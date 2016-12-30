Eurazeo SA (EURA.PA)

Name Description

Michel David-Weill Mr. Michel David-Weill is the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of EURAZEO S.A. He was nominated on the Company’s Supervisory Board on May 15, 2002. He was until May 2005 Chairman of Lazard LLC and also served as Chairman and Managing Director of Lazard Freres Banque, and Chairman and Associate Manager of Maison Lazard SAS. He is Honorary Vice Chairman of Groupe Danone and a Director of Gruppo Banca Leonardo Spa. In addition, he is a Member of the Board of the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the New York Hospital, Member of the Academie des Beaux-Arts and Chairman of the Art Committee of National Museums. He graduated from Lycee Francais in New York and the Institut d'Etudes Politiques. He is Chairman of the Finance Committee of the Company.

Patrick Sayer Mr. Patrick Sayer has been the Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer of EURAZEO S.A. since May 2002. He graduated from Centre de Formation des Analystes Financiers, part of Societe Francaises des Analystes Financiers, Ecole Polytechnique (1980) and Ecole des Mines (1982). He worked as Associated Manager of Lazard Freres et Cie and as Managing Director of Lazard Freres & Co. in New York. He participated in the creation of Fonds Partenaires between 1989 and 1993. He then moved to Gaz et Eaux, which became Eurazeo. In addition to his duties within Eurazeo, he holds various other mandates, including Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ANF and Rexel, Member of the Advisory Board of APCOA Parking Holdings GmbH, Director of Accor, Tech Data Corporation, Europcar Groupe, Gruppo Banca Leonardo, Sportswear Industries Srl and Moncler. In addition to that, he is the former Chairman (2006-2007) of the French Private Equity Association (AFIC) and teaches finance at Universite Paris Dauphine.

Bruno Roger Mr. Bruno Roger is Honorary Chairman of the Supervisory Board of EURAZEO S.A. He serves as Chairman of Lazard Freres (SAS) and Compagnie Financiere Lazard Freres (SAS) and Chairman of Lazard Freres Banque, Chairman of Global Investment Banking of Lazard Group, Member of the Executive Committee of Lazard Group, Director and member of the Ethics and Governance Committee and the Strategy and Investment Committee of Cap Gemini, Member of the Advisory Board of Europlace, among others.

Virginie Morgon Ms. Virginie Morgon serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board at EURAZEO S.A. since December 5, 2013. She was appointed as a Member of the Management Board of the Company on January 22, 2008. She has a degree from Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris (Economics and Finance section) and holds a Master in Economics and Management (MIEM) from the Universita Bocconi (Milan, Italy). After working as an investment banker in New York and London, she became a Senior Partner at Lazard Freres et Cie in Paris in 2000 and was also responsible for the European Food, Retail and Consumer goods sector. During her 15 years at Lazard, she advised French and international groups such as Air Liquide, Danone, Publicis, Kingfisher/Castorama and Kesa/Darty. Ms. Morgon holds other mandates, including Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of Eurazeo PME and APCOA Parking AG, Chairwoman of the Advisory Board of APCOA Parkings Holding GmbH, Vice Chairwoman of the Board of Moncler Srl, Director of Accor and Manager of Intercos SpA. She is also a Member of the Board of Directors of the Women Forum for Economic & Society (WEFCOS) and Member of the Support Committee of Human Rights Watch.

Jean Laurent Mr. Jean Laurent is Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of EURAZEO S.A. He was first elected on the Supervisory Board of Eurazeo on May 5, 2004. He studied Civil Engineering at Ecole Nationale Superieure d'Aeronautique (graduated in 1967) and holds a Masters of Science degree from Wichita State University. He is the Chairman of the Board of Fonciere des Regions. He has spent his entire career with the Credit Agricole group, beginning with the Toulouse and then the Loiret and Ile de France (Greater Paris) regional offices of Credit Agricole, where he was directly involved in or supervised various retail bank businesses. He then joined Caisse Nationale du Credit Agricole, first as Deputy Managing Director (1993-1999), and then as Managing Director (1999-2005). In this role, he was responsible for the Credit Agricole SA IPO (2001), followed by the acquisition and integration of Credit Lyonnais in the Credit Agricole group. He also holds other mandates, including Chairman of the Board of Fonciere des Regions, Director and Chairman of the Social Responsibility Committee and Chairman of the Appointment and Compensation Committee of Groupe Danone, and Director of Beni Stabili and Unigrains. He is Member of the Finance Committee and Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company.

