Europcar Groupe SA (EUCAR.PA)
EUCAR.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
12.15EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Jean-Charles Pauze
|70
|2012
|Chairman of the Board
Patrick Sayer
|59
|2015
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
.. Germond
|60
|2014
|Chairman of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth McCall
|2015
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Operations
Caroline Parot
|44
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
Didier Fenix
|General Manager of Europcar France and Flotte Groupe
Jose Maria Gonzalez
|General Manager of Europcar Spain and InterRent
Paulo Moura
|General Manager of Europcar Portugal
Reinhard Quante
|Chief Executive Officer - Europcar Germany
Ron Santiago
|General Manager of Europcar Australia and New Zealand
Benoit Garel
|Director of Group Control
Cyrille Giraudat
|Director of Marketing and Clients
Jacques Brun
|Director of Transformation and Human Resources
Marcus Bernhardt
|Commercial Group Director
Fabrizio Ruggiero
|2015
|Member of the Executive Committee, Director of Mobility and Innovation Group
Philippe Audouin
|60
|2015
|Member of the Supervisory Board
Jean-Paul Bailly
|70
|Member of the Supervisory Board
Pascal Bazin
|58
|Member of the Supervisory Board
Armance Bordes
|36
|2015
|Member of the Supervisory Board
Virginie Fauvel
|41
|2015
|Member of the Supervisory Board
Angelique Gerard
|39
|2015
|Member of the Supervisory Board
Sandy Miller
|Member of the Supervisory Board
Eric Schaefer
|32
|2015
|Member of the Supervisory Board
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Jean-Charles Pauze
|Mr. Jean-Charles Pauze has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Europcar Groupe SA since February 14, 2012. He holds an engineering degree from Ecole Centrale Lille and an MBA from INSEAD, began his career with Total in 1971 before joining Alfa Laval in France in 1974; he served as CEO of Alfa Laval Industrie from 1981 to 1984 and then CEO of Bran & Luebbe, a German subsidiary of Alfa Laval, before joining Strafor Facom in 1986 as Chairman and CEO of Clestra-Hausermann. In 1991 he was appointed Chairman and CEO of Steelcase Strafor. In 1998 he moved to PPR as Chairman of the Board of Guilbert. Appointed Chairman of Rexel in 2002, he returned the company to growth. In February 2007, he became Chairman of the Board of Rexel S.A. and managed its return to a publicly listed company as well as numerous acquisitions.
Patrick Sayer
.. Germond
|Mr. Philippe Germond is Chairman of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer of Europcar Groupe SA. Since 2009, Mr. Germond has been the Chief Executive Officer of PMU. He has previously occupied the positions of President of Atos Origin (2007-2008), member of the Management Board of Atos Worldline (2006 – 2008), President of Alcatel (2003 – 2005), Chief Executive Officer of SFR – Cegetel (1995 – 2002) and member of the Management Board of Hewlett – Packard, where he began his career. Mr. Germond is a graduate of Ecole Centrale Paris - ECP Paris (1979) and holds a MSc Degree in Management from Stanford University (1980).
Kenneth McCall
Caroline Parot
|Ms. Caroline Parot has been the Chief Financial Officer and a Member of the Executive Committee of Europcar Groupe SA since 2012. Prior to joining Europcar in 2011, Ms. Parot was a Senior Vice President and Group Controller with Technicolor. She held a variety of senior finance positions with Technicolor in 2008 and 2009. She began her career with Ernst & Young, where she held a series of senior management positions over a ten-year period. Ms. Parot holds a Master in Finance from ESCP Business School, and a degree in Economics and Mathematics from Universite Paris I Pantheon Sorbonne.
Didier Fenix
Jose Maria Gonzalez
Paulo Moura
Reinhard Quante
Ron Santiago
Benoit Garel
Cyrille Giraudat
Jacques Brun
Marcus Bernhardt
|Mr. Marcus Bernhardt is Commercial Group Director of Europcar Groupe SA. He is responsible for compliance since February 2013. He previously served as Head of Operations and Compliance for hotel groups International and as Head of Security of Gulf Air Bahrain.
Fabrizio Ruggiero
Philippe Audouin
Jean-Paul Bailly
Pascal Bazin
Armance Bordes
Virginie Fauvel
Angelique Gerard
Sandy Miller
Eric Schaefer
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
Jean-Charles Pauze
|--
Patrick Sayer
|--
.. Germond
|155,083
Kenneth McCall
|--
Caroline Parot
|667,109
Didier Fenix
|--
Jose Maria Gonzalez
|--
Paulo Moura
|--
Reinhard Quante
|--
Ron Santiago
|--
Benoit Garel
|--
Cyrille Giraudat
|--
Jacques Brun
|--
Marcus Bernhardt
|--
Fabrizio Ruggiero
|--
Philippe Audouin
|--
Jean-Paul Bailly
|--
Pascal Bazin
|--
Armance Bordes
|--
Virginie Fauvel
|--
Angelique Gerard
|--
Sandy Miller
|--
Eric Schaefer
|--
As Of 30 Dec 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
Jean-Charles Pauze
|0
|0
Patrick Sayer
|0
|0
.. Germond
|0
|0
Kenneth McCall
|0
|0
Caroline Parot
|0
|0
Didier Fenix
|0
|0
Jose Maria Gonzalez
|0
|0
Paulo Moura
|0
|0
Reinhard Quante
|0
|0
Ron Santiago
|0
|0
Benoit Garel
|0
|0
Cyrille Giraudat
|0
|0
Jacques Brun
|0
|0
Marcus Bernhardt
|0
|0
Fabrizio Ruggiero
|0
|0
Philippe Audouin
|0
|0
Jean-Paul Bailly
|0
|0
Pascal Bazin
|0
|0
Armance Bordes
|0
|0
Virginie Fauvel
|0
|0
Angelique Gerard
|0
|0
Sandy Miller
|0
|0
Eric Schaefer
|0
|0