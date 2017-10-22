Telecom Egypt Co SAE (ETEL.CA)

Name Description

Maged Osman Dr. Maged Ibrahim Osman was appointed Chairman, Non-Executive Member of the Board of Telecom Egypt in March 31, 2016, representing the government. He is the Executive Manager of the Egyptian Center for Public Opinion Research 'Baseera' and a professor of statistics at the Faculty of Economics and Political Science, Cairo University. Dr. Osman served as the Minister of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) in the caretaker government which was formed after the 25th January revolution in 2011. He has also served as Executive Director of Information and Decision Support Centre (IDSC), an affiliate of the Egyptian Cabinet, from 2005 to 2011. He was the Executive Manager of the Demographic Center in Cairo in 2004. Currently, he is the editor and lead author of the 2016 Human Development Report for social justice issues. He is a member of the National Council for Women and the Vice President of the Union of Arab Statisticians. He is the Chief founder of the Arab Network of Public Opinion Polling Stations and Coordinator for the Egyptian Initiative for Right to Information. He is a member of the Institut d’Égypte, and member of the Board of Trustees of the faculty of International Affairs and Public Policy at the American University in Cairo. He is Board Chairman of Trustees of the 'Call' initiative for the development of Upper Egypt. He supervised the implementation of a large number of opinion polls and surveys, including global survey of values in Egypt and the Corruption Perceptions Survey in Egypt. He made his first public opinion polls to assess the Presidential performance and first-time post voting surveys. His research interests include measuring human development, governance and demographic studies, the role of think-tanks and future studies. He participated in the preparation of Egypt's vision for sustainable development to year 2030 “Egypt Vision 2030” and held the responsibility to develop the demographic strategy. He obtained his Master and Doctoral degrees from Case University in USA.

Ahmed El Beheiry Mr. Ahmed El Beheiry has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of Telecom Egypt Company S.A.E. with effect March 28, 2017. Mr. El Beheiry became a Board Member of Telecom Egypt in March 2016. He has more than 20 years’ extensive experience in management positions in various telecommunications corporations, playing a major role in the conception and implementation of the business plans and strategic decisions in these businesses. He started his career as a design engineer for mobile networks in Alcatel and contributed to the infrastructure construction for the first mobile network in Egypt during the period from 1995 to 1998. He then joined one of the local licensed mobile operators as a network development manager, eventually becoming networks & roaming director. In 2007, he founded Telecomix Group for Investment and Development, a group of companies operating in the fields of telecommunications and Information Technology services in Egypt, Africa and the Middle East. He served as the Board Chairman of the group until March 2016. In 2014, El Beheiry co-founded "Idea" Company for investments in Africa, developing technological solutions for the development of African communities in the fields of infrastructure, energy and water. He served as the Chief Executive Officer of the company until December 2015.

Mohammed Shamroukh Mr. Mohammed Hassan Shamroukh serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Member of the Board of Telecom Egypt Company S.A.E. since March 2016. He first joined Telecom Egypt in 2002 as a Network Engineer, undertaking various responsibilities and roles before being appointed Operations General Manager, in 2007. In 2009, he was appointed to the role of Corporate Strategy Director. Mr. Shamroukh holds an Executive Master's in Business Administration from IESE Business School and a Bachelor of Science in Electronics and Electric Communication from Cairo University.

Rifaat Junaidi Eng. Rifaat Said Junaidi has been appointed as Vice President, Chief Regional Officer of Telecom Egypt Co SAE effective from December 23, 2012. He joined the Company in 1984; and served in several senior positions within the Company including Regional Manager of Said and Canal Cities in October 2012. Junaidi holds a Master degree in Business Administration from AAST and B.Sc. in Electrical Communications Engineering.