Philippe Audouin Mr. Philippe Audouin serves as Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board of EURAZEO S.A. since 2014. He joined the Company in 2002. He graduated from Hautes Etudes Commerciales and began his career by starting his own company, and then became the Financial Director and Deputy Managing Director in Germany of the first joint venture of France Telecom and Deutsche Telekom. From 1996 to 2000, he was in charge of finance, human resources and administration at France Telecom’s multimedia division, and was also a Member of the Supervisory Board of Pages Jaunes. From April 2000 to February 2002, he was the Financial Director of Europ@Web (part of Groupe Arnault). He taught for five years at Hautes Etudes Commerciales, including a position as Senior Lecturer for third-year students in the Entrepreneurs program. Mr. Audouin holds several other mandates, including Member of the Board of Directors of Holdelis and Europcar Group, Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of APCOA Parking AG, President of Ray France Investment, Managing Director of Perpetuum MEP Verwaltung GmbH and Member of the Supervisory Board of ANF Immobilier, among others.

Victoire de Margerie Ms. Victoire de Margerie has been an Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of EURAZEO S.A. since May 11, 2012. She has been the main shareholder and Managing Director of Rondol Technology, a British micro-mechanical company, since 2009. She is also Director of Eco-Emballages, Norsk Hydro and Arkema, and chairs the Materials Committee of Eco-Emballages. She previously held operational positions in Germany, France and the United States at Arkema, Carnaud MetalBox and Pechiney. Between 2002 and 2011, she also taught Strategy and Technology Management at the Grenoble Management School. She has held Directorships on listed companies with Baccarat (1999-2006), Groupe du Louvre (2002-2005), Ipsos (2004-2006), Bourbon (2004-2007) and Outokumpu (2007-2011), Ciments Francais (2006-2012) and Groupe Flo (2011-2012). Ms. de Margerie is a graduate of Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC) business school in Paris (1983) and the Institut d'Etudes Politiques (IEP) de Paris (1986). She holds a postgraduate degree in Private Law from the Universite Paris I Pantheon Sorbonne (1988) and a PhD in Management Science from the University of Paris II Pantheon Assas (2007). She is Member of the Finance Committee of the Company.

Anne Dias Mme. Anne Dias serves as Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of EURAZEO S.A. since May 11, 2017. After graduating from Georgetown University School of Foreign Service in 1992, Anne Dias worked as a financial in 1997, she joined Soros Fund Management as a financial analyst before managing a portfolio of financial analyst in the Investment Banking Department of Goldman Sachs in London and New York. After obtaining her MBA services stock. She then joined Viking Global Investors, still working as an analyst but focusing this time on global media and internet stock. In 2001, Anne Dias started her own fund, Aragon Global Management, LLC in New York City and Chicago, specializing in media, technology, and telecommunications companies. In 2011, Aragon Global Management became an investment company, Aragon Global Holdings.

Anne Lalou Ms. Anne Lalou has been a Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of EURAZEO S.A. since May 7, 2010. She is the Chief Executive Officer of WebSchoolFactory, and began her career as Signing Officer then Deputy Director within the Mergers and Acquisitions Department of Lazard in London and then Paris before becoming Director of Forecasting and Development at Havas. She was Chairwoman and Managing Director of Havas Edition Electronique before joining Rothschild & Cie as Manager. She joined Nexity in 2002, where she held the offices of corporate secretary and Director of Development before taking over the General Management of Nexity-Franchises in 2006 and then until 2011 she was Deputy Managing Director of the Distribution Division of Nexity. She is a graduate of ESSEC Business School. She also serves as Member of the Supervisory Committee of Foncia Holding, Member of the Supervisory Board of Foncia Groupe and Managing Director of SAS Nexity Solutions. She is Member of the Finance Committee of the Company.

Francoise Mercadal-Delasalles Ms. Francoise Mercadal-Delasalles is Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of EURAZEO S.A. since May 6, 2015. She serves as Member of the Executive Committee and Group Head of Corporate Resources and Innovation at Societe Generale group, Director of Rosbank (Russia), Compagnie Generale de Location d’Equipement (CGL), Societe Generale Cameroun, SG Global Solutions Center (India), SG European Business Services (Romania) and Transactis (joint subsidiary of Societe Generale and La Banque Postale) and Director of Sopra Steria Group, among others.

Stephane Pallez Ms. Stephane Pallez has been an Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of EURAZEO S.A. since May 7, 2013. She previously worked within the Ministry of Finance and served as a Technical Advisor in charge of industrial affairs and business financing and was then in charge of part of the State’s shareholdings portfolio. She also held roles in the field of financial, banking and insurance regulation, and international financial negotiations. In addition to that, she was Deputy Financial Director of France Telecom. Since April 2011, she has served as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CCR, a reinsurance company. She is also a Director of CNP Assurances, Credit Agricole CIB and GDF-Suez. She is Member of the Audit Committee of the Company.

