackson Medeiros de Farias Schneider Mr. Jackson Medeiros de Farias Schneider serves as Independent Director of Estacio Participacoes S.A. since April 27, 2016. Mr. Schneider was elected Vice-President of the Business Department of Embraer on December 5, 2013, effective beginning January 1, 2014. In Embraer, a publicly-held company operating in the aircraft manufacturing sector, from July 2012 to December 2013, he was the Vice-President of the Department of Human Resources, Institutional Relations and Sustainability. In the private sector, he as the Assistant Director of Corporate Relations of Unilever, a company operating in the consumption products sector, and VicePresident of Human Resources, Legal Relations and Corporate Matters of Mercedes Benz do Brasil, a company operating in the automotive sector. In addition, he was the CEO of ANFAVEA (Brazilian Association of Automotive Vehicle Producers), ABIPLA (Brazilian Association of Cleaning Products and Similar), as well as a member of the Board of Taxpayers under the Finance Department. Currently, he is the vice-president of FIESP (Association of Industries of the State of São Paulo) and member of the Board of Directors of Mercedes- Benz do Brasil, a company operating in the automotive sector, and some associations, such as Ayrton Senna Institute, AACD and MASP. He has a Bachelors degree in Law from Universidade de Brasília and MBA in Business Administration from Business School Sao Paulo.