Ismail Masoud Mr. Ismail Mohammed Saeed Masoud is Vice President, Chief Technical Officer of Telecom Egypt Company S.A.E. since May 2016. He joined TE group in 2001 and has worked in various roles within the company. He headed the Core Network & Value added services Engineering & Operations departments of TE Data. In 2008, Saeed became Technical Operations Director at TE Data, the technical department with more than a million subscribers and a budget of 200 million EGP. He was then promoted to Planning and Engineering Senior Director of TE Group in charge of more than 6 million subscribers and an annual budget of over $300 million. Saeed supervised the merger and technical integration of the networks of TE Data and Telecom Egypt. He also led the technology and procurement functions within the Group and finalized a number of frame agreements in the core and access layers for the coming four years. Saeed set the Group technology strategy covering network, program management, enterprise IT, total quality management, technology development, managed services, operational excellence and procurement. Under his leadership, the technical department delivered more than 1.5 million FTTC/B broadband ports and more than 3 million voice ports. Since 2014, Saeed has been leading Telecom Egypt infrastructure transformation to All-IP network with converged services. Saeed holds a Bachelor of Science in Telecommunications Engineering from Cairo University – Faculty of Engineering, as well as an MBA in Business Administration from AASTMT. He has also attended numerous professional and technical development courses and continues to keep abreast of business and technology developments.

Ahmad Ousama Eng. Ahmad Ousama is Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Home and Personal Communications at Telecom Egypt Company S.A.E.. Earlier, he was Vice President - Telephony and Home for Telecom Egypt Co SAE (TE) since December 2010. He has been with the TE group since 2003 as TE Data’s Product Marketing and Government Affairs Director. Before that, he co-founded Site Information Consultancy, an Internet application development company in 1998 that was later on acquired by Pyramid Technology in 2000, where he worked as the ISP Operation Manager until 2003. Before that, he joined InTouch Communications Services in 1996 as a Systems Engineer, where he participated in building the infrastructure of the first ISP in Egypt and later on became the Operations Manager. Before that, he worked in IBM Egypt as a software engineer. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and a Minor in Electronics from the American University in Cairo.

Mohamed Attia-Allah Mr. Mohamed Abdellatief Attia-Allah serves as Executive Member of the Board of Telecom Egypt Company S.A.E. since March 2016. Previously, he was appointed member of Telecom Egypt’s Board of Directors in June 2014, representing the company’s Employee Union. He is appointed as the company’s Manpower Planning Manager for Technical Affairs. Attia-Allah is a board member in the Loyalty and Membership Fund, as well as a board member of Telecom Egypt’s Sports Club. Attia-Allah holds a Bachelor degree from the High Institute for Studies, in 1990. He also obtained a diploma in Business Administration, in 2006.

Hussien Amin Dr. Hussien Yousri Mohamed Gamal El-din Amin was appointed Non-Executive Member of the Board of Telecom Egypt Company S.A.E. in March 2016, representing the government. Amin is a professor and former chair of journalism and mass communication department and director of the Adham center for Television and digital journalism at the school of Global Affairs and Public Policies, the American University in Cairo. He serves on many boards including the world congress on Middle East Studies, the information Technology Institute (ITI), the H.H. Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah informatics Awards, and the Egyptian Radio and Television Union. Mr. Amin received his Doctoral degree from the Ohio State University in 1986.

Mohamed Barakat Mr. Mohamed Kamal Eldeen Barakat serves as Non-Executive Member of the Board of Telecom Egypt Company S.A.E. representing Egypt Government since March 28, 2017.

Mohammed El Nasr Mr. Mohammed Hany Seif El Nasr has been appointed Non-Executive Member of the Board of Telecom Egypt Company S.A.E. in March 2016. Mr. El Nasr is the chairman of the Arab Investment Bank since 2011, He has been offering many years of experience in the banking, financial, social and developmental domains. He took over the presidency of important financial and banking institutions, of which are: Chairman of Misr Arab African Bank, CEO of the Arab Bank Corporation (ABC-Egypt), Managing Director of the Social Fund for development (SFD), as well as former Board of Director's member in Bank Misr, National Bank of Egypt (NBE) and the Commercial International Bank (CIB), and previously served as President of the Arab Union for small enterprises and President of Union of Arab Investors.

Ashraf Halim Mr. Ashraf Mohamed Sayeed Halim serves as Non-Executive Member of the Board of Telecom Egypt Company S.A.E. since March 31, 2016. He is the chief of staff of the Egyptian Signal Corps in the Egyptian Armed Forces.

Amr Mansoor Eng. Amr Abdul Rasheed Mansoor serves as Non-Executive Member of the Board of Telecom Egypt Company S.A.E., representing Egypt Government since March 28, 2017.