Georges Pauget Mr. Georges Pauget has served as a Member of the Supervisory Board of EURAZEO S.A. since May 7, 2010, and has acted as an Independent Member since March 15, 2012. He has spent most of his career with the Credit Agricole group. He held positions of responsibility within Credit Agricole SA and its subsidiaries before joining the senior management of several Credit Agricole regional offices, and then, in 2003, Credit Lyonnais. From September 2005 to February 2010, he was Chief Executive Officer of the Credit Agricole SA group, Chairman of LCL (Credit Lyonnais) and Credit Agricole CIB (May 2007-February 2010). Mr. Pauget is currently Chairman of SAS Economie, Finance et Strategie, and Chairman of the Europlace-Finance-Innovation competitiveness cluster and Institut d'Education Financiere pour le public (IEFP). He holds a Ph.D. in Economics from Universite de Bordeaux and a Masters degree in Economic Sciences from Universite de Lyon. He teaches courses at Paris-Dauphine University, at the Institut d'Etudes Politiques in Paris and at Beijing University as associate professor. He is Director of the Management Research Chair at Paris-Dauphine University. He also holds other mandates, including Director of Cub Med and Valeo. He is Member of the Nominating and Remuneration Committees of the Company.

Jacques Veyrat Mr. Jacques Veyrat has been an Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of EURAZEO S.A. since May 14, 2008. Mr. Veyrat is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussees de Paris. Before joining the Louis Dreyfus group, Mr. Veyrat served in the Treasury Department at the French Ministry of Finance from 1989 to 1993, then at the French Ministry of Infrastructure from 1993 to 1995. He has held various managerial positions in companies of the Louis Dreyfus group since 1995, especially within Louis-Dreyfus Armateurs SNC. In 1998, he founded LDCom, renamed Neuf Telecom in 2004 then Neuf Cegetel in 2005. He was Chairman of Neuf Cegetel until April 2008. He was then Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Louis Dreyfus group from 2008 to 2011. Since July 2011, he has been Chairman of IMPALA SAS. He also serves as a Director of Poweo Direct Energie SA, IMERYS, HSBC France, NEOEN, ID LOGISTICS and EIFFEL INVESTMENT GROUP. He is Member of the Finance Committee of the Company.

Christophe Aubut Mr. Christophe Aubut is Member of the Supervisory Board, Representing Employees of EURAZEO S.A. since December 15, 2015. He serves as Director responsible for the day-to-day management of Eurazeo Services Lux, Manager of Eurazeo Real Estate Lux Sarl, ECIP Italia Sarl, APCOA Finance Lux Sarl, EREL C Sarl , EREL 1 SARL, EREL 2 Sarl and Investco 5 Bingen, among others.

Harold Boel Mr. Harold Boel is Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of EURAZEO S.A. since May 12, 2016. He serves as Chief Executive Officer of Sofina SA, Non-Executive Director of Suez, Biomerieux, Merieux Nutrisciences, among others.

Roland du Luart Mr. Roland du Luart serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of EURAZEO S.A. since May 5, 2004. He is Senator for the Sarthe department and a member of the UMP party, Vice-President of the Senate Finance, Budget and National Accounts Commission, Special Reporter for the "External Action of the State" Mission, Member of the Advisory Committee on the State's property holdings, Member of the Financial Sector Advisory Committee and Member of the Public Finance Advisory Committee. He is also President of the Parliamentary Group of French-American Friendship and Deputy Mayor of Luart. He was the Mayor of Luart (1965-2001), President of the Sarthe General Council (1998-March 2011), General Councilor for the Canton of Tuffe (1979-March 2011), Chairman of the Sarthe Hunting Federation (1976-1998), Chairman of the Association of Mayors of the Sarthe department (1983-2008) and Chairman of the Pays de l'Huisne Sarthoise municipalities association (1996-March 2006). He is Chairman of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee of the Company.

Michel Mathieu Mr. Michel Mathieu has been a Member of the Supervisory Board of EURAZEO S.A. since March 15, 2012. He is the Deputy Managing Director of Credit Agricole SA, previously responsible for its activities in Finance, Human Resources, Legal and Compliance, Information Technology, Strategy, Economic Research and Internal Resources from April 1, 2010. He has been in charge of its Insurance, Asset Management, Real Estate and Private Equity (CAPE) activities since December 16, 2010. He retained responsibility for Compliance. Mr. Mathieu began his career at Credit Agricole in 1983, in the Gard Regional Bank, as an analyst and then as legal counsel. He became Director of Commitments in 1990, before moving to the Midi Regional Bank as Deputy Managing Director in 1995. In 1999, he was appointed Managing Director of the Gard Regional Bank, also becoming Managing Director of the Midi Regional Bank in 2005, with a view to merging the two entities. The merger was completed in 2007, giving birth to the Languedoc Regional Bank, of which Mr. Mathieu has been Managing Director ever since. Mathieu has been a Director of Credit Agricole SA since 2008. He is also Director of Cariparma and holds other mandates, including Director of CACEIS an LCL - Le Credit Lyonnais. He has a doctorate in business law. He is Member of the Audit and Finance Committees of the Company.