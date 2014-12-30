Edition:
United States

Europcar Groupe SA (EUCAR.PA)

EUCAR.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

12.15EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.10 (+0.83%)
Prev Close
€12.05
Open
€12.34
Day's High
€12.52
Day's Low
€11.80
Volume
697,916
Avg. Vol
312,960
52-wk High
€13.58
52-wk Low
€7.97

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Jean-Charles Pauze

70 2012 Chairman of the Board

Patrick Sayer

59 2015 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

.. Germond

60 2014 Chairman of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer

Kenneth McCall

2015 Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Operations

Caroline Parot

44 2012 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Didier Fenix

General Manager of Europcar France and Flotte Groupe

Jose Maria Gonzalez

General Manager of Europcar Spain and InterRent

Paulo Moura

General Manager of Europcar Portugal

Reinhard Quante

Chief Executive Officer - Europcar Germany

Ron Santiago

General Manager of Europcar Australia and New Zealand

Benoit Garel

Director of Group Control

Cyrille Giraudat

Director of Marketing and Clients

Jacques Brun

Director of Transformation and Human Resources

Marcus Bernhardt

Commercial Group Director

Fabrizio Ruggiero

2015 Member of the Executive Committee, Director of Mobility and Innovation Group

Philippe Audouin

60 2015 Member of the Supervisory Board

Jean-Paul Bailly

70 Member of the Supervisory Board

Pascal Bazin

58 Member of the Supervisory Board

Armance Bordes

36 2015 Member of the Supervisory Board

Virginie Fauvel

41 2015 Member of the Supervisory Board

Angelique Gerard

39 2015 Member of the Supervisory Board

Sandy Miller

Member of the Supervisory Board

Eric Schaefer

32 2015 Member of the Supervisory Board
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Jean-Charles Pauze

Mr. Jean-Charles Pauze has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Europcar Groupe SA since February 14, 2012. He holds an engineering degree from Ecole Centrale Lille and an MBA from INSEAD, began his career with Total in 1971 before joining Alfa Laval in France in 1974; he served as CEO of Alfa Laval Industrie from 1981 to 1984 and then CEO of Bran & Luebbe, a German subsidiary of Alfa Laval, before joining Strafor Facom in 1986 as Chairman and CEO of Clestra-Hausermann. In 1991 he was appointed Chairman and CEO of Steelcase Strafor. In 1998 he moved to PPR as Chairman of the Board of Guilbert. Appointed Chairman of Rexel in 2002, he returned the company to growth. In February 2007, he became Chairman of the Board of Rexel S.A. and managed its return to a publicly listed company as well as numerous acquisitions.

Patrick Sayer

.. Germond

Mr. Philippe Germond is Chairman of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer of Europcar Groupe SA. Since 2009, Mr. Germond has been the Chief Executive Officer of PMU. He has previously occupied the positions of President of Atos Origin (2007-2008), member of the Management Board of Atos Worldline (2006 – 2008), President of Alcatel (2003 – 2005), Chief Executive Officer of SFR – Cegetel (1995 – 2002) and member of the Management Board of Hewlett – Packard, where he began his career. Mr. Germond is a graduate of Ecole Centrale Paris - ECP Paris (1979) and holds a MSc Degree in Management from Stanford University (1980).

Kenneth McCall

Caroline Parot

Ms. Caroline Parot has been the Chief Financial Officer and a Member of the Executive Committee of Europcar Groupe SA since 2012. Prior to joining Europcar in 2011, Ms. Parot was a Senior Vice President and Group Controller with Technicolor. She held a variety of senior finance positions with Technicolor in 2008 and 2009. She began her career with Ernst & Young, where she held a series of senior management positions over a ten-year period. Ms. Parot holds a Master in Finance from ESCP Business School, and a degree in Economics and Mathematics from Universite Paris I Pantheon Sorbonne.

Didier Fenix

Jose Maria Gonzalez

Paulo Moura

Reinhard Quante

Ron Santiago

Benoit Garel

Cyrille Giraudat

Jacques Brun

Marcus Bernhardt

Mr. Marcus Bernhardt is Commercial Group Director of Europcar Groupe SA. He is responsible for compliance since February 2013. He previously served as Head of Operations and Compliance for hotel groups International and as Head of Security of Gulf Air Bahrain.

Fabrizio Ruggiero

Philippe Audouin

Jean-Paul Bailly

Pascal Bazin

Armance Bordes

Virginie Fauvel

Angelique Gerard

Sandy Miller

Eric Schaefer

